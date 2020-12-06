No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 2 Baylor called off over virus tests
INDIANAPOLIS — Coaches Mark Few of Gonzaga and Scott Drew of Baylor scheduled Saturday’s game for all the right seasons.
They wanted their teams to have another early-season test and play in front of a national TV audience. The game on CBS between the nation’s top two college basketball teams figured to draw excellent ratings.
For now, No. 1 vs. No. 2 is off.
Less than 90 minutes before tip-off, the teams announced the postponement because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the top-ranked Bulldogs program. In a joint statement, the schools said one player and one nonplayer in the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player didn’t play Wednesday against No. 11 West Virginia.
Reyna, McKennie, Pulisic 1st US trio of Euro goals since ‘05
Three Americans scored in Europe’s top five leagues on the same day for the first time in 15 years — since the father of one of the trio was among the U.S. players to score.
Gio Reyna scored his second Bundesliga goal in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 tie at Eintracht Frankurt on Saturday. Weston McKennie got his first goal for Juventus in a 2-1 victory over city rival Torino in Italy’s Serie A, and Christian Pulisic scored his first goal this season in Chelsea’s 3-1 Premier League win over Leeds.
Reyna, the 18-year-old son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and American women’s player Danielle Egan, scored on a 16-yard right-foot shot in the 56th minute, offsetting Daichi Kamada’s ninth-minute goal.
McKennie, a 22-year-old from Little Elm, Texas, in his first season with Juventus, scored a tying goal on a leaping 6-yard header in the 77th minute from a Juan Cuadrado cross. McKennie had entered the match six minutes earlier.
Pulisic, a 22-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, scored Chelsea’s final goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, on a sliding left-foot shot from close range off a pass from Timo Werner. Chelsea moved into the Premier League lead, one point ahead of Tottenham and Liverpool, which both play Sunday. Pulisic, who entered in the 30th minute after Hakim Ziyech got hurt, returned from a hamstring injury on Nov. 29.
Fans return to the EPL as Chelsea, Man U enjoy comeback wins
They filed into the stadiums for the first time in nine months, clutching treasured match tickets and with their masks partially hiding the glee on their faces.
What once might have been taken for granted — going to watch their teams play in the English Premier League — felt like a huge privilege Saturday for the fortunate 4,000 given the honor of being the first soccer supporters to be allowed into games in England’s top division since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March.
The fans — 2,000 from West Ham, 2,000 from Chelsea — had contrasting experiences on opposite sides of London.
West Ham imploded at its Olympic Stadium, squandering a 1-0 halftime lead against Manchester United as substitutes Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford inspired the visitors to a 3-1 win.
Chelsea’s players treated their select group of attending fans to a comeback of their own at Stamford Bridge. The hosts rebounded from conceding a fourth-minute goal from former player Patrick Bamford to beat Leeds 3-1 thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic.
England is the first of the major soccer nations to allow some supporters back into games during COVID-19’s second wave now that its national lockdown has ended.
For that reason, Manchester City played in an empty stadium for its 2-0 win over Fulham and Burnley’s Turf Moor also had no spectators for the team’s 1-1 draw with Everton.
Soto added to US roster after Netherlands suspension
Forward Sebastian Soto has been added to the U.S. roster for Wednesday’s exhibition against El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The 20-year-old forward from San Diego is on loan from Norwich in England’s second tier to Telstar in the Netherlands’ second tier. He has six goals in nine matches this season in the Dutch Eerste Divisie and scored twice in his U.S. debut, both on headers in a 6-2 exhibition win over Panama on Nov. 16 Wiener Neustadt, Austria, that he entered in the 77th minute.
Emiliano Grillo holds on for 1-shot lead at Mayakoba Classic
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Emiliano Grillo steadied himself with a pair of birdies over the last six holes Saturday for a 3-under 68, giving the Argentine a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Mayakoba Classic.
