5 MLB pitchers on witness list for trial over Skaggs’ death
FORT WORTH, Texas — Five major league pitchers are on the government’s witness list for the trial of a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death.
Boston’s Garrett Richards, who spent his first eight big league seasons with the Angels, would testify that Eric Prescott Kay once asked him for unused oxycodone pills, according to filing by federal prosecutors posted Thursday.
Kay’s trial is scheduled to start Tuesday in Fort Worth after several postponements. He faces charges of drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs’ death. The charges carry a maximum of a life sentence and 20 years in prison, respectively.
Attorneys for both sides didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment. Kay has been free on his own recognizance.
Andrew Heaney of the New York Yankees, one of Skaggs’ closest friends when they were teammates, is on the witness list along with three other former Angels in Cam Bedrosian, Matt Harvey and Blake Parker.
All five pitchers on the list were with the Angels at some point during the 2017-19 seasons, when prosecutors allege Kay obtained oxycodone pills and distributed them to Skaggs and other players.
Bedrosian, Harvey and Parker are among those who would testify that Kay distributed drugs to Skaggs and other players, according to the government’s filing.
Pat Verbeek hired as Ducks’ new general manager
ANAHEIM— Pat Verbeek spent two decades in the NHL as a gritty right wing and 16 more years as a front-office executive preparing for the chance to run his own team.
That’s why the new general manager of the Anaheim Ducks believes he’s ready to make a championship contender out of a club that’s already on the way up.
“I look forward to building this team into a Stanley Cup winner,” Verbeek said.
Ducks owner Henry Samueli introduced the 57-year-old Verbeek on Thursday as the sixth GM in franchise history and the replacement for Bob Murray, who resigned Nov. 10. Murray, who had run Anaheim’s front office since 2008, entered a treatment program for alcohol abuse amid allegations of misconduct.
Verbeek realizes he is taking over a team that’s already making progress on the path back to contention after missing the playoffs in the past three years. The Ducks (23-16-9) are off to an impressive start this season despite the turmoil in their front office, sitting even on 55 points with the surging Los Angeles Kings (24-16-7) for second place in the Pacific Division heading into the All-Star break.
Chargers hire Ficken as special teams coordinator
COSTA MESA — Ryan Ficken has been hired by the Los Angeles Chargers as special teams coordinator after he spent the past 15 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
Ficken was Minnesota’s special teams coordinator this season after spending the previous eight years as the assistant special teams coach. He replaces Darius Swinton, who was fired after one season.
The Vikings led the NFC and were second in kickoff return average in 2021 after Kene Nwangwu ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns. Kicker Greg Joseph also led the NFC and was fifth in the league with 33 field goals.
Ficken will be tasked with trying to improve an inconsistent Chargers special teams unit. Los Angeles improved as the season went along because of the midseason signings of returner Andre Roberts and kicker Dustin Hopkins. Roberts led the league with a 32.8-yard kick return average while Hopkins was 18 of 20 on field goals after joining the Chargers.
However, the Chargers were last in the league in net punting and struggled with their coverage units.
Before coaching special teams, Ficken was Minnesota’s assistant wide receivers coach from 2009-12 and was the assistant running backs coach in 2007-08.
Gorgeous day at Pebble and Tom Hoge has a scorecard to match
PEBBLE BEACH — Tom Hoge enjoys being at Pebble Beach even in a frigid wind and relentless rain. He loved it even more Thursday in brilliant sunshine, especially with nine birdies on his card.
Hoge began his day along the Pacific Ocean with a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Pebble Beach. He made the last of six straight birdies with a 40-foot putt on the daunting eighth hole. It added to a 9-under 63, by four shots his best score at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
“It’s hard to be in a bad mood out here,” Hoge said. “I mean, Pebble Beach and perfect weather is about as good as it gets.”
He had a one-shot lead over Seamus Power of Ireland, whose round was equally stout. Power birdied his last four holes at Spyglass Hill, traditionally the toughest of the three courses in benign conditions. It was the only course that played over par Thursday.
