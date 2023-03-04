UCLA’s Kelly signs 2-year extension through 2027 season
LOS ANGELES — Coach Chip Kelly has signed a two-year extension with UCLA that keeps him under contract through 2027, the school said Friday.
The Bruins were 8-4 last year and finished 21st in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, the first time since 2014 that they had been ranked at the end of the season.
“I am excited about our football program under the leadership of Coach Kelly and his talented staff,” athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “The football program is on an upward trajectory, both on the field and in the classroom. Coach Kelly and his staff have done a tremendous job developing young men as demonstrated by their academic excellence.”
Kelly is 27-29 through five seasons in Westwood, but is 16-8 the past two years. He took over after Jim Mora Jr. was fired in 2017 and had a roster predominantly filled with underclassmen his first two seasons.
The Bruins were 3-9 in Kelly’s first year in 2018 and 4-8 the following season. During the shortened 2020 season, a turnaround began with a 3-4 mark.
Kelly — who is 72-36 as a college coach — signed a four-year contract last year.
UCLA will go into its final season in the Pac-12 with plenty of questions. The Bruins were fifth in the nation in total offense, but quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has graduated and running back Zach Charbonnet left early for the NFL draft.
Kelly will also have his third defensive coordinator in as many seasons after hiring D’Anton Lynn.
Kang stays cool in rain to lead Women’s World Championship
SINGAPORE — Danielle Kang avoided distractions during a rain-soaked day and shot a 9-under 63 Friday for a one-shot lead after the second round of the Women’s World Championship in Singapore.
Kang opened with a 71 for a 10-under 134 total after two rounds.
Allisen Corpuz (65), Hyo Joo Kim (67) and first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol (71) were a shot back at the Sentosa Golf Club. Szokol opened on Thursday with a 64.
Three others, including American player Nelly Korda, were another shot back at 8-under 136.
The round was suspended by heavy rainfall, but it didn’t faze Kang.
“I actually don’t mind weather delays that much because I feel I just have time to chill. I feel less rushed,” Kang said.
“But my caddie was really helpful in the rain,” she added. “I told him he had magic towels. I don’t know what was happening, but the grip was fully soaked when it went in the bag, and every time he handed me the club, it was completely dry. So it was pretty incredible.”
Corpuz sounded the same theme and said she was “trying to stay patient today, especially with all the weather delays.”
The serenity paid off on No. 8 with an eagle-3.
“Managed to roll that putt in and just got some momentum going into the back nine,” Corpuz said, “and got a few birdies on the back nine as well.”
Former Michigan State guard Appling sentenced in murder case
DETROIT — Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Damon Appling was sentenced Friday to up to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in an argument over a gun in 2021.
A Wayne County Circuit Court judge ordered Appling, 31, to serve 18 to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder and two years for a firearms charge, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
Appling pleaded guilty last month. He asked the judge Friday if he could withdraw his guilty plea to second-degree murder, saying he didn’t have a full understanding of what he was pleading to. The judge denied the request.
Clyde Edmonds, 66, was slain May 22, 2021. Edmonds’ wife and Appling’s mother are first cousins, authorities said.
Prosecutors said Appling’s girlfriend, Natalie Bannister, drove Appling from the shooting scene. Bannister, 30, pleaded guilty last year to one count of lying to a police officer and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Appling was a prep star at Detroit Pershing and played guard at Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played pro basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.
“What an extremely sad turn of events for a man that once had a promising future,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a release. “This was a senseless crime, and the fact remains that his victim will never know another day of life.”
Medvedev beats Djokovic in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Daniil Medvedev ended Novak Djokovic’s 20-match winning streak by beating the world’s top-ranked player 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday.
The third-seeded Medvedev will face defending champion Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian final that could have political overtones after Rublev reiterated his call for peace.
Medvedev picked up trophies in Rotterdam and Doha before coming to Dubai and beating Djokovic to extend his winning streak to 13 matches, the second longest of his career.
The former No. 1 player broke Djokovic twice in the first set and again to open the second, eventually closing it out on his first match point.
“When you play against Novak you just have to play your best, kind of hope that he doesn’t play his best,” Medvedev said. “I managed to play a higher level than him today. In the second set, I didn’t face one break point but there were so many 30-30, deuce (games). I managed to keep composed.”
Medvedev hadn’t beaten Djokovic since the 2021 U.S. Open final for his first — and only — major title. That win denied Djokovic the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s singles since 1969. Djokovic then won their next four meetings.
Djokovic was competing in his first event since winning the Australian Open for his record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam singles title. He hadn’t lost since November when he dropped the Paris Masters final to Holger Rune.
Magic lose Jonathan Isaac for season with torn adductor
Jonathan Isaac’s comeback story has been sidelined again by another season-ending injury, this time a torn adductor muscle.
Isaac had surgery on Friday to repair the muscle and will miss the remainder of the regular season, the Magic said. He felt discomfort on his left side Tuesday after practice, and an MRI on Wednesday showed the severity of the issue.
He played in 11 games this season, after missing 2½ years following a serious knee injury and other setbacks. And now, he faces another period of recovery and rehabilitation.
“Our thoughts are with Jonathan, whose fortitude in dealing with adversity is unique,” Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said. “Jonathan has worked extremely hard to return to the court this season and has demonstrated his impact on our team. We will be by his side as he focuses on the work ahead.”
The Magic did not release a timetable for Isaac’s potential return to basketball activities, but there’s no reason to think he won’t be ready for training camp next fall.
Isaac averaged 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in his 11 appearances this season.
He has appeared in 147 regular-season games since being taken with the No. 6 overall pick by Orlando in 2017.
