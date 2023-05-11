Son of NBA great Dennis Rodman transferring to USC, joining Bronny James
LOS ANGELES — Southern California’s basketball roster is getting more star-studded by the moment.
The Trojans had already landed Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Now, D.J. Rodman has announced on social media that he’s transferring to USC, which confirmed his addition on Wednesday.
The son of NBA rebounding great Dennis Rodman played the last four seasons at Washington State. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting 30 of 31 games for the Cougars last season.
Rodman graduated from WSU with a degree in communications. He will take advantage of an NCAA rule allowing an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic to play for the Trojans close to his hometown of Newport Beach.
Coach Andy Enfield on Wednesday also said the Trojans have received a signed national letter of intent from James. The guard announced on his social media last weekend that he had committed to the Trojans, and his father discussed it after the Lakers’ playoff victory.
The Trojans have already signed guard Isaiah Collier and forward Arrinten Page. They’ll join returning starters Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson and Joshua Morgan. Ellis averaged a team-high 17.7 points last season, while Johnson and Morgan were named to the Pac-12’s All-Defensive team.
USC was 22-11 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year. The Trojans lost to Michigan State 72-62 in the first round.
James averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals as a senior at Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth. He was named a McDonald’s All-American and played for Team USA in the Nike Hoop Summit.
Collier of Marietta, Georgia, was the top scorer for the West team with 25 points in the McDonald’s All-American game and was named co-MVP.
Page was a teammate of Collier at Wheeler High in Marietta.
Jaguars will play twice in London, 2 Germany games set
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season when they spend back-to-back weeks in London this year.
The Jaguars will “host” the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and “visit” the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. The Jaguars were set to play two designated home games in London in 2020 but the pandemic canceled those plans.
The NFL also announced dates for three other international games and released the opponents for a few other games, including the first Black Friday matchup.
The Tennessee Titans will “host” the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 15. NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will “host” the Miami Dolphins in Germany at Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 5. The New England Patriots will “host” the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 12, also in Frankfurt.
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will host the Dolphins on Nov. 24. The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants on Christmas Day in a playoff rematch. The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve in another playoff rematch.
The entire NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night.
West Virginia’s Huggins agrees to $1M pay cut, 3-game suspension for homophobic slur
Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension, a $1 million salary reduction and sensitivity training for using a homophobic slur during a radio interview, the university announced Wednesday.
The agreement allows Huggins to keep his job as the school’s basketball coach, but the blunder will leave a lasting mark on his Hall of Fame career.
West Virginia University President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker said in a joint statement that the university has “made it explicitly clear to Coach Huggins that any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will result in immediate termination.”
Under the agreement, Huggins and all current and future athletics coaching staff will be required to undergo training that will be developed by the university’s LGBTQ+ Center to address all aspects of inequality, including homophobia, transphobia and sexism. Huggins also will be required to meet with LGBTQ+ leaders from across the state.
“We will never truly know the damage that has been done by the words said in those 90 seconds,” Gee and Baker said. “Words matter and they can leave scars that can never be seen. But words can also heal. And by taking this moment to learn more about another’s perspective, speak respectfully and lead with understanding, perhaps the words ‘do better’ will lead to meaningful change for all.”
Under the agreement, Huggins’ salary of $4.15 million will be reduced by $1 million. That reduction will be used to directly support WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center, as well as a mental health center at the university and other groups that support marginalized communities.
Huggins will be suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season. In addition, his contract will be amended from a multi-year agreement to a year-by-year agreement that will begin on May 10 of this year and end on April 30, 2024.
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk at 156 mph, causing fatal crash
LAS VEGAS — Ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman and her dog.
“Guilty,” said the former first-round NFL draft pick, 24, who will avoid trial and is expected to be sentenced Aug. 9 to three to 10 years in state prison under terms of his plea deal with prosecutors. The minimum three-year sentence cannot be reduced by converting the year-and-a-half that he has spent on house arrest to time already served.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson cited possible legal obstacles to obtaining a conviction at trial, said he met several times with relatives of the woman who died, and said the plea agreement with Ruggs “accomplished our three most important goals.”
Ruggs was convicted of felony DUI causing death, will go to prison, and won’t be able to appeal his conviction and sentence, the elected district attorney, a Democrat, said in a lengthy written statement. “When someone dies as the result of a drunk driver’s actions, this is the most serious charge the law allows.”
Ruggs declined to comment as he and a group of about nine people left the courthouse following his brief court appearance. He remains free pending sentencing.
