Three AVC
football players sign to four-year schools
LANCASTER — Three players from the Antelope Valley College football team signed to attend four-year schools on Wednesday.
Sophomore defensive lineman Dylan Hall, an Antelope Valley High graduate, signed to play at Arizona State University.
Hall had 35 total tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception and four passes broken up.
Sophomore outside linebacker KJ Figures signed to Eastern Kentucky University.
Figures, who was named to the all-conference first team defense, had 40 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions and 12 passes broken up.
Sophomore defensive back Bross Lee signed to play at the South Dakota School of Mines. Lee was limited to two games this season.
Rams add 3 players to reserve/COVID-19 list; now 16 total
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams had 16 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday after adding three more to the group.
Linebacker Justin Hollins and tight ends Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney were added one day after the Rams put nine players on the list following their 30-23 victory at Arizona on Monday night.
The Rams (9-4) are holding all of their activities virtually Wednesday under intensive protocols in preparation for their visit from the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) on Sunday. Their training facility in Thousand Oaks is closed.
Defensive back Jalen Ramsey, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., safety Jordan Fuller, running back Darrell Henderson and right tackle Rob Havenstein are the biggest contributors currently on the reserve list.
Hollins only returned to the Rams’ lineup last Monday after being sidelined for nearly three months by a torn pectoral muscle. He had two tackles in Los Angeles’ win.
Mundt has been out for the season since early October, and Pinkney didn’t play last Monday after being added to the roster from the practice squad because of the Rams’ previous COVID-19-related absences.
Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps.
Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after former Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in August. It was the latest black eye — adding to an already lengthy list of embarrassments — for the three-time national championship-winning college coach who failed miserably to make the transition to the NFL.
Meyer joins former Atlanta Falcons coach Bobby Petrino as college coaches whose NFL careers flamed out in stunningly swift fashion. Petrino resigned in December 2007 to take over at Arkansas. He was 3-10 at the time.
Meyer went 2-11 in his partial season, and the Jaguars really started to unravel on the offensive side of the ball following the team’s bye week. They averaged a measly 9.1 points in Meyer’s final seven games, which ended with a five-game skid.
Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as Jacksonville’s interim head coach for the final four games, beginning Sunday against Houston (2-11).
Meyer’s biggest issues came off the field, where he tried to handle a professional team like he was on a college campus. He splashed slogans and catchphrases around the facility, instilled gimmicks in practice and repeated his misguided belief that coaches coach for players and players play for coaches. He brought in motivational speakers and kept blaming assistants for the team’s mounting losses instead of the grown men actually on the field.
NFL teams taking extra precautions as COVID-19 cases spike
Maybe Baker Mayfield needed to follow the lead of Kareem Jackson.
The Cleveland quarterback attended an event at a Boys & Girls Club, now has tested positive for COVID-19, and the youth organization had needed to take extra precautions.
Jackson, a safety with the Broncos, canceled his appearance at his annual “Shop with a Jock” charity event. He and several teammates were supposed to host 50 youth ages 6-17 from the Boys & Girls Club of Denver and take them holiday shopping in suburban Parker, Colorado.
Instead, Jackson did a Zoom session with the kids as they ate dinner — and then received $100 Walmart gift cards to buy presents.
“Just something that I felt like was the right thing to do under the circumstances in which this thing is spiking,” Jackson said Wednesday. “It wasn’t a controlled environment. I had a lot of kids that were going to be there. I’m not sure if everybody was vaccinated or in masks, so I just decided not to put myself in that situation and obviously come back into work and risk spreading the virus or anything.”
AP source: NHL reintroducing enhanced COVID-19 restrictions
With the number of coronavirus cases and game postponements climbing, the NHL is reintroducing enhanced COVID-19 protocols that include daily testing and restrictions in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and staff.
The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through at least Jan. 7, a person with direct knowledge of discussions between the NHL and NHL Players’ Association told The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the talks were private.