Isaac originally hurt his left knee on Jan. 1, 2020, in a game at Washington. He returned and played two games in the bubble seven months later, blew out his left ACL in the second of those appearances, had other setbacks along the way in recovery — including a right hamstring injury that required surgery last year — and didn’t play in the NBA again until this January.
Georgia’s Stegeman Coliseum closed after ceiling piece falls
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia’s Stegeman Coliseum has been closed for repairs after a small piece of concrete fell from the ceiling of the nearly 60-year-old facility that hosts several of the university’s sports teams and school graduation ceremonies in the spring.
No one was injured when the concrete fell on Wednesday, the school said.
The closure should not affect the men’s and women’s basketball teams, which have completed their home schedules, but the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a home gymnastics meet against Arkansas will now be held Sunday at a suburban Atlanta arena.
“The University of Georgia has closed Stegeman Coliseum until further notice. This action was taken because a small piece of the ceiling was discovered to have fallen (Wednesday). No one was hurt,” the school said in a statement.
The gymnastics meet was moved to Gas South Arena in Duluth, about 45 miles west of Stegeman Coliseum in the sprawling Atlanta suburbs. The Gym Dogs are set to host Michigan in their final regular-season meet on March 10.
Several other events planned for the Stegeman Coliseum over the next few weeks might also be affected. The university and several Athens-area high schools typically use the facility for spring graduation ceremonies.
“Safety is the university’s top priority and the building will remain closed until the necessary repairs have been completed,” the school statement said. “We do not know how long that will take at this time. The university has begun notifying groups that have reserved the coliseum and has advised them to find alternate locations.”
The 10,523-seat arena opened in 1964 as an all-concrete structure built around two giant parabolas. It has undergone numerous renovations over the years, including a $13 million project that was completed in 2009. A giant scoreboard was hung from the roof in 2017 as part of another set of improvements that cost $8 million.
The facility hosted volleyball and rhythmic gymnastics during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
Pair of minor leaguer players suspended for drug violations
NEW YORK — Miami Marlins infielder Carlos Santiago was suspended for 80 games and free agent pitcher Dalton Moats for 50 games following violations of the minor league drug program.
Santiago tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol, the commissioner’s office said Friday. Moats had a second positive test for drug of abuse.
Santiago, 21, was on the roster of Class A Jacksonville after hitting .264 with five homers and 28 RBIs last year for the Florida Complex League Marlins and Jacksonville.
Moats, a 27-year-old left-hander, was 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 51 games for Tampa Bay’s Triple-A Durham farm team, then elected free agency in November.
Four players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.
There were 50 suspensions last year under the minor league drug program and seven under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.
Vanderbilt center Robbins out for the season with leg injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has announced on social media that scoring leader Liam Robbins will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury sustained early in Wednesday’s 68-66 victory at No. 23 Kentucky.
The school wished the 7-footer a speedy recovery on its Twitter account Friday morning and added, “On the court, Liam has represented himself and Vanderbilt in a first-class manner.”
The fifth-year senior left the game after just four minutes after going up for a rebound and landing awkwardly.
Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse said on 102.5 The Game’s Chase & Michelle Show that Robbins underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his lower leg.
Robbins led the surging Commodores (17-13, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) with 15.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game along with a conference-best 82 blocks in 26 games. His 3.2 blocks per contest rank third nationally.
“Liam has been unbelievable for us this year,” the coach said on the show. “He’s gotten better and better since he’s been here. He’s battled with some injuries before that, but when he’s playing at a high level, it elevated our team to a high level, gave our whole team a lot of confidence.”
The former Drake and Minnesota player averaged 22.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game last month and helped Vanderbilt go 6-1, its best February since 2008.
Prosecutors seek 2-year prison term for Dutch player Promes
AMSTERDAM — Prosecutors urged a Dutch court on Friday to convict Netherlands international Quincy Promes of aggravated assault and sentence him to two years imprisonment for allegedly stabbing his nephew in the knee at a party.
The 31-year-old Promes, who plays for Russian club Spartak Moscow, was not in court in Amsterdam. He denies the charge.
He had initially been charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter or aggravated assault. Prosecutors said in a statement Friday that there was insufficient evidence to uphold the attempted murder or attempted manslaughter charges. The prosecutors did not identify Promes by name, in line with Dutch privacy rules.
The stabbing allegedly happened at a family party in a town near Amsterdam in July 2020.
Prosecutors said in a statement that Promes, who has played 50 times for the Netherlands and scored eight goals, was charged after prosecutors who were tapping his phone in an unrelated investigation heard him talk about the stabbing.
“It is not entirely clear what the motive for the stabbing may have been, but it may have to do with the theft of jewelry from an aunt,” prosecutors said.
Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that Promes’ lawyer, Robert Malewicz, called for his acquittal. He said that the tapped phone calls could not be used as evidence in the trial and that Promes was not the person who stabbed the victim.
It was not immediately clear when the court would deliver its verdict.
Former NBA player Morrow facing assault, kidnapping charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Former NBA player Anthony Morrow is facing charges of assault on a female, assault by strangulation, communicating threats and second degree kidnapping in Charlotte.
According to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office arrest records, Morrow was arrested on Feb. 10 and released two days later on a $15,000 bond.
The 37-year-old Morrow is a Charlotte native who was named North Carolina’s “Mr. Basketball” in 2004 while playing at Charlotte Latin High School. He went on to play college ball at Georgia Tech and spent nine seasons in the NBA, mostly as a backup, serving stints with the Warriors, Nets, Hawks, Mavericks, Pelicans, Thunder and Bulls.