Tom Hoge, without a win in his PGA Tour career, birdied four of the last five holes at El Camaleon Golf Club for a 65 to get within one shot of the lead.
After two days of rain, the course was soft and susceptible to low scores and quick movements, and there were plenty of both. Players were allowed to clean and place their golf balls in the fairway.
Adam Long ran off seven birdies on his opening nine holes before he slowed and had to settle for a 63. Justin Thomas, who started on the back nine, played bogey-free for a 62 to get back in the mix. He was four shots behind.
19-year-old Noh tied for LPGA Tour lead with Park, Ryu
THE COLONY, Texas — Yealimi Noh closed with a double bogey Saturday in the Volunteers of America Classic, dropping the 19-year-old American into a tie with major champions Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu with a round left.
Two strokes ahead after a birdie on the par-5 17th, Noh took two shots to get out of the right fairway bunker on the par-4 18th and missed a 3-foot bogey putt. She settled for an even-par 71 and a share of the lead with the South Korean stars at 4-under 209 at at Old American Golf Club.
Titans suspend top pick vs. Browns for violating club rules
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have suspended top draft pick Isaiah Wilson for Sunday’s game for violating club rules after already declaring the rookie out against the Cleveland Browns.
The Titans announced the move Saturday while elevating linebacker Tuzar Skipper as a COVID-19 replacement and offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse from the practice squad for the game. Both will revert back after the game.
Tennessee didn’t specify what Wilson did in placing him on the reserve-suspended list. The No. 29 pick overall out of Georgia made his season debut last week, playing three offensive snaps and one on special teams even with the Titans having a pair of tackles on injured reserve.
Wilson has had two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the first at the beginning of training camp.
Zubcic dominates final run to win GS in dense Alps snowfall
SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy — Used to training in bad weather, Filip Zubcic felt comfortable racing in dense snowfall in the Italian Alps on Saturday to win his second World Cup race.
Defying flat light, the Croatian skier had a blistering second run to edge half-time leader Zan Kranjec and win a giant slalom on the Deborah Compagnoni course.
Zubcic was almost seven-tenths off the lead after the opening run but posted the second-fastest time in the final and beat Kranjec by 0.12 seconds.
“The slope was really difficult,” Zubcic said. “(It’s) snowing, but I skied really good. I had a lot of trainings in conditions like these so for me it was quite normal. I am a really strong skier, I have the power and that’s why when the conditions are tough, I can ski really fast.”
Swiss duo Marco Odermatt and Loic Meillard finished third and fourth, respectively.
Bezuidenhout goes 5 shots clear at South African Open
SUN CITY, South Africa — Christiaan Bezuidenhout moved five shots clear at the South African Open on Saturday and well on course for a second straight win on the European Tour.
The South African carded a 5-under 67 in the third round — his third straight 67 at this tournament — to move to 15 under overall and comfortably clear of Jamie Donaldson (72) and Dylan Frittelli (70).
Bezuidenhout and Donaldson began the day tied for the lead at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.
Rozner shoots 64, wins in Dubai for 1st European Tour title
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — French golfer Antoine Rozner captured his first title on the European Tour after shooting 8-under 64 in the final round to win the Golf in Dubai Championship by two strokes on Saturday.
Rozner, ranked No. 204, started the final day four shots behind overnight leader Andy Sullivan, who led by two strokes as he reached the back nine on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
While Sullivan only made one birdie — along with a bogey — after the turn to shoot 70 for his worst score of the week, Rozner rolled in four birdies on the back nine as well as an eagle 3 at No. 13.
His run of five birdies in seven holes from No. 5 had pushed him into real contention.
Madrid beats Sevilla to end winless run in Spanish league
MADRID — Real Madrid edged Sevilla 1-0 Saturday to end a three-game winless streak in the Spanish league and ease the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane.
An own-goal by Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine “Bono” Bounou in the 55th minute after a touch by Vinícius Júnior gave Madrid the victory at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.
