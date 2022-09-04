Lucy Li starts slow and finishes strong to lead LPGA Tour
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open.
Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities.
Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the round for a 65, while Caroline Masson of Germany also had a 65. They were one shot behind.
Six other players were three shots back, including Lydia Ko, a two-time tournament winner who had the low round of the day at 64.
“I was probably a little nervous. It wasn’t anything crazy, but haven’t felt nervous in a long time,” Li said. “Actually making those bogeys might have helped a little, just getting that out of the way and knowing that I could just freewheel it out there a little.”
Li was at 14-under 199, and the final group offers a pair of prodigies.
Thompson was 12 when she first qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles. Seven years later, Li broke her record when she qualified for the 2014 Women’s Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
Another Canada-US final set for women’s ice hockey worlds
HERNING, Denmark — Canada and the United States set up another showdown in the final of the women’s ice hockey world championship after blowout wins in Saturday’s semifinals.
Canada routed Switzerland 8-1 after the Americans beat the Czech Republic 10-1.
Since the inaugural women’s worlds in 1990, Canada and the U.S. have faced each other in every final except 2019, when the Americans beat Finland for the title.
Canada has won the world championship 11 times and the United States nine times. They go at it again on Sunday.
Canada beat the U.S. in overtime in last year’s final in Calgary, which ended a run of five straight titles by the Americans. Canada also beat the U.S. in the Olympic final in Beijing in February but the U.S. topped the Canadians 5-2 on Tuesday in the group stage.
Amanda Kessel scored a hat trick to help the U.S. keep alive its streak of reaching the final at every worlds.
The U.S. led the Czechs, playing their first semifinal, 6-0 after the first period and added two more goals in each of the second and third periods.
Taylor Heise had two goals and three assists, and Hilary Knight scored twice to extend her own all-time tournament records to 89 points and 53 goals.
Flightline romps to 19 1/4-length win in $1M Pacific Classic
DEL MAR— Flightline dazzled with a record 19 1/4-length victory in the $1 million Pacific Classic. Trainer John Sadler expected as much, he just kept it to himself.
“You can say it after the race, but you can’t say it going in or you look like a jerk,” he said.
Flightline’s performance at Del Mar on Saturday made Sadler look like a genius for his plan of training the 4-year-old colt up to his first attempt at 1 1/4 miles instead of racing him up to it. He’s run just five times in his career and won every time by a combined margin of 62 3/4 lengths.
“This horse is so brilliant you have to space his races apart,” Sadler said. “He’s in his own category.”
Flightline took a narrow lead out of the starting gate and briefly dropped to second before moving back in front and stretching his margin to 10 lengths at the mile marker.
“We always said our mantra was, ‘In John Sadler We Trust,’” said Kosta Hronis, one of the colt’s several owners. “He knew the right thing to do with this horse.”
Flightline left his five rivals in the dust under Flavien Prat, who flew in from New York and rode four winners on the 11-race card.
F1 heads debate Super License system and exemption for Herta
Colton Herta’s name continues to spin throughout the Formula One paddock and did so again Saturday in a debate on the American’s ability to obtain the Super License required to compete in the global series.
The 22-year-old Californian and IndyCar star frequently has been mentioned as a candidate for a seat next season with AlphaTauri. A sticking point continues to be Herta’s lack of a Super License and speculation that F1’s governing body may consider granting Herta an exemption.
That idea received pushback from team principals at the Dutch Grand Prix.
“You have to keep in mind that when we made the decision about the Super License and the points, it was to protect F1 and the drivers, to avoid having 10 drivers coming in F1 with big budgets and no results in the past and taking 50% of the grid,” Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur said Saturday. “We did it on purpose. And I think it was a good decision.”
Drivers need to accumulate 40 points to obtain a Super License based on their best three performances over the previous four seasons. Herta is expected to have just 32 points ahead of 2023, and although he can gain points by participating in F1 practice sessions, he doesn’t currently have any sessions scheduled this year even though he’s got a testing contract with McLaren.
Either way, he’s not expected to hit the 40-point mark and there’s debate on whether the International Automobile Federation (FIA) could apply force majeure to grant Herta a Super License.
Sophia Smith scores twice, US women defeat Nigeria 4-0
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sophia Smith scored a pair of first-half goals and the U.S. women’s national team defeated Nigeria 4-0 Saturday as both teams prepare for next summer’s World Cup.
The United States has a 70-game unbeaten streak on American soil — 63 wins and seven draws.
The two teams face off again Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Smith outmaneuvered a defender and scored from distance in the 14th minute. Lindsey Horan made it 2-0 in the 26th minute with a goal to the far post off an assist from Smith, who added a second goal in first-half stoppage time.
Alex Morgan converted on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute after Mallory Pugh was fouled in the box.
Smith, who plays for the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League, leads the national team with nine goals this year.
Smith, just 22, is developing different aspects of her game, U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said.
Steve Torrence wins Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout
INDIANAPOLIS — Steve Torrence won the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout specialty race Saturday at Lucas Oil Raceway as part of the NHRA U.S. Nationals.