The person said the NHL had little choice but to increase its protocols to ensure a full, 82-game season while still taking an extended Olympic break in February.
“The virus is changing and we have to react accordingly,” the person said.
The move came within hours of an ominous step: Ontario health officials unveiled rules that will reduce capacity at the home arenas of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors plus the Ottawa Senators to 50% starting Saturday.
The NHLPA scheduled a conference call with each of its 32 team representatives to go over the enhanced rules, with road-game restrictions — no leaving the hotel — not expected to be popular among players.
Daily testing will also return for players and coaches as part of the decision, which was reached after two days of meetings amid worsening conditions across the league. Players and staff from three more teams were added to the league’s COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday.
That included 17 members of the Calgary Flames, who also had a fourth game postponed (Saturday’s home matchup against Columbus). Coach Darryl Sutter and two assistants were on the list along with players including Rasmus Andersson, Johnny Gaudreau and others, raising the number of Calgary players in the protocol to 16.
The league said Calgary’s “return to game play is being delayed at least through Saturday” following discussions among medical experts. Calgary’s training facilities were closed to players until further notice.
Four teams — Calgary, Carolina, Ottawa and the New York Islanders — have had outbreaks force game postponements, a total of 10 in all. But alongside that is a growing number of affected players, who under typical COVID-19 guidance would be tested at least every 72 hours if vaccinated.
AP source: NBA, players’ union may return to daily testing
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are in the process of enhancing their health and safety protocols in response to rising coronavirus numbers around the league, said a person familiar with the negotiations.
Among the biggest changes: The league and the union are working to finalize a plan to return to daily testing for players and coaches, at least in the short term, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because nothing had been finalized or publicly announced.
Fully vaccinated players have not needed daily testing this season. The league and the union were already prepared to start daily testing on Friday for those who have yet to receive booster shots, and now may simply widen those plans.
The league has said about 97% of players are vaccinated, and just over 60% of those are boosted. But there were 33 players known to be in the league’s health and safety protocols as of Wednesday evening, along with two head coaches — Indiana’s Rick Carlisle and Sacramento interim coach Alvin Gentry — and a number of other staffers.
Among the big-name players currently sidelined: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn’s James Harden. The league has postponed two games this week involving the Chicago Bulls, who have a league-high 10 players currently in protocols.
“I’ve got a feeling we may go back to some of the stuff we did last year, which was clearly no fun,” Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday. “But we got through the season, so I guess that’s the sacrifice. If that’s what we have to do, we have to do it.”
Another big change that’s already certain: The Toronto Raptors will have to limit attendance to 50% capacity, at least for now.
Browns QB Mayfield, coach Stefanski test positive for COVID
CLEVELAND — The Browns’ COVID-19 outbreak has widened and worsened.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will likely miss Saturday’s game against Las Vegas as Cleveland deals with a widespread outbreak during its playoff pursuit.
While this is on a larger scale, the Browns dealt with a similar outbreak late last season. Stefanski tested positive on the eve of Cleveland’s playoff appearance and watched the Browns beat rival Pittsburgh in an AFC wild-card game from his basement at home.
“We’ve been here before.” Stefanski said. “Next man up.”
Stefanski’s positive test was first announced by the team, which then put Mayfield, starting safety John Johnson III, nickel back Troy Hill, starting defensive tackle Malik McDowell and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
It’s hardly an ideal situation heading into a crucial game for the Browns (7-6), who have been inconsistent all season and are preparing for their matchup with the Raiders (6-7) on a short week — and may not be able to have a full practice this week.
Despite the outbreak in Cleveland, an NFL spokesman tells AP there’s been “no discussion of changing the game’s status.”
Las Vegas adds NFL jewel with Super Bowl to cap 2023 season
IRVING, Texas — Las Vegas is adding the NFL’s crown jewel with the Super Bowl coming to cap the 2023 season.
The league’s biggest event will follow the Pro Bowl this season and the NFL draft next year, all within five years of the Raiders’ move to the gambling mecca in the Nevada desert.
