US upsets defending champ Finland, Canada routs Latvia to open ice hockey worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — The United States overcame defending champion Finland 4-1 to open the ice hockey world championship on Friday.
Alex Tuch scored two goals and Drew O’Çonnor had a goal and two assists to lead the U.S. Cutter Ganthier also scored and goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 23 shots in Tampere.
Teemu Hartikainen gave the hosts a 1-0 lead late in the opening period on a power play before Ganthier tied it from the left circle in the second.
O’Çonnor and Tuch completed the rally midway through the final period. Tuch scored his second into an empty net.
In Riga, MacKenzie Weeger scored a goal and added two assists to lead Canada as it routed host Latvia 6-0 in their opener.
Lawson Crouse, Scott Laughton, Samuel Blais, Joe Veleno and Jack McBain had a goal apiece to get the 2022 runner-up warmed up. Samuel Montembeault made 23 saves for the shutout.
The Czech Republic beat Slovakia 3-2, also in Riga.
Oscar Lindberg scored the lone goal on a power play for Sweden to beat Germany 1-0 in Tampere.
Finland and Latvia are staging the tournament after the hosting rights were stripped from Russia because of the war in Ukraine. Tampere was one of the host cities last year, and Riga was a host in 2021.
Russia and its ally Belarus are excluded from the tournament for the second straight year.
Commanders’ record sale agreed to by Snyder family, Harris group that includes Magic Johnson
ASHBURN, Va. — A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family.
The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion.
The deal is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. It is still pending approval of three-quarters of owners and other customary closing conditions.
Harris’ group includes Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales and basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Snyder has owned the team since 1999.
Browns agree to acquire Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith from Vikings, AP source says
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Friday night.
The Browns are sending fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025 to the Vikings for Smith, a sixth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-rounder in 2026, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced the swap.
In Cleveland, Smith will be paired up front with All-Pro end Myles Garrett, one of the NFL’s best edge rushers.
The 30-year-old Smith had 10 sacks last season and has 54½ since breaking in with Baltimore in 2015.
The Browns have spent the offseason revamping a defense that was abysmal in 2022, leading to the team’s 7-10 record. Among Cleveland’s biggest upgrades were signing free agent tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and safety Juan Thornhill.
Smith’s arrival will give the Browns two players capable of disrupting the pocket and another weapon for new coordinator Jim Schwartz.
Ontario’s Bridget Carleton excited for first-ever WNBA game in Canada
TORONTO — The WNBA’s first-ever game in Canada is a full-circle moment for Bridget Carleton.
The Chatham, Ontario, native will be suiting up for the Minnesota Lynx in a preseason game Saturday against the Chicago Sky at Scotiabank Arena.
“I think growing up, I never really even dreamed about playing in the WNBA,” the 25-year-old Carleton told The Canadian Press. “I didn’t think I was going to be that good, I think because I knew it was such a small league and only the best of the best, so I was always just kind of focused on college and Team Canada and the Olympics.
“A lot of people still live in Toronto who have helped me get to where I am and they always believed in me. ... So a huge credit to them for seeing things in me that I didn’t see and to get me to where I am today and (it) kind of comes full circle.”
Carleton returned to Minnesota on Monday after playing for Perfumerias Avenida in Spain.
Perfumerias was swept by Valencia in the best-of-three league final, losing 81-69 in Game 2 on Sunday. Had the team forced a Game 3 on Thursday, Carleton would have had to fly to Toronto from Spain on Friday.
“It’s been a lot. Obviously just an exciting time, but also exhausting,” she said. “So I’m glad it all worked out. I can get a couple of practices in before the Canada game, but yeah, it’s been kind of like one day at a time.”
Carleton was a free agent when the WNBA announced the Toronto game on Jan. 18. The league’s regular season begins on May 19.
“I was just excited in general that the WNBA was going to experience Canada and that the Canadians were going to experience the WNBA,” she said. “So two of my worlds colliding.
“And then when I re-signed in Minnesota during free agency, obviously that’s when it settled in like, ‘OK, I’m playing in this game. That’s pretty surreal.’”
Toronto issues permanent bans to 4 fans after violence in stands
TORONTO — Toronto FC issued permanent bans to four supporters on Friday, three days after fights in the stands during a 2-1 loss to Montreal in the Canadian Championship.
It marks the first time the Major League Soccer club resorted to permanent bans. In the past, penalized spectators were able to apply for reinstatement after a year. The four banned fans had ticket accounts with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.
“It’s disappointing,” Toronto president Bill Manning said. “We take this seriously. We hold keeping a safe environment in our stadium as our highest priority. The visiting Montreal fans should be able to come to our stadium and enjoy the game even if they’re rooting for the opposition. And we expect that from them when we go to Montreal. These type of violations of what we call the code of conduct in our venues, it can’t be tolerated.”
