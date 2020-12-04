No fans to be allowed at Rose Bowl for CFP semifinal game
PASADENA — No spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 because of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state, county and city of Pasadena.
The Tournament of Roses said Thursday that it requested special permission to allow for a limited number of spectators or a select number of guests of players and coaches at the 90,888-seat stadium but was denied.
Los Angeles County is under a stay-home order that took effect this week and runs through mid-December. Pasadena has its own public health department and can set its own rules, but has mostly followed the county’s lead during the Coronavirus pandemic.
“While we are disappointed that the Rose Bowl Game will not be played in front of spectators, we are pleased that we are still able to hold the game this year, continuing the 100-year plus tradition of The Granddaddy of Them All,” said David Eads, executive director and CEO of the Tournament of Roses. “We continue to work closely with health department officials and the Rose Bowl Stadium to provide the safest possible environment for our game participants.”
The Rose Bowl is hosting one of the playoff semifinals; the other is at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The CFP selection committee will set the pairings for the semifinals on Dec. 20. The national championship game is set for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The Fiesta Bowl also announced Thursday that no fans would be allowed at the Jan. 2 game in Glendale, Arizona, though the immediate families of players will be able to attend.
The first Rose Bowl was played on Jan. 1, 1902, beginning the tradition of postseason college football games. In 1942, the game was moved to North Carolina because of fears of an attack by Japan on the U.S. West Coast after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The Rose Parade, traditionally held the morning of the game, is off, too. It had previously been canceled only during World War II.
Plan B as in BYU: Cougars face Chanticleers on short notice
Word came to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday that the most significant home game in the history of the program was in serious jeopardy.
The 14th-ranked Chanticleers were scheduled to face No. 25 Liberty on Saturday in an unexpected Top-25 matchup that persuaded ESPN to send “College GameDay” to Conway, South Carolina, for the first time.
But COVID-19 had crept into the Liberty program. Coastal Carolina needed a Plan B — as in BYU. Coach Kalani Sitake’s eighth-ranked Cougars have been primed to pounce on short notice if the opportunity arose to bolster their chances to reach a major bowl.
“Last week I said: ‘Kalani, it’s kind of like when there’s a married couple about ready to have a baby and you have your bag packs by the door, that’s how it’s going to be maybe,’” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said. “You might have to pick up your bag and go.”
With ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference’s assistance, Coastal Carolina and BYU finalized a deal Thursday morning to play a football game about 56 hours later.
The upstart Chanticleers (9-0) and barnstorming Cougars (9-0) meet Saturday in maybe the most intriguing game of the college football weekend, one that could position the winner for a multimillion-dollar postseason payday.
Virus issues cause cancellation of Houston-SMU
The American Athletic Conference has announced that Saturday’s football game between Houston and SMU will not be played because of concerns about the novel Coronavirus.
SMU athletic director Rick Hart says the school has identified a positive case of COVID-19 involving a staff member, and a number of football players were identified as close contacts by contact tracing. Hart says large portions of multiple position groups, including an entire unit, are affected and in quarantine.
The game was originally to be played Saturday, Nov. 21 and had been rescheduled to this Saturday.
SMU is advising fans to check SMU Athletics social media channels for bowl game information.
Day: No. 3 Ohio St will be ‘shorthanded’ for Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State will be “a little shorthanded” because of a COVID-19 outbreak but continues to practice ahead of its scheduled game at Michigan State, coach Ryan Day said Thursday.
So far, so good, this week for Ohio State, which voluntarily canceled its game at Illinois last week because of a spike in positive tests among its 170 players and staff in Columbus.
There were no details on which players might be missing for Saturday’s game in East Lansing — the program will issue a list of unavailable players Friday — but Day will for sure be staying at home after a positive test last week.
“It’s been a tough, tough week,” Day said on his weekly radio show, the only media interview of the week for him. “It’s certainly been a frustrating week. But I’m resting comfortably.”
AP source: Michigan had at least 12 positive COVID-19 cases
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan canceled this weekend’s game against Maryland because it had at least 12 positive COVID-19 cases within the football program, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The size of the outbreak has not been disclosed by the school and the person spoke to The AP only on condition of anonymity. The person did not know the number of players, coaches and staff members who were among the positive cases from testing on Sunday and Monday, nor did the person know how many players and coaches might be affected by contact tracing quarantine protocols.
