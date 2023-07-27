Tigers and Angels postponed due to forecasted severe weather
DETROIT — The game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to forecasted severe weather.
The announcement was made 4½ hours before the scheduled first pitch, easing fears of a traffic jam because of a Beyonce concert set to occur simultaneously at adjacent Ford Field.
The game will be played as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday starting at 1:10 pm. The Angels planned to start right-hander Shohei Ohtani (8-5, 3.71 ERA) in the first game, followed by lefty Patrick Sandoval (5-7, 4.16) in the second.
The Tigers are expected to counter with right-hander Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.49 ERA) and righty Matt Manning (3-1, 3.19), but there was no word on which might start first.
Angels acquire pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López from White Sox for prospects
ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels acquired right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, signaling their determination to contend for a playoff spot with Shohei Ohtani.
The Angels traded two of their top minor league prospects — left-hander Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero — to the White Sox, who got a solid return for two pitchers playing their final season before free agency.
Los Angeles announced the deal shortly after Sports Illustrated cited an unnamed source in reporting the Angels will not trade Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP and two-way superstar. Ohtani will be an unrestricted free agent this winter, but the Angels are pulling out all the stops to contend for their first playoff appearance in Ohtani’s six major league seasons.
Giolito is the centerpiece of the deal for the Halos, who were eager to add an experienced starting pitcher. He was among the top available names on the market as an impending free agent unlikely to re-sign with the White Sox.
Giolito is 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA this season in 21 starts for Chicago. His 131 strikeouts are 10th in the AL, and he has limited opponents to a .211 average in his last nine starts.
Giolito is a Santa Monica native who pitched alongside Atlanta’s Max Fried and St. Louis’ Jack Flaherty in high school in Studio City. Giolito spent his past seven big league seasons in Chicago’s rotation, winning 59 games.
López will bolster the Angels’ inconsistent bullpen. He is 2-5 with a 4.29 ERA and four saves in 43 appearances this season, and he has made eight consecutive scoreless appearances.
The White Sox (41-62) landed two respected prospects in the deal.
Bush was a second-round pick in 2021, and he is 1-4 with a 7.20 ERA with two minor league teams this season. Quero is considered a future major league catcher, but his path to the majors with the Angels would be blocked by Logan O’Hoppe, who showed tremendous promise as a rookie early this season before a torn labrum sidelined him until next month.
No new details on Bronny James 2 days after cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice
LOS ANGELES — The family of Bronny James, the hospital and the university made no new public comments about his health Wednesday, two days after the 18-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California.
LeBron James was spotted by photographers entering Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Bronny James is being treated after the incident Monday morning at USC’s campus arena.
Bronny James was in stable condition Tuesday, and patients who experience an unlikely cardiac arrest often undergo numerous tests over multiple days to determine the cause. He spent only a brief time in intensive care — a positive sign for his long-term recovery from the frightening episode.
Bronny’s 16-year-old brother, Bryce, posted a photo of the two on his Instagram story, along with a heart. Bryce James is also a top basketball prospect who already has received Division I scholarship offers.
It’s too soon to know how Bronny’s episode will affect his basketball career, since it largely depends on the underlying causes of the cardiac arrest. LeBron James has been an active supporter of his two sons’ basketball dreams, even using his off days during the Los Angeles Lakers’ season to fly several hours to attend their games.
LeBron James has repeatedly said that he even hopes to play in the NBA with Bronny, who couldn’t join the league until the fall of 2024 at the earliest. LeBron would be entering his 22nd NBA season at that point — matching Vince Carter for the longest career in league history — with his 40th birthday looming in December 2024.
“My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year.”
LeBron James has slightly downplayed that determination more recently: After he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record last February, he acknowledged that playing alongside his son in the NBA is his dream, but might not be Bronny’s dream. LeBron also said he would support whatever Bronny decided to do with his life.
Rob Manfred’s term as baseball commissioner extended until 2029 by MLB owners
NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s term was extended until 2029 on Wednesday by major league owners.
The decision to give Manfred a third term in charge of the sport was made during a vote at an in-person meeting in Washington, D.C. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029.
Manfred, 64, succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season.
Manfred has overseen a period of on-field change for the sport, including instituting a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts this season. Game times have dropped by about a half-hour and offense by left-handed batters has increased.
He presided over the deal with players that led to pandemic-shortened 60-game schedule in 2020, the institution of automatic runners at second base in extra-inning games that began that year and a 99-day lockout last year that ended with a five-year labor contract that runs through the 2026 season.
The collective bargaining agreement also expanded use of the designated hitter to the National League.
Northwestern interim coach fends for himself as Wildcats players skip annual Big Ten kickoff
INDIANAPOLIS — David Braun answered the questions like a poised veteran.