In the final round of the specialty event with a total purse of $130,000, Torrence, the four-time defending series champion, had a 3.692-second run at 329.02 mph to slip past points leader Brittany Force.
“First, tons of respect for Brittany Force and that team because they’ve been bad to the bone, but them Capco boys have been bad to the bone for five years,” Torrence said. “We didn’t forget what we were doing, but you’ve got to persevere and stay with the boys who brought you there. I’ll tell you what, we’re standing proud. We don’t look stupid now because we’re walking away with the cash.”
Justin Ashley led Top Fuel qualifying for the regular-season finale. Robert Hight was the fastest in Funny Car, Greg Anderson topped the Pro Stock field, and Angelle Sampey was first in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Gooch has 1-shot lead over Niemann in LIV Golf Boston event
BOLTON, Mass. — Talor Gooch had a 5-under 65 on a day of low scoring and most players wearing shorts, building a one-shot lead Saturday over newcomer Joaquin Niemann after two rounds of the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston.
Gooch was among the first players to sign up with the Saudi-funded league and has finished in the top 10 in all three of the series.
He was at 12-under 198 and will start the third and final round Sunday on the first hole with Niemann and Dustin Johnson (63).
Johnson also has finished in the top 10 in all three LIV Golf events.
“I’ve been playing solid I feel like every week. Each round I’ve felt like I’m doing the right things. Eventually it’s all going to come together,” said Johnson, whose last victory was the Saudi International in February 2021. “The game is definitely in good form, and I like the direction it’s heading in.“
The most improved award goes to Sihwan Kim. He opened with an 87 in the first round, including a 10 on the 16th hole. Saturday was a different story. Kim was 24 shots better with a 63 to match the low round of the day.
Even with such low scoring at The International, most of the contenders felt as though they could have gone lower. Gooch missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th and had to settle for a one-shot lead.
After loss, US looks to rebound Sunday in next AmeriCup game
RECIFE, Brazil — The only thing that surprised the U.S. AmeriCup team in its tournament-opening matchup was the outcome.
Saturday was a regrouping day for the Americans, who opened AmeriCup — the championship of the FIBA Americas region — with a 73-67 loss to Mexico in Group C a day earlier. Play in that group resumes Sunday, with the U.S. (0-1) facing Venezuela (1-0) and Panama (0-1) meeting Mexico (1-0).
Venezuela and Mexico could clinch quarterfinal berths with wins. There are only three games per nation in group play, with the 12 teams competing in AmeriCup divided into four-team groups. The top two teams in each group, along with the two best third-place teams, go to the knockout round.
“I think it’s what we kind of expected,” U.S. coach Alex Jensen said. “It’s a different game. It’s physical. ... I think one thing we’re looking forward to is getting better. As a group, we haven’t had a lot of time together, but this will give us plenty of opportunities for that.”
Turnovers doomed the U.S. in the Mexico game; the Americans — with a roster of players who primarily will be on G League or international teams this coming season — gave the ball away 18 times. But a win on Sunday would put the Americans right back into the mix for a quarterfinal berth.
Team Penske sweeps Portland qualifying in IndyCar title race
PORTLAND, Ore. — Team Penske powered its way around Portland International Raceway on Saturday in a 1-2-3 qualifying sweep that poised the IndyCar championship leaders for a big swing against Ganassi in the title fight.
Scott McLaughlin won the pole — his third of the season — and picked up a point for that to help his long shot title chances. McLaughlin goes into Sunday’s race ranked sixth in the standings, 53 points behind Penske teammate and IndyCar points leader Will Power.
“We know the rules. We’re Team Penske drivers,” McLaughlin said. “We know what we need to do when we get employed: When the team wins, we all win. And for me, until I’m mathematically out of it, I want to keep going hard and keep trying to win races.”
Josef Newgarden, who trails Power by three points with two races remaining in the IndyCar season, qualified second. But he’ll serve a six-spot grid penalty at the start of Sunday’s race for an engine change.
All three Penske drivers are among the seven still mathematically eligible to win the championship. The lead has changed hands seven times this season and the three points that separate Power and Newgarden is the closest margin with two races remaining since 2008.
Cavaliers add All-Star G Mitchell, jump into East title hunt
CLEVELAND — With one bold, unexpected move, the Cleveland Cavaliers raised their profile in the Eastern Conference considerably.
They’re back in the title hunt.
The Cavs made official Saturday their acquisition of three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with Utah, and can start figuring out ways to best integrate his talents into their young core.
Considered outsiders to land the dynamic player for much of this offseason, the Cavs swooped in and put together a package that the Jazz, which had offers from several other teams, couldn’t resist.
Cleveland sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji to Utah along with unprotected first-round draft picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029. The teams will also swap their first-round drafting rights in 2026 and 2028.
Sexton, who was a restricted free agent, signed a four-year, $72 million deal as part of the package, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press on Thursday.
In adding Mitchell, the Cavs have, at the very least, entered the conversation to contend in the overloaded East, where Boston, Brooklyn, Miami, Milwaukee and Philadelphia are all considered championship-worthy.