The 2024 Super Bowl was supposed to be in New Orleans, but a later date brought on by the new 17-game regular season created a conflict with that city’s annual Mardi Gras celebration.
While Las Vegas has always been a destination for fans over Super Bowl weekend, officials believe the economic impact will be an additional $500 million with the game in the city.
“It’s a big day for the Raiders,” club owner Mark Davis said. “It’s a big day for the city of Las Vegas. I think it’s a marriage made in heaven, I’ll say. Some others may use a different word.”
The Super Bowl will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the first time this season. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will host its third Super Bowl after the 2022 season.
Chicago Blackhawks settle lawsuit with Kyle Beach
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks and a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach have settled a lawsuit that eviscerated the franchise’s once-sterling reputation and shook up the NHL, bringing questions about the sport’s culture back to the forefront.
The confidential settlement was announced after the sides met Wednesday with a mediator for the first time. Former first-round pick Kyle Beach and Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz, the son of team owner Rocky Wirtz, participated in the Zoom session.
“The Blackhawks hope that this resolution will bring some measure of peace and closure for Mr. Beach,” the team said in a statement attributed to Rocky and Danny Wirtz, and Susan Loggans, Beach’s attorney.
“As for the Blackhawks organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that, going forward, this team will be a beacon for professionalism, respect and integrity in our community. We remain grateful for the trust and support of the Blackhawks community, and we promise to continue working every day to earn and maintain that trust.”
Loggans also is part of a second lawsuit filed in May by a former high school student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan. That suit is still pending, but the sides plan to meet again in the future to discuss a resolution.
The Blackhawks said as late as mid-May that Beach’s allegations lacked merit. B ut an independent review, commissioned by the team and released in October, showed the organization badly mishandled Beach’s allegationsthat he was assaulted by Aldrich during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup run. Aldrich told investigators the encounter was consensual.
According to the report by Jenner & Block, the encounter between Beach, then a 20-year-old minor leaguer called up in case the Blackhawks needed help in the playoffs, and Aldrich, then 27, occurred on May 8 or 9 in 2010.
Paredes hurts ankle, will miss US exhibition vs Bosnia
CARSON — Kevin Paredes injured his left ankle in training and will miss the United States’ exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday the 18-year-old left back and midfielder returned to D.C. United for treatment of a mild ankle injury suffered during training.
Paredes had been hoping to make his national team debut.
NFL earns higher grades for diversity hiring in study
The NFL has earned higher scores for racial and gender hiring in an annual diversity report, though team-level grades continue to lag behind the league office.
Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a C-plus for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league headquarters and within franchises using data for the 2021 season.
The list included all-time highs for women working in positions at the NFL office (38.8%) and for people of color serving as assistant coaches (40.9%).
“The overall categories increased by 2%,” TIDES director and lead report author Richard Lapchick said in an interview with The Associated Press. “That’s really difficult to do with the report card, to move it that much. The kind of across-the-board improvements in so many categories was definitely heartening.”
The overall score increased to 81.8, up from 79.1 last year, to raise the letter grade up from a B-minus. The numerical scores were up for both racial and gender hiring, though the gender grade inched up from a C last year while the racial grade remained a B-plus.
49ers edge rusher Dee Ford out for season with bad back
SANTA CLARA — Dee Ford won’t be coming back this season for the San Francisco 49ers and quite possibly not at all.
The Niners declined to activate Ford from injured reserve before a deadline Wednesday, sending him home to rest the lingering back injury that has limited him to seven games the past two seasons.
Ford has likely played his final game in San Francisco as the Niners are unlikely to bring him back for the final year of his contract and the 30-year-old might end up retiring if he can’t get healthy again.
“I mean, that’s what it sounds like, but you’d have to talk to him about that,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It’s a back thing that I don’t know if there’s much rehab for it. You have to keep resting it and we’ve done that a bunch, so it’s been tough on him, tough on us and it’s just an unfortunate injury.”
