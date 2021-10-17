California Crush holding tryout combine on
Sunday
The California Crush Women’s Professional Football team wants you to “come get crushed” at a tryout combine on Sunday at 8 a.m. at Tierra Bonita Park, 44910 27th St. East, Lancaster.
It is also the first day of filming for “Hard Knocks,” which will feature the California Crush as they build their team.
Check-in and number registration begins at 8 a.m. (do not be late), with a coaches introduction scheduled for 8:45 a.m.
The combine portion of the event will begin at 9 a.m. with a 40-yard dash, push-ups, vertical jump, broad jump, 5/10/5 shuttle run and “L” shuttle.
Tryouts will begin at 10 a.m. with drills by position: Quarterbacks and wide receivers; running backs; offensive line; defensive line; linebackers and defensive backs; and kickers and punters.
Players will need to wear football cleats, black shorts or leggings and a white top with a sports bra.
For more information, visit comegetcrushed.com.
Nemechek’s
Xfinity win in Texas leaves final four spots open
FORT WORTH, Texas — All four spots in the championship round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are still up for grabs after non-playoff qualifier John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late penalty Saturday to win at Texas Motor Speedway.
Nemechek won the first of three races in the round of eight, leaving the eight playoff drivers with two more races in the semifinals, at Kansas and Martinsville, to qualify for the championship finale in Phoenix.
Daniel Hemric led seven of the eight playoff qualifiers across the finish line next, taking second in the 117th race of his career without a victory. It was Hemric’s 10th runner-up finish in Xfinity.
Noah Gragson was third, followed by Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric.
AJ Allmendinger, who won last week on The Roval at Charlotte and came in as the points leader, finished sixth on a difficult day that included a pit mishap. Allmendinger kept the points lead by four over Cindric.
Justin Haley was seventh and Harrison Burton eighth. Brandon Jones, who came in last in points among the playoff qualifiers, took 10th.
Nemechek was forced to the back of the lead lap on a pit stop with 56 laps remaining when he was penalized for a pit crew member coming over the wall too early.
Basilashvili, Norrie reach Indian Wells final without Top 25
INDIAN WELLS — Nikoloz Basilashvili beat American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Saturday to set up a final against Cameron Norrie at the BNP Paribas Open, which will crown its first men’s winner ranked outside the Top 25 since 2010.
Norrie of Britain beat Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-2, 6-2 in an 86-minute semifinal. Basilashvili needed 1 hour, 41 minutes to get by Fritz, who grew up in the San Diego area and was the clear favorite of the fans.
Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka plays 21st-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain in the women’s final Sunday.
The combined ATP and WTA tournament has been filled with upsets during its two-week run in the fall instead of its usual March date. Top seeds Daniil Medvedev and Karolina Pliskova were among the fallen in an event missing Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.
It’s the first time in the tournament’s 45-year history that all four men’s semifinalists were ranked outside of the Top 25. Norrie is 25th, Dimitrov 28th, Basilashvili 36th and Fritz 39th.
The last man outside the Top 25 to win Indian Wells was No. 26 Ivan Ljubicic in 2010.
Fritz was trying to reach the final and have a shot at becoming the tournament’s first American winner since Andre Agassi in 2001. Instead, the 23-year-old fell to 0-5 in semifinals this year.
Fritz’s ace gave him a 6-5 lead in the first. He had a break point on Basilashivili’s serve to close out the set, but the big-hitting Georgian fought it off and hit a backhand crosscourt winner on the second deuce to force the tiebreaker. Tied 5-all in the breaker, Fritz committed two straight errors to drop the set.
Report: Casey Martin has right leg amputated
NEW YORK — Casey Martin, the Oregon golf coach who successfully sued the PGA Tour for the right to use a cart because of a rare circulatory disease, had his right leg amputated in what he told Golf Digest was always going to be “my destiny.”
The magazine, which has been in touch with Martin over the last few weeks, reported on its website that he had surgery Friday and was recovering at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. His brother said doctors feel it went well enough that Martin has a good shot at an effective prosthesis.
Martin suffered from Klippel-Trenaunay-Weber syndrome, which restricted circulation in the lower portion of his right leg and made it virtually impossible for him to walk 18 holes. He still managed to practice and play well enough to earn a PGA Tour card for the 2000 season.
His lawsuit citing the Americans with Disabilities Act made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which voted 7-2 in his favor in a 2001 decision.
Martin, a teammate of Tiger Woods on Stanford’s national championship team, has been the head golf coach at Oregon since 2006. He qualified for the U.S. Open in 2012.
The magazine said Martin, 49, broke his right leg two years ago, which eventually led to the decision to amputate when being in a cast and a series of injections failed to heal the tibia.
