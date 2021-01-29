Reed, Noren beat the rain to take 1st-round lead in Farmers
SAN DIEGO — Patrick Reed birdied his first three holes and finished with a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Thursday for a share of the lead with Alex Noren after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Reed, Noren and Scottie Scheffler — who was one stroke back — all played Torrey Pines’ easier North Course and will play the South Course on what could be a wet Friday. Heavy rain was forecast for overnight and into the second round at the municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Peter Malnati and Ryan Palmer each shot 66 for the lowest scores on the South Course and were in a group of 12 at 6 under. Malnati capped his round with an eagle on the par-5 18th. After a 321-yard tee shot, he hit his approach to 16 feet and made the putt.
Michigan debates lifting ban on high school contact sports
LANSING, Mich. — The fight over whether to allow youth contact sports took center court Thursday in Lansing as Michigan lawmakers heard testimony from educators, parents and students wanting to get back to competition.
Even though a ban on indoor dining ends Feb. 1, youth contact sports, including winter high school seasons in basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer, remain off-limits because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declined on Monday during a news conference to set a date for the sports to resume.
Whitmer has said aggressive actions to slow the spread of coronavirus are needed and the data is being monitored to determine next steps. But critics say Whitmer sets arbitrary deadlines and moves the goal line each time.
Both the state Senate and House held committee meetings Thursday to allow those affected by the prohibition to testify about their desire for winter sports to resume after three months of being banned.
Vegas game vs. St. Louis postponed
The Vegas Golden Knights’ game against the St. Louis Blues scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed.
The NHL says a Vegas player and another coach have entered COVID-19 protocol. That could mean a positive test, potential exposure or something else.
Vegas played St. Louis on Tuesday night without its entire coaching staff. General manager Kelly McCrimmon ran the bench with the minor league coaching staff.
The NHL says the Golden Knights’ training facilities are closed until further notice. A decision on their upcoming games will be made in the next 24-48 hours.
Vegas is next scheduled to face the San Jose Sharks next Tuesday and Thursday in Glendale, Arizona.
The Golden Knights are the third team to have virus problems force a postponement, following Dallas and Carolina. It’s the first postponement outside the league’s realigned Central Division.
AP Source: QB Watson requests trade from Houston Texans
HOUSTON — Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.
The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the request and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday.
Watson has a no-trade clause in his four-year, $156 million contract, so he could have some control over where he might be dealt.
A source told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that the Texans had hired David Culley as their new coach to replace Bill O’Brien, who was fired after an 0-4 start and replaced by interim head coach Romeo Crennel.
The same source who told The AP about the trade request said Watson made the ask before Culley’s hire. He has been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time and Sports Illustrated reported weeks ago that Watson was upset the team didn’t initially request to interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for its coaching vacancy.
The Texans eventually interviewed Bieniemy, as well as Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buffalo assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Detroit coach Jim Caldwell, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis and Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady before landing on Culley — the only African American among the seven head coaches hired this offseason. The only other minority candidate who was hired as a head coach this offseason was the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh, the league’s first Muslim American head coach.
MLS players present proposal in hopes of avoiding lockout
The Major League Soccer Players Association has proposed extending the current collective bargaining agreement with the league through the 2026 season.
The proposal came Thursday as the league and the union faced a midnight deadline after MLS invoked a force majeure clause to reopen negotiations over the CBA, citing ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
With its proposal, the union said it hoped to avoid a lockout. The MLS regular season is set to open April 3 with preseason training camps allowed to start on Feb. 22.
Tampa’s mayor issues outdoor mask order for Super Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone visiting Tampa’s popular outdoor destinations for the Super Bowl will be required to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor signed an executive order Wednesday saying masks must be worn outside while downtown, in neighborhoods around Raymond James Stadium — where the Super Bowl will be held — and in other tourist hotspots.
The order says those who are not wearing a mask can be cited with a “nominal civil infraction” that carries a penalty up to a $500 fine. It will remain in place until Feb. 13 — nearly a week after the Super Bowl ends.
There are a few exceptions, including children under 5.
Brady’s parents survived COVID-19, will attend Super Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady says his parents are doing well after recovering from COVID-19 early this season and will be among family in the stands to root for him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in next week’s Super Bowl.