Jonas Blixt had a 7-under 64 on the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula. Patrick Cantlay, at No. 4 the highest-ranked player in the field, birdied his last three holes for a 65 on the Shore.
Alex, Hataoka share lead in windy LPGA Drive On Championship
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Marina Alex closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead with Nasa Hataoka on Thursday in the windy LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony.
Alex birdied all four par-5 holes and had five birdies in a row on Nos. 9-13 in her bogey-free morning round. The 31-year-old American won the 2018 Portland Classic for her lone LPGA Tour title.
“I really putted nicely today,” Alex said. “The first couple holes were kind of tough just getting used to the wind and figuring out how far everything was playing.”
Hataoka, also playing in the morning wave, finished with a birdie on the par-5 ninth. The 23-year-old Japanese player, ranked No. 9 in the world, won twice last year and has five career LPGA Tour victories.
“I was focused on my putting routine today and that really helped me putt really well,” Hataoka said.
Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand was a stroke back in the 54-hole event with Leona Maguire of Ireland, Linnea Johansson of Sweden and 19-year-old South Korean rookie Yaeeun Hong.
Charley Hull was at 67 with Bronte Law, Madelene Sagstrom, Jeongeun Lee6 and Caroline Masson. Stacy Lewis opened with a 68, and Lexi Thompson shot 69.
Defending champion Austin Ernst and fourth-ranked Inbee Park were at 70. Brooke Henderson had a 71.
Second-ranked Nelly Korda shot a 72, offsetting four birdies with four bogeys. Older sister Jessica Korda withdrew after six holes because of a rib-area injury.
U..S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, sixth and third the last two weeks to open the season, shot a 77. She had a quadruple-bogey 8 on No. 16.
Decker hurt in defending champion US’s win over Finland
BEIJING — Kendall Coyne Schofield and Alex Carpenter each scored twice, and the U.S. women’s hockey team began the defense of its Olympic title with a 5-2 win over Finland on Thursday in a game overshadowed by an injury to American forward Brianna Decker.
The assistant captain and three-time Olympian yelped out in pain after being tripped from behind by Finland’s Ronja Savolainen midway through the first period. Decker was unable to place any weight on her left leg and was taken off on a stretcher. USA Hockey said the 31-year-old Decker had a lower body injury and was being evaluated at the arena.
Decker later was on crutches next to the bench and was hugged by teammates as they left the ice.
Decker’s injury represents a potentially significant blow to the Americans, who are trying to become the first U.S. team to win back-to-back gold medals. The versatile forward has been a national team staple for 11 years.
WNBA announces $75 million capital raise
The WNBA received $75 million from a group of investors that includes Michael Dell, Nike, Swin Cash and a few NBA owners in its first capital raise and the largest ever for women’s sports.
“It’s a historic moment, I’m really excited to close on a very successful capital raise,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “Bringing some new investors into the league and having some of our own NBA and WNBA people is great. Thanks in huge part to the ability to raise this capital and access it, we’ll take a huge step forward and accelerate our transformation.”
The capital raise was funded by selling equity in the WNBA and will be used for marketing and elevating the league’s brand. The new investors will be equity partners with the league, sharing in the profits and losses.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told The Associated Press in 2018 that the WNBA was losing $10 million a year. When asked if the league was still losing money, Engelbert responded: “Despite the challenges of the past two years, we have made terrific progress in growing the business of the league. We feel very good about where we are today and interest in the WNBA is at an all-time high, which is why we are capitalizing on this moment for the W.”
Nike, which was already a WNBA partner, has made a significant equity investment in the league, Engelbert said.
“Women’s sport is one of the best investments, with great potential to impact and grow the next era of basketball,” said Sonja Henning, Nike vice president of North America league partnerships. “Nike has always been more than a sponsor with the WNBA – we’re a strategic partner. And we’re proud to be part of a movement to redefine the future of sport for a new generation – for WNBA players, fans and girls.”