Liverpool, Man City held to draws; Chelsea rallies for win
LONDON — It might be time for Liverpool to start worrying about its slow start to the English Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp’s team dropped points for the fourth time in six games after an eventful 0-0 draw at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah hitting the post in stoppage time.
Chelsea has VAR to thank for not being in a similar position. Thomas Tuchel’s team, having lost two of their previous three games, held on for a 2-1 victory over West Ham at Stamford Bridge after the visitor had an injury-time equalizer overturned by what Hammers manager David Moyes called a “scandalous” and “rotten” decision.
Chelsea already has two losses and a draw in the opening six games, while Liverpool has three draws and one loss, having needed a goal in the eighth minute of injury time to beat Newcastle in midweek.
“It’s not the start we wanted,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “It’s not a dream, it’s exactly 50% of the points available. But that’s the points we got, and let’s go from here. If we go through these really hard moments together we have a good chance to create better moments in the future.”
The good news for Klopp is that Liverpool didn’t lose any more ground to defending champion Manchester City, which was held to 1-1 at Aston Villa despite another goal from Erling Haaland — the Norwegian striker’s 10th.
City is tied with Tottenham for second place in the table on points, giving leader Arsenal a chance to take a four-point lead on Sunday if it can maintain its perfect record when it travels to Manchester United.
Tottenham also remained unbeaten after beating Fulham 2-1 at home in another London derby, with Harry Kane scoring his fifth goal to take sole possession of third place in the Premier League’s list of all-time scorers.
Verstappen takes pole at Dutch GP, fan ejected for flare use
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen produced a brilliant final lap to take pole position for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix just ahead of Charles Leclerc.
The Red Bull driver edged Leclerc’s Ferrari by just .021 seconds on Saturday to huge roars from Verstappen’s Orange Army of fans.
But the session was interrupted earlier when a flare was thrown onto the track. Governing body FIA said the culprit was removed from the stands by security.
“It’s just very silly to do. I mean, to hold flares it’s nice but there’s a limit to how much. But to throw it on the track is just stupid,” Verstappen said. “Just don’t do that, it’s no good for anyone. You get thrown out so you can’t see the race and for us the session is stopped because it’s dangerous when there’s stuff on the track.”
The widespread use of flares from Verstappen’s fans has been a concern at some races, particularly at the Red Bull Ring in Austria in July and at last weekend’s Belgian GP — both packed with Verstappen supporters.
Leclerc and his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. also condemned throwing flares on track.
Ukraine rallies in the end, tops Estonia 74-73 at EuroBasket
MILAN — Ukraine held the lead for all of 55 seconds in its EuroBasket game against Estonia on Saturday.
They were the final 55 seconds.
Illya Sydorov’s layup gave Ukraine its first lead of the game, and the war-torn nation’s team moved to 2-0 in the European championship tournament by topping Estonia 74-73 in a Group C matchup.
“It’s a super important game for us,” Sydorov said. “The main goal, why we get this win, is because we fight until the end and we stayed together for all four quarters.”
It was a massive victory for Ukraine, which has its three toughest games of Group C play — against Croatia, Italy and Greece — still looming.
But it’s likely that Ukraine already has done enough to earn a spot in the second round, regardless of what happens in those three remaining contests.
And that is an enormous lift for a team carrying the weight of representing a country that has been devastated by the war that Russia started by invading nearly seven months ago.
Italy captures 1st win in World Amateur Team Championship
PARIS — Marco Florioli had a 6-under 65 and Pietro Bovari added a 68 to lead Italy to a one-shot victory over Sweden and its first gold medal in the World Amateur Team Championship.
Italy finished at 31-under 541 in the format in which the top two scores from each four-man team count. Sweden won the silver medal, while the United States finished four behind and won the bronze.
Florioli was the first player out for Italy and the 17-year-old played bogey-free at Le Golf National. He chipped in for birdie on the 14th and closed with four pars on the tough finishing stretch.
Bovari, who plays at Virginia, holed a 70-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th. Italy didn’t need the 70 from Filippo Celli, the low amateur in the British Open at St. Andrews.
Carapaz wins 2nd Vuelta stage, Roglic closes on Evenepoel
SIERRA DE LA PANDERA, Spain — Richard Carapaz hung on to win the mountainous 14th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Saturday while Primoz Roglic reduced the gap to Remco Evenepoel after the race leader wilted on the final ascent.
Carapaz, the Olympic gold medalist, won his second stage in three days after forming part of an early breakaway and clinging to his slim lead over the final meters as Roglic and another chaser came on strong.
The Ecuadorian rider for Ineos Grenadiers completed the grueling ride in southern Spain from Montoro to the category-one Sierra de la Pandera summit in just over four hours.
“We knew that today was a very important stage for us, that we could repeat what we did the other day,” said Carapaz, who also won the 12th stage. “The truth is that it took a long time to get away, but in the end I was there at the right time.”
Miguel López Ángel and Roglic were just seconds behind. They chewed up what had been a four-minute gap but Carapaz just had enough.