Rickie Fowler returns to big stage and takes lead in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Rickie Fowler returned to the spotlight Saturday in the foothills above Las Vegas with his best round in three years, a 9-under 63 that gave him a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy going into the final round of the CJ Cup at Summit.
Fowler hasn’t had an opportunity this good since his last victory on the PGA Tour in the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and it doesn’t figure to be easy at The Summit Club with all the low scores it has been yielding.
McIlroy started the final round nine shots out of the lead, ran off five straight birdies on the front nine and then took care of the scoring holes, closing with a 7-iron into 20 feet for eagle on the par-5 18th hole for a 62.
Fowler, who has plunged to No. 128 in the world ranking, birdied three of his last five holes and was at 21-under 195.
“I haven’t been there a lot the last couple of years, so it’s nice to be back in that position,” Fowler said. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a long road, tough times. We’re not done.”
Nine players were within five shots of the lead, and anything goes at this tournament.
Keith Mitchell started the third round with a five-shot lead and made a pair of early birdies, chipping in from behind the green on the par-3 second and hammering a 3-wood into a light breeze to set up a two-putt birdie on the par-5 third.
All it took was two bad swings to lose his advantage. He went into the desert on No. 8 and compounded the mistake with a three-putt for double bogey, and Mitchell found the desert again on No. 9 and made another double bogey.
Maple Leafs dress University of Toronto goalie as backup
TORONTO — Alex Bishop is set to live out his dream. The Toronto Maple Leafs have their fingers crossed the University of Toronto goalie doesn’t move from the end of the bench.
Bishop will dress as backup to starter Jack Campbell on Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators.
Petr Mrazek is sidelined because of a groin injury, and the team is facing a salary cap squeeze as a result.
The situation is compounded by defenseman Justin Holl being unavailable to play due to illness.
Toronto could have sent a player that doesn’t require waivers to the American Hockey League and recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson — the club’s third option last season — as the No. 2 behind Campbell, if Holl was available.
The organization instead signed the 24-year-old Bishop, with his three seasons of Quebec Major Junior Hockey League experience, to an amateur tryout and hopes Campbell gets through the evening unscathed.
“There’s a lot of things that, to be honest, aren’t my department, and I’m not really aware,” was Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe’s attempt to explain the rationale.
“But really it just comes down to the fact that the flat (salary) cap has created some situations here that are a lot more difficult to manage even than they were a year ago when they had the taxi squad and a third goalie.”
Holl has cold symptoms and test results for COVID-19 had yet to come back as of Saturday morning, Keefe said, but even if they’re negative, Holl wasn’t well enough to suit up.
Panthers place McCaffrey on IR; RB can’t return until Week 9
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games with a hamstring injury.
McCaffrey already has missed two games, both Carolina losses.
The earliest he will be able to return to game action is Nov. 7 against the New England Patriots. McCaffrey will have missed 18 of 24 games with injuries since becoming the league’s highest-paid running back following the 2019 season.
The Panthers (3-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard will continue to start for McCaffrey.
McCaffrey practiced on Wednesday on a limited basis but was held out on Thursday and Friday.
Grizzlies exercise rookie options for Morant, Clarke, Bane
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies exercised the rookie contract options for 2022-23 for point guard Ja Morant, forward Brandon Clarke and guard Desmond Bane on Saturday.
The No. 2 pick overall in 2019, Morant was the NBA Rookie of the Year and has started all 130 games played through his first two seasons. He has averaged 18.4 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds. Morant also led the Grizzlies to the playoffs last spring and averaged 30.2 points and 8.2 assists against top-seeded Utah.
Clarke, 25, was the 21st pick overall in 2019 out of Gonzaga. He was voted to the NBA All-Rookie first team after setting the single-season record among qualified rookies by shooting 61.8%. Clarke has started 20 of 117 games, averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over 23.2 minutes a game.
Bane started 17 of 68 games last season as a rookie. The 30th pick overall out of TCU averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 22.3 minutes per game as a rookie. He set a franchise rookie record shooting 43.2% from 3-point range, leading all NBA rookies as the best 3-point shooting percentage since 2009-10.
Torrence has quickest Top Fuel run in Bristol history
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Steve Torrence made the quickest Top Fuel run in Bristol Dragway history Saturday to top qualifying for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
Torrence closed out qualifying with a 3.667-second run at 331.28 mph for his fourth No. 1 qualifier of the this season and 31st in his career. It was the third time the track record was set in Thunder Valley this weekend.