While outbreaks have disrupted more than 100 games across major college football since late August, the problems with the Wolverines are being closely watched in part because they could put next week’s rivalry game at No. 3 Ohio State in jeopardy.
Vickie Johnson agrees to coach Dallas Wings
Vickie Johnson has agreed in principle to be the next coach of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, a person familiar with the situation said.
Johnson has been an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces after serving as the team’s head coach for the franchise’s final season in San Antonio in 2017.
The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity to the AP because no announcement of Johnson’s hiring has been made.
Johnson would be the league’s only current Black female head coach. She replaces Brian Agler, who was fired in October after the team missed the playoffs.
Russell Knox takes 1st-round lead in Mayakoba Golf Classic
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Russell Knox shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday at breezy and wet El Camaleon Golf Club to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Mayakoba Golf Classic.
The 35-year-old Scot birdied five of the last six holes on his opening nine, then played the final nine in 1 under with a bogey on the par-4 second and birdies on the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth.
Charley Hull takes LPGA Tour in chilly North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — Charley Hull fought through cold and windy conditions to take the first-round lead Thursday in the LPGA Tour’s Volunteers of America Classic.
The 24-year-old Englishwoman shot a 3-under 69, making six birdies and three bogeys at Old American Golf Club with the afternoon temperature only climbing into the high 40s.
New Mexico to delay winter high school sports until February
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Activities Association’s board of directors has delayed the start of high school sports by four weeks until February as Coronavirus cases continue to increase across the state.
Association Executive Director Sally Marquez said the board voted Wednesday that Feb. 1 is the latest the association would be able to get all sports played this academic year, condensing some sports from 10-week regular seasons to six or seven weeks.
The new schedule allows fall sports — including football, cross-country, volleyball and soccer — to begin preseason workouts on Feb. 1, with live events a few days later.
Winter sports — including basketball, swimming and wrestling — are now allowed to begin in late March and traditional spring sports will maintain their current start date of April 5.
Garrett ‘looked good’ in return from COVID, set for Titans
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett passed the practice test.
Cleveland’s defensive star was welcomed back with open arms by the Browns this week after he missed two games with COVID-19.
Garrett practiced Wednesday for the first time since he became infected with the virus, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods even hinted that he might have bent the intensive Coronavirus protocols by hugging his best player.
“Maybe,” Woods said Thursday with a laugh. “It’s definitely good to have him back. It was good to see his face out on the field and he looks good.”
Denver Nuggets re-sign Paul Millsap to one-year deal
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have re-signed forward Paul Millsap to a one-year deal.
Millsap has spent the last three seasons in Denver, averaging 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal in 159 games.
Although Millsap, 35, played fewer minutes (24.3) last season than he had in any season since 2007-08, he remained highly effective, averaging 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting a career-high 43.5% from three-point range.
The 14-year NBA veteran helped the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2008-09 and his re-signing comes after Denver lost key frontcourt players Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee in free agency.
Giants Barkley has no doubts about return from ACL injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley has no doubt he will get back on the field and play for the New York Giants once he’s finished rehabilitating the torn ACL in his right knee.
Speaking to the media on Thursday for the first time since the injury ended his season on Sept. 20, Barkley would not put a timetable on his return. The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year insists his goal is to improve 1% every day.
The running back has now been hit with injuries two straight seasons. He missed three games last year because of a high ankle sprain and saw his season ended in less than two games this year.
Bengals’ Burrow has knee surgery, complete recovery expected
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow had knee surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, the team said Thursday.
The Bengals said Burrow’s procedure on Wednesday “went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery.”
Burrow’s season ended Nov. 22 when he was hit by Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage in his left knee required surgery, and he has extensive rehabilitation ahead.
NFL reinstates Gordon, can play in final 2 games for Seattle
RENTON, Wash. — Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Thursday and can begin the process of joining the Seattle Seahawks’ roster as early as Friday.
Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon after nearly a one-year suspension following his latest off-field transgression for violations of the league’s substance abuse policies. Gordon was suspended in December 2019 for violating the league’s drug policy. He tested positive for performance enhancers and “substances of abuse,” the league said in a statement at the time.
It was the eighth time overall Gordon had been suspended by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league’s policies on banned substances.
Marcinkowski added to US roster, replacing Ochoa
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski was added Wednesday to the U.S. training camp ahead of a Dec. 9 exhibition against El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The 23-year-old replaced Salt Lake’s David Ochoa, who strained his right quadriceps.
