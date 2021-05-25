Ducks hire longtime Kings exec Jeff Solomon as assistant GM
ANAHEIM — The Anaheim Ducks have hired longtime Los Angeles Kings executive Jeff Solomon to be their new vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager.
Ducks general manager Bob Murray announced the move Monday. Solomon will oversee Anaheim’s salary cap planning, contract negotiations, arbitration procedures and player evaluation.
Solomon spent the past 15 years with the Kings, serving most recently as their executive vice president for hockey operations and legal affairs. He was in charge of Los Angeles’ contract negotiations and the team’s planning for the salary cap and the collective bargaining agreement.
Solomon was a key part of the Kings’ front office during its two Stanley Cup championship seasons in 2012 and 2014. Before joining the Kings, he was a player agent who represented the likes of Tony Granato, Steve Sullivan and Bryan McCabe.
Solomon is joining the Ducks two weeks after the retirement of senior vice president of hockey operations David McNab, who had held the job ever since Murray was promoted to general manager in 2008. McNab was an original member of the expansion Ducks’ front office in 1993.
This isn’t the first time the Ducks have hired a key figure away from their local rivals.
Anaheim hired Darryl Sutter, who won both Stanley Cups behind the Kings’ bench, as an advisor to its coaching staff in July 2019. Sutter returned to the Calgary Flames as their head coach last March.
The Ducks have missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002, and they were the lowest-scoring team in the NHL last season. Their 17-30-9 record was the worst in the Western Conference and second-worst in the league.
California officials take wait-and-see approach with Baffert
LOS ANGELES — The California Horse Racing Board will honor any action against Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert by other states if his license is suspended or revoked after a hearing and due process.
Churchill Downs in Kentucky and the New York Racing Association’s Aqueduct, Belmont and Saratoga tracks have temporarily banned Baffert from entering races or using stalls in their states after Baffert announced that Derby winner Medina Spirit had failed a post-race drug test.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the New York State Gaming Commission have yet to take action against Baffert’s license.
“They face the same issue the CHRB does in that regulators cannot suspend or revoke occupational licenses without a hearing and due process,” a racing board statement said Monday. “Should any regulatory body take action against any licensee, we would reciprocate that action in California.”
Baffert announced on May 9 that Medina Spirit tested positive for an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone. He has denied any wrongdoing. Kentucky officials are awaiting the results of split-sample testing.
Churchill Downs has said that if the split sample comes back positive, Medina Spirit would be disqualified from his Derby victory and second-place finisher Mandaloun would be declared the winner.
Baffert won a pair of weekend stakes races at Santa Anita. As Time Goes By captured the $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes and Hudson Ridge, co-owned by the trainer’s wife, Jill, won the $100,000 Cinema Stakes. His only other weekend entry finished fourth.
In a separate matter, a 2-year-old colt from Baffert’s stable died Saturday at Los Alamitos racetrack in Orange County.
The cause of Noodles’ death was listed as respiratory-pneumonia on the California racing board’s website. The colt had yet to make his racing debut. A necropsy will be performed and a review conducted as required by the board.
Sun coach suspended for comment about player’s weight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game by the WNBA for making a disparaging remark to a referee Sunday about the weight of Las Vegas Aces post player Liz Cambage.
In a social media post following the Aces’ 72-65 loss to the Sun on Sunday, Cambage said Miller showed a lack of respect. The coach, while arguing whether a call should have gone the Sun’s way, told the official she weighed 300 pounds
“I will never let a man disrespect me,” Cambage said in her Instagram post.
Miller issued a statement Monday apologizing to Cambage and the Aces.
“I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight,” he wrote. “I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this.”
The league announced the fine and suspension Monday afternoon.
The 6-foot-8 player said she weighs 235 pounds and is proud of her size. She said Miller’s comment was far different from the usual player-to-player trash talk.
“For a coach on another team to be yelling like protected abuse, ‘cause we can’t do nothing back, it’s just crazy to me,” she said.
The Sun said Miller will serve his suspension Tuesday when Connecticut visits the Seattle Storm.