“They’re doing great, so I think that’s the best part about all of it is they came through it,” Brady said Thursday after the NFC champions held their first full-scale practice in preparation for the NFL title game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“There are a lot of things that happen in your life. Like all of us, as you get older there’s more that you take on,” added the 43-year-old quarterback who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before signing with Tampa Bay as a free agent last winter.
“I still obviously love going out there and competing. But on the other side of that, there’s a lot of family things that are very important to me. Certainly the health of my parents is very important. Although I was far away, I had three sisters who were doing everything they could to help at the time, too.”
Brady’s father, Tom, Sr., recently revealed that he and his wife, Galynn, battled COVID-19 in September.
Steelers want Roethlisberger back ... if the math works
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers want Ben Roethlisberger to return in 2021.
It’s the money, however, that makes it tricky.
Team president Art Rooney II admitted on Thursday there is work to be done to lower Roethlisberger’s scheduled $41.2 million salary cap hit before Roethlisberger can begin work on his 18th season in Pittsburgh.
The club has already broached the subject with Roethlisberger but with specifics on the 2021 cap still scarce, Rooney acknowledged it’s too early to get into details.
“I think we’d like to see Ben back for another year if that can work, but as we said there’s a lot of work to be done if that can happen,” Rooney said. “There may need to be decisions on both ends for that to happen.”
The cap was $198.2 million in 2020 but could drop to $180 million or possibly even lower in 2021, a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic that kept most stadiums — including Heinz Field — empty for all or most of the season.
The Steelers could conceivably save $19 million against the cap if they cut Roethlisberger but Rooney dismissed that notion, pointing to a season in which the 38-year-old was “almost unstoppable” at times while leading Pittsburgh to a 12-4 mark and the AFC North title a year removed from right elbow surgery.
AP sources: Parker headed to Chicago, McBride to Minnesota
Candace Parker is headed home and Kayla McBride is getting a fresh start in Minnesota.
WNBA free agents can’t officially sign until Monday, but Parker is leaving Los Angeles for Chicago after playing the first 13 years of her professional career with the Sparks, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no official announcement is allowed until Feb. 1.
McBride told WSlam! that she would be joining the Lynx once free agents can officially sign deals Monday. A different person familiar with the situation confirmed to the AP that an agreement was in place. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement is permitted until Feb. 1.
There could be a lot of movement in the WNBA this offseason with many big-name unrestricted free agents, including Chelsea Gray, Alysha Clark, Amanda Zahui B., Betnijah Laney, Cheyenne Parker and Jasmine Thomas. Nearly 75% of the players on the Sparks’ roster are free agents.
“We really worked as hard as possible to make sure that we loved them all and were committed to all of them and wanted to try the best we could to re-sign as many as possible. But there was no way to keep everyone happy and make sure everyone gets paid,” Sparks general manager and coach Derek Fisher said during a live Twitter chat with the AP. “That makes for some tough decisions and we’ve had some hard conversations. That’s led to increased player movement from our roster.”
Two players who are free agents but won’t be moving are Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. The all-time assist leader and points leader will be staying in Seattle and Phoenix, respectively.
There was a time when Parker would have fallen into the same category as Bird and Taurasi as a lifer playing her whole career with one team. She was the No. 1 pick in 2008 by Los Angeles and is a two-time league MVP, and the WNBA’s Defensive Player of the Year last season.
Versatile Profar signs $21M, 3-year deal with Padres
SAN DIEGO — Jurickson Profar, who played five positions for San Diego last season, signed a $21 million, three-year contract Wednesday to remain with the Padres.
Profar had been a free agent. He chose to return to San Diego, which improved significantly this offseason with the additions of starting pitchers Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove, and South Korea slugger Kim Ha-seong.
The versatile Profar likely will be coming off the bench. He started last season as the second baseman but was supplanted by rookie Jake Cronenworth and moved to left field, where he filled in for injured Tommy Pham. He also played two games in right field and one each in center and at first base. Kim is expected to compete with Cronenworth at second base.
Popovich gets COVID vaccine
San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, going public with that announcement Thursday to encourage others to receive the shot when they have the opportunity.
Popovich released the news on his 72nd birthday. He made the announcement through the NBA in the form of a video just as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the league’s all-time scoring leader, did last week. Both are well within the age guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surrounding vaccine eligibility.
“Sciencewise, it’s a no brainer. It’s the right thing to do so we can all get on track again,” Popovich said in the video.
The video also shows Popovich receiving the vaccine. “I didn’t feel it,” he told the health care worker who gave him the shot.
