Chargers offensive tackle Slater placed on COVID-19 list
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and entered league protocols.
Slater is the 10th Chargers player since the start of November that has been placed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receiver Keenan Allen and backup center Scott Quessenberry had positive tests last week and remain on the list.
Coach Brandon Staley said Allen is a possibility to return in time for Thursday night’s key AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers (8-5) are the fifth seed in the AFC and a game behind the Chiefs for the division lead.
Slater, the 13th overall pick in April’s draft, is the only player on the Chargers offense who has played all 838 offensive snaps this season. If Slater is unable to play, Trey Pipkins, Storm Norton or Matt Feiler would be the options at left tackle.
Defensive linemen Linval Joseph, Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington along with linebacker Drue Tranquill have also missed games because of COVID-19. Linebacker Joey Bosa, wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. were in protocols due to being close contacts, but did not miss any games following five straight days of negative tests.
NFL requiring coaches, team staff to get COVID boosters
The NFL is requiring coaches, front-office staff and team personnel to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27.
In a memo sent to teams on Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said: “Given the increased prevalence of the virus in our communities, our experts have recommended that we implement the CDC’s recommendation.”
The league’s requirement extends to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals who have previously received the vaccine. Though players are in the Tier 1 designation along with coaches and trainers, the mandate doesn’t apply to players because discussions with the NFL Players Association are ongoing.
The CDC recommends an individual who received a second Pfizer or Moderna shot to complete the primary vaccine series more than six months earlier should receive a booster shot. A person who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot more than two months earlier should receive a booster shot.
The following do not have to meet the requirement:
— An individual who is not eligible for a booster pursuant to the CDC definition.
— An individual who is in the 90-day test holiday after a confirmed positive COVID-19 test under the league protocols.
— An individual who received monoclonal antibodies within the immediately preceding 90 days.
— An individual whose “S” antibody level on an antibody test administered via BRL (BioReference Lab) at the club facility is 2500 or greater.
The league says anyone who is not currently subject to the requirement for boosters will be required to obtain the booster within 14 days of becoming eligible.
Teams were asked to provide booster shots to all eligible tiered staff as soon as possible, and to consider making booster shots available for player and staff families and cohabitants.
A season-high 36 players were placed on the league’s COVID-19 list on Monday.
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380M settlement with victims
The legal wrangling between USA Gymnastics and the hundreds of victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar, among others, is over after a $380 million settlement was reached.
The fight for substantive change within the sport’s national governing body is just beginning.
A federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis on Monday approved the agreement between USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the more than 500 victims, ending one aspect of the fallout of the largest sexual abuse scandal in the history of the U.S. Olympic movement.
Over 90% of the victims voted in favor of the tentative settlement reached in September. That agreement called for $425 million in damages, but a modified settlement of $380 million was conditionally approved by the court. More than 300 victims were abused by Nassar, with the remaining victims abused by individuals affiliated with USA Gymnastics in some capacity.
The financial reckoning is just one part of the equation. A series of nonmonetary provisions will make the victims stakeholders at USA Gymnastics going forward. The provisions include a dedicated seat on the organization’s Safe Sport Committee, Athlete Health and Wellness Council and board of directors, as well as a thorough look at the culture and practices within USA Gymnastics that allowed abusers like Nassar to run unchecked for years.
“Individually and collectively, survivors have stepped forward with bravery to advocate for enduring change in this sport,” USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung said in a statement after the settlement was approved. “We are committed to working with them, and with the entire gymnastics community, to ensure that we continue to prioritize the safety, health and wellness of our athletes and community above all else.”
Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, and a Michigan gym that’s a USA Gymnastics member.
He pleaded guilty in federal court to child pornography crimes before pleading guilty in state court to sexually assaulting female gymnasts. He was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison.
UConn’s Mir McLean leaves program, to transfer
STORRS, Conn. — UConn sophomore Mir McLean has left the program and will transfer, UConn coach Geno Auriemma announced Monday.
McLean, a little-used reserve from Maryland, played in 27 games at UConn and averaged 2.5 points and 2.0 rebounds. A former McDonald’s All-American in high school, the 5-foot-11 forward played eight minutes this season, did not score and had two rebounds.
“Mir is extremely smart and athletic and she has a lot of potential,” Auriemma said. “We wish Mir and her family the best as she continues her collegiate career.”
She is the second player to leave UConn this fall. Freshman Saylor Poffenbarger announced last month that she is transferring to Arkansas.
The Huskies, who fell from No. 3 to No. 7 after a loss last week to Georgia Tech, are currently without four other players, including reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers, because of injuries.
Bueckers (left knee) is joined on the sidelines by freshman guard Azzi Fudd, (right foot), sophomore guard Nika Muhl (right foot) and junior forward Aubrey Griffin (back, ankle).
That leaves UConn (6-2) with eight healthy players heading into Sunday’s game against No. 6 Louisville (8-1).
Man United game postponed as EPL COVID cases hit high
LONDON — The English Premier League reported its highest weekly coronavirus infections as Manchester United’s meeting with Brentford became the second match in three days to be postponed due to outbreaks.
There were 42 cases of COVID-19 in the week to Sunday after 3,805 players and club staff were tested, a jump on the 12 cases in the previous seven days of testing.
Some United players and staff returned positive tests following the 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday evening. The Premier League board accepted United’s request to postpone Tuesday’s scheduled match at Brentford in London less than 24 hours before kickoff.
“The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Manchester United’s squad,” the Premier League said in a statement late Monday. “First team operations at the club’s Carrington Training Complex were closed down today to help control the outbreak and minimize risk of further infection among players and staff. The league wishes a quick recovery to those players and staff with COVID-19.”
