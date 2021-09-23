Dodgers activate outfielder AJ Pollock off injured list
DENVER — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder AJ Pollock from the injured list a day earlier than they were anticipating in order to have another position player on the bench.
With outfielder Cody Bellinger going on the injured list and infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor dealing with a sore neck, the Dodgers elected to bring back Pollock on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. He’s been sidelined since Sept. 5 with a strained right hamstring.
Pollock was expected to be available in a pinch-hit capacity Wednesday with plans to start in left field on Thursday.
“Just making sure we have enough position-player coverage,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained. “AJ was progressing really well, just to have him available off the bench will be helpful.”
The 33-year-old Pollock is batting .297 with 16 homers and 58 RBIs this season.
In other moves, the Dodgers designated right-hander Shane Greene for assignment. He appeared in nine games with a 4.05 ERA and one save.
Kings sign G Cal Petersen to 3-year, $15 million extension
EL SEGUNDO — Goalie Cal Petersen has agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings.
The Kings announced the deal Wednesday for Petersen, an Iowa native and Notre Dame product who signed with the club as an unrestricted free agent four years ago.
Petersen’s extension begins in the 2022-23 season. He will play the upcoming season under a three-year, $2.575 million deal signed in July 2019.
Petersen went 9-18-5 last season for the struggling Kings, but established career-bests in goals-against average (2.89) and save percentage (.911). He appeared in a team-leading 35 games while assuming the role of Los Angeles’ No. 1 goalie in the injury absence of Jonathan Quick.
The 26-year-old Petersen also backstopped the U.S. team to bronze medals at the IIHF world championships this summer. He is 19-25-6 with a 2.79 GAA, .916 save percentage and one shutout in 54 NHL appearances.
Quick, the Kings’ two-time Stanley Cup champion and their starting goalie since the 2008-09 season, appeared in just 22 games last season while dealing with injuries. He had shoulder surgery during the offseason.
The 35-year-old Quick will make $5.8 million in each of the next two seasons to complete the 10-year contract extension given to him by former general manager Dean Lombardi in 2012 shortly after Quick won the Conn Smythe Trophy while leading the Kings to their first Stanley Cup title.
CFP expansion stalls as commissioners sort through issues
A plan to expand the College Football Playoff stalled Wednesday when a key committee was unable to reach consensus on whether to grow the postseason format from four to 12 teams.
The 10 major college conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director who make up the management committee met to share feedback from their members and address concerns about the expansion proposal that was unveiled in June.
“As the committee moves forward, there remains issues to be discussed,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “Given the complexity of these matters, the management committee will meet again in Chicago next week to continue our discussions.”
The meeting in the Dallas area, which was attended in person by some of the participants and virtually by others, was a prelude to the Chicago session that was supposed to include the CFP board of managers.
The board is comprised of university presidents and chancellors representing each conference. The board has final say in all matters related to the playoff and there was hope the management committee would bring the presidents a recommendation to approve a format change.
Instead, the management committee will reconvene next week, with the presidents joining via Zoom. No vote is expected.
Naomi Osaka withdraws from next month’s Indian Wells tourney
INDIAN WELLS — Naomi Osaka pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday, a move that was expected after she indicated following her U.S. Open loss this month that she planned to take another extended break from tennis.
The withdrawal was announced by the official Twitter feed for the hard-court tournament at Indian Wells, which is scheduled for Oct. 4-17 after twice being delayed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who has been ranked No. 1 and is currently No. 8.
She last played at the U.S. Open, where her title defense ended with a third-round loss to eventual runner-up Leylah Fernandez on Sept. 3.
After that defeat, Osaka said: “I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match.”
Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan and now is based in the U.S., took time off earlier this season, a mental health break that began when she withdrew from the French Open before her second-round match. She also sat out Wimbledon, then returned for the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the cauldron during the opening ceremony.
“I feel like for me, recently, when I win, I don’t feel happy, I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad,” Osaka said at her news conference following the 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 loss to Fernandez at Flushing Meadows. “I don’t think that’s normal.”