No, it wasn’t easy discussing the hazing scandal that cost his friend and former boss, Pat Fitzgerald, a seemingly safe head coaching job. And at times, Braun had to be wary with his words because of pending litigation against Northwestern. He never even checked his phone despite his wife’s impending due date.
Instead, the Wildcats’ new interim coach spent 45 minutes Wednesday sending a message: He intends to lead Northwestern out of a scandal that could drag on for months and already includes disturbing and sordid allegations of abusive behavior as well as racism.
“There were some jokes about if Kirstin could go into labor roughly about 8 a.m. this morning, but absolutely not,” Braun said when asked if he considered skipping the Big Ten’s annual preseason event. “You know, if I’m going to ask our players to stare this thing down and take on this adversity and come together, it was absolutely critical that I showed up and stared this down.”
Braun certainly played his part in the stadium where Northwestern competed for the conference’s football championship in 2020. He was surrounded by some of the biggest names in college football and yet Braun didn’t flinch when roughly the same number of reporters gathered around him and Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who spoke during the same time slot on the opposite side of the field.
Instead, Braun embraced his first opportunity to speak publicly since Fitzgerald, whose attorney has denied the coach was aware of the hazing, was fired July 10.
WNBA’s Riquna Williams out of Aces activities after felony domestic violence arrest in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Riquna Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year’s championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities identified as her wife.
A judge on Wednesday allowed Williams, 33, to be freed from jail without bail less than a day after her arrest, but said she can have no contact with her alleged victim and must comply with alcohol monitoring pending another court appearance Aug. 2.
The Aces issued a statement acknowledging Williams’ arrest and saying that she is “precluded from participating in team activities.” The Aces were traveling Wednesday and are scheduled to play in Dallas on Sunday.
“We condemn domestic violence of any kind,” the team said. “Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation.”
The league issued a statement saying it was gathering more information.
Williams faces five felony charges including multiple counts of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion with the threat or use of physical force and assault with use of a weapon, according to court records. She also faces four misdemeanor domestic battery charges.
The shooting guard and on-court role-player nicknamed “Bay Bay” averaged 6.7 points last season but has not played during the current season due to a back injury.
Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in racehorse-drugging scheme
NEW YORK — The trainer of racehorse champion Maximum Security was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday for his role in a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster.
Jason Servis was sentenced by Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in Manhattan federal court after pleading guilty to one felony and one misdemeanor charge alleging that he used unapproved drugs on the horses he trained. He was also ordered to pay $311,760 in forfeiture, $163,932 in restitution and a $30,000 fine.
“You have undermined the integrity of the sport of horse racing,” Vyskocil told Servis as she announced the sentence. “You cheated. You lied, and you broke the law.”
Servis, 66, of Jupiter, Florida, was among more than 30 defendants, including veterinarians, charged in March 2020 after a multiyear federal probe of the abuse of racehorses through the use of performance enhancing drugs.
Authorities said participants in the fraud — affecting races in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and the United Arab Emirates — misled federal and state regulators, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, various state horse racing regulators and the betting public.
Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut and agrees to a 2-year, $75 million deal with the Jets, AP source says
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers has a new deal with the New York Jets — and he’s taking a pay cut to try to help deliver a Super Bowl to the winning-starved franchise.
Rodgers agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the Jets on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York in a move that appears to also reiterate his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the contract. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal — that includes no-franchise tag and no-trade clauses — after Rodgers confirmed a ProFootballTalk report Tuesday night he had agreed to a reworked contract.
Carolina Hurricanes sign center Sebastian Aho to an 8-year contract extension worth $78 million
A home-cooked dinner of salmon and vegetables prepared by his mother would have made it an excellent 26th birthday for Sebastian Aho, no matter what.
Even better for Aho: It came with a lucrative contract extension.
The Carolina Hurricanes signed Aho to an eight-year deal worth $78 million on Wednesday, the richest contract handed out in the history of the franchise that used to be the Hartford Whalers. Aho is now under contract through 2032 at an annual salary cap hit of $9.75 million, once the deal kicks in for the 2024-25 NHL season.
“Birthday and an extension — it could be a lot worse,” Aho said on a video call with reporters from his native Finland. “This is the place I want to play. Obviously, starting from the front office, the organization has taken huge steps over the course of the last five years and, obviously, we feel like we’re building every year.”
The Hurricanes are building around Aho, their top center who’s in his prime and one of the reasons they’ve made the playoffs each of the past five seasons. He has 468 points in 520 career regular-season games, all with Carolina, and is also nearly a point-a-game player in the playoffs with 58 in 63.
Giants’ Saquon Barkley returns to the field a day after signing a 1-year deal
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A day after signing an $11 million, one-year contract, Saquon Barkley was on the field as the New York Giants opened training camp. It seemed like any other July practice.
