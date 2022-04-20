Dodgers seeking sponsors for field, team jersey patch
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have hired a marketing agency to sell naming rights to the Dodger Stadium field and add an advertising patch to the team uniforms.
The team on Tuesday announced the deal with Sportfive.
The uniform patch will appear on jerseys starting next season, having been approved as part of MLB’s new five-year collective bargaining agreement.
The field naming rights deal will give the eventual sponsor the most prominent position within the ballpark and include its name on signage related to the stadium as well as other marketing opportunities.
The team is not selling naming rights to Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962 and is the third-oldest ballpark in the majors. It will host the All-Star Game in July for the first time since 1980.
“We are very happy to be working with Sportfive on these unique partnership opportunities,” said Corey Norkin, Dodgers senior vice president of global partnerships. “For a company to have the opportunity to align their brand with us and our iconic venue, Dodger Stadium, along with one of the most recognizable uniforms in all of sports is truly special.”
Sportfive worked with the Los Angeles Lakers to negotiate a uniform patch, and its other clients include the PGA and LPGA.
UCLA’s Bernard to enter NBA draft, won’t hire agent
LOS ANGELES — UCLA guard Jules Bernard has declared for the NBA draft, although the senior won’t hire an agent to preserve his eligibility.
He announced his plans Tuesday on his Instagram account.
Bernard has one year of eligibility remaining after the NCAA allowed an extra year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He averaged 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists playing in all 35 games last season.
“We are supporting Jules every way that we can, and we are excited for him to go through his evaluation and workout process over the next month,” coach Mick Cronin said. “Should Jules decide to play as a super senior, we would be absolutely thrilled to have him back in Westwood.”
Bernard is the second Bruins player to enter the draft. Freshman guard Peyton Watson hired an agent, ending his college eligibility.
The Bruins also lost reserve guard Jake Kyman, who said he is transferring.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. said he will return for his senior year.
Padres 1st MLB team to reach uniform ad deal, with Motorola
NEW YORK — There will be a new pitch on Major League Baseball fields next season.
The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal for ads on their uniforms, saying Tuesday that patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on the sleeves of their jerseys.
The March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association gave the 30 teams the right to sell patch ads on uniforms and sticker ads on helmets. The sides adopted an Aug. 6, 2021, proposal by MLB to amend a section of the Official Baseball Rules which states: “No part of the uniform shall include patches or designs relating to commercial advertisement.”
MLB’s proposal read: “Notwithstanding the foregoing or anything else in these rules, a club may license to third-party commercial sponsors the right to place their name, logos and/or marks on the uniform, provided that the patch or design is approved in advance by the Office of the Commissioner after consultation with the players’ association.”
MLB decided to launch the uniform ads with the 2023 season and says it may start the helmet ads with this year’s postseason.
The Padres will have the ads on the right sleeves of left-handed hitters and pitchers, and the left sleeves of righties — so as to face cameras more often.
Minor league game time cut 20 minutes with pitch clocks
NEW YORK — Minor league games averaged 2 hours, 39 minutes in the first three days with a pitch clock, down 20 minutes from the prior average this season.
Major League Baseball said Tuesday that the 132 games with a clock averaged 5.11 runs and 15.9 hits, close to the average of 5.13 runs and 16.1 hits for the 335 games without a clock.
The pitch clock enforcement began Friday and data with the clock included games through Sunday.
Time between pitches during a plate appearance was cut from 21.5 seconds to 19.7 seconds, and time between batters was lowered from 43 seconds to 39.7.
As part of the March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement, a committee composed of six management officials, four union representatives and one umpire has the right to make on-field rules changes with 45 days’ notice.
Among the changes MLB is considering proposing for next season are a 14-second pitch clock with no runners, a 19-second pitch clock with runners, limits on defensive shifts and use of larger bases.
US vs Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti in Women’s World Cup qualifying
The United States will play Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti in Group A at the CONCACAF W Championship this summer, which will determine qualifiers for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago were drawn Tuesday into Group B of the North and Central American and Caribbean tournament, to be played from July 4-18 at Monterrey, Mexico.