AP source: Simmons won’t report to 76ers’ training camp
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons may have missed his last playoff free throw with the Sixers.
Simmons will not report to Philadelphia 76ers’ training camp next week and prefers to continue his NBA career with another team, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s plans told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because discussions of Simmons’ plans with the franchise have been private.
Simmons said after the season, “I love being in Philly.”
Not anymore.
Simmons, the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft, is a three-time All-Star who had been paired with Joel Embiid as the franchise cornerstones as the Sixers chase their first NBA championship since 1983.
Simmons, though, took the brunt of the blame for the top-seeded Sixers’ second-round exit in last season’s playoffs. He shot 34% from the free-throw line in the postseason and was reluctant to attempt a shot from anywhere on the floor late in games. That led to him spending critical minutes on the bench.
NHL finds no evidence Evander Kane gambled on games
SAN JOSE — The NHL found no evidence that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane bet on NHL games or tried to throw games after investigating allegations made by his estranged wife.
Anna Kane alleged in an Instagram post this summer that Kane bet on NHL games and was “obviously throwing games to win money,” launching a probe by the league.
The NHL released the findings of that investigation conducted by Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP in conjunction with NHL Security on Wednesday, a day before the Sharks are set to begin training camp.
The league said the investigation included detailed reviews of social media, public data, court filings from Kane’s bankruptcy proceeding and pending divorce and a review of sports betting data and analysis. The league said it interviewed Kane and other members of the Sharks organization but Anna Kane declined to participate in the probe.
“The investigation uncovered no evidence to corroborate Ms. Kane’s accusations that Mr. Kane bet or otherwise participated in gambling on NHL games, and no evidence to corroborate the allegations that Mr. Kane ‘threw’ games or did not put forward his best effort to help the Sharks win games,” the league said in a statement. “To the contrary, the evidence raises doubts about the veracity of the allegations.
“While Mr. Kane denied the accusations, our findings are not based on these denials but instead on other evidence uncovered during the investigation.”
Investigators analyzed gambling data from recent seasons from SportRadar, a leader in the fields of sports data collection and analysis.
NBA fines Warriors owner Lacob $50,000 for Simmons comments
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with comments he made about Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.
Lacob said the Warriors had no interest in the disgruntled Sixers guard.
“In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing,” Lacob said this week. “He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don’t know.
NHL camps open as teams take stock of unvaccinated players
Tyler Bertuzzi is the only unvaccinated Detroit Red Wings player going into training camp and faces the potential of missing all of his team’s games in Canada this season as a result, general manager Steve Yzerman said Wednesday.
Yzerman in his camp-opening video call said the rest of the organization is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including himself. Bertuzzi is in Detroit for the start of on-ice workouts Thursday but the forward may end up forfeiting over $450,000 in salary for the Red Wings’ nine games north of the border. NHL protocols allow teams to suspend unvaccinated players without pay when they are unavailable to participate.
“For the foreseeable future entering Canada, you can’t enter Canada unless you’re vaccinated, so that obviously will be an issue when we go to play Canadian teams,” Yzerman said. “Does that change or not? I have no idea. But as of now and under the Canadian laws, I guess, he wouldn’t be able to cross the border, so he wouldn’t play in any games in Canada.”
That includes Detroit’s first road game Oct. 23 at Montreal. The 26-year-old Bertuzzi will be allowed to practice with teammates but must wear a mask around the rink and distance himself when working out in the gym, in addition to other restrictions on the road.
Ware, Mathis among 1st-year eligibles for Pro Football Hall
CANTON, Ohio — Ten first-year eligible players, including defensive standouts DeMarcus Ware and Robert Mathis, and receivers Andre Johnson, Steve Smith and Anquan Boldin are among 122 nominees for the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Other first-year eligibles are kick returner Devin Hester; offensive linemen Jake Long and Nick Mangold; defensive lineman Vince Wilfork and defensive back Antonio Cromartie.