Marcinkowski trained with the national team in May 2019 and January 2020 but has yet to make his national team debut.
D.C. United’s Bill Hamid and Benfica’s CJ Dos Santos are the other goalkeepers in camp.
U.S. national speedskating championships postponed
The U.S. long track national speedskating championships scheduled for this weekend in Utah have been called off.
U.S. Speedskating executive director Ted Morris said Thursday the meet at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns will be rescheduled. The postponement is in response to results from COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
The meet was to serve as the selection process for a potential World Cup team in case a World Cup series hosted by the International Skating Union is held in January.
Australian Open: start date not confirmed despite reports
MELBOURNE, Australia — Tennis Australia is still awaiting confirmation from the Victorian state government on its plans for the Australian Open amid reports that the season-opening major will be delayed by three weeks and not start until Feb. 8.
“There have been many reports, but we don’t have final details yet signed off by the Victorian government yet,” a Tennis Australia spokeswoman told the Associated Press.
Melbourne’s The Age newspaper and others reported a letter sent by Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley to players which made reference to a Feb. 8 start date. The tournament was scheduled for Jan. 18-31 at Melbourne Park, which is the tournament’s regular slot late in the southern summer holidays.
Tottenham, AC Milan reach knockout stage of Europa League
AC Milan came from two goals down to beat Celtic 4-2 on Thursday and qualify for the Europa League’s knockout stage, while Tottenham advanced despite giving up a late equalizer.
Gareth Bale scored his first Europa League goal since returning to Tottenham from Real Madrid in the London club’s 3-3 draw at Austria’s LASK, which was enough to advance from Group J.
Another 12 teams made it through as Braga, Lille, Villarreal, Royal Antwerp, Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade, Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Rangers, Benfica, Granada and PSV Eindhoven all advanced with a game to spare.
Fans returned to a European football game in England for the first time since March when Arsenal hosted Rapid Vienna.
Arsenal hasn’t won a Premier League game since Nov. 1 but is the last team to keep a perfect record in Europe’s second-tier competitions after a 4-1 victory.
Spanish league leader Real Sociedad was held to a surprise 2-2 home draw by the already eliminated Rijeka.
Premier League agrees to $330M package for smaller clubs
LONDON — The Premier League agreed to a rescue package Thursday worth 250 million pounds ($330 million) to ease the financial burden on lower-division teams in English soccer as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.
After months of negotiations, Premier League clubs gave their approval for a loan of 200 million pounds ($265 million) that second-division Championship clubs will be able to utilize interest free.
A fund of 50 million pounds ($65 million) will go to clubs in League One and League Two — the third and fourth divisions.
Ski jumper Pinkelnig crashes, has surgery on ruptured spleen
VIENNA — Austrian ski jumper Eva Pinkelnig has undergone emergency surgery for a spleen rupture following a training crash, the Austrian ski federation said Thursday.
Pinkelnig fell after landing a jump during a practice session on the small hill in Seefeld on Wednesday and had surgery in a university clinic in Innsbruck in the evening.
The federation said Pinkelnig was conscious and stable after the crash.
Investigation opened into F1 driver Romain Grosjean’s crash
PARIS — An investigation has been opened into Formula One driver Romain Grosjean’s horrifying crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix, governing body FIA said Thursday.
The FIA said it could take up to eight weeks before the conclusions are made public.
The French driver was trapped in a burning car on Sunday when it sliced in half after penetrating a metal crash barrier and then exploded into a fireball.
Grosjean was inside the cockpit of the Haas car for nearly 30 seconds before scrambling out. He suffered only minor burns to the back of his hands and a sprained left ankle. He was discharged from a military hospital in Bahrain on Wednesday.
Bezuidenhout shares lead at SA Open as he looks for 2nd win
SUN CITY, South Africa — Christiaan Bezuidenhout started his chase for back-to-back wins on the European Tour with a 5-under 67 Thursday to sit in a six-way tie for the lead after the first round of the South African Open.
The South African made five birdies in his opening nine holes and had just one dropped shot at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City resort. He shares the lead with Mattias Schwab of Austria, Aron Zemmer of Italy and fellow South Africans Dean Burmester, Jacques Kruyswijk and Ruan Corb.
The course is normally home of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at this time of year but that event was canceled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Sullivan leads by 3 in Dubai, close to 36-hole record score
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Andy Sullivan came within a stroke of tying the European Tour record for the lowest 36-hole score by shooting 6-under 66 in the second round of the Golf in Dubai Championship on Thursday.
