76ers set to hire Rivers as new coach
PHILADELPHIA — There’s a new Doc in Philadelphia — one charged with reviving a 76ers organization that fell far short of NBA championship expectations.
The 76ers reached an agreement Thursday with Doc Rivers to become the latest coach to try and lead the Sixers to their first NBA championship since 1983, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Sixers had not formally announced the move.
Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the 76ers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Rivers was fired about two weeks after the Los Angeles Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.
Rivers spent seven seasons with the Clippers, making the playoffs in six of them — major success for a once-woebegone franchise. This season’s team, with the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, was expected to compete for a championship.
But losing three closeout opportunities to the Nuggets cost the Clippers a chance to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals, and likely played a role in Rivers not remaining as coach.
Rivers also coached the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics, winning the NBA title with the Celtics in 2008.
Titans back to waiting after NFL postpones game vs. Steelers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans find themselves back in a waiting mode, hoping the NFL allows them back inside their headquarters by Tuesday.
Their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is now postponed until later in the season because of the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak.
The NFL postponed Sunday’s game in Nashville after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement Thursday morning came a day after the league said it hoped to play the game either Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date will be announced “shortly.”
Coach Mike Vrabel informed his Titans of the newest positive tests and the NFL’s decision to postpone the game at a team meeting Thursday morning. That puts Tennessee — and Pittsburgh — on a bye week several weeks ahead of schedule.
Vrabel said they hope to be allowed back inside their building Monday or Tuesday.
“I told them to try to mentally recover from an emotional few days, so that we can proceed with our season, build on a 3-0 start,” Vrabel said.
When the Titans are allowed back inside their facility depends on the daily testing results. They had one positive test last Saturday with outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, which prevented him from traveling with Tennessee to Minnesota for a 31-30 win. The Vikings returned to work at their facility Thursday.
The Titans are scheduled to host Buffalo (3-0) on Oct. 11 depending on the results of daily testing.
MLS game postponed due to virus outbreak
The MLS game between the Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers on Saturday was postponed until Nov. 4 because of COVID-19.
Two additional Colorado players and one additional staff member have confirmed cases, the league said Thursday. MLS cited the “health and safety of all players and staff” in making the decision.
Following the first confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 24, the Rapids closed their training facility and have not trained since. All players and staff with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have entered self-isolation.
Players and staff who have continued to receive negative results have remained in quarantine while following MLS safety protocols.
Houston Astros ace Verlander has Tommy John surgery
HOUSTON — Astros ace Justin Verlander had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.
General manager James Click announced Thursday that Verlander had the procedure a day earlier and estimated recovery time at about 12-14 months. That means the earliest Verlander could pitch for would be in the 2022 season and it might not be for the Astros. A right-hander who turns 38 in February, Verlander has a $33 million salary next year, then is eligible for free agency.
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner made just one start this season, pitching six innings on July 24 in a win over Seattle on opening day before being placed on the injured list with strained right forearm. He attempted a comeback after he was injured, but announced on Sept. 19 that he would need Tommy John surgery.
Verlander joined the Astros in a trade on Aug. 31, 2017 and his stellar performance helped them to their first World Series title that season. He is 43-15 with a 2.45 ERA and 640 strikeouts in 74 starts in Houston.
San Jose St. moves football practice to Humboldt State
SAN JOSE — San Jose State’s football team will travel more than 300 miles to begin practice for the upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Spartans announced Wednesday that they will head to Humboldt State this week to practice until the school and Santa Clara County can agree on guidelines for practice that meet COVID-19 protocols.
Players will continue to take classes online with support and tutoring available remotely while the team is practicing in Arcata, which is about 330 miles away from San Jose State’s campus.
Approximately 135 players, coaches and essential support staff will travel to Humboldt State. The costs of the trip will be determined by how long the team stays there.
The Spartans are set to begin an eight-game season on Oct. 24.
App State postpones La-Lafayette game over virus
Appalachian State has postponed next week’s football game against Louisiana-Lafayette due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
The school announced the move Thursday, six days before the teams were set to meet in Sun Belt Conference play in Boone, North Carolina. The game will be rescheduled for either Dec. 4 or 5.
The school said “all active cases” are recovering in isolation, while close contacts identified through contact tracing must quarantine.
Appalachian State is scheduled to play again Oct. 14 at Georgia State in the second of two straight Wednesday games. That game is unaffected as of now.
In a statement, Appalachian State athletics director Doug Gillins says the health and safety of athletes and university community members must take priority, adding: “While we share in the disappointment of everyone who has worked hard to prepare for this football game, we have known there will be challenges to maintaining the athletics calendar.”
Vikings back at practice after precautionary virus pause
The Minnesota Vikings reopened their headquarters for team activities on Thursday, following another morning of zero positive COVID-19 test results four days after playing a Tennessee Titans team that experienced the NFL’s first outbreak.