The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January before the selection committee discusses and chooses the class of 2022 that will be enshrined in August.
The roster of nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 46 defensive players and 11 special teamers.
Finalists from 2021 re-nominated for next year are wide receivers Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt; tackle Tony Boselli; defensive end Jared Allen; defensive tackle Richard Seymour; linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas; and defensive backs Ronde Barber and LeRoy Butler.
Recently selected as a senior finalist was receiver Cliff Branch. The contributor finalist is former referee and league officiating chief Art McNally. The coach finalist is Dick Vermeil, who won the Super Bowl in 2000 with the Rams.
Super Bowl champions place WR Antonio Brown on COVID-19 list
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and could miss this week’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The 33-year-old receiver is the second player from the active roster the defending Super Bowl champions have placed on the COVID-19 list this week, joining reserve linebacker and special teams captain Kevin Minter.
“With A.B. we’ve got plenty of good guys that have proven track records at that position. Kevin will be missed as far as special teams, but we’ve got some young guys ready to roll,” coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday.
Brown, who has six receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown through two games, is part of a talented group of Tampa Bay receivers that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson.
Brown and Minter both are fully vaccinated. They can be reinstated with two negative tests for COVID-19 performed at least 24 hours apart.
Arians said getting one or both of the players back before facing the Rams would be “gravy.”
Reds manager Bell agrees to 2-year extension
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds and manager David Bell announced a two-year extension through of his contract through 2023.
Bell, 49, agreed in October 2018 to a three-year contract that included a team option for 2022. The Reds are 76-74 this season, third in the NL Central, and 184-190 under Bell.
“I think we’ve talked about this all year,” general manager Nick Krall said after Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh was rained out. “He’s done a great job with the team we have right now, and it was natural to have him leading us forward. We got to the playoffs last year, and we’ve had a great run this year, and we still have a chance. He knows how to run a clubhouse, and he knows how to run a dugout.”
Cincinnati was swept by Cincinnati 2-0 in the first round of last years expanded playoffs.
Gus Bell, the manager’s grandfather, and Buddy Bell, the manager’s father, both played for the Reds.
Cowboys place Keanu Neal on COVID-19 list in latest setback
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys placed linebacker Keanu Neal on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, making it possible the club will be without a key player for the third consecutive game to start the season because of health and safety protocols.
The Cowboys (1-1) said on their website it’s uncertain whether Neal would be cleared in time for the home opener Monday night against Philadelphia (1-1). The converted safety started the season opener and has played more than 70% of the snaps in the first two games.
Dallas was without a starter for each of the first two games because of positive COVID-19 tests. Four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin missed the 31-29 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the opener. Defensive end Randy Gregory sat last week’s 20-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Neal is sixth on the club’s tackle chart with eight total tackles and is one of four defenders with a tackle for loss. He signed with Dallas as a free agent after playing safety in Atlanta for former Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who is the new Dallas defensive coordinator this year.
The Dallas defense is already without defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who is probably sidelined until November after breaking a foot in practice last week. Defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) were injured against the Chargers.
Gator Chomp: Ledecky heads to Florida to work with Nesty
Katie Ledecky will be learning a new stroke.
The Gator Chomp.
Ledecky announced Wednesday that she is moving to the University of Florida to be closer to home and train under Anthony Nesty, a rising star coach who will oversee her preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Ledecky, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, spent the last five years at Stanford University, where she worked with U.S. national team coach Greg Meehan while earning a psychology degree.
“Stanford has been my second home,” Ledecky wrote on her Twitter account. “It will always have a special place in my heart. Having completed my college degree this year, I am moving east to be closer to home and family.”
The Washington, D.C., native will now be training with Nesty, a 1988 Olympic gold medalist who serves as the primary coach to both Bobby Finke, who swept the 800- and 1500-meter freestyles at the Tokyo Games, and Kieran Smith, who took bronze in the 400 free.