Montreal has banned visiting Toronto fans from Saturday’s MLS rematch at Saputo Stadium, closing the visiting supporters’ section.
Following the final whistle, Toronto midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye had to be restrained on the field from going after some abusive TFC fans in the south stand. Video posted on social media showed a fan throwing a megaphone on the field in Kaye’s direction.
Olympic star Caeleb Dressel returns to pool in Atlanta, first meet in nearly a year
ATLANTA — Olympic star Caeleb Dressel returned to the competition pool after a layoff of nearly a year, placing second in the 100-meter butterfly at a low-key meet in Atlanta on Friday.
Wearing a plain white cap and red suit, he seemed pleased with his performance after touching second behind 20-year-old Canadian Josh Liendo. Dressel smiled and joked around with teammates after climbing from the water.
The runner-up time of 52.41 seconds was nearly 3 seconds slower than Dressel’s world-record performance of 49.45 at the Tokyo Olympics, where he won five gold medals.
But the clock wasn’t really important at this meet, which was made up largely of local and regional swimmers, mixed with a handful of recognizable names such as Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke, as well as 16-year-old world record holder Summer McIntosh.
This was more about Dressel competing again — 11 months after his mysterious withdrawal from the world championships in Budapest.
A couple of young fans held up signs that said “Go Caeleb Dressel” when he was introduced at the Georgia Tech aquatics center, site of the swimming competition at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
Dressel was third at the turn and finished strong, but not nearly fast enough to chase down Liendo, who won in 51.79.
Astros’ Altuve starts rehab assignment; Brantley has setback
CHICAGO — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve is moving a step closer to returning from a broken right thumb. The news on Michael Brantley wasn’t as encouraging.
While Altuve was set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, manager Dusty Baker said Brantley will be shut down “for awhile” because of inflammation in his surgically repaired right shoulder.
Brantley looked like he was close to returning after being sidelined all season. But the five-time All-Star remains out indefinitely.
Altuve broke his thumb when he was hit by a pitch playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. The eight-time All-Star and 2017 AL MVP had surgery March 22, and general manager Dana Brown said after the operation he’d be out at least eight weeks.
This is the longest Altuve has been sidelined. He batted .300 with 103 runs, 28 homers and 18 steals for the World Series champion Astros last season.
Mauricio Dubón has played well in his absence, with a .287 average entering Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.
Sugar Land was scheduled to play El Paso, San Diego’s Triple-A club.
Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela out at least 2 months with sprained UCL
DENVER — Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela will miss at least two months with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament.
Senzatela, however, avoided the same fate as fellow starter Germán Márquez, who had season-ending Tommy John surgery on Friday.
“The news is favorable, considering,” Rockies manager Bud Black said Friday before Colorado faced Philadelphia. “In these cases you always sort of expect the worst. But this is actually OK.”
Senzatela was pulled with two outs in the third inning Wednesday at Pittsburgh after experiencing forearm tightness. His velocity had dipped in only his second start since returning after tearing the ACL in his left knee on Aug. 18 at St. Louis.
“During the game I couldn’t get loose,” Senzatela said. “It was painful every time (I threw).”
Senzatela said he was relieved an MRI showed no tear. Earlier this month, Colorado lost Márquez to a torn UCL.
Black said Senzatela wouldn’t pick up a ball for at least three weeks but “should be able to pitch again this year.” Senzatela said he and the team haven’t decided whether to try a platelet-rich plasma injection.
The Rockies moved to address Senzatela’s absence by claiming right-hander Chase Anderson off waivers from Tampa Bay on Friday. Black said the 35-year-old will likely start on Tuesday against Cincinnati.
White Sox get boost with Moncada back from rehab assignment
CHICAGO — The struggling Chicago White Sox got a boost to their lineup, with Yoán Moncada returning from a rehabilitation assignment on Friday.
Moncada was batting fourth and playing third base against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros after being sidelined since April 9 because of lower back soreness. He was off to a strong start with a .308 average, two homers and five RBIs in his first nine games.
The switch-hitting Moncada said through an interpreter he feels “pretty normal” from the left side, though he’s still experiencing some discomfort from the right.
“Right now, I feel much better,” he said. “I think for now, I just have to keep getting treatment and doing my exercises to feel as good as I can.”
Chicago also optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte and outrighted right-handed pitcher Alexander Colomé to the minor league club.