The Vikings announced their resumption of practice shortly after the league postponed Tennessee’s home game on Sunday against Pittsburgh. The Titans, who were hoping to be allowed back in their building early next week, have had confirmed cases in five players and seven members of the organization over the past five days.
Minnesota plays at Houston on Sunday, a game between two of the NFL’s six 0-3 teams that remains on track for now. Vikings coaches took their strategizing for the Texans home on Tuesday, which is already a day off for the players unless they need injury treatment. Then instead of taking the field to install the game plan for the week on Wednesday, players discussed it virtually with the coaches via video conference.
Donovan’s Loyal forfeits after 2nd slur in as many weeks
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Loyal and Phoenix Rising players planned to pause their soccer match in the 71st minute and hold up a sign that said, “I will speak. I will act.”
It never got to that point.
Just before halftime Wednesday night, and with San Diego leading 3-1, coach Landon Donovan’s expansion Loyal walked off the field and forfeited their USL second division match after openly gay midfielder Collin Martin allegedly was called a homophobic slur by a Phoenix player.
It came a week after the Loyal asked to forfeit their 1-1 tie at the Los Angeles Galaxy II because San Diego’s Elijah Martin was called a racial slur in the 71st minute.
Donovan said there was no point in waiting until after Wednesday night’s match to take action, or to even get to the 71st minute and hold up the sign.
Ravens All-Pro cornerback Humphrey signs 5-year extension
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey has signed a five-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2026 season.
Since being drafted by Baltimore with the 16th overall pick in 2017, the former Alabama standout has 150 tackles, eight interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 49 games. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 after picking off three passes and returning two fumbles for scores.
IndyCar sets 17 races and stop in Nashville on 2021 schedule
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for 2021 on Thursday that includes a stop at Texas Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 for the first time ever.
Texas was one of the first tracks to support the open-wheel series when it launched and joined the schedule in 1997, the first full season of IndyCar competition. The race had traditionally been held in June immediately after the Indy 500 until 2012, when Belle Isle took its slot.
Texas this season hosted IndyCar’s official season opener, held in June nearly three months after the pandemic stopped all racing. The doubleheader scheduled for May 1-2 at Texas gives the series a crucial warmup on an oval before the Indy 500 on May 30.
Stephenson, Lee top Shoprite LPGA Classic leaderboard
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Lauren Stephenson holed out from the rough from 137 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th and shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a share of the Shoprite LPGA Classic lead with Mi Hyang Lee.
Stephenson, the 23-year-old former Clemson and Alabama player in her second season on the LPGA Tour, birdied four of the first five holes and finished the morning round on Seaview’s Bay Course with eight birdies and two bogeys.
Westwood makes 2 eagles in 9-under 62, leads Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Lee Westwood capitalized on his knowledge of the Renaissance Club to shoot a 9-under 62 that included two eagles, giving him a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Scottish Open on Thursday.
The 47-year-old former top-ranked player was bogey-free around a course he visited last month to prep ahead of the U.S. Open, and which he knows well having previously lived in nearby Edinburgh.
Westwood eagled Nos. 3 and 7 and also birdied No. 5 to go out in 31. He then made four birdies in five holes from No. 12.
On a low-scoring day in North Berwick when Westwood and other afternoon starters got the best of the conditions, Alexander Bjork — who had five straight birdies in his back nine — and Joost Luiten shot 63 to share second place. Scotland’s Scott Jamieson was a stroke further back after a 64.
Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, the two highest-ranked players in the field at No. 17 and No. 20, respectively, both shot 69 and were seven strokes off the lead.
Christine Sinclair has hat trick, Thorns down Reign 4-1
PORTLAND, Ore. — Christine Sinclair had three goals and the Portland Thorns beat OL Reign 4-1 on Wednesday night in a National Women’s Soccer League fall series match.
Sinclair scored her first in the 40th minute off a pass from Lindsey Horan, then added a penalty kick in stoppage time before the half.
Sinclair hadn’t scored against he Reign since 2013, a string of 18 matches. The longtime captain of the Canadian national team is the international goals record holder among men or women.
Colts get OK to have bigger home crowd for Cincy
The Marion County Public Health Department has approved a plan allowing up to 12,500 fans to attend the next home game of the Indianapolis Colts.
Indy (2-1) has played all of three of its games in front of small crowds. The Colts host the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 18.
After a season-opening loss at Jacksonville, county officials permitted up to 2,500 fans to attend Indy’s home opener against Minnesota and up to 7,500 last weekend against the New York Jets. The Colts won both games at Lucas Oil Stadium, which has a capacity of 63,000.
Clemson five-star RB Bowman puts name in transfer portal
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman has put his name in the transfer portal.
Team spokesman Ross Taylor said Thursday that Bowman talked with Clemson coaches about his desire to transfer.