Ledecky will also serve as a volunteer assistant coach on the Gators staff, a coup for Nesty when he hits the recruiting trail.
The 24-year-old Ledecky said she looks forward to looks forward to working with Nesty’s “outstanding mid-distance and distance training group.”
Ledecky won two golds and two silvers at 2020 Tokyo Games this past summer. Over the last three Olympics, she became the first female swimmer to capture six individual golds and the first U.S. woman to win that many in any sport.
Fields to make first start for Bears with Dalton injured
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Justin Fields is set to make his first start for the Chicago Bears.
The team will go with the prized rookie quarterback when the Bears visit the Cleveland Browns this week with veteran Andy Dalton sidelined because of a left knee injury, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday.
“Justin’s gonna be our starter,” he said.
Nagy said Dalton remains the team’s No. 1 quarterback for now and the plan is for him to be the starter when he is healthy. Nagy said the three-time Pro Bowler is week to week, though the Bears don’t think he will be placed on injured reserve. Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback.
Fields, the No. 11 pick in the draft, took over on Chicago’s final drive in the first half of Sunday’s 20-17 win over Cincinnati after getting in a handful of plays earlier in the game, and he led the Bears the rest of the way.
Dalton was injured on a 14-yard run early in the second quarter. Fields took the final three snaps of that possession.
Dolphins say Tagovailoa broke ribs, won’t play vs. Raiders
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa’s bruised ribs are actually fractured ribs, and that means the Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this week when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Dolphins announced the updated diagnosis Wednesday after initial tests suggested Tagovailoa was dealing with bruised ribs. Further exams showed the fractures, and the Dolphins already have decided that Jacoby Brissett will start this weekend.
It’s unclear how long Tagovailoa will be sidelined. Dolphins coach Brian Flores did not want to offer a timetable for a potential return but said Tagovailoa is already improving.
“This is a tough kid,” Flores said. “He wants to play. He’s actually trying to play. We’re going to save him from himself a little bit on this and hold him out this week and then take it week to week from there.”
Brissett last started a game at the end of 2019, though he played almost the entire game against Buffalo last weekend. He’s 12-20 as a starter, the role he said he prepares himself for each week.
Ekblad’s back, a good sign for NHL’s Panthers entering camp
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers have their first win of the season: Aaron Ekblad has pronounced himself ready for training camp.
The top-line defenseman will be on the ice when the Panthers formally begin practice Thursday, just short of six months since he broke his left leg in a scary on-ice incident. Ekblad has been skating for several weeks and does not expect to be limited as camp begins.
“I’ve never been so excited for a training camp or an exhibition game in my career so far,” Ekblad said. “I’m really excited to get going and really test all my rehab and my preparation.”
The Panthers will practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They open preseason play with a doubleheader at home against Nashville on Sunday and, barring a setback, Ekblad will likely play in one of those games.
Sabres agree to terms with Dahlin on $18M, 3-year contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres agreed to terms Wednesday with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on a three-year contract worth $18 million, getting the deal done on the eve of Buffalo’s first training camp practice.
Dahlin was among the last unsigned restricted free agents around the NHL. The 6-foot-3 Swede has 107 points on 18 goals and 89 assists in 197 games since Buffalo took him with the first pick in the 2018 draft.
With Dahlin’s situation settled, the Sabres focus is now squarely on injured captain Jack Eichel, who was expected to report for his physical after an offseason of trade talks. Eichel’s future with the team is unclear.
Dahlin will count $6 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season, a contract that could set a comparable deal for Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes, the only other prominent restricted free agent defenseman left unsigned.
Jaguars sign veteran CB Lawson in case Henderson can’t play
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed cornerback Nevin Lawson to a one-year contract Wednesday, giving them an experienced veteran in case CJ Henderson can’t play against Arizona.
The team placed tight end James O’Shaughnessy (ankle) on injured reserve to make room for Lawson.