The CDC guidelines suggest that priority for receiving the vaccine should go to health care personnel, those living in long-term care facilities, front-line essential workers, those over the age of 65 and people “with underlying medical conditions” that increase their vulnerability to COVID-19.
Brewers’ Goodrum 1st female minor league hitting coordinator
MILWAUKEE — Sara Goodrum has been promoted to minor league hitting coordinator by the Milwaukee Brewers, apparently making her the first woman to have that role in any Major League Baseball organization.
Goodrum’s official new title with the Brewers is coordinator for hitting development initiatives, but she essentially will be filling the role of a minor league hitting coordinator. Brewers vice president of minor league operations Tom Flanagan said Thursday that “to our knowledge, she would be the first” woman to hold that position in an MLB organization.
Goodrum played softball for Oregon from 2012-15 and had spent the last three seasons in the Brewers’ sports science department, working primarily on hitting. Her previous title was coordinator for integrative sports performance.
Mets trade LHP Steven Matz to Blue Jays for 3 young arms
NEW YORK — In a deal between two of baseball’s busiest teams this winter, the New York Mets traded left-hander Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for three young pitchers Wednesday night.
New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor league right-handers Josh Winckowski and Yennsy Díaz in a move that could signal the Mets are pursuing a pricey free agent.
Matz, a New York product, is set to earn $5.2 million this year and can become a free agent after the season. He is coming off a miserable 2020, when he went 0-5 with a 9.68 ERA and lost his rotation spot during the pandemic-shortened season. He made six starts and three relief appearances, spending time on the injured list with shoulder discomfort.
Beset by injuries throughout his career, the 29-year-old Matz is 31-41 with a 4.35 ERA and 552 strikeouts over 579 2/3 innings in six major league seasons, all with the Mets.
Toronto is hoping Matz can rediscover his early form and strengthen a suspect pitching staff as the Blue Jays look to complement a talented group of hitters that includes free-agent newcomer George Springer.
Toronto recently signed Springer to a team-record $150 million, six-year contract. Looking to challenge the AL champion Rays and big-budget Yankees in the AL East, the Blue Jays also brought back lefty Robbie Ray and signed right-handers Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood this offseason. They have a pending $18 million, one-year deal with infielder Marcus Semien, subject to a successful physical.
Team withdraws from National Women’s Hockey League season
The National Women’s Hockey League’s shortened two-week season and playoffs is down to five teams after the Metropolitan Riveters withdrew from competition after several members tested positive for COVID-19.
The development comes a day after the Riveters were not allowed to play their game against the Buffalo Beauts.
The league also revised its schedule by postponing its remaining game on Thursday and moving it to Saturday. This provides teams a two-day break as there were no games scheduled for Friday.
The league did not release a revised schedule or playoff format for a truncated season, which is being played at Lake Placid, New York.
Teams were initially scheduled to face each other once in the regular-season round, which opened last weekend. Teams were then to be seeded based on standings and play a two-game, round-robin tournament. The four best teams would then advance to the semifinals on Feb. 4, followed by the championship game the next day.
Choate leaves Montana State to join Sarkisian at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Montana State head coach Jeff Choate has moved to Texas to be the Longhorns’ linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian.
The move was expected but wasn’t formally announced by Texas until Thursday. Choate has spent the past four seasons as head coach at Montana State, where he led the Bobcats to the FCS playoffs in 2018 and 2019. The Bobcats made the semifinals in 2019.
As a member of the Big Sky Conference, Montana State did not play in 2020 after the league postponed the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league opted for a spring schedule that several schools, including Montana State, chose to skip.
Choate is the final member of the Longhorns staff under Sarkisian, who takes over after Texas fired Tom Herman after four seasons of winning football but no Big 12 championships.
Sterne leads at Dubai Desert Classic after 8-under 64
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Richard Sterne took a one-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic with an 8-under 64 on Thursday in the first round.
The South African rolled in his ninth birdie of the day — on his ninth and final hole — to move ahead of American rival Kurt Kitayama (65) at the Emirates Golf Club.
Sergio Garcia and Justin Harding (66) were tied for third.
The 39-year-old Sterne, who has battled an array of injuries in his career, last won on the European Tour nearly eight years ago. His only blemish on Thursday was a bogey on the sixth.