Barkley smiled a lot Wednesday, glad-handed teammates he had not been on the field with in months because of the contract talks, worked hard and even found time to trash talk with safety Xavier McKinney in the 90-minute workout.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft even made a diving catch of Daniel Jones’ pass in the end zone during a 7-on-7 drill that thrilled fans and teammates.
What went unanswered was whether the 26-year-old star running back was upset after nine-plus months of negotiations under the weight of a franchise tag failed to deliver a lucrative long-term contract. In fact, Barkley signed for the $10.1 million value of the franchise tag and $909,000 in incentives. The extra money only comes his way if New York makes the playoffs and he hits his assigned goals.
While he was asked to speak with the media, the Giants said Barkley will talk in a couple of days.
It was left to Jones, a few teammates, general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll to talk about Barkley.
Texans WR Metchie on field for 1st day of camp after missing last year following cancer diagnosis
HOUSTON — Houston Texans receiver John Metchie III returned to practice on Wednesday, the first day of training camp, after missing his entire rookie season following a leukemia diagnosis.
Metchie was a full participant in the almost two-hour workout after being cleared to return a little more than a year after revealing he had acute promyelocytic leukemia.
General manager Nick Caserio raved about the work Metchie put in to get back on the field after completing his cancer treatments.
“It just speaks to John’s mental and physical toughness, the way he’s wired,” Caserio said. “He’s a pretty unique person. There’s not many people like John Metchie in this world, not many athletes that have had to endure some of the things that he’s had to go through. But it speaks to his perseverance ... what he’s made of and the people around him.”
Caserio credited the team’s medical staff for helping Metchie work his way back after his difficult year.
Metchie didn’t speak to reporters Wednesday but was all smiles on the field as he ran through drills and caught passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in this year’s draft.
Love says he got text from Rodgers before opening 1st training camp as Packers’ starting QB
GREEN BAY, Wis. — On the night before his first training camp workout as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback, Jordan Love received some advice from his four-time MVP predecessor.
Love said Wednesday that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers texted him the previous evening. When the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets the week of the draft, it cleared the way for Love to take over as Green Bay’s first-team quarterback.
“He said just be yourself, have fun, enjoy it,” Love said. “It’s obviously my time now, and he just said be yourself. And I mean, that’s all you can do.”
Love backed up Rodgers the last three seasons, just as Rodgers earned Green Bay’s starting spot in 2008 after spending three years as Hall of Famer Brett Favre’s backup.
Although Love has made only one career start, he believes his three years of experience make him much more prepared than if he’d received this assignment as a rookie.
Houston Astros reinstate Alvarez and Altuve from injured list ahead of finale against Rangers
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros received a major boost Wednesday when designated hitter Yordan Álvarez and second baseman José Altuve were reinstated from the injured list before the finale of a series against the Texas Rangers.
The Astros won the first two games against Texas this week and a victory Wednesday night would tie them with the Rangers for first place in the AL West.
Altuve was leading off and Alvarez was batting fifth in the lineup Wednesday.
Alvarez hasn’t played since injuring his right oblique June 8. Altuve has been out since injuring his left oblique during batting practice July 4.
Alvarez is batting .277 and ranks second on the team with 17 homers and third with 55 RBIs despite his extended absence.
This was the second stint on the injured list this season for Altuve, who didn’t make his debut this year until May 19 after fracturing his left thumb in the World Baseball Classic. The 2017 AL MVP is batting .264 with six homers and 18 RBIs in 32 games this season.
Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo receives a 3-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Machado
NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado.
Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced the disciplinary action against Perdomo, who hit Machado in the back with a 98-mph fastball after giving up a home run to Juan Soto in the seventh inning of the Padres’ 5-1 win Tuesday night in San Diego.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton received a one-game suspension and a fine as a result of Perdomo’s actions.
Perdomo’s suspension was to begin Wednesday when the Pirates and Padres finish their three-game series. Shelton also was to serve his suspension Wednesday.
Twins, Marlins swap righty relievers, with Dylan Floro to Minnesota and Jorge López to Miami
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins acquired Dylan Floro from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Jorge López on Wednesday in a swap of struggling right-handed relievers on contending teams.
Floro is an eight-year big league veteran with a career 3.32 ERA, but the 32-year-old is 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA and seven saves this season. Floro was a regular out of the bullpen for the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
López was an All-Star in 2022 with Baltimore before being traded to Minnesota at the August trade deadine. The Twins traded minor league pitchers Cade Povich, Yennier Cano, Juan Nuñez and Juan Rojas to Baltimore for López.
López went 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA in 37 relief appearances for the Twins this season. He returned from the 15-day injured list earlier this month after stepping away to address his mental health.
Jimmy Garoppolo finally takes practice field for the Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev. — Jimmy Garoppolo had trouble falling asleep Tuesday night, excited about the opportunity to step onto the practice field the next morning as the Las Vegas Raiders opened training camp.