The top two teams in each group earn spots in the World Cup, to be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20 next year. Additionally, the winner of the event will get an automatic berth for the 2024 Olympics in France.
The two third-place finishers in each group advance to a 10-nation intercontinental playoff that will determine three World Cup berths.
The top-ranked U.S. won the 2019 World Cup and Canada won the gold medal at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. As the two highest-ranked teams in the region, both earned byes to the W Championship.
Thirty teams competed for the other six spots.
NCAA sanctions Ohio St. women’s hoops, 2 other programs
Ohio State’s athletics department has been given four years probation and hit with other sanctions as a result of self-reported recruiting and policy violations in three women’s sports, including basketball.
The other violations, as outlined in a report issued Tuesday by the NCAA’s Division I Committee on Infractions, were in the women’s fencing and golf programs between 2015 and 2019. The university had self-reported the violations and in December 2020 imposed a postseason ban for all three sports in 2020-21.
The violations in women’s basketball were related to former associate coach Patrick Klein, who in his August 2019 resignation letter admitted he had violated policies with players and recruits.
“As part of his efforts to establish personal relationships with student-athletes, the associate head coach provided them with impermissible benefits, including paying for manicures, loaning money for rental cars, and purchasing textbooks for a student-athlete who was not on scholarship,” the report said.
The basketball team will have 52 wins vacated and lose regular-season Big Ten titles in 2017 and 2018, as well as the 2018 conference tournament crown.
Violations found in the other two sports included going over set practice times in golf and inducing fencing recruits by giving them free meals, lessons and access to the Ohio State facility.
Fencing coach Vladimir Nazlymov, who developed the Ohio State program into a national power over his 19 years, retired in 2018. Longtime golf coach Therese Hession, who coached for 30 years and is a member of the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame, retired in January.
“I’m proud of our university, athletics department, and the involved sport programs for our management of this matter,” Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith said in a statement. “We are committed to our proactive and pre-existing system of compliance methods and rules education.”
Kyrie Irving fined $50K for obscene gesture to Celtics fans
BOSTON — Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures and directing profane language toward the crowd during Brooklyn’s Game 1 playoff loss to the Celtics,
League operations president Byron Spruell announced the fines on Tuesday.
Cameras captured Irving flipping his middle finger toward fans as he ran down the court after making a shot in the third quarter. Irving said after the game that his actions were in response to jeers from fans he said crossed the line.
“Where I’m from, I’m used to all these antics and people being close nearby,” Irving said after the game. “It’s nothing new when I come into this building what it’s going to be like. But it’s the same energy they have for me, I’m going to have the same energy for them.
“And it’s not every fan, I don’t want to attack every Boston fan. When people start yelling (expletives) and all this stuff, there’s only but so much you take as a competitor. We’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble, take a humble approach...it’s the playoffs. This is what it is.”
Irving spent two seasons in Boston before departing during free agency in 2019 to join the Nets.
In Game 1 on Sunday, he was booed loudly every time he touched the ball but led Brooklyn with 39 points in the Nets’ last-second 115-114 loss. Fans have given him similar receptions in recent visits to Boston.
Fulham secures immediate promotion back to Premier League
LONDON — Fulham secured an immediate return to the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Preston on Tuesday guaranteed a top-two finish in the League Championship.
The promotion has been powered by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 40 goals, including two against Preston, and there are still four games remaining.
Marco Silva’s side looks set to go up as champion, with second-place Bournemouth nine points adrift.
Fulham has swung back and forth from the top two divisions every season since gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after a four-year absence.
There will be a cluster of teams based in west London in next season’s Premier League, with Chelsea and Brentford also based there.
Freeland, Rockies reach $64.5M, 5-year deal, avoid hearing
DENVER — Pitcher Kyle Freeland and his hometown Colorado Rockies agreed Tuesday to a $64.5 million, five-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for May 24.
“We have been in talks with Kyle for a long time and are glad to finalize this deal that secures his future in Denver,” Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said in a statement. “Kyle has been a steady part of this rotation since his debut and we are excited to have him in a Rockies uniform for at least the next five seasons.”
A left-hander who turns 29 on May 14, Freeland gets $7 million this season, $10.5 million in 2023, $15 million in 2024 and $16 million each in 2025 and 2026. He has a $17 million conditional player option for 2027, which he could exercise if he pitches 170 or more innings in 2026.