In interview, Jones says he’s ready to leave Falcons
Wide receiver Julio Jones says he’s ready to leave the Atlanta Falcons.
The 32-year-old star told FS1 “Undisputed” host Shannon Sharpe via telephone that “Oh man, I’m outta there” in a brief interview.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has been reportedly entertaining trade offers for Jones since last month. Jones initially requested a trade from the Falcons in March.
When asked where he wants to play, Jones replied, “Right now, I wanna win.”
Jones was the sixth overall pick in 2011 and has spent all 10 seasons with the Falcons and is the franchise’s leader in receptions with 848 and yards receiving with 12,896. He has 60 touchdown catches. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and has been an All-Pro twice.
Jones’ $15.3 million base salary is guaranteed and he is set to cost the Falcons slightly more than $23 million against the salary cap next season. If the Falcons trade him after June 1, they would be able to split the dead money over two seasons.
Court order would allow 15-year-old to sign with NSWL team
PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order that allows a talented 15-year-old player who already trains with professionals to sign with a National Women’s Soccer League team.
The order issued Monday by U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut comes in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Olivia Moultrie that is challenging the league’s rule prohibiting players under 18. The lawsuit alleges that the rule violates antitrust law and hinders Moultrie’s career development and chances of reaching the U.S. national team.
Immergut’s order will be in place for 14 days. It is unclear whether any NWSL team will sign Moultrie, who currently trains with the Portland Thorns but does not play in games.
Immergut wrote that Moultrie “has shown that the ten teams that make up the NWSL have agreed to impose the NWSL’s age restriction which excludes female competitors from the only available professional soccer opportunity in the United States because they are under 18, regardless of talent, maturity, strength, and ability.
“Defendants have not presented any compelling procompetitive reasons to justify this anticompetitive policy, nor have they shown that eliminating the Age Rule will cause any nonspeculative injury to the NWSL. Defendants have offered no legitimate procompetitive justification for treating young women who want an opportunity to play professional soccer differently than young men.”
The judge also wrote that Moultrie showed that each day the age rule is in place “represents a missed opportunity for her potential professional soccer career.”
In the lawsuit filed May 4, Moultrie’s attorneys asked for a preliminary injunction that would her allow to play in the league. Lawyers for Moultrie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Moultrie, who signed a sponsorship deal with Nike when she was 13, can’t join a team overseas under FIFA rules, meaning the NWSL is the only pro league available to her.
The league on Monday reiterated its previously stated position that terms and conditions of employment should be addressed during ongoing negotiations for a a collective bargaining agreement.
“As we said when this action was filed, the NWSL is in the midst of collective bargaining negotiations with the NWSL Players Association over all terms of employment, including the age rule,” the league said in a statement. “We continue to believe that is the appropriate place for a decision on this topic and are evaluating our options with respect to the district court’s order.”
Torrence, Hight and Hartford win at NHRA’s SpringNationals
BAYTOWN, Texas — Texas-based Steve Torrence beat Doug Kalitta in the Top Fuel final on Monday at the rain-delayed Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park.
Torrence needed just a 4.00 to earn career win No. 43 after Kalitta’s Mobil 1/TRD dragster smoked the tires early. Torrence has lost just two rounds this season and has 14 round wins to extend his lead in the Camping World Top Fuel standings. It was his third win in the first five races of the season and first in Texas.
“I just think it’s unbelievable to have the success we’ve had this year and to win in Texas in front of our Capco crew and fans is even more special,” Torrence said. “We’ve run well here in the past, but we get to the final round and something always seems to happen. We’ve been snake-bit. I don’t know if I’ve had win repellant on me or what.”
Robert Hight, who raced just twice in 2020 and was sidelined in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, defeated Ron Capps in the Funny Car final. Capps also smoked the tires on the NAPA Dodge while Hight laid down a solid 3.916 in his Camaro. The win was Hight’s first since the 2019 fall Charlotte event and 52nd overall.
In Pro Stock, Matt Hartford won in Houston for the second time in his career, besting Deric Kramer in the final round for his fourth career victory. Hartford went 7.660 at 145.11 in his Camaro to win for the first time in 2021.
Rain washed out most of the final eliminations Sunday.
