LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver
LAS VEGAS — LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch.
James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — has sent another crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver, reminding him of his plans.
“I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players,” James said after the Lakers’ matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. “So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”
James smiled after finishing that thought, knowing full well that Silver would soon hear every word.
Silver is indeed in Abu Dhabi, for preseason games this week between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. The league certainly was aware of James’ remarks; a story about what he said was posted Thursday morning to the NBA website.
Silver has spoken of expansion plans many times in recent years, but there has also been a clear belief that the NBA won’t move forward on adding teams until the next collective bargaining agreement and television deals are complete.
That said, Silver has called Las Vegas “a great sports market.”
“As I said before, at some point, this league invariably will expand, but it’s not at this moment that we are discussing it,” Silver said earlier this year. “But one of the factors in expanding is the potential dilution of talent.”
Ewart Shadoff opens with 64 for 2-shot lead on LPGA Tour
CAMARILLO — Jodi Ewart Shadoff went on a run of four straight birdies late in her round Thursday for an 8-under 64, taking a two-shot lead in the LPGA Mediheal Championship.
Ewart Shadoff has played 245 times on the LPGA Tour without winning, and she got off to a strong start in hopes of ending more than a decade in search of an elusive title.
“I just felt really relaxed today,” she said. “Everything was just kind of flowing. I was just rolling it really well with the putter. Just helps when everything is just gelling together.”
Alison Lee and Ruixin Liu of China were at 66, while the group at 67 included California native Danielle Kang and Atthaya Thitikul, the 19-year-old Thai who is on the fast track toward reaching No. 1 in the world.
Tom Hoge rides a pair of eagles to 63, Las Vegas lead
LAS VEGAS — Tom Hoge wanted to be sure to take advantage of pristine conditions Thursday morning in Las Vegas. He did more than he expected, making two eagles on his way to an 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead in the Shriners Children’s Open.
One of the eagles came with a gap wedge in his hand, part of a six-hole stretch he played in 6-under par in the middle of his round at the TPC Summerlin.
The other eagle was a 35-foot putt down the hill on the par-5 16th. Equally important, Hoge kept bogeys off his card.
Presidents Cup partners Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim ganged up on Max Homa in a group that brought back memories and stories from Quail Hollow two weeks ago. Si Woo Kim had a 64 and was tied for second with Maverick McNealy, while Tom Kim had a 65 and Homa didn’t fare too badly with a 67.
Lionel Messi says World Cup in Qatar will be his last
BUENOS AIRES — Lionel Messi has confirmed that the World Cup in Qatar next month will be the last of his career.
The 35-year-old Argentina star will play in his fifth World Cup but is still seeking his first title at the showpiece tournament.
“There’s some anxiety and nerves at the same time ... it is the last one,” Messi said in an interview with Star Plus.
It is the first time the Paris Saint-Germain striker has spoken openly about his future after the tournament, which starts on Nov. 20.
Messi did not make it clear whether he would retire from the national team after Qatar.
Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986. The team will open the tournament on Nov.22 against Saudi Arabia in Group C before facing Mexico and Poland.
“I don’t know whether we are big favorites, but I believe Argentina is a candidate because of its history, which means even more now because of the way we got here,” Messi added. “But in a World Cup anything can happen, all the matches are very difficult. It isn’t always the favorites who win it.”
William Byron wins NASCAR appeal and regains playoff points
CONCORD, N.C. — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes.
The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin under caution. But Hendrick Motorsports had appealed the NASCAR penalty, which was initially a $50,000 fine and the loss of 25 critical points in the championship race.
The panel instead upped the fine to $100,000 and gave Byron back his points. The favorable ruling moved Byron from below the elimination line headed into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where the playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight.
Byron was 10th in the standings with the loss of points; he’s now seventh in the standings and 14 points above the cutline.
The decision from the panel — television executive Hunter Nickell and short track promoters Dale Pinilis and Kevin Whitaker — upended the standings headed into the second elimination race of the playoffs.
Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe, who were both tied for eighth, both dropped below the cutline. Christopher Bell dropped from 33 points below the cutline to 45 points out, and Daniel Suarez now sits in eighth in the standings.
The controversy surrounding Byron’s action at Texas Motor Speedway two weeks ago was because the NASCAR officials in the scoring tower missed the deliberate spin of Hamlin. It was done out of anger under caution; despite the lengthy caution period and massive replay screen in the Texas infield, NASCAR simply missed it and wasn’t able to issue an in-race penalty.
Brazil will be top-ranked team at World Cup in Qatar
ZURICH — Brazil will go to this year’s World Cup as the top-rated team after extending its lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday.
Brazil won its two warmup games in September — against Ghana and Tunisia — while Belgium lost to the Netherlands in one of its two Nations League games.
Argentina stayed at No. 3 and 2018 World Cup champion France is still at No. 4.
The World Cup in Qatar starts on Nov. 20.
Host Qatar will be the 50th-ranked team, just ahead of No. 51 Saudi Arabia. Ghana will be the lowest ranked team at No. 61.
Group B at the World Cup is the strongest by rankings with all four teams in the top 20 — No. 5 England, No. 16 United States, No. 19 Wales and No. 20 Iran.
Italy rose one place to No. 6 and is the highest-ranked team that failed to qualify for the World Cup, missing back-to-back editions. Spain fell one place to No. 7, with Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark unchanged to complete the top 10.
Germany, the 2014 champion, is No. 11, just ahead of 2018 finalist Croatia.
Also, Russia rose two places to No. 33 despite not playing a recognized game in 2022 because the national team was suspended following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal
FRISCO, Texas — Jason Robertson never wanted to be away from the Dallas Stars as long as he was. The restricted free agent’s new contract finally got done a week before the season opener.
After missing the first two weeks of preseason practice, Robinson signed a $31 million, four-year contract though the 2025-26 season. He is expected to rejoin his teammates on the ice Friday.
“It’s definitely relief ... had the little jitters that the season’s going to start soon, and I’m going to be part of it,” Robertson said Thursday, a week before the opener at Nashville and after the deal was finalized late the previous night.
Robertson’s $1.5 million base salary this season will be supplemented by a $3 million signing bonus. His base salary will be $8 million in 2023-24, $9.2 million in 2024-25 and $9.3 million in the final season.
Robertson turned 23 right after last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists in 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led the team. Robertson joined Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin as the only 40-goal scorers since the franchise moved to Dallas in 1993.
Patriots place Hoyer on injured reserve with concussion
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve Thursday, the latest blow to New England’s depth at quarterback.
The veteran was knocked out in the second quarter of the Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay last week following a blind side hit by Rashan Gary.
Hoyer was making his first start since 2020, filling in for Mac Jones, who has an injured left ankle. Jones has been a limited participant in practices this week. If he isn’t ready to go, rookie Bailey Zappe is expected to make his first NFL career start Sunday when New England plays host to Detroit.
The team signed Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad on Wednesday.
Boosted by Judge, Yankees’ YES Network viewers increase 27%
NEW YORK — Boosted by Aaron Judge’s pursuit of Roger Maris’ American League home run record, Yankees games on the team’s YES Network averaged 368,000 viewers in the New York market this year, up 27% from 2021 and the most in 11 seasons.
The network said Thursday the figure was for 126 telecasts. YES’s 2021 average was 290,000 for 128 telecasts.
YES averaged 412,000 in 2011.
Falcons release starting DT Anthony Rush in surprise move
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons released starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush in a surprise move Thursday.
Rush had seven tackles while starting each of the first four games for Atlanta, which plays at Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Rush had a season-high three tackles in the Falcons’ 23-20 win over Cleveland last week.
The Falcons did not immediately announce a corresponding move. The roster space could be filled by cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who returned to practice this week after opening the season on injured reserve.
Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury, leaving his status for Sunday’s game in doubt.
