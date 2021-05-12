USA Olympian Garcia leads Athletes Unlimited softball picks
United States Olympian Rachel Garcia was one of the 12 players chosen in the first Athletes Unlimited softball draft on Monday night.
Garcia, a right-handed pitcher for UCLA and Highland High grad, is a two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. She led the Bruins to the national title in 2019.
Three Arizona players were chosen — USA Olympic catcher Dejah Mulipola, infielder Jessie Harper and pitcher Alyssa Denham.
The players were not selected in a particular order.
Other draftees included Washington infielder Sis Bates, Oklahoma pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez, Oklahoma State pitcher Carrie Eberle, Texas outfielder Shannon Rhodes, Minnesota pitcher Amber Fiser, Louisiana-Lafayette outfielder Ciara Bryan, Iowa State infielder Sami Williams and LSU infielder Aliyah Andrews.
The athletes can accept the invitation and join contracted returnees and free agents to make up the league’s 60-player roster. Athletes Unlimited will crown an individual champion after games played at Parkway Bank Complex in Rosemont, Illinois, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 27.
“We could not be more excited to celebrate these amazing players and their accomplishments over their collegiate careers and hope that they all decide to join the Athletes Unlimited family,” said Gwen Svekis, a member of the Athletes Unlimited Softball Player Executive Committee.
The league will allow fans at full capacity this season. All 30 Athletes Unlimited softball games will broadcast or streamed around the world as part of a distribution package that includes CBS Sports Network, FOX Sports, FOX Deportes, Facebook and YouTube.
Lakers’ James out at least 1 more game due to sprained ankle
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James will miss at least one more game to make sure his sprained right ankle is as healthy as possible.
The four-time MVP will not play against the New York Knicks on Tuesday after practicing on Monday. Coach Frank Vogel said it is possible that James could return on Wednesday when the Lakers have their final regular-season home game against Houston.
“It is sort of a soft plan for him to play tomorrow,” Vogel said. “He’s going to do some more rehab work today and we’ll evaluate the response to that work tomorrow.”
Vogel said James came out of Monday’s practice fine and would not term Tuesday’s absence as precautionary.
James originally sprained the ankle on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks. He returned to play on April 30 against Sacramento and also took part in the May 2 game against Toronto before aggravating the injury and missing five straight.
Los Angeles is 38-30 and the seventh seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers are 1 1/2 games behind Portland for the sixth seed, which would get them out of the play-in tournament. They are 10-14 when James isn’t in the lineup.
Baffert: Antifungal meds given to Medina Spirit had steroid
BALTIMORE — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was treated with an antifungal ointment containing the steroid betamethasone that may have caused the horse to fail a postrace drug test, trainer Bob Baffert said Tuesday.
In a statement issued by his lawyer, Baffert said Medina Spirit was treated for dermatitis with the ointment once a day leading up to the May 1 race and that equine pharmacology experts have told him this could explain the test results. Baffert said the horse tested positive for 21 picograms of the substance, which is typically given to horses therapeutically to help their joints and is a violation even at a trace amount on race day in Kentucky.
Regardless of the reason, Medina Spirit would be disqualified from the Derby and Mandaloun named the winner if a second round of testing shows the presence of betamethasone.
“My investigation is continuing, and we do not know for sure if this ointment was the cause of the test results, or if the test results are even accurate, as they have yet to be confirmed by the split sample,” Baffert said. “I have been told that a finding of a small amount, such as 21 picograms, could be consistent with application of this type of ointment.”
Baffert said at a news conference Sunday at Churchill Downs that he did not know how the substance made its way into the colt’s system.
Lawyer Craig Robertson said the plan is still for Medina Spirit to run in the Preakness on Saturday. The horse and stablemate Concert Tour arrived at Pimlico Race Course on Monday and jogged on the track Tuesday morning, though Baffert does not plan to be in Baltimore for the race and put assistant Jimmy Barnes in charge.
MLB tells Athletics to explore relocation if no new ballpark
OAKLAND— Major League Baseball instructed the Athletics to explore relocation options as the team tries to secure a new ballpark it hopes will keep the club in Oakland long-term.
MLB released a statement Tuesday expressing its longtime determination that the current Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.”
“MLB is concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark effort with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland,” MLB said. “The A’s have worked very hard to advance a new ballpark in downtown Oakland for the last four years, investing significant resources while facing multiple roadblocks. We know they remain deeply committed to succeeding in Oakland, and with two other sports franchises recently leaving the community, their commitment to Oakland is now more important than ever.”
In November 2018, the A’s announced they had found a waterfront location for their ballpark, with picturesque views toward San Francisco, the Bay Bridge and Port of Oakland. The goal had been to open in 2023.
A’s owner John Fisher said in a statement Tuesday he will honor MLB’s instructions but remains committed to continuing to pursue the waterfront ballpark proposed for construction in the city’s Howard Terminal location, close to the popular Jack London Square neighborhood.
“The future success of the A’s depends on a new ballpark,” Fisher said. “Oakland is a great baseball town, and we will continue to pursue our waterfront ballpark project. We will also follow MLB’s direction to explore other markets.”
