2023 CONCACAF final set for SoFi Stadium in California
MIAMI — The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, one of the sites of the 2026 World Cup.
The Coliseum in Los Angeles hosted the Gold Cup final in 1991, 1996, 1998 and 2000, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena was the site in 2002 and 2011.
The confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean said Thursday it will hold a draw for the tournament on April 14.
Twelve teams will participate in preliminary rounds from June 16-20, including Puerto Rico and Saint Lucia. There will be six matchups in the first preliminary round and three in the second, and the three second-round winners advance to the 16-nation group stage, which includes El Salvador, Jamaica, and Panama plus Qatar, an invited guest. The field also includes the first- and second-place team from Nations League Group A and first-place teams from Group B.
Quarterfinals will be played July 8-9, and semifinals on July 12.
Smotherman leads in Bermuda with late alternate Atwal 1 back
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Arjun Atwal went to Bermuda without having competed in the three months since his father died and without the guarantee of a tee time. He walked off Port Royal on Thursday with an 8-under 63 that left him one shot behind in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Atwal had not played golf of any kind since returning from India until last Friday, and he wasn’t sure how his 49-year-old body would hold up over 18 holes. He felt great, and he played even better.
Atwal was one shot behind Austin Smotherman, who had nine birdies and a clean card in calm morning conditions, and Harrison Endycott of Australia, who played his final five holes in 5 under. Each had a 62.
Scoring conditions were so ideal that nearly 75% of the 132-man field broke 70.
No one was more surprised than Atwal, whose lone PGA Tour victory was in the Wyndham Championship in 2010 on a sponsor exemption.
The field is so weak for this tournament — only one player from the top 50 in the world ranking — that Atwal was high enough on the alternate list to fly to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
Nicholas Lindheim withdrew with a back injury. Atwal was eating breakfast, had time to hit a few drivers, headed to the first tee and promptly opened with three straight birdies.
Sophia Smith named National Women’s Soccer League MVP
Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith has been named the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player.
Smith had 14 goals in 18 matches for the Thorns, setting a team single-season record. She scored on all three of her penalty kick attempts and had four two-goal games.
The 22-year-old Smith, who also plays for the U.S. national team, is the youngest ever recipient of the award.
“I mean it’s surreal, it still really hasn’t hit me,” Smith said. “But it’s an honor because I know I was with great company who were up for that award and I think there’s so many other players in this league that can also win MVP.”
The Thorns play Saturday night against the Kansas City Current for the league championship at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The championship game caps the league’s 10th season.
The NWSL also announced Thursday that Naomi Girma of the expansion San Diego Wave earned Rookie of the Year and Defender of the Year honors. Wave coach Casey Stoney was named Coach of the Year, Kailen Sheridan was named Goalkeeper of the Year. Wave forward Alex Morgan won the Golden Boot with 15 regular-season goals.
Morgan finished second in MVP voting ahead of North Carolina Courage forward Debinha.
Gonzalo Higuaín voted MLS Comeback Player of the Year
NEW YORK — Retiring Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín was voted Major League Soccer’s Comeback Player of the Year.
The 34-year-old from Argentina scored a team-record 16 goals, including 14 in the final 16 regular-season games after returning from a knee injury.
He received 16.63% in voting by players, media and team officials announced Thursday. San Jose forward Jeremy Ebobisse was second with 14.93% and Montreal striker Kei Kamara third with 13.67%.
Higuaín joined Miami in September 2020 and scored 12 goals in 2021.
No. 3 Texas vs DePaul women in exhibition to support Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 3 Texas Longhorns will host DePaul in a preseason exhibition game on Sunday with all ticket sales going to help the city of Uvalde build a new school after the May shooting at Robb Elementary where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
The NCAA allows schools to schedule public exhibition games if they’re used to support a charity event for social justice issues or to support recovery efforts from a catastrophic event.
“Sometimes you feel helpless, wanting to help somebody,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. “I felt like this might be an opportunity for us as a university, as an athletic department and my program to really reach out.”