In addition, if Freeland finishes among the top five in Cy Young Award voting in any season from 2022 to 2024, he would have the right to opt out of the deal after the 2024 season and become a free agent.
Freeland had asked for a raise from $5,025,000 to $7.8 million and had been offered $6,425,000.
He would have been eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.
Police say another female athlete killed in Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya — Another female runner has been killed in the high-altitude Kenyan training town of Iten and a search is on for the athlete’s boyfriend, police said Tuesday.
Damaris Muthee Mutua, a Kenyan-born distance runner who competed for Bahrain, was found dead at the home of her boyfriend, who police identified as Ethiopian runner Koki Fai.
Keiyo County police chief Tom Maruko said the boyfriend was suspected of murder in the killing and was believed to have fled the country. Police think Mutua was killed over the weekend.
Mutua’s death echoes the killing of Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death at her home in Iten in October.
Tirop’s partner was arrested and has been charged with murder, while her death prompted many in Kenya’s running community to speak out and hold protests against what they say is a deep-rooted problem of domestic violence against female athletes in Kenya.
3-time All-Star reliever Holland DFA by Rangers; Gray off IL
SEATTLE — Three-time All-Star reliever Greg Holland was designated for assignment Tuesday by the Texas Rangers after allowing three home runs in his five appearances this season.
The 36-year-old Holland, who made the opening day roster after going to spring training on a minor league contract, had a 7.71 ERA in his 4.2 innings pitched. The right-hander struck out five and walked one.
Texas made the move before its game in Seattle, clearing a roster spot for No. 1 starter Jon Gray to be activated from the injured list and start the series opener against the Mariners. Gray signed a $56 million, four-year deal with Texas last December after his first seven big league seasons with Colorado.
Gray started the season opener for the Rangers, facing the minimum nine batters through three innings at Toronto on April 8, then allowed three runs in his fourth and final inning before departing with a blister on his right middle finger. The right-hander got a no-decision and went on the 10-day injured list the following day. Tuesday was the first day he could be activated.
Holland had eight saves and a 4.85 ERA in 57 appearances last season for Kansas City, with 8.57 strikeouts per nine innings and a .229 opponent batting average. He spent the past two seasons with the Royals, his second stint with the organization.
His contract with the Rangers had a $2.1 million base salary while in the majors. He was an AL All-Star with the Royals in 2013 and 2014, and an NL All-Star in 2017 when pitching for Colorado.
Kasatkina knocks out Gauff in Stuttgart Open 1st round
STUTTGART, Germany — American Coco Gauff was knocked out in the first round of the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday after a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Daria Kasatkina.
The 18-year-old Gauff seemed in control when she was 4-0 up in the opening set but Kasatkina recovered to win the next six games, then only dropped two more as she wrapped up the win in 1 hour and 19 minutes.
The Russian player next faces the seventh-seeded Ons Jabeur, who defeated Marketa Vondrousova 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Earlier, Bianca Andreescu defeated Germany’s Jule Niemeier 7-6 (5), 6-3 in her first match since October. The former world No. 4 next faces last year’s finalist Aryna Sabalenka for what will be their first tour-level meeting.
Elena Rybakina defeated another young German qualifier, Nastasja Schunk, 7-6 (3), 7-5 and next meets the second-seeded Paula Badosa in the second round.
Eva Lys, a 20-year-old Ukrainian-born German, delighted the home fans by beating Viktorija Golubic 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 on her professional debut. Their match lasted 3 hours and 9 minutes, the joint fourth-longest WTA main-draw match this year. The 342nd-ranked Lys had come through as a qualifying wildcard.
Woman charged in crash death of former pro basketball player
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who crashed her car into a Memphis house has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a former college and pro basketball player found dead in the home, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Miracle Renee Rutherford, 19, was indicted in the death of Galen Young, who was inside the house when the crash occurred June 5. the Shelby County district attorney’s office said. Rutherford was speeding at about 2:45 a.m. that night when she lost control of her car, went airborne and crashed, investigators said.