Henderson is dealing with a groin injury, and coach Urban Meyer called him questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals (2-0). Veteran Tre Herndon is still recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him the first two games for the Jaguars (0-2).
Rookie Tyson Campbell likely would start opposite Shaquill Griffin if Henderson can’t go.
Las Vegas cut Lawson on Monday. He was suspended the first two games of the season for violating league policy on performance-enhancers. Lawson spent the previous two seasons with the Raiders. Before that, he was in Detroit for five years.
D’Eriq King’s injured shoulder means Miami will play new QBs
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami is planning to play without quarterback D’Eriq King on Saturday when it takes on Central Connecticut State.
King injured his shoulder in last weekend’s 38-17 loss to Michigan State, an outcome that knocked the Hurricanes (1-2) out of the AP Top 25 and sent the Spartans into the poll at No. 20. King did not miss a play in that game, even after needing to go the locker room in the second half for treatment and evaluation.
King has not been able to practice this week, and a specific diagnosis of the injury has not been revealed. Miami coach Manny Diaz said King’s status is “extremely doubtful,” but typically, when a player is not practicing by this point in the week, it means the Hurricanes do not expect him to play.
It’s unclear who will start in King’s place. Returning freshman Tyler Van Dyke and true freshman Jake Garcia will both play Saturday, Diaz said. Van Dyke has thrown three passes in limited action for Miami over the past two seasons, while Garcia has yet to make his collegiate debut.
Blues promote Peter Chiarelli, Ken Hitchock returns
ST. LOUIS — Stanley Cup-winning general manager Peter Chiarelli has been promoted to vice president of hockey operations for the St. Louis Blues, who also brought back Ken Hitchcock as a coaching consultant.
Former VP of hockey operations Dave Taylor is now senior adviser to the hockey operations department. President of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong announced the changes Wednesday at the start of training camp.
Chiarelli began working for the Blues after he was fired as GM of the Edmonton Oilers in 2019. He was Boston’s GM when the Bruins won the Cup in 2010.
Hitchcock coached the Blues from 2011-17. St. Louis made the playoffs in each of his five full seasons behind the bench. Hitchcock coached Dallas to the Stanley Cup in 1999.
Broncos seeking to clear decks for potential sale of team
DENVER — The next quarterback clash in Denver could very well pit John Elway and Peyton Manning vying to serve as the public face of any new Broncos ownership group.
The decks must be cleared of any possible pitfalls before any multibillion-dollar bid, however, much like homebuyers wanting to make sure the title is clear to their new dreamhouse.
So, the Broncos’ parent companies are asking Denver County District Court Judge Shelly L. Gilman to rule that former owner Edgar Kaiser’s estate no longer has the right of first refusal to any potential sale of the franchise, which Forbes values at $3.75 billion.
Browns’ Beckham full go in practice, could return vs Bears
BEREA, Ohio — Odell Beckham Jr.’s return moved a little closer to reality.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not rule out Beckham for Sunday’s game against Chicago, clearing the way for the star wide receiver to make his season debut and play for the first time since undergoing knee surgery last year.
“We’ll see how he progresses this week, but I expect him to be full go today at practice,” Stefanski said before the Browns worked out in their indoor field house because of heavy rain.
Last week, Stefanski slammed shut any speculation about Beckham’s status by saying he would not play against Houston days before the home opener.
Beckham had been in line to play Week 1 at Kansas City, but was ruled inactive following pregame warmups after telling the team he wasn’t prepared to handle the workload they had in store for him.
UEFA says FIFA snubs request for talks on World Cup concerns
LONDON — Intensifying its opposition to FIFA’s push for biennial World Cups, UEFA complained Wednesday that Gianni Infantino’s world body has yet to respond to its request for talks to discuss the concerns of European nations.
Infantino has been deploying retired players and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in a campaign to win support for the overhaul of world football, which UEFA said is a sign of “promotional campaigns of unilaterally pre-determined concepts” rather than an open consultation process.