Tanaka leaves Yankees, rejoins former team to pitch in Japan
TOKYO — Masahiro Tanaka is returning to pitch for his former team in Japan after seven seasons with the New York Yankees.
The Rakuten Eagles of the Pacific League said Thursday the 32-year-old free agent had signed a two-year contract. Local media reported the deal was worth almost $9 million annually.
“WELCOME HOME our HERO!!!!” the Eagles posted on Twitter.
The Yankees in the past week added two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and traded for Pittsburgh pitcher Jameson Taillon. New York appeared to have no room for Tanaka in its 2021 rotation and didn’t appear to be trying to re-sign the two-time All-Star.
Bass can earn $8.5M over 3 years with Marlins if he closes
MIAMI — Right-hander Anthony Bass is guaranteed $5 million in his two-year contract with the Miami Marlins and could make $8.5 million over three seasons if a 2023 team option is exercised and he is used extensively as a closer during the first two years.
Bass gets $1 million this year and $3 million in 2022 under the deal agreed to last week.
Miami’s 2023 option is for $3 million with a $1 million buyout.
Bass’s deal includes $750,000 is possible escalators for 2022 and 2023, based on games finished in the previous year: $125,000 each for 30, 35, 40 and 45, and $250,000 for 50.
D Madison Bowey agrees to 2-year contract with Blackhawks
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to a two-year contract with defenseman Madison Bowey on Thursday.
Bowey’s contract has a $725,000 salary cap hit. The first season is a two-way deal, and it transitions to a one-way deal for the 2021-22 season.
The 25-year-old Bowey set career highs with three goals and 14 assists in 53 games for Detroit last season. He was selected by Washington in the second round of the 2013 NHL draft and played two seasons for the Capitals before he was traded to the Red Wings in February 2019.
Bowey, a Stanley Cup winner with Washington in 2018, has five goals and 34 assists in 154 career regular-season games.
Ravens coach Jesse Minter Vandy’s new defensive coordinator
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has hired Jesse Minter from the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens as defensive coordinator.
Commodores coach Clark Lea announced the hiring Thursday. Minter also will coach safeties, and Ben Cauthen is the new chief of staff.
Minter spent the past four seasons with the Ravens coaching defensive backs with Baltimore making the playoffs the past three years. He was at Georgia State between 2013 and 2016 and was defensive coordinator the last three seasons. He started coaching at Indiana State in 2009 through 2012.
Atlanta Motor Speedway to allow limited number of fans in March
Atlanta Motor Speedway will allow a limited number of fans to camp on the infield during its NASCAR weekend March 20-21.
The speedway in suburban Hampton plans to utilize the Flock Brothers campground, located inside turns 1 and 2 of the 1.54-mile oval.
The plan calls for campers to be backed into their spaces, which have been expanded and should ensure recommended social distancing. Only RVs and campers with self-contained restrooms will be permitted. The shower facilities and restrooms at the campground will not be open race weekend.
The remainder of the infield is to be reserved for NASCAR industry and event staff, and a reduced number of fans will be permitted in the grandstands.
Under NASCAR’s revamped schedule, Atlanta Motor Speedway is again hosting two NASCAR weekends in 2021 after being limited to one for the past decade. The Cup series returns to the track in July.
RBC Heritage golf tournament to allow limited number of fans
The RBC Heritage in mid-April will have a limited number of fans and sponsor tents due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The PGA tournament announced Thursday that face coverings will be mandatory for attendance, while skyboxes and private hospitality venues that usually surround Harbour Town Golf Links will be replaced with open-air villages and concession areas. The event will take place from April 15-18.
Last year, the RBC Heritage was canceled before the PGA Tour chose to play it in June in one of the first tournaments after restarting the schedule. In 2019, the event attracted 135,000 spectators to Hilton Head Island. Event organizers said they’ve worked with officials from Hilton Head, the state of South Carolina, and the PGA Tour on health and safety protocols for the tournament.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka invests in NC Courage soccer club
Three-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka has invested in the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League, citing a desire to support women as role models and leaders.
Osaka is the first investor in the Courage since Steve Malik acquired the Western New York Flash and moved the team to North Carolina in 2017. The Courage have won two NWSL titles since the move.
“The women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today and I cannot think of where my life would be without them,” Osaka said in a statement. “My investment in the North Carolina Courage is far beyond just being a team owner, it’s an investment in amazing women who are role models and leaders in their fields and inspirations to all young female athletes. I also admire everything the Courage does for diversity and equality in the community, which I greatly look forward to supporting and driving forward.”