No injuries were initially reported. Investigators said a woman in the house told police that she lived there with her adult son, but that he was not home.
Hours later, other family members arrived to help remove items from the crash site and found the body of the son, identified as Young, 45, authorities said.
Young played high school basketball in Memphis and began his college career at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Young then played two years at UNC-Charlotte, where he led the 49ers to two NCAA Tournament appearances and earned All Conference-USA honors.
Young was drafted by the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks in 1999. He played 13 seasons of pro basketball in the Continental Basketball Association and abroad, including in Japan and Australia.
Rutherford’s lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday on the indictment, which alleges Rutherford drove recklessly and created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
ISU’s Tyrese Hunter, Big 12 freshman of year, will transfer
AMES, Iowa — Big 12 freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter of Iowa State has entered the transfer portal.
Hunter announced his decision on Twitter on Tuesday, about three weeks after he finished helping the Cyclones complete the biggest turnaround in Big 12 history.
“First of all, I’d like to thank the Good Lord for blessing me with the ability and talent to play this game that I love so much,” Hunter wrote. “Secondly, to Cyclone Nation, I wanna thank you all for the support and undying enthusiasm that you give Cyclone basketball every game at Hilton Coliseum or on the road. I’ll always appreciate it.”
Hunter, from Racine, Wisconsin, thanked his coaches and teammates for embracing him as he started his college career.
Hunter averaged 11 points per game and set school freshman records with 172 assists and 71 steals. Hunter scored 23 points and made 7 of 11 3-pointers in Iowa State’s win over LSU in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Cyclones reached the NCAA Sweet 16 after winning just two games in 2020-21.
Red Sox add 2 more to COVID list ahead of Toronto series
BOSTON — Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez and infielder Jonathan Araúz have been added to the COVID-19 related injury list.
The team announced their additions on Tuesday, a day after catcher Kevin Plawecki and two staffers tested positive for the virus.
Right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish was recalled from Worcester and Boston selected the contract of outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the Triple-A farm team to take their places on the roster.
Boston opened a three-game series against Toronto on Tuesday night.
After Sunday’s 8-1 victory over the Twins, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston expected to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto.
Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t pitch during the four-game series beginning April 25. He would have been in line to start the second game.
To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.
Players sidelined by COVID-19 vaccine issues are not paid and do not accrue major league service time while on the restricted list.
Marseille partial stadium closure for UEFA semi after unrest
NYON, Switzerland — Violence by Marseille fans led to UEFA ordering the French club on Tuesday to close part of its stadium for the Europa Conference League semifinal against Feyenoord.
The punishment, after unrest in the quarterfinals against Greek club PAOK, will also see Marseille fined €80,000 ($86,000) for the lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects and crowd disturbances, and a further €18,000 for blocking public passageways.
A 13,000-capacity stand where some of Marseille’s most intense fans sit behind a goal will have to be empty for the semifinal, second leg in France on May 5 against Feyenoord.
The fallout from the quarterfinal first-leg unrest in Europe’s new third-tier competition will also see PAOK having to pay Marseille within 30 days for the damage caused by its own supporters earlier this month.
UEFA fined PAOK €50,000 and decided the Greek club will be banned from selling tickets to its fans for an away match in Europe if there is further potential disorder by them in the next two years.
US, Australian swimmers to face off in Duel in the Pool
SYDNEY — The United States and Australia will contest a Duel in the Pool competition in August, the first time the world swimming powers have competed against each other in a match-race situation since 2007.
The countries collected 50 swimming medals between them at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. Each country will send 30 swimmers to compete at Sydney’s Olympic Aquatic Centre and Bondi Beach for open-water events from Aug. 19-21.
First held in 2003, the Duel in the Pool was designed to pit the two powerful swimming nations against each other after they dominated international competition for the best part of a decade. The 2003 and 2005 versions were held in the U.S., with the 2007 duel back at the Olympic pool in Sydney.
Swimming Australia on Wednesday said new race and relay formats will be among new innovations for the made-for-television event.
“The world’s best thrive when competing against one another, and our teams have established an exciting history,” USA Swimming president Tim Hinchey said in a statement.
5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant
Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant.
The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday.
“Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”
She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020.