The proposed ballpark site is about 6 miles from the Coliseum and there is no mass transit. The A’s and city have said they plan to build a gondola that would go from the waterfront area of ballpark over Interstate 880 to downtown.
The team’s new downtown offices would have a view of the project, including right from President Dave Kaval’s large corner window.
Kaval has asked the City Council to make a decision on the ballpark plan via a vote before summer break.
Famed Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dead at age 37
HONOLULU — Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. He was 37.
Brennan, who has had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press.
“He just spent one too many times on the dark side of life, and it caught up with him,” Terry Brennan said of his son.
Brennan transferred to Hawaii after stints at Colorado and Saddleback College in California. A certain pro prospect, he bypassed the NFL draft in order to play his senior year for Hawaii coach June Jones.
Brennan led the Warriors to its finest season ever, going 12-0 in the regular season.
In 2008, Georgia ended Hawaii’s hopes for an unblemished record, defeating the Warriors 41-10 in the Sugar Bowl.
He returned, in part, to pay back to a school and a coach that gave him a second chance, and he had no regrets.
Man City clinches third Premier League title in four seasons
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City reclaimed the Premier League title with three games to spare after closest challenger Manchester United lost 2-1 to Leicester on Tuesday.
Ending Liverpool’s reign as champions gives Pep Guardiola a third Premier League title in four seasons, adding to the trio of domestic titles he won at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich as coach.
And he could yet complete the season by ending his 10-year wait to win the Champions League again if City can beat Chelsea in the club’s first European Cup final.
Where once United dominated English football, now City is the force with five titles in 10 seasons since first lifting the Premier League trophy in 2012.
It was the influx of Abu Dhabi investment from 2008 that transformed a City side that was playing in the third tier until 1999 and whose only previous English titles were in 1937 and 1968.
It was Çağlar Söyüncü’s header that clinched the victory for Leicester that ended United’s faint hopes of catching its neighbor. City has built up an unassailable 10-point lead in the league and added a second trophy of the season to the League Cup won last month.
In a congested pandemic-impacted season that stretched the resources of teams, City was eight points from the lead in November languishing in 11th place after eight games. But Guardiola turned City’s campaign around.
2-time All-Star right-hander Jordan Zimmermann retires
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retired Tuesday two appearances into his 13th season in the major leagues, ending a career in which the two-time All-Star pitched the Washington Nationals’ first no-hitter.
Zimmermann went 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA. He was an NL All-Star in 2013 and ‘14 while with the Nationals.
The 34-year-old right-hander from Auburndale, Wisconsin, made two relief appearances for his home-state team this season and had a 0-0 record with a 7.94 ERA.
Joshua-Fury fight set for Saudi Arabia, says promoter
LONDON — The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place in Saudi Arabia, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday.
Hearn, who represents Joshua, said the fight is likely to take place on Aug. 7 or Aug. 14. He said Aug. 14 is his preferred date because the Olympic Games in Tokyo will have finished, making the Joshua-Fury fight a bigger “global spectacle.”
US tennis player Opelka back to winning after bout of COVID
American tennis player Reilly Opelka is back to winning matches after dealing with a bout of COVID-19 that he said kept him off the court entirely for more than two weeks and prevented him from practicing the way he usually does for nearly a month.
“It felt like a rough flu,” Opelka said in a telephone interview Tuesday from Rome, where he beat Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4, 6-4 to reach the round of 16 at the clay-court Italian Open. “Definitely put me out completely for five days. And then I stayed home for another 10 or 11 days, at least.”
The 47th-ranked Opelka has back-to-back victories — he beat Richard Gasquet 6-1, 7-5 in his opener — after arriving in Italy on a six-match losing streak that included a first-round exit at the Miami Open in March.
It was after that tournament that he got sick; he described himself as “pretty symptomatic” for five days.
“Took about three or four weeks for me to feel like my energy was normal and to be able to train and practice four hours a day,” said Opelka, a 23-year-old who is based in Florida. “Now? Now I would say that I’m fully recovered. There’s some rust and just some soreness here and there, because I missed out on (so much) work. But my body is feeling pretty good at the moment.”
Good enough to produce 41 aces in his past two matches, with 23 against Musetti.
Dombrowski wins his 1st stage, De Marchi takes Giro lead
SESTOLA, Italy — American cyclist Joseph Dombrowski held off the rest of the breakaway pack to win the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday for his first victory in a Grand Tour, and Alessandro De Marchi took the leader’s pink jersey.
Dombrowski, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, attacked on the first uphill finish of this year’s race and crossed the line 12 seconds ahead of De Marchi.
It was the 29-year-old Dombrowski’s first pro win outside of the United States.
“I was feeling good in the last 50K and was just trying not to do too much work and be conservative, because I knew the last climb was really a tough one,” Dombrowski said. “I was able to get a gap, and it wasn’t enough for the pink jersey but I think the stage win is a nice way to finish the day.”
Filippo Fiorelli was third, 27 seconds behind Dombrowski at the end of a wet and windy 187-kilometer (116-mile) ride through the Apennines from Piacenza to Sestola.