Doubling the frequency of World Cups would create significant disruption for club competitions, continental tournaments, including the European Championship, and existing global events like the Olympics.
“UEFA is disappointed with the methodology adopted, which has so far led to radical reform projects being communicated and openly promoted before having been given, together with other stakeholders, the chance to participate in any consultation meeting,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.
More than a week after asking FIFA “to organize a special meeting with them to be able to voice their concerns on the impact of such plans,” UEFA said it “to date not yet received a reply.” A day after that request, FIFA on Sept. 15 invited all 211 member associations to a general online summit on its plans.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has already said that Europe could boycott the World Cup if Infantino succeeds in securing approval for his plan from the FIFA Congress of all member associations. Most of those countries never get to play at the World Cup, which will feature 32 men’s teams for the last time in 2022 before expanding to 48 nations in 2026.
Man U knocked out of League Cup by West Ham; Chelsea wins
LONDON — One route to a first trophy since 2017 is already over for Manchester United.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team was knocked out of the League Cup in the third round by West Ham on Wednesday.
Manuel Lanzini clinched a 1-0 victory after sweeping in from Ryan Fredericks’ cutback to give David Moyes a first victory in management at Old Trafford — seven years after United fired him.
In the fourth round, West Ham will take on the other Manchester squad — City, winners of the last four League Cup finals — as the London club chases a first domestic trophy since the 1980 FA Cup.
It was a completely changed United lineup from the side that won at West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday so Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature. It is in the league after five rounds that United remains among the frontrunners with Liverpool, which plays at Preston next in the League Cup.
United also lost its opening game in the group stage of the Champions League last week against Young Boys.
“We know it’s going to be a long, long journey all season,” Solskjær said. “Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League. We have got loads of games.”
Chelsea advanced by beating Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties, with Reece James scoring the decisive spot kick. The game was tied at 1-1 through 90 minutes after Cameron Archer canceled out Chelsea’s opener from Timo Werner’s header from James’ cross that was the German’s first goal in 11 games. Chelsea will play Southampton in the fourth round.
Arsenal will host Leeds after beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0. Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty in the 11th minute was not built on until the final 13 minutes when substitute Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah wrapped up the victory over the third-tier side.
Juventus gets 1st victory of Serie A season, AC Milan wins
ROME — Critics had been demanding that Juventus use its younger players more during a horrendous start to Serie A, and they had to be appeased after Moise Kean, Federico Chiesa and Matthijs De Ligt each scored in a 3-2 win at Spezia for the Bianconeri’s first Italian league win of the season on Wednesday.
De Ligt scored the winner in the 72nd minute to complete a comeback after Juventus fell behind four minutes after the break. Playing in place of Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini, the 22-year-old De Ligt coolly redirected in a loose ball that was being knocked around following a corner.
The 23-year-old Chiesa had equalized six minutes earlier with a typical goal for the Italy winger: he darted straight to the goal by dribbling through the legs of a defender then just barely got his shot off as he was sliding toward the ball.
The 21-year-old Kean — like coach Massimiliano Allegri in his second stint at Juventus — had given the visitors an early lead with a long shot after Adrien Rabiot knocked down a ball over the top from Leonardo Bonucci.
Spezia had struck back with goals both sides of halftime, the first coming with a solo effort from Emmanuel Gyasi, who dribbled by Danilo on the left flank and looped a long shot into the far corner.
Gyasi celebrated like Cristiano Ronaldo, his idol and the recently departed Juventus player, by leaping into the air and pumping his arms down toward his body.
Janis Antiste, a 19-year-old French forward, put Spezia ahead by beating De Ligt on a counterattack with the help of his shot being deflected by Bonucci.
Spezia nearly made it 3-1 but another effort minutes later was cleared off the line by Manuel Locatelli.
Déja vu: French leader PSG relies on another late winner
PARIS — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain made it seven straight wins but needed another injury-time winner to beat last-place Metz 2-1 in an unconvincing performance on Wednesday.