Schaefer has pledged to donate $1,000 for every 1,000 fans who attend, and he’d like at least 10,000 tickets sold. Money raised will go to the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation.
Vancouver’s shot at hosting 2030 Winter Olympics dims
VICTORIA, British Columbia — British Columbia’s government will not support Vancouver’s bid to hold the 2030 Olympics in the province, a move that places Salt Lake City closer to bringing the Games back to Utah.
BC’s minister of tourism, arts, culture and sports said Thursday that the cost of staging an Olympics was the main reason the government could not support the effort.
“The current bid has an estimated cost of $1.2 billion and $1 billion in additional risk, and when we measured that against our government’s priorities, we believe we need to focus on people,” Lisa Beare said.
Canada’s Olympic committee said it was “taking time to process” the B.C. announcement and is planning a news conference Friday.
If Vancouver bows out, it would leave Salt Lake City and Sapporo, Japan, as the two remaining candidates.
Blazers’ Lillard has calf strain, re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard has a minor right calf strain and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, the Portland Trail Blazers said Thursday.
Lillard left the Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. The team announced that the six-time All-Star had an MRI on Thursday that revealed a grade one, or minor, strain.
Lillard came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed for the locker room. He did not return and the Blazers lost, 119-98.
Lillard said he was unlikely to play on Friday night when the Blazers host the Houston Rockets. After that, Portland has a break before hosting the Memphis Grizzlies next Wednesday.
AP source: Bengals star WR Chase out weeks with hip injury
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could miss several games with a hip injury, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Chase has been bothered by the hip for several weeks. It’s possible he could wind up on injured reserve, but that hasn’t been decided, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase’s condition.
ESPN reported Chase will miss four to six weeks.
Chase was held out of practice Thursday as the Bengals (4-3) continued preparing for Monday night’s game at Cleveland.
Chase was initially bothered by the hip in Cincinnati’s Oct. 16 game at New Orleans. He played in last week’s win against Atlanta, finishing with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Ronaldo scores on return, Man United beats Sheriff 3-0 in EL
Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the Manchester United lineup to seal a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday that secured a spot in the knockout round.
Ronaldo was brought back into the fold by United manager Erik Ten Hag after he was left out of the squad against Chelsea in the Premier League for refusing to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham last week. The Portugal star started against Sheriff and netted the last goal nine minutes from time on a rebound after Sheriff goalkeeper Maxym Koval saved his initial header.
Earlier, defender Diogo Dalot met a corner kick by Christian Eriksen to head in the opening goal a minute before halftime as United dominated possession.
Substitute forward Marcus Rashford headed home the second in the second half following a cross from another substitute, Luke Shaw.
Mike Breen to receive Vin Scully sports broadcasting award
NEW YORK — Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen will receive the Vin Scully Award for Excellence in Sports Broadcasting, becoming just the second Fordham alumnus to receive the honor given by the university’s media station.
Breen, in his 30th year calling New York Knicks games and the voice of the NBA Finals on ABC, will receive the award from WFUV next Tuesday night. He was a 1983 graduate of Fordham.
Scully began his Hall of Fame broadcasting career at Fordham, where he graduated in 1949. Scully, who died earlier this year, spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, first in Brooklyn and then Los Angeles.
Gilliland to move Truck Series program from Ford to Toyota
David Gilliland will move his racing organization from Ford to Toyota next season and rebrand it as TRICON Garage, which will field entries in both the Truck Series and ARCA Series.
TRICON, formerly known as David Gilliland Racing, will run three full-time Toyota Tundras and one part-time entry beginning with next season’s opener at Daytona International Speedway.
The name change is based on the word’s tri and icon, encompassing the partners in the organization and their plans to compete and win three titles — the driver, owner and manufacturer championships. The team is also involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation.
Gilliland previously fielded Toyotas from 2018-2019 and Tyler Ankrum won the team its first championship with the ARCA Menards Series East title.