The English golfer followed up his round of 61 on Wednesday by making five birdies and an eagle at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, lifting him to 17 under par overall and a three-shot lead.
Ernie Els holds the 36-hole record after being 18 under par in 2004 at the midway point of the Heineken Classic.
Kim Ng’s crash course: She’s bullish on Marlins’ future
MIAMI — For Kim Ng, the first three weeks as general manager of the Miami Marlins has meant less rest and more coffee.
She has been getting to know colleagues at work, contacting agents and other teams, and learning as much as she can about the 150 or so players in the Marlins organization.
“Let’s call it a crash course,” Ng said with a smile. “I got to sleep in until 5:30 this morning, so I’m doing pretty good. Not a big coffee drinker, but I’ve had to dip in there a bit these past couple of weeks. My husband has been really great making sure I’m eating three times a day.”
Having a husband in a supporting role is a reminder Ng is the first female general manager in major league history. That milestone wasn’t mentioned once during her 30-minute news conference Thursday, a sign of how quickly a breakthrough can become part of the norm.
Instead, Ng’s comments focused on efforts to build on the Marlins’ recent progress as CEO Derek Jeter’s ownership group begins Year 4 of a franchise revival.
32 players nominated for NFL’s Sportsmanship Award
From star quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Holmes to standout center Jason Kelce to dynamic defensive end Joey Bosa, 32 players have been nominated for the seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. It is named for the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.
Force Indy to launch as part of IndyCar’s diversity efforts
INDIANAPOLIS — Team Penske will mentor a new entry in the IndyCar ladder series that will be owned by a Black businessman as part of a new “Race for Equality & Change” initiative.
Force Indy will compete in the USF2000 Series, which is part of the “Road to Indy” system that leads to IndyCar scholarship opportunities. The team is owned by Rod Reid, who runs the NXG Youth Motorsports program that has introduced karting at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to more than 2,300 underprivileged racers.
Force Indy plans to hire and develop Black mechanics, engineers and drivers throughout its entire team.
Magnussen to race American sports cars for Ganassi in 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen will move to the IMSA sports car series in 2021 driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.
The Danish driver will be paired with Renger van der Zande in a Cadillac DPi-V.R, the team said Thursday. Ganassi is returning to the sports car series after a one-year hiatus.
Magnussen currently competes for Haas in F1 but the 28-year-old was not retained for next season. Magnussen won the Formula Renault 3.5 Series in 2016 and was developed in McLaren’s Young Driver Program. He is the son of former F1 driver Jan Magnussen.
Tirana to host 1st Europa Conference League final in 2022
GENEVA — The national soccer stadium in Albania was chosen Thursday to host the first final of a new European club competition.
UEFA said the 22,500-seat Arena Kombëtare in Tirana will stage the inaugural Europa Conference League final in May 2022.
The competition launches next season as the third tier in the pyramid of European competitions, below the Champions League and Europa League. It was created to help countries whose teams cannot realistically compete for the two existing titles.
UEFA on Thursday also made the draw for next year’s Nations League Final Four tournament, pairing host Italy with Spain. Top-ranked Belgium will face World Cup champion France.
Extra Paralympics funding for athletes ahead of Tokyo Games
BONN, Germany — The International Paralympic Committee pledged on Thursday to give members and athletes their biggest ever grants fund of 1.8 million euros ($2.2 million) next year.
The IPC said it would begin awarding grants in February, six months before the Aug. 24 opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games delayed one year by the Coronavirus pandemic.
ESPN says Le Batard leaving radio, TV shows next month
ESPN announced Thursday that Dan Le Batard will be leaving the network next month.
Le Batard hosts a late-morning show on ESPN Radio as well as the “Highly Questionable” afternoon program on ESPN. Le Batard will make his final appearance on both shows on Jan. 4.
Le Batard had a year left on his ESPN contract. But Norby Williamson, the network’s executive vice president and executive editor, said in a statement that “it was mutually agreed that it was best for both sides to move on to new opportunities and we worked together closely to make that possible.”
Trump honors football coach Holtz as ‘one of the greatest’
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday called Lou Holtz “one of the greatest coaches in American history” as he honored the college football Hall of Famer and political ally with the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Holtz, whose 34-year coaching career included the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during an Oval Office ceremony. Holtz led six different programs to bowl games and is an outspoken Trump backer.