“That was really big for us,” said Torrence, the points leader and three-time defending season champion. “We’ve been picking at that over the last few races. It’s something you just don’t get overnight and you really have to work at going mid-3.60s. The track here is great and it’s exceptional. On that run, the car was super quick early and it really pulled hard out the back. That was a confidence builder for tomorrow, so you’ve got to go out and be able to throw down.”
Alexis DeJoria took the No. 1 spot in Funny Car and Scotty Pollacheck topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field in the fifth of seven races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
DeJoria earned her first No. 1 qualifier in five years, going 3.907 at 326.79 in a Toyota Camry. Pollacheck went to No. 1 on his final pass, a 6.859 at 197.80 on an EBR.
Jimenez, Cejka tied for lead in SAS Championship
CARY, N.C. — Miguel Angel Jimenez eagled the par-5 17th in a 4-under 68 for a share of the second-round lead Saturday with Alex Cejka in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship.
“I hit a beautiful 7-wood there, like 3 1/2 meters or less,” Jimenez said about the eagle. “All day long been hitting quite well and I played decent really. ... I think played very well all day. Four-under par with these conditions, I think I played very well.”
Cejka shot a 67 in the round delayed 90 minutes late in the afternoon because of rain to match Jimenez at 9-under 135 at Prestonwood Country Club.
Bernhard Langer (66) was a stroke back with Scott Dunlap (68) and first-round leader Scott Parel (71). The 64-year-old Langer, the tournament winner in 2012 and 2018, leads the Charles Schwab Cup points race.
Canter takes 3-shot lead into final day of Andalucía Masters
SOTOGRANDE, Spain — English golfer Laurie Canter is eyeing his first European Tour win after taking a 3-shot lead of the Andalucía Masters heading into the final round.
Canter carded 4-under 67 on Saturday after making eight birdies to double up his four bogeys. That left him 7 under after three days at the Real Club Valderrama.
The closest Canter has come to a tour win were his three second-place finishes in the past two years, most recently at the PGA Championship in England last month.
Salah scores another wonder goal as Man United slumps in EPL
There seemed to be no route to goal for Mohamed Salah when he received the ball at a standing start just inside the area with three opponents around him.
The Liverpool forward is in the form of his life, though, and after a series of feints, deft touches and shoulder drops, Salah somehow created enough room to give himself a sight of goal on his trusty left foot.
That he was going to finish off another staggering individual goal was never in doubt.
“Come on, we all see it. Who is better than him right now?” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp posed about Salah after his star player’s latest wonder strike in a 5-0 thrashing of Watford in the English Premier League on Saturday.
“We don’t have to talk about what (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi did for world football, and how long they were really dominant. But in the moment it’s clear there is nobody better than him (Salah).”
Salah in this kind of form — he has scored in each of his last eight games for Liverpool — is the last player Ronaldo and his current team, Manchester United, will want to face given the sad state of its defense.
United will head into next weekend’s match at Old Trafford against archrival Liverpool reeling from a 4-2 loss at Leicester that raised more questions about the direction the team is heading under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
In its last seven games in all competitions, United has won just twice — and they came courtesy of winning goals in the 89th minute in one and the fifth minute of stoppage time in the other.
Solskjaer suggested the loss at King Power Stadium, thanks to late goals by Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka, could spark something of an overhaul in his side.
“We have had too many games where we have lost points, so we need to look at the whole set-up and balance of the team,” Solskjaer said, “and maybe something has to give.”
A four-point gap has opened up between United, which dropped to fifth, and second-placed Liverpool, which remained a point behind Chelsea after its hard-fought 1-0 win at Brentford.
Manchester City also won, 2-0 over Burnley, to stay in third place.
Sociedad takes Liga lead after edging Mallorca in 90th
BARCELONA, Spain — Playing a man down and without its top scorer, Real Sociedad turned to a 21-year-old reserve player to score a clutch goal that was good for a three-point lead of the Spanish league.
Substitute Julen Lobete became an instant fan favorite at an Anoeta Stadium filled to capacity for the first time in more than a year and a half when he scored a 90th-minute winner to edge Mallorca 1-0 on Saturday.
Lobete went on in the 66th minute with his team struggling to generate chances. After receiving a through ball from fellow substitute Martín Zubimendi, the young striker cut back to his right foot and struck a powerful shot that goalkeeper Manolo Reina got a hand on but couldn’t keep out.
Sociedad had barely made Reina work even before it lost left back Aihen Muñoz to a second yellow card in the final seconds of the first half. Even then, the visitors looked set to earn a hard-earned draw until Lobete struck. It was Lobete’s second goal with Sociedad’s first team.
Lyon scores late goals to beat Monaco 2-0 as Lille loses
PARIS — Forward Karl Toko Ekambi scored an ice-cool late penalty and central defender Jason Denayer added another near the end as Lyon beat Monaco 2-0 to move up to fifth place in the French league on Saturday.
Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta turned a tight game into Lyon’s favor with his superb passing as soon as he went on, even though he only just returned from international duty.
Toko Ekambi held his nerve and netted from a short run up as he sent goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel the wrong way in the 75th minute.
Paqueta played a clever late pass to release former Chelsea left back Emerson, and his low cross could hardly be missed by Denayer from just two meters out.
After three goals in two games for France Under-21s during the international break, 18-year-old Rayan Cherki was handed a start up front for Lyon. He looked sharp.
In the day’s other match defending champion Lille lost at Clermont 1-0 and was in ninth place.
Lille’s form picked up in recent matches, but coach Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side fell behind in the 32nd minute when left back Vital N’Simba hit a smart half-volley from the edge of the penalty area.
‘We lost our heads’: Inter beaten with controversial goal
ROME — A controversial goal led to Inter Milan’s first defeat of the season in a 3-1 loss at Lazio in Serie A on Saturday.
Felipe Anderson scored a late winner while Inter fullback Federico Dimarco was down injured.
The goal infuriated Inter but the rules say the referee should interrupt play only when there is a risk of serious injury, which was not the case.
Inter’s players were calling for Lazio to kick the ball out of play when Anderson redirected a rebound of a shot from Ciro Immobile.
Sergej Milinković-Savić then secured the three points for Lazio with a header in stoppage time as Inter’s focus was lost.
Immobile had canceled out Ivan Perišić’s first-half penalty with a penalty of his own.
It marked a bitter return to the Stadio Olimpico for new Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi, who coached Lazio for the last five seasons after also spending the bulk of his playing career with the Roman club.
Inzaghi acknowledged, “We lost our heads.
“That shouldn’t happen, because the referee can let play continue and there were 10 minutes plus stoppages to go. We should’ve kept playing.”
Inter remained in third place but dropped five points behind city rival AC Milan, which came back from two goals down for a 3-2 win over Hellas Verona at the San Siro.
Napoli can reclaim the lead on Sunday if its beats Torino to extend its perfect start.
Lazio, which moved up to fifth, had been slow to adapt to Maurizio Sarri’s fast-paced attacking game but beat Roma in the city derby late last month and is developing into a tricky opponent.
Haaland returns, scores 2 for Dortmund to go top in Germany
BERLIN — Erling Haaland scored twice on his return for Borussia Dortmund to beat Mainz 3-1 and move to the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Haaland blasted a penalty straight down the middle in the 54th minute and sealed the result in injury time to move Dortmund two points clear of Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen ahead of their eighth-round game on Sunday.
Haaland missed Dortmund’s previous three games with what the club said were muscular problems. The team struggled in his absence with a loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach followed by narrow wins over Sporting Lisbon and Augsburg.
But it was captain Marco Reus who opened the scoring on Saturday, unleashing a brilliant shot with his left boot inside the top right corner in the third minute.
Dortmund went on to dominate the game with almost 80% possession in the first half alone.
Haaland used sheer force to score Dortmund’s second after Silvan Widmer was penalized through VAR for hand ball after the ball hit his elbow. Mainz coach Bo Svensson was booked for sarcastically applauding the decision to award the spot kick. Zentner got his hand to Haaland’s centrally placed shot but couldn’t keep out the shot.
Jonathan Burkardt’s 87th-minute goal prompted a late push from the visitors, but Jude Bellingham won the ball off a defender and crossed for Haaland to seal the result with what was effectively the last play of the game. He has 13 goals in eight games this season.
Japanese figure skaters win Olympic test event in Beijing
BEIJING — Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Mai Mihara have won the men’s and women’s singles titles at the Asia Open figure skating event.
The 18-year-old world silver medalist Kagiyama scored 179.98 in the free skate for a 277.78 total in the 2022 Beijing Olympics test event.
Kagiyama maintained his overnight lead, while Mihara overtook compatriot Kaori Sakamoto in the women’s on Friday.
Kagiyama said that despite the win, his program was far from perfect.
“If you look at it comprehensively, there were a lot of issues,” he told Kyodo news agency. “I’ve added a new quad loop to my free program from this season, and I want to improve to the point that even if I mess up the quad loop, I’ll still do a good job on my other quad jumps.”
In a program with few mistakes, Mihara scored 135.75 points at Capital Indoor Stadium for a total of 203.58.
“I wasn’t as nervous as I was the day before,” Mihara said. “From start to finish I skated without losing my concentration, although I want to improve my accuracy on each jump.”
Strict COVID-19 measure were in effect, with all participants required to stay in a competition bubble.