The White Sox were fourth in the AL Central at 13-26 after losing three of four at last-place Kansas City. They came into the season hoping to bounce back under new manager Pedro Grifol after missing the playoffs last year following back-to-back postseason appearances. They’ve dealt with injuries to key players, including closer Liam Hendriks’ bout with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and had the second-worst ERA in the majors entering Friday’s game.
“I think we are all going to come together and start playing better,” Moncada said. “Still, it’s something that we have to do on a daily basis.”
Racing great Mario Andretti would love more Indy-NASCAR crossovers
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Racing great Mario Andretti is excited about NASCAR champion Kyle Larson’s attempt to run the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in May 2024.
Andretti spoke at Darlington Raceway on Friday, on hand to watch driver Nick Sanchez run in the truck race in a throwback paint scheme of Andretti’s car that won the Daytona 500 in 1967.
Andretti said he’s long been an advocate of drivers testing themselves at other disciplines. And who knows that better than the 83-year-old Andretti, the only racer to win a Daytona 500, an Indy 500 in 1969 and the Formula One World Championship in 1978.
He’s won 111 races across several disciplines in five decades of racing.
Andretti was a prime draw for NASCAR’s annual throwback weekend, where the sport’s 75th anniversary will be celebrated. Andretti believes talented drivers can grow all of motorsports by displaying their skills at different venues.
“I think it’s so great for the sport in general to have this crossover,” Andretti said.
No driver has attempted the Memorial Day double of racing 500 miles at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and following that up with 600 miles at Charlotte Motor Speedway since Kurt Busch in 2014.
Busch finished sixth at the Indy 500, but came up short of finishing the 1,100 miles with a blown engine in the NASCAR race.
Andretti, who ran 14 NASCAR races, recalled chatting with stockcar greats like the the Allison brothers, Donnie and Bobby, and Cale Yarborough about doing more open-wheel events.
Andretti remembered how drivers known for Indy racing like four-time 500 winner A.J. Foyt running in NASCAR.
“It was awesome,” Andretti said. “It was good for all of us.”
Andretti liked that seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson tried his hand at the NTT IndyCar Series in recent years.
Andretti thinks Larson has the skills to do as well at the Indy 500 has he has in NASCAR, where he’s won 21 times including the series title in 2021.
“We all know how versatile Kyle can be,” Andretti said. “We’re all one, big happy family.”
Packers sign former Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers addressed one of their major positions of need Friday by signing former Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.
Owens, who turns 28 on July 22, is coming off a career-best season in which he started 17 games. He had 84 solo tackles and 125 total tackles to rank second on the Texans in both categories.
He appeared in a total of 31 games for the Texans from 2019-22. He played seven games with two starts in 2021, appeared in six games in 2020 and one in 2019. Owens originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western.
Owens and his wife – gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles – made posts on their social media accounts celebrating the signing. The posts showed a picture of Owens preparing to sign the paperwork while Biles sat beside him wearing Packers gear.
Owens’ post included a cheese emoji, while Biles’ post included the message, “GO PACK GO.”
The Packers return Darnell Savage at one safety spot but otherwise lack safeties with starting experience. Adrian Amos, who started 66 games for the Packers over the last four seasons, remains a free agent.
Green Bay returns Rudy Ford, Dallin Leavitt and Innis Gaines and has added former San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore, but their contributions have primarily come on special teams. Ford briefly replaced Savage in the starting lineup last season before Savage moved back atop the depth chart.
The only safety the Packers drafted this year was Iowa State’s Anthony Johnson Jr. in the seventh round.
French Open champs back to pre-pandemic pay; total prize money tops $50M
PARIS — Paychecks for the two French Open singles champions will return to the pre-pandemic amount of 2.3 million euros each — about $2.5 million — and the total prize money is rising to a tournament-record 49.6 million euros — about $54 million.
The French tennis federation announced Friday what it will be offering at the clay-court Grand Slam event. Qualifying begins May 22; main-draw play starts May 28.
The title winners in singles will get the same pay as in 2019, which was the high mark in Paris. During the coronavirus pandemic, those prizes dropped to 1.6 million euros in 2020 and 1.4 million euros in 2021, before going back up to 2.2 million euros a year ago. Total prizes sank during that span, too, including to 34 million euros in 2021.
This year’s total represents a jump of more than 10% from 2022.
Losers in the first round of singles will get 69,000 euros — about $75,000 — which is a 50% hike from what they got in 2019, and an 11% increase from last year.
Losers in the first round of qualifying receive 16,000 euros — a little more than $17,000 — more than double what the 2019 payout was and up 14% from last year.
Money for wheelchair and quad tennis competitions rose 40% to 810,000 euros ($880,000), while women’s and men’s doubles payouts are 4% higher, including 590,000 euros ($640,000) to each winning pair.
