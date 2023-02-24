AP source: Rams parting ways with LB Bobby Wagner
LOS ANGELES — Linebacker Bobby Wagner is parting ways with the Los Angeles Rams after just one season, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Wagner’s release won’t be official until after the start of the new league year next month.
The 32-year-old Wagner was outstanding in his only season with his hometown Rams, who signed him as a free agent last March following a decade with the Seattle Seahawks.
Wagner started all 17 games at middle linebacker and made 140 tackles with a career-high six sacks and even two interceptions for the Rams, who went 5-12 in the worst season by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history. Los Angeles’ defense soundly outperformed its offense throughout the season, with Wagner’s strong play and leadership playing major roles while most of the Rams’ other star players struggled with major injuries.
Wagner signed a five-year deal with $20 million guaranteed when he joined Los Angeles, but his release before June 1 will create $5 million in salary cap savings for the Rams, who are currently about $14 million over the cap. His release also results in $7.5 million in dead money, according to Over The Cap.
Rams middle linebacker Ernest Jones, who played alongside and behind Wagner last season, figures to be Wagner’s main replacement. Jones is heading into his third season with Los Angeles.
Del Mar to host Breeders’ Cup races for third time in 2024
DEL MAR — The Breeders’ Cup has selected Del Mar to host the 41st world championships next year, marking the third time the picturesque Pacific track will stage the season-ending graded stakes races that feature the top thoroughbreds.
Del Mar will present 14 Grade 1 races with purses worth more than $31 million on Nov. 1-2, 2024.
The track last hosted in 2021 at 50% capacity because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions but still set a then-record all-sources handle of more than $183 million. The 2017 Breeders’ Cup there established a then-record $25,181,317 on-track wagering handle and generated a $96 million economic impact.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club president Josh Rubenstein called it a “milestone event” for San Diego and looked forward to building on the success of previous events.
“The prestige of the event combined with our venue’s iconic, seaside setting makes for an extraordinary weekend,” Rubinstein added in a release on Thursday.
This year’s Breeders’ Cup will be held at Santa Anita on Nov. 3-4.
Preds center Johansen out estimated 12 weeks after surgery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen will miss the rest of the regular season after having surgery on his lower right leg.
The Predators announced Thursday that Johansen will miss an “estimated 12 weeks” after surgery Wednesday afternoon.
Nashville would have to make the playoffs for Johansen to have a chance to return this season. The Predators wrap up the regular season April 14 in hosting Colorado, and they go into Thursday night’s game at San Jose seven points out of the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference.
Johansen left the ice late in the second period of Tuesday night’s 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver after Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes’ skate caught the back of his right ankle. Johansen left the arena on crutches and kept his foot off the ground despite wearing a walking boot for protection.
Man United beats Barcelona 2-1 to advance in Europa League
MANCHESTER, England — With a sweeping first-time shot, Antony fired Manchester United to a memorable 2-1 win over Barcelona and kept Erik ten Hag’s four-pronged trophy hunt on track.
The Brazil forward was sent on at halftime with his team trailing 1-0 and heading out of the Europa League.
It proved to be an inspired substitution. His 73rd-minute goal completed a come-from-behind win to send United into the round of 16.
Robert Lewandowski’s first-half penalty had put the visitors in front on aggregate after the teams drew 2-2 in an epic first leg at the Nou Camp last week.
5-way lead to open LPGA Thailand, Ko 3 shots back
PATTAYA, Thailand — Jennifer Kupcho of the United States fired a bogey-free 7-under 65 to share the lead alongside four other golfers after the opening round of the LPGA Thailand on Thursday.
The crowded leaderboard was no surprise on the Pattaya Old Course: The average winning score over the past 10 years is 21 under par.
Kupcho’s round was highlighted by a birdie-birdie finish and an eagle on the par-5 10th hole at Siam Country Club.
Of her eagle, she said, “I hit a really good drive and had a pretty short club in. Still hybrid but pretty perfect club, and it hit just short of the green and rolled up really close to a tap-in.”
With her in the lead were 2014 champion Anna Nordquist of Sweden, six-time USLPGA Tour winner Nasa Hataoko of Japan, local hope and tour rookie Jaravee Boonchant, and last year’s runner-up, Lin Xiyu of China.
Three-time major winner Nordquist birdied her first hole, the 10th, and had eight in all against a lone bogey on the fourth.
Hataoka bogeyed the 13th but finished her round with four consecutive birdies.
Boonchant, who earned her tour card through Q-School last December, also started on the 10th and birdied her first two holes. She sparked Thai fans’ hopes for a local victor after former world No, 1 Ariya Jutanugarn won in 2021.
“Amazing,” Boonchant said of her day.
Lin started on the back nine and birdied six holes coming in for her 65. Last year, she opened with a 64 and reeled off 66s before losing to Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark on extra holes. Koerstz Madsen has begun her title defense at 1 over.
Murray reaches semifinals in Doha, top seed Rublev loses
DOHA, Qatar — Andy Murray reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open by beating French qualifier Alexandre Muller 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday.
The 35-year-old Murray will next face Jiri Lehecka after the Czech player upset top-seeded Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who has had two hip operations, eliminated fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev in the previous round as the Scot seeks his third title in Doha. He’s currently ranked 70th.
Second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal. The 22-year-old Canadian reached the last four by beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 7-6 (5). Medvedev beat Christopher O’Connell of Australia 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
Gauff win sets up Swiatek match in Dubai, Sabalenka loses
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Coco Gauff set up a semifinals match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Championships by beating Madison Keys 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday.
Swiatek, who reached the last four in a walkover after Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of an illness, is 5-0 against Gauff and beat the 18-year-old American in last year’s French Open final. Gauff is yet to win a set against the three-time Grand Slam champion.
The fifth-seeded Gauff relied on her steady serve and capitalized on Keys’ mistakes in their all-American quarterfinal match. Keys committed 51 unforced errors.
Barbora Krejcikova upset second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 0-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1. Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, was on a 13-match winning streak and led 3-1 in the second set before Krejcikova’s comeback. It was Sabalenka’s first loss this season.
Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, will face Jessica Pegula of the United States in the semifinals. Pegula, who is ranked No. 3, advanced by a walkover after Karolina Muchova withdrew because of an abdominal injury.
NHL-leading Bruins acquire Orlov, Hathaway from Capitals
BOSTON — The NHL-leading Boston Bruins have acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals, the latest big trade acquisition by an Eastern Conference contender.
Boston sent a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 second-rounder, a 2025 third-rounder and forward Craig Smith to Washington and an additional 2023 fifth-rounder to Minnesota. The Capitals retained half of Orlov’s salary and the Wild got the extra pick for retaining an extra 25% to make Boston’s cap situation work.
The move gives the Bruins extra size and toughness on the blue line and up front while they try to turn one of the best regular seasons in hockey history into a deep playoff run.
The Capitals are selling at the trade deadline for the first time since Alex Ovechkin’s rookie year more than a decade and a half ago.
Wembanyama stars for France; Ukraine’s World Cup hopes end
France has already qualified for this summer’s Basketball World Cup. And Victor Wembanyama offered another reminder that his nation is going to be a medal favorite.
The 7-foot-3 phenom had 22 points, 17 rebounds, six blocks and four steals in leading France past the Czech Republic 72-59 on Thursday at Pardubice, Czech Republic, in the next-to-last World Cup qualifying game for both teams.
In three games with the French national team, Wembanyama is averaging 20.3 points, 10 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals per game — while playing only 26 minutes, on average, in those contests. He’s presumed to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft, and it continues being easy to see why.