Bowman is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound tailback from Lakeland, Florida, who was rated a five-star recruit who enrolled early and was part of the Tigers’ spring practice, cut short last March with the school’s shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney compared Bowman’s speed and ability with that of former Tigers and NFL runner C.J. Spiller.
Bowman ran for 5,081 yards with 71 touchdowns during his high school career. He had offers from several prominent programs including Alabama, Auburn and Florida.
Dest becomes first US player signed by Barcelona’s top squad
BARCELONA, Spain — Sergiño Dest became the first American player to join Barcelona’s top squad on Thursday after the young right back signed a five-year contract.
Barcelona paid Ajax 21 million euros ($24.7 million) plus an additional 5 million euros in add-ons to acquire the defender.
League Cup: Arsenal beats Liverpool on penalties; Fulham out
LONDON — Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved two penalties in a 5-4 shootout win over Liverpool to reach the League Cup quarterfinals on Thursday, while Aston Villa and Fulham were knocked out by lower-division clubs.
Joe Willock scored Arsenal’s winning penalty to set up a home match against defending champion Manchester City in the next round.
Leno, who also kept a clean sheet through 90 minutes as the game ended 0-0, blocked penalties from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson.
“It was a very tough game,” the German told broadcaster Sky Sports. “It is very good to save some penalties and see some laughing faces but I prefer next time to win the game before penalties. But the main thing is we won.”
A first-half header from Sam Vokes gave second-tier side Stoke a 1-0 win at Aston Villa to set up a quarterfinal at home against Tottenham.
Villa manager Dean Smith made 11 changes from the team which beat Fulham 3-0 on Monday.
Fulham lost 3-0 again — this time against second-tier side Brentford.
Fati scores again as 10-man Barcelona beats Celta Vigo 3-0
MADRID — Teenager Ansu Fati scored again to help give Barcelona a second straight win to start the Spanish league season with a 3-0 victory at Celta Vigo on Thursday.
Barcelona won comfortably despite playing more than half the game with 10 men after defender Clément Lenglet was sent off before the break.
“I’m proud of how the team played in this match,” Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said. “We played with a lot of discipline with a man down.”
Fati also scored twice to lead Barcelona to an opening win against Villarreal on Sunday. The 17-year-old forward found the net against Celta with a neat touch with the outside of his foot from inside the area after a pass by Philippe Coutinho in the 11th minute.
Milan wins penalty shootout 9-8 to reach Europa League
LONDON — AC Milan reached the Europa League group stage after a nervy 9-8 penalty shootout win over Portuguese club Rio Ave on Thursday, having netted a fortunate last-gasp equalizer in extra time.
Milan trailed 2-1 in extra time until Toni Borevkovic gave away a penalty in the 121st minute with a careless handball, allowing Hakan Calhanoglu to level from the spot. Rio Ave then had three chances to win the penalty shootout but missed each time, before Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made the decisive save to send his team through.
The shootout featured 24 penalties in total, with both goalkeepers sending their efforts over the bar.
Tottenham had no such troubles as Harry Kane scored his first hat trick of the season in a 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa.
Ronaldo’s Juventus gets Messi’s Barcelona in CL group stage
GENEVA — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face each other in the Champions League group stage for the first time — and fans could be allowed back in to watch.
Messi’s Barcelona was drawn from the pot of second-seeded teams Thursday into the group where Ronaldo’s Juventus team was already placed as a top seed. The group was later completed by Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencváros.
The 35-year-old Ronaldo and the 33-year-old Messi had a nine-year rivalry in the Spanish league when the Portugal star was with Real Madrid. However, they could never face each other so early in the Champions League then because clubs from the same country are separated in the draw.
They did meet in the 2009 final, when Messi scored as Barcelona beat Ronaldo’s Manchester United 2-0.
Dates for the games in Turin and Barcelona will not be confirmed until Friday, but there could be fans on hand to watch the high-profile clashes.
Two-time world champ Nathan Chen to headline Skate America
LAS VEGAS — Two-time men’s world champion Nathan Chen will headline Skate America, the first event of the Grand Prix Series.
Skate America, which will include only American competitors and those training in the United States, is scheduled for Oct. 23-25 at the Orleans Arena.
The field also will feature reigning U.S. champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates in ice dance, as well as American standouts Mariah Bell and the pairs team of Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson; 2018 Olympians Bradie Tennell, Karen Chen, Vincent Zhou, and ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.
Two-time women’s champion Alysa Liu, 15,is too young to participate in the Grand Prix.
Ski World Cup program aims to limit risks, costs in pandemic
GENEVA — Organizers of Alpine skiing’s World Cup revealed a season schedule Thursday that limits the risk from the coronavirus pandemic but retains races in China to test a venue for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Two women’s races in Yanqing, northwest of Beijing, in February is the only stop outside Europe for men or women all season. Officials had previously ruled out having any races in the United States and Canada to minimize travel issues.