The referee was about to blow the final whistle when right back Achraf Hakimi netted his second goal in the fifth minute of injury time with a curling shot past goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja.
Moments earlier, Metz captain Dylan Bronn and coach Frederic Antonetti were sent off — Bronn for a second yellow card after kicking the ball away and Antonetti for angrily protesting to the referee.
As PSG players celebrated Hakimi’s goal, a furious Oukidja sprinted over to them and starting shoving as he sought out striker Kylian Mbappe. It was unclear why, but it took several minutes for players — and PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino — to calm Oukidja down.
Lionel Messi sat out after taking a knock to the knee in Sunday’s last-gasp 2-1 home win over Lyon.
Striker Mauro Icardi, who headed a 93rd-minute winner against Lyon, latched on to a smart pass from Neymar in the fourth minute.
He expertly clipped the ball over the goalkeeper only for a defender to clear it off the line. But Hakimi finished neatly with a volley.
Madrid stays red-hot, routs Mallorca 6-1 in Spanish league
MADRID — This time, Real Madrid didn’t need to rely solely on Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior to keep winning in the Spanish league.
Benzema scored twice to reach 200 league goals but Madrid also got a hat trick from Marco Asensio on its way to a comfortable 6-1 win over Mallorca at home on Wednesday, a result that extended the team’s winning streak to five matches in all competitions.
It was Madrid’s fourth straight league win, taking Carlo Ancelotti’s team back to the top of the standings with 16 points from six matches, two points ahead of defending champion Atlético Madrid.
Benzema and Vinícius Júnior had been key for Madrid so far at the start of the season, having scored 11 of the team’s 15 goals in the league.
Benzema took his league-leading tally to eight goals by finding the net three minutes into the match and again in the 78th. Asensio scored his goals in the 24th, 29th and 55th minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
Brazil’s soccer body seeks quarantine waiver for EPL players
SAO PAULO — Brazil’s soccer confederation has requested quarantine waivers from the government so England-based players can play in a World Cup qualifying match in Manaus next month.
The confederation told The Associated Press on Wednesday it is seeking waivers for the English Premier League players that coach Tite might field in a match against Uruguay on Oct. 14.
Brazil’s squad for three World Cup qualifiers, including the Uruguay game and matches at Venezuela and Colombia, will be announced on Friday.
The request includes a quarantine waiver for Uruguay and Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, who is also expected to play in Manaus.
Britain and Brazil are on each other’s red lists for coronavirus risk. That means those arriving from the United Kingdom to the South American nation have to quarantine for 14 days.
Uruguay is also on Britain’s red list, so Cavani missed World Cup qualifiers earlier this month because he would have had to enter 10 days of hotel quarantine on his return. The Premier League is still working with the government to secure quarantine exemptions for players returning from World Cup qualifiers, emulating waivers in place for teams playing Champions League matches in England.
2-time major champ Simona Halep, coach Darren Cahill split
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep no longer will be coached by Darren Cahill.
Halep announced the split “after six wonderful years working together” via a Twitter post on Wednesday, saying that she and Cahill “have decided that it’s time to end our working relationship.”
Halep won the French Open in 2018, beating Sloane Stephens in the final, and Wimbledon in 2019, defeating Serena Williams in the final.
The Romanian, who turns 30 on Monday, also reached No. 1 in the rankings. She is No. 14 this week.
Halep lost in the fourth round of the U.S. Open this month. She missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics after tearing her left calf at the Italian Open in May.
In Wednesday’s social media post, Halep wrote: “Thank you D for everything, for making me a better tennis player and a better person.”
Millman survives 3-hour battle against Munar at Astana Open
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — Defending champion John Millman battled through another tough match at the Astana Open on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5 win over Jaume Munar of Spain.
The fifth-seeded Australian needed 3 hours and 10 minutes to defeat Munar a day after opening his title defense with a three-set victory over local qualifier Dmitry Popko.
“These long matches aren’t good in my old age,” the 32-year-old Millman joked after Wednesday’s match.