Osaka is not the only prominent tennis player to own a stake in an NWSL team. Serena Williams is among a group of prominent investors in Angel City FC, a Los Angeles expansion club set to start play in 2022. Other athletes have also invested in soccer teams, including LeBron James (Liverpool) and Kevin Durant (Philadelphia Union).
Hawks G Kris Dunn (ankle) out at least another 2 weeks
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn will be out at least another two weeks as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery.
Dunn, who signed with the Hawks as a free agent, has yet to play for his new team. He underwent surgery on his right ankle Dec. 29.
The Hawks said Dunn has been participating in impact-based rehab activities, including skipping, jumping and spot shooting. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he will miss the next six games and likely more before he’s fully recovered.
Flames temporarily relocating AHL team to Canada
The Calgary Flames are temporarily relocating their American Hockey League affiliate from California to north of the border due to cross-border travel restrictions as a result of COVID-19.
The team announced Thursday that the Stockton Heat will play this season in Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome. That will give the Flames easier access to their players during the pandemic. The seven Canadian NHL teams are not crossing the border during the regular season this year.
The Heat will join the Belleville Senators (Ottawa), Laval Rocket (Montreal), Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg) and Toronto Marlies (Toronto) in the Canadian Division. The league says the division schedule will be released in the coming days.
The move leaves the Vancouver Canucks (Utica, New York) and Edmonton Oilers (Bakersfield, California) as the lone Canadian teams with American-based AHL affiliates this season.
Fans or no fans? Tokyo Olympic organizers still mum
TOKYO — One of the biggest unanswered questions about the Tokyo Olympics deals with fans.
Will there be any from abroad? And will fans of any sort be allowed in outdoor stadiums or smaller indoor arenas?
“Naturally, we are looking into many different scenarios, so no spectators is one of the options,” organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori said Thursday after a video call with IOC President Thomas Bach. “We don’t want to hold the games without spectators, but in terms of simulations we are covering all the options.”
The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers will roll out their “Playbook” next week, a detailed plan about how to hold the games during a pandemic. It will set down strict rules for thousands of athletes arriving in Japan, about being isolated in bubbles, and then leaving the country as soon as they finish competing.
The Nikkan Sports newspaper, without citing sources, said that organizers are expected to announce “soon” that fans from abroad will not be allowed to attend. Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said earlier in the week the decision would be announced “by the spring.”
Ronaldo reportedly breaks coronavirus rules on 2-day break
Cristiano Ronaldo could be in trouble after apparently breaking coronavirus restrictions on a two-day trip to the mountains.
The Juventus star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Courmayeur in the Valle D’Aosta region in northwest Italy.
Video of them on a snowmobile was posted on social media and then removed.
Ronaldo lives in the nearby region of Piedmont and current coronavirus rules prohibit travel between regions unless in specific cases, such as going to your second house.
Late Hank Aaron may replace KKK leader’s name on school
ATLANTA — Late baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is among several names being considered to replace a Ku Klux Klan leader’s name on an Atlanta high school.
An Atlanta school board committee narrowed a list of recommended name changes for Forrest Hill Academy on Wednesday and included two tributes to the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves right fielder.
The names are: Hank Aaron Center of Learning and Growth, Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy, Barbara Whitaker Center for Excellence and Hammond Park Academy, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Aaron died last week at the age of 86. “ Hammerin’ Hank ” set a wide array of career hitting records during his 23-year span, ultimately breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record while enduring racist threats.
First parkour world championships postponed again in Japan
LAUSANNE, Switzerland The first parkour world championships organized by the governing body of gymnastics was postponed a second time because of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) cited “current travel restrictions and difficulties” for the championships not taking place from March 26-28 in Hiroshima, Japan.
No new date was suggested for an event originally scheduled in April last year.
Hungary aims to enter Budapest in 2032 Olympics host contest
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary’s Olympic committee is preparing a bid to host the 2032 Summer Games in Budapest.
When the Hungarian capital dropped out of the 2024 Olympics hosting contest in 2017 — under pressure to call a referendum — it left the IOC clear to reward both candidates left. Paris got 2024 and Los Angeles took the 2028 Games.
Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orbán, supports sports hosting, including the swimming world championships for 2017 and 2027 in Budapest, and games at soccer’s 2020 European Championship postponed to this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.