He didn’t get that chance in organized team activities and minicamp due to a broken left foot suffered last season that put Garoppolo’s future at least somewhat in question.
Garoppolo, who signed a free-agent contract after quarterbacking the San Francisco 49ers the previous 5 1/2 years, was cleared Sunday to return.
“It was really cool getting out there with the guys, trying to get in that rhythm,” Garoppolo said. “It’s a lot of new stuff for me, but I enjoyed it. It’s fun.”
Fun and a little feisty, too.
Before practice, Garoppolo talked trash to one of the NFL’s top quarterback tormentors in defensive end Maxx Crosby. What the QB said stayed between them, but Crosby loved the interaction.
Kylian Mbappé reportedly rejects chance to meet with Saudi team Al-Hilal
PARIS — Kylian Mbappé has reportedly refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal, which has made a world record bid for the France striker.
French sports daily L’Equipe reported Wednesday that the Paris Saint-Germain player wouldn’t meet with Al-Hilal officials, who were in the French capital to sign Brazilian forward Malcom.
Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for Mbappé on Monday.
PSG wants to cash in on the World Cup star now rather than let him walk for free a year from now when his contract expires.
Al-Hilal made missed out on Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami after two years at PSG.
The 24-year-old Mbappé is in a standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension. Instead, he plans to leave as a free agent in 2025 when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.
Andrey Rublev saves 3 match points in a 1st-round win at the Hamburg European Open
HAMBURG, Germany — Andrey Rublev saved three match points in a deciding-set tiebreaker to beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round of the clay-court Hamburg European Open on Wednesday, as top-seeded Casper Ruud also won in three sets.
Rublev won 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (7) after recovering from 4-6 down in the tiebreaker and admitted he had struggled to stay calm as he felt “tired and nervous” during the 2 hour, 53-minute match.
Since his quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, Rublev has now won five consecutive tour matches and took the Bastad title last week. Next up for the Russian is a second-round match with Daniel Altmaier.
French Open runner-up Ruud beat Sebastian Baez 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in their first-round match, playing under the roof because of rain, and next takes on qualifier Cristian Garin.
Alexander Zverev reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-5 win over fellow German Maximilian Marterer. Zverev next plays 19-year-old Frenchman Luca van Assche, who managed an upset 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over seventh-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Defending champion Lorenzo Musetti will have to complete his second-round match against Jozef Kovalik on Thursday after play stopped Wednesday with Kovalik leading the Italian 6-3, 1-4.
Just two seeded players remain in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg women’s draw after sixth-seeded Yulia Putintseva was upset 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 by Jule Niemeier in their second-round match.
Arantxa Rus, seeded seventh, won 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 against Nadia Podoroska. Rus joins the defending champion Bernarda Pera, seeded third, in the last eight and next plays Eva Lys.
Noma Noha Akugue, a 19-year-old German player, reached the quarterfinals of her first WTA Tour main draw in dramatic style after recovering from a disastrous start and saving two match points in a 0-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over Storm Hunter.
Chicago Bears, tight end Cole Kmet agree to $50 million contract extension
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet agreed Wednesday to a four-year, $50 million contract extension through 2027, a reward for a homegrown player coming off his best season.
Kmet had 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns last season after catching just two scoring passes through his first two years. He has 138 catches for 1,399 yards in his career.
“When you look back at kind of the stuff I was doing my rookie year, I look like an idiot out there at times, ya know?” Kmet said. “But it’s cool to see the progression and where things are going. I’ve seen the improvement every year and I’m looking to continue to take those steps this coming year and the years beyond.”
General manager Ryan Poles called him “a core part of our group” in a statement and added: “We think his best football is ahead of him and can’t wait to see how he helps our offense this season and the seasons to come.”
Kmet grew up about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field in Lake Barrington, Illinois. He played three seasons at Notre Dame before the Bears drafted him in the second round in 2020 under former general manager Ryan Pace. Kmet is the first player to agree to a multi-year extension in Poles’ 18 months on the job.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson, family sued for $1.8 million by tech company
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, his stepfather and his mother allegedly have failed to pay back $1.8 million of a $2 million loan from a California-based technology company.
In a civil lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court in New Orleans, Ankr PBC stated that it made the loan in September 2021 to Williamson and family members while in the midst of trying to establishing a marketing relationship with the Pelicans’ All-Star power forward.
The company — which specializes in blockchain-related technologies used in finance and data storage — states in the lawsuit that it hoped Williamson could serve as an Ankr spokesperson.
The lawsuit also states that the player’s stepfather, Lee Anderson, represented Williamson as his business manager and required up-front payment of $150,000 to negotiate a potential business relationship with his stepson.