Millman will face either Filip Krajinovic or compatriot James Duckworth in the last eight of the hard-court tournament. Duckworth defeated local favorite Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6 (3), 6-1 in their first-round match.
Also Wednesday, the seventh-seeded Laslo Djere defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 and Ilya Ivashka defeated local wild card Timofey Skatov 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Swiatek, Kvitova, Kontaveit reach quarters of Ostrava Open
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over unseeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.
The 2020 French Open champion converted three of her seven breakpoints and dropped her serve once to set up a quarterfinal match against either seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or fellow Pole Magda Linette at the hardcourt indoor tournament.
Second-seeded Petra Kvitova beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3 to make the quarterfinals. The two-time Wimbledon champion next faces either Jil Teichmann of Switzerland or American Alison Riske, who beat Fiona Ferro of France 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in their first round game on Wednesday.
In another first-round game, Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia eliminated Anna Blinkova of Russia, 6-4, 6-0 to meet fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece.
Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit upset ninth-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals where she will play either Swiss third-seeded Belinda Bencic or another Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo.
Northwestern set to renovate stadium after $480 million gift
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern is set to renovate its football stadium thanks to a $480 million donation from the family of Patrick and Shirley Ryan.
The school said Wednesday that the gift will also help fund other university projects. But it’s the lead donation to renovate the stadium — Ryan Field — bearing the family’s name.
The school will seek more donations to complete a project it says will create “an enhanced gameday experience for students, alumni, fans and the surrounding community.” Part of that will be making the stadium “exceptionally accessible” by exceeding requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as focusing on environmental sustainability.
The school said it will meet with community members before revealing design plans.
Ryan Field opened in 1926 and expanded in 1949 and 1952. The 47,000-seat stadium underwent an extensive renovation in 1997 supported by a gift from the Ryans.
Timberwolves fire basketball ops boss Rosas after 2 seasons
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves fired president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas on Wednesday, less than a week before training camp in yet another change in leadership for this long-languishing franchise.
Owner Glen Taylor announced that the Timberwolves “parted ways” with Rosas in a two-sentence statement that revealed no direct explanation for the dismissal after just two seasons.
“As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of,” said Taylor, who has begun the process of selling his majority stake in the club to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.
Executive vice president Sachin Gupta was temporarily elevated to guide the basketball operations, Taylor confirmed in a separate announcement made about 2 1/2 hours later.
“We are committed to staying aligned to achieve our short-term goals and reach our long-term vision,” Taylor said.
Star center Karl-Anthony Towns appeared to be caught off guard by the decision, tweeting out a three-letter acronym for a profane expression of confusion.
Rosas became the highest-ranking Latino in an NBA front office when he was hired in May 2019 after a long tenure with the Houston Rockets. Rosas replaced Tom Thibodeau, who held the dual role of head coach and president of basketball operations until his firing by the Timberwolves four months earlier.
Tony Martin ends career with gold medal at cycling worlds
BRUGGE, Belgium — Veteran Tony Martin ended his much-decorated career in style as Germany won the mixed relay race at cycling’s world championships on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old Martin, a four-time time trial world champion from Germany who also won five Tour de France stages and wore the famed yellow jersey, announced last week that he would end his 14-year professional career after the world championships.
He finished sixth in Sunday’s individual time trial won by Filippo Ganna of Italy and said he would call it a day after competing in the mixed relay, where teams of three men and three women compete against each other in a team time trial.
“Its the best finish, isn’t it?” Martin said. “It’s a dream for me. Now it’s time to celebrate.”
The men’s teams started from the North Sea resort of Knokke-Heist and completed a 22.5-kilometer (14-mile) course to Brugge, where their female teammates took over for a 22-kilometer loop around the picturesque city.
Martin and his five teammates — Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kroeger, Nikias Arndt and Maximilian Richard Walscheid — finished 12.79 seconds faster than the Dutch team that included world champion Ellen van Dijk and Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten.