As legalized gambling becomes pervasive, NCAA rules against it remain strict with tough penalties
More than 40 athletes from Iowa and Iowa State could be facing discipline from both law enforcement and the NCAA for impermissible online wagering.
The NCAA consequences could be far worse than the legal ones.
While the penalty for betting on sporting events in the state of Iowa for individuals under the age of 21 is a fine of $645, a college athlete could be sidelined for most of a season because of NCAA rules.
Five years since a Supreme Court decision paved the way for states to legalize betting on sporting events, more than half have done so. As legal gambling on games has become pervasive, NCAA rules prohibiting it remain strict and college sports leaders are cautious about dialing them back.
Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen said decision-makers should always be open to modernizing NCAA bylaws to reflect changing societal norms. He cited how marijuana-usage rules were relaxed to reflect more permissive laws in recent years.
Agent: Moreau agrees to 3-year, $12 million deal with Saints after cancer diagnosis
NEW ORLEANS — Tight end Foster Moreau has agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with the Saints less than two months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during a physical with New Orleans, Moreau’s agent said Wednesday.
Moreau, 26, announced in late March that he was stepping away from football to focus on his health. Now it appears he could be ready to return to football sooner than later, although no timeline for his return has been announced.
“The Saints have been nothing short of amazing in their support of Foster,” Moreau’s agent Joe Linta, told The Associated Press. “They have given him a fair contract but made a commitment to Foster regardless of his health.”
The move allows Moreau to continue his pro career in the city where he grew up and played for Jesuit High School before a standout college career at LSU.
Coach K to the NBA: Mike Krzyzewski joins league as special adviser
Mike Krzyzewski is coming out of retirement and heading to the NBA — as an adviser, not a coach.
The league said Wednesday that Krzyzewski, the Hall of Famer and all-time men’s college Division I coaching wins leader, is its new special adviser to basketball operations. He will be present next week at the league’s general managers meeting in Chicago, coinciding with the draft lottery and combine there.
“We are honored to have Coach K join the NBA family and share his vast experience and expertise with the league and our teams,” said Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations. “As a preeminent coach and renowned leader who cares deeply about the game of basketball, he is uniquely suited to drive discussions and offer insights about the present and future of the NBA.”
The former Duke coach “will provide counsel to the league office, NBA team executives and other leaders across the league on a host of issues related to the game,” the league said.
Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with five national championships — along with a slew of records including 1,202 wins at the men’s Division I level, 13 Final Four appearances, 36 NCAA Tournament trips and 101 NCAA Tournament game wins.
Veterans shine at Italian Open as Fognini beats Murray; Wawrinka advances
ROME — Fabio Fognini edged fellow 35-year-old Andy Murray in a nearly three-hour battle in the opening round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.
Given a wild card entry after a month out with an injured foot, Fognini hit more than twice as many winners as Murray (49-24) in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win on Campo Centrale.
Murray was coming off his first title in three years after he won an ATP Challenger event in southern France over the weekend for his first tournament victory since 2019 — and first on clay since 2016.
But Fognini’s crafty shot-making proved the difference as the Italian produced a series of drop-shot winners that were so effective Murray didn’t even attempt to run them down.
Murray was also left fuming after protesting a linesman’s call late in the first set, which gave Fognini a 5-3 advantage. Murray pointed to the mark on the red clay and told the chair umpire that it was clearly out.
Giro favorite Evenepoel has ‘a lot of pain’ after crashes in 5th stage
SALERNO, Italy — Giro d’Italia favorite Remco Evenepoel was involved in a crash caused by a stray dog early in Wednesday’s rainy fifth stage, which was won by Kaden Groves.
On a wet and miserable day, Evenepoel also came off his bicycle a second time but that incident arrived in the final three kilometers so, as per the rules, the times will be neutralized.
The world champion appeared furious after the second crash.
“He has a lot of pain on his right side and a hematoma with contraction of his muscles and some problems with his sacrum bone,” Soudal Quick-Step team doctor Toon Cruyt said. “Hopefully, with some good massage and osteopathic treatment followed by a good night’s rest things will be better.”
The team will know more Thursday morning, he said.
“But what’s sure is that Stage 6 will be a difficult one for him,” Cruyt said.
Evenepoel crashed on the right side of the road early on, along with a number of other riders, after teammate Davide Ballerini was sent sliding on the wet surface as he tried to avoid a dog that had run out.
Evenepoel was quickly attended to by the race doctor and his team as he sat on the side of the road but eventually got up. He gave a thumbs-up to a television camera as he made the chase back to the peloton.
