Aaron Rodgers not present as Packers open mandatory minicamp
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers wasn’t with the Green Bay Packers for their first mandatory minicamp session Tuesday, the latest chapter in the standoff between the team and its MVP quarterback.
Rodgers also hadn’t participated in the Packers’ voluntary organized team activities, which represented change from his usual offseason routine. The Packers have the option to fine Rodgers just over $93,000 if he misses all three minicamp sessions this week.
The three-time MVP has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft. But his future with the team has been uncertain ever since ESPN reported in the hours leading up to this year’s draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to Green Bay.
Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview that aired May 24 but did discuss his frustrations with the organization.
“I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization,” Rodgers said. “History is important, the legacy of so many people who’ve come before you. But the people, that’s the most important thing. People make an organization. People make a business, and sometimes that gets forgotten. Culture is built brick by brick, the foundation of it by the people, not by the organization, not by the building, not by the corporation. It’s built by the people.”
Toffoli’s OT goal leads Canadiens to series sweep of Jets
MONTREAL — Tyler Toffoli scored at 1:39 of overtime, lifting the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night and a four-game sweep of their second-round playoff series.
Toffoli took a cross-crease pass from Cole Caufield and beat Connor Hellebuyck with a one-timer for the winner and his fourth goal of the postseason.
Erik Gustafsson and Artturi Lehkonen scored in regulation for Montreal, which has won seven straight playoff games since trailing Toronto 3-1 in the opening round. Toffoli, who scored 28 times in the regular season, also had an assist.
Carey Price made 14 saves for the North Division’s No. 4 seed in front of another boisterous crowd of 2,500 fans at the Bell Centre.
The 16th and final team to qualify for the playoffs after winning just one of their final nine regular-season games in regulation, the Canadiens are the first club to make the semifinals of the Stanley Cup tournament this year.
Fowler comes up short in bid for US Open as qualifying ends
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rickie Fowler came up just short — one roll of the ball — in his last shot at avoiding sitting out another major when he failed to get through U.S. Open qualifying on Tuesday.
Fowler had five holes to play Tuesday morning in the rain-delayed qualifier at Brookside and The Lakes, and he needed three birdies. From over the back of the 18th green, his chip was about a full turn short before peeling away to the right.
That left him one shot out of the 5-for-4 playoff for the remaining spots to the U.S. Open next week at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
Chez Reavie and Erik van Rooyen of South Africa led the way in Ohio, the largest of nine U.S. Open qualifiers across the country because of so many PGA Tour players in the field.
A pair of Walker Cup players from Texas, Cole Hammer and Pierceson Coody, were part of the five-way playoff. Hammer was the odd man out, making bogey on the second extra hole to be first alternate.
Arbitrator upholds Kadri’s 8-game suspension for illegal hit
NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri saw his eight-game suspension for an illegal hit upheld by an arbitrator hours before Game 5 on Tuesday in a second-round series against Vegas.
Kadri has already served six games of a suspension he was given after an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of their first-round series. Faulk sustained a concussion, according to the report, and didn’t play in the final two games as the Avalanche swept the Blues to advance.
Colorado was holding out hope that Kadri might be available for Game 5 in Denver. But the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association announced the decision by arbitrator Shyam Das.
The NHLPA originally appealed the suspension to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, arguing a four-game suspension was more appropriate. The commissioner upheld the ruling on May 31.
Refugee team of 29 athletes picked for Tokyo Olympics
GENEVA — The refugee team for the Tokyo Olympics will have 29 athletes competing in 12 sports, including a medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games who left Iran citing institutional sexism.
The team selected by the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday was drawn from 55 athletes who fled their home countries and got scholarships to train for the games in a new home country.
Kimia Alizadeh is among them five years after she became the first Iranian women to win an Olympic medal. She took bronze in taekwondo at age 18.
Alizadeh is based in Germany after she defected from Iran and criticized wearing the mandatory hijab headscarf.
Bruins coach Cassidy fined $25,000 for criticizing refs
BOSTON — The NHL fined Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy $25,000 on Tuesday for his criticism of the officials after Game 5 of Boston’s second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders.
The Islanders scored three power-play goals on four chances in a 5-4 victory on Monday night while being called for two penalties themselves. After the game, Cassidy commended the officials but said the teams were treated differently despite playing similar styles.
Titans’ Henry wins ASWA pro athlete of year honor again
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Derrick Henry continues to win awards in the state where he captured both the Heisman Trophy and a national championship.
For the second straight year, the former Alabama star and current Tennessee Titans running back is the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Professional Athlete of the Year. The group announced him as the winner on Tuesday.