Ford was one of the prized acquisitions for the 49ers when they traded a second-round pick to Kansas City to acquire the pass rusher in the 2019 offseason and immediately rewarded him with a five year, $85 million contract. The contract has since been reworked for salary cap considerations.
Ford made an immediate impact with 6 1/2 sacks in the first 10 games that season to help the Niners earn the top seed in the NFC playoffs and make it to the Super Bowl.
Chiefs add LB Gay to COVID-19 list; 3rd player this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs added linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, one day before they play the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that could go a long way toward deciding the AFC West.
The Chiefs placed wide receiver Josh Gordon on the list Monday and defensive tackle Chris Jones on it Tuesday. All three of them played in Sunday’s win over the Raiders, which kept Kansas City a game ahead of the Chargers in the division.
There is an outside chance Gordon or Jones could play if they return two negative tests 24 hours apart, while rookie Nick Bolton and veteran linebacker Ben Niemann should get the majority of Gay’s snaps in Los Angeles.
Asked about the recent COVID-19 outbreak across the league, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday: “We try to talk to them at least once a week about it. It seems like it’s every day, but it’s probably once or twice a week just to remind them about it — who you hang with, where you go, and so on and so forth.”
Cleveland State cancels games at No. 2 Duke, Kent State
Cleveland State has canceled men’s basketball games at No. 2 Duke on Saturday and at Kent State next Tuesday after pausing team activities due to COVID-19 protocols and positive cases within the program.
The school announced the cancellations Wednesday. Duke said it is pursuing a replacement game for Saturday. The Blue Devils next face Appalachian State on Thursday.
The announcement came a day after the No. 25 North Carolina women’s basketball team announced its Wednesday game against Jacksonville had been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Dolphins program.
College sports in 2021 have largely been able to stage most games even as the pandemic has continued. But rising cases around the country have prompted postponements and cancellations over the past few weeks.
Mora to retain former UConn interim head coach Spanos as DC
STORRS, Conn. — UConn coach Jim Mora announced Wednesday that he is retaining the man he replaced, former interim head coach Lou Spanos, to serve as his defensive coordinator.
The decision comes despite an announcement last month from UConn that no members of Randy Edsall’s staff would be retained by Mora.
Spanos served as Edsall’s defensive coordinator from 2019 until he took the top job after the school and Edsall parted ways in September.
Spanos also served as Mora’s defensive coordinator at UCLA from 2012-13 and has 27 years of coaching experience in the NFL and college.
Jimmie Johnson to run Indy 500 and full IndyCar schedule
Jimmie Johnson will enter the Indianapolis 500 next year and run a full IndyCar schedule.
The seven-time NASCAR champion had been speeding toward the Indy 500 decision he finally announced Wednesday since he moved to IndyCar earlier this year. Johnson ran only the road and street courses in his first season of open-wheel racing because of safety concerns he had about ovals.
But as he settled into his new job with Chip Ganassi Racing, Johnson grew more comfortable with the car, series safety enhancements and, ultimately, racing on ovals. He tested at both Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, but still played coy about committing to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Not anymore.
Johnson will enter all 17 races on next year’s IndyCar schedule in the No. 48 with sponsorship again from Carvana.
Lamar Jackson misses practice with injured ankle
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson missed practice because of his injured ankle, and the Baltimore Ravens are bringing in another quarterback just in case.
Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Josh Johnson was heading to Baltimore from New York’s practice squad. Ravens coach John Harbaugh discussed the acquisition before practice Wednesday. Jackson is day to day with an ankle injury, and the 35-year-old Johnson would give Baltimore a veteran backup if Tyler Huntley needs to start this weekend against Green Bay.
“I’ve known Josh since he played for my brother at the University of San Diego, many moons ago,” Harbaugh said. “That shows you what a credit it is to Josh’s career. ... He’s played in this league for a long time, and he’s very reliable.”
Harbaugh also said during his talk with reporters that Jackson would not practice Wednesday, although the star quarterback remains a