Madrid arrived in Seville with Zidane under fire after the team had won only one of its last five matches in all competitions. It had lost two of its last three league games, including 2-1 against Alavés at home last weekend.
“This victory is very important to restore our confidence,” Vinícius Júnior said. “We had played well in other matches but couldn’t get the victory. This has been a different season and sometimes it’s difficult to get going. We have to keep improving.”
Madrid and Sevilla were coming off tough losses in the Champions League — Madrid lost 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, while Sevilla was routed 4-0 at home by Chelsea on Wednesday. Sevilla is already through to the knockout stage, but Madrid will decide its fate in the final round of the group stage.
McKennie’s landmark goal helps Juve snatch 2-1 win v Torino
MILAN — Weston McKennie became the first American player to score for Juventus as his side came from behind to beat city rival Torino 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday.
Leonardo Bonucci netted the winner with a minute remaining in the derby match after McKennie headed in the equalizer 12 minutes from time to cancel out Nicolas Nkoulou’s early opener.
Juventus moved second, a point above Inter Milan which hosts Bologna later. The Bianconeri are bidding for a record-extending 10th straight Serie A title but are three points behind leader AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri’s match at Sampdoria on Sunday.
Torino remained in the relegation zone, two points from safety, with only six points from its first 10 matches.
Cristiano Ronaldo had been rested for last week’s disappointing draw at newly promoted Benevento but had scored his 750th career goal midweek, against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League, and was back in the starting lineup again on Saturday.
More Bundesliga frustration for Dortmund
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund stumbled again in the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.
American teenager Gio Reyna scored a fine equalizer for the visitors, but they clearly missed injured striker Erling Haaland. The 16-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko found his opportunities limited by Frankfurt’s hard-working defense after coming on for the second half.
It’s Dortmund’s second straight consecutive Bundesliga game without a win after last weekend’s 2-1 loss at home to Cologne, which had been previously winless.
Leader Bayern Munich hosts second-place Leipzig in the late game. Bayern can move six points clear of Lucien Favre’s Dortmund in third with a win.
Arminia Bielefeld held on for just its second win, a 2-1 victory at home over relegation rival Mainz.
Bielefeld scored for the first time in a first half this season through Manuel Prietl, and Ritsu Doan added another first-half goal for the promoted side’s first two-goal tally in the division.
Cologne held on for a 2-2 draw against unbeaten Wolfsburg, and Borussia Mönchengladbach was held to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg.
Heavy snowfall cancels women’s Alpine ski World Cup race
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Heavy snowfall and strong winds in St. Moritz forced the cancellation of a women’s super-G race in the Alpine skiing World Cup on Saturday.
“All efforts are now focused on (Sunday’s) race hoping for better weather conditions,” the International Ski Federation said.
A second super-G is scheduled Sunday, which would be the first speed race of the World Cup season. The women’s circuit skipped its traditional early-season stop in Lake Louise, Canada, because of difficult travel conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.
United States star Mikaela Shiffrin is not in the upscale Swiss resort after opting to focus on training in her specialist technical events of slalom and giant slalom.
Bottas takes pole position for Sakhir GP ahead of Russell
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas took pole position ahead of temporary teammate George Russell for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday.
It was the 16th pole of Bottas’ career and he placed just .026 seconds ahead of Russell, driving in a Mercedes for the first time in the absence of world champion Lewis Hamilton, and .056 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Former 800 world champ Arzamasova gets 4-year doping ban
MONACO — Former world champion Marina Arzamasova of Belarus received a four-year ban for doping after her defense that she had taken contaminated over-the-counter supplements was rejected.
The 32-year-old Arzamasova, who won the 800 meters at the 2015 worlds in Beijing, had been provisionally suspended after testing positive in 2019.
The four-year ban dates to the initial suspension and ends on July 28, 2023, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said in its decision released Friday.
Arzamasova was the 2014 European champion and placed seventh at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.