Henry won his second straight rushing title and became just the eighth player in NFL history to total 2,000 yards in a single season.
Henry finished the 2020 regular season with 2,027 rushing yards, the fifth-most in a single season in NFL history and more than 23 teams managed to tally. He’s the first player to defend his rushing title since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07.
US defender Mark McKenzie targeted with online racial abuse
DENVER — United States defender Mark McKenzie was subjected to racial abuse on social media following his team’s 3-2 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final.
“The amount of racial abuse and personal attacks on myself and family from ‘supporters’ and ‘non supporters’ just ain’t it,” McKenzie, who is Black, wrote on his Instagram Stories late Monday.
The posting included an example of the abuse.
The 22-year-old McKenzie, who plays for Genk in Belgium, had a giveaway Sunday night that led to Jesús Corona’s goal for Mexico after only 63 seconds and was whistled for a handball in the 119th minute. Ethan Horvath then saved the penalty to preserve the win.
McKenzie joined Genk from the MLS’ Philadelphia Union in January.
Sunday’s match in Denver was paused for about three minutes in second-half stoppage time because of discriminatory fan chants.
Panthers owner: ‘No way’ I’d build domed stadium post-COVID
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he’s no longer considering building a domed stadium in downtown Charlotte in the post-COVID-19 era.
Tepper said in 2019 he hoped to build a retractable roof stadium in Charlotte within the next 10 years, in part to draw other big sporting events to the city like the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four. But Tepper has backed off that idea after the coronavirus pandemic turned the sports world upside down, prompting teams to limit seating for fans last year.
“There is no way in hell I would build a domed stadium in Charlotte, especially after COVID,” Tepper said Tuesday. “The weather is too beautiful and if anything it (COVID-19) shows you it is an advantage to have that kind of (open-air) building.”
Tepper made the remarks following an event in Rock Hill where he and his wife, Nicole, donated $500,000 to Miracle Park, a place where those with special needs can participate in sports. Panthers Charities donated an additional $200,000 to the park, which is set to open in August.
Tepper offered no update on a timetable for when he hopes to build a new stadium in Charlotte, indicating that will largely depend on outside funding from the city and fans.
Jill Ellis to lead NWSL expansion team in San Diego
Former U.S. national team coach Jill Ellis will serve as president of a National Women’s Soccer League expansion team in San Diego.
The new team, owned by investor Ron Burkle, will be launched next season.
“We aim to become a significant team globally, led by influential women, with the ability to attract the best talent throughout the world,” Ellis said in a statement Tuesday. “I am eager to begin this project and look forward to leading this club as we build towards the future.”
Ellis quit as coach of the national team in 2019 after the United States won its second straight World Cup. She was hired as coach in 2014 and led it the U.S. to eight tournament titles. Over the course of her tenure, the United States lost just seven matches.
Euro 2020: Two Sweden players test positive for coronavirus
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Two players in Sweden’s squad for the European Championship have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said Tuesday, three days before the start of the tournament.
Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski returned a positive test soon after informing Sweden’s medical team that he had symptoms for a cold. Kulusevski remained in Stockholm while the rest of the squad traveled to Gothenburg.
At the start of the first practice session in Gothenburg, Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg left the field to talk to national team doctor Anders Valentin and then took a test, which also came back positive for the coronavirus. Svanberg was isolating at the team hotel.
No players have been called up as replacements yet, with team management due to hold talks about the situation.
Belarus club removed from European hockey competition
ZURICH — The only team from Belarus in the Europe-wide Champions Hockey League was removed from next season’s competition on Tuesday because of travel restrictions following the country’s decision to divert a flight to arrest a passenger in Minsk.
European Union sanctions regarding airspace after authorities in Belarus detained opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich two weeks ago will likely disrupt travel to and from the country for several months.
The former Soviet republic has been in turmoil since August when authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in a disputed presidential election.
Stuttgart’s Wamangituka year older, real name Katompa Mvumpa
STUTTGART, Germany — Stuttgart’s Congolese forward Silas Wamangituka has been playing under a false name and is a year older than previously thought.
The player, whose real name is Silas Katompa Mvumpa, informed the club recently he had been the victim of “machinations of his former agent” and that he was really 22 years old, Stuttgart said in a statement on Tuesday.
“I have lived in constant fear over the past few years and have also been very worried about my family in the Congo. It was a difficult step for me to reveal my story,” Katompa Mvumpa said.
The discrepancy occurred when the Kinshasa-born Katompa Mvumpa was invited to a trial at age 18 by Belgian club Anderlecht in 2017. The club was interested in contracting him but advised him to return to the Democratic Republic of Congo before his visa expired and return after applying for a new one.