The first game to be called off this season due to coronavirus cases was Tottenham’s trip to Brighton last Sunday due to at least eight players at the north London club contracting COVID-19.
Norwich and Aston Villa have also reported coronavirus cases at their clubs.
They come amid growing concerns in Britain about the spread of the omicron variant, which has led to the reintroduction of some coronavirus restrictions.
Alex Morgan heads home to California with NWSL’s Wave
After nearly a decade of crisscrossing the country and the globe for her professional career, Alex Morgan is headed home to Southern California.
Morgan is joining the San Diego Wave, which will begin play in the National Women’s Soccer League next season.
“I think something I’m really excited about is that I’ve made a long-term commitment to this club,” she told The Associated Press. “I see myself being in San Diego through my playing career. I see my family settling down in San Diego.”
The addition of the Wave and Angel City FC in Los Angeles will bring the league to 12 teams in its 10th season. Former Manchester United coach Casey Stoney will lead San Diego in its inaugural year.
Morgan was one of the NWSL’s original players when the league launched in 2013. She spent three seasons with the Portland Thorns before joining the expansion Orlando Pride. She also had stints in Europe with Lyon and Tottenham Hotspur — and she took time off for the birth of her daughter, Charlie.
Morgan, who is from San Dimas, California, feels a bit bittersweet about leaving the Pride, which failed to make the playoffs this season for the third straight time.
“I really did love my time in Orlando, it was six years, give or take, with pregnancy and a couple of other hurdles, world championships and things like that. But it was an incredible run and I just wish that we could have made more of an impact on the field,” she said. “I wish I could have left with more of a grin on my face knowing that we had to accomplished what we set our minds to in Year 1.”
Women’s team players, US Soccer extend labor deal 3 months
The U.S. Soccer Federation and the union for its women’s national team agreed to a three-month extension of their labor contract through March, a move announced on the same day players filed a brief asking a federal appeals court to reinstate their equal pay claim.
As part of the extension, the sides agreed the federation will stop paying the salaries of national team players in the National Women’s Soccer League. The allocation system of national team players had been in place since the league started play in 2013.
“USWNT players will have no restrictions as to the league in which they play club soccer,” the union for the women’s national team said in a statement Monday. “Players who choose the NWSL will sign directly with the NWSL/an NWSL club and will be employed by the NWSL.”
The NWSL Players Association is attempting to negotiate an initial labor contract with the league, which has been dealing with sexual harassment allegations that led to the resignation of Commissioner Lisa Baird in October.
The extension gives more time for negotiations during the leadup to regional qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, scheduled for July 4-20.
Raducanu positive for COVID; US Open champ out of exhibition
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu tested positive for COVID-19 and pulled out of an exhibition match in the United Arab Emirates on Monday.
Organizers of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship announced Raducanu’s withdrawal, saying the British teenager is isolating and following protocols.
A replacement for Raducanu is being sought to fill in and play Belinda Bencic in Abu Dhabi.
Raducanu won the U.S. Open in September to become the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam singles title. Ranked just 150th at the time and winning 10 consecutive matches in straight sets, she became at age 18 the youngest female winner of a major championship since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004.
Raducanu recently was voted the WTA Newcomer of the Year.
“After testing positive for COVID-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity to play in front of the fans here, which I was very much looking forward to,” Raducanu was quoted as saying in the news release issued by the event’s organizers. “I’m isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back on court soon.”
Stars place G Khudobin, 2020 Stanley Cup starter, on waivers
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars placed goalie Anton Khudobin on waivers Monday, a move that could allow the club to send its 2020 Stanley Cup Final starter to the minors.
Teams have until Tuesday afternoon to claim Khudobin, who is in the second year of a three-year contract that has an annual salary cap hit of $3.3 million.
Khudobin has been relegated to the third option behind 22-year-old Jake Oettinger and veteran Braden Holtby, who signed as a free agent in the offseason.
If the 35-year-old Khudobin goes unclaimed, Dallas can send him to the Texas Stars of the AHL while getting some salary cap relief.
Khudobin couldn’t keep himself in the rotation despite Ben Bishop not being able to return from a knee injury. General manager Jim Nill has said Bishop’s career is over because of a degenerative condition.
For the first month of the season, Khudobin mostly split duties with Holtby but had a 3.73 goals-against average and .873 save percentage in seven games, with six starts.
The Stars recalled Oettinger from the AHL in November, and the second-year player has been their best goaltender with a 1.52 goals-against average and .951 save percentage.
Khudobin helped the Stars reach the championship round in the playoff bubble in Canada during the pandemic-altered 2019-20 season.
With Bishop limited to three games in the 2020 playoffs by the knee injury, Khudobin was 14-10 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. Tampa Bay beat Dallas in six games to win the title.
Khudobin has a 236-114-90 record over 13 seasons with five franchises. He’s in his fourth season with the Stars.
Virginia QB Armstrong staying put in win for new coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia’s new coach achieved the first big victory of his tenure on Monday when quarterback Brennan Armstrong said he’s given no thought to transferring.
Coach Tony Elliott met with the Cavaliers for the first time on Sunday night, and Armstrong — who threw for 4,444 yards in 11 games this season for an average of 404 per game, which ranks second nationally — said Monday after Elliott’s introductory news conference that he’s staying put.
“I think he’s going to run a great program. I’m really excited to see it,” said Armstrong, who has two years of eligibility remaining. “I’m not going to transfer. It’s either here or the NFL.”
Elliott spent the past seven seasons as the offensive coordinator at Clemson, a stint that included two national titles and the spectacular three-year career of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was the top pick in this spring’s NFL draft.
At Virginia, Elliott takes over for Bronco Mendenhall, who surprisingly announced his resignation after the Cavaliers concluded a 6-6 regular season.