Spring training threatened, MLB asks for federal mediator
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball asked a federal mediator to intervene in stalled labor negotiations that likely will put off the start of spring training.
On the 64th day of a lockout, MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem asked Thursday for the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to enter the dispute.
The players’ association must agree for the conciliation service to enter talks. The union declined to comment, and its lawyers were expected to consult with players.
There was little movement in the last negotiating session on Tuesday, leaving almost no hope spring training workouts will start as scheduled on Feb. 16. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, will soon threaten opening day on March 31.
Players made a new proposal with small changes Tuesday during the first negotiating session in a week, and management has not responded.
Suns’ Booker, Paul picked as NBA All-Star reserves
NEW YORK — Devin Booker and Chris Paul were chosen Thursday as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, giving the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns two selections.
The Utah Jazz also got a pair with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cleveland Cavaliers had to settle for one player in the game they will host Feb. 20.
Guard Darius Garland will represent the Cavaliers but center Jarrett Allen was not among the seven players from the Eastern Conference.
The other reserves from the Western Conference were Luka Doncic of Dallas, Karl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota and Draymond Green of Golden State.
The remainder of the players from the East were Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn’s James Harden, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton.
Reserves were voted on by the head coaches from each conference, who could not vote for players from their own teams.
The starter pool in the Eastern Conference announced last week included Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta’s Trae Young and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan.
In the West, it’s LeBron James, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver and Memphis guard Ja Morant.
James and Durant, as the leading vote-getters in each conference, will be captains who draft rosters for the game, though their own status for playing in it is unknown. Durant remains out with a sprained left knee ligament, while James is sidelined with a less severe knee injury.
Browns owner: Hue Jackson “never accepted” blame for losing
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam denied paying former coach Hue Jackson for losing games and said his one-time employee is only good at “pointing fingers” and needs to accept some blame for his dreadful NFL record.
Earlier this week, Jackson intimated in a series of posts on Twitter that Haslam rewarded him for losing during his two-plus seasons with the NFL franchise.
Jackson followed that with an interview on ESPN in which he softened his previous remarks and said he didn’t understand what Cleveland was trying to do during his tenure.
In an exclusive interview with Knox News on Thursday, Haslam vehemently dismissed Jackson’s claims and said the coach needs to be more accountable for his 3-36-1 record with the Browns.
“Unequivocally, Hue Jackson was never paid to lose games,” Haslam said. “That is an absolute falsehood. And it’s also an absolute falsehood that I laughed while we were losing. Most people who know me would say, ‘That’s not how Jimmy would react to losing.’
“In the 15-minute ESPN interview that he did, for approximately 14-and-a-half minutes it was about how he was treated so poorly with the Browns and lots of claims he had.”
Soccer Foundation endorses Parlow Cone for USSF president
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Soccer Foundation has urged U.S. Soccer Federation voters to reelect Cindy Parlow Cone as USSF president rather than restore former head Carlos Cordeiro.
Cordeiro, a former Goldman Sachs partner who headed the federation from 2018-20, resigned in March 2020 after federation lawyers filed legal papers claiming women’s national team players had less physical ability and responsibility than their male counterparts.
Parlow Cone, a former national team player, was vice president at the time and succeeded him. The USSF national council meets in Atlanta on March 5 to vote on a four-year term.
“In our 28 years, our board has never taken a position in a U.S. Soccer election,” the foundation said in a statement Thursday. “But the stakes are too high this time to remain silent. Based on our experience with both candidates, our 25-person board of directors unanimously endorse Cindy Cone.”
The foundation was established with the proceeds of the 1994 World Cup.
The election winner likely will have influence on the operation of the 2026 World Cup, to be played in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
The USSF Athletes Council gets one-third of the votes, and the Youth, Adult and Pro Councils receive 20% each, with the remaining delegates accounting for 6.7%. Voters include the members of the Athletes Council and board of directors, life members, delegates from USSF affiliates, adult and youth council administrative commissioners, delegates picked by individual sustaining members and the four past presidents: Alan Rothenberg, Bob Contiguglia, Sunil Gulati and Cordeiro.
