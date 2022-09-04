Lucy Li starts slow and finishes strong to lead LPGA Tour

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open.