Clemson starting forward Tyson out with broken clavicle
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson starting forward Hunter Tyson is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle.
Tyson sustained the injury in the first half of the Tigers’ 75-69 victory over Florida State on Wednesday night. X-rays taken Thursday confirmed the broken bone that connects the sternum to the shoulder.
Tyson is a 6-foot-8 senior from Monroe, North Carolina, had started all 21 games this season and was averaging a career-best 10.4 points a game.
There was no timetable for Tyson’s possible return this season, the school said in a release.
The Tigers (12-9, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) next play at Georgia Tech (9-12, 2-8) on Saturday.
Alabama officials propose $183 million basketball arena
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama trustees are considering a proposal to build a $183 million basketball arena.
Details of the proposed 10,136-seat arena were presented to the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees on Thursday. It’s pending approval in the board’s meeting Friday.
The arena would replace 54-year-old Coleman Coliseum, but no timetable for completion was presented. The proposal gave a scheduled bid date for April 2023.
It would have 60% of the seats in the lower bowl, with student seating stretching around most of it and house men’s and women’s basketball and gymnastics.
“Our fan support and student section has been incredible, and we are excited about the possibility of bringing them even closer to the action,” Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said in a statement. “I’ve said multiple times how having that support really makes a huge difference in the home-court advantage, and this would certainly make for an outstanding game-day atmosphere for our team and our fans.”
The proposal indicated that extensive renovations for Coleman Coliseum would have cost some $150 million.
Athletic officials toured eight new or recently renovated Division I and professional arenas. Four possible locations were offered.
Alabama started a $600 million fund-raising campaign in 2018 and said more than $470 million has been raised. Bryant-Denny Stadium has already undergone renovations.
Alabama defensive coordinator Golding arrested on DUI charge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been arrested and charged with a DUI.
Golding was listed as an inmate in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday morning after he was jailed on $500 bond. No further details were immediately available.
“I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest last night,” Golding said in a statement. “I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our organization, including our players, Coach (Nick) Saban, the staff, the University of Alabama, and our fans.
“Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the Alabama football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed.”
Saban hired Golding in 2018 as co-defensive coordinator with Tosh Lupoi. He was promoted in 2019 and helped the Crimson Tide win the national title the following season and a Southeastern Conference championship in 2021.
EEOC wants to join women’s team players in equal pay appeal
SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked for permission to participate in the appeal by American women soccer players trying to reinstate their pay claim against the U.S. Soccer Federation.
The EEOC asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday to be allowed to address the court during oral arguments scheduled for March 7 in Pasadena, California. The EEOC said the players’ lawyers had agreed to cede four minutes of their 20-minute time allotment before the three-judge panel. The USSF said it did not oppose the use of the players’ time.
Women’s team players sued the federation in March 2019 under the Equal Pay Act, claiming they had not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement compared to what the men’s team received under its agreement.
U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted a summary judgment to the federation on the pay claim, and the sides settled the portion of the suit alleging discriminatory working conditions.
“This case raises the important question of how to analyze the rate of pay under the EPA when there are multiple forms of salary, as well as the proper analysis of a discriminatory pay claim,” the EEOC said.
The USSF says it has offered identical deals to the unions for the women and the men, but the unions are not obligated under federal law to negotiate similar terms.
“U.S. Soccer remains committed to equal pay for our senior national team players and ensuring that they remain among the highest paid in the world,” the USSF said in a statement. “We believe the 9th Circuit will affirm the district court’s decision to dismiss the pay discrimination claims.”
Players welcomed the government intervention.
“The EEOC,” spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement, “thinks it is crystal clear that USSF — led by Carlos Cordeiro and Cindy Parlow Cone — has discriminated against the players and wants to tell the court about it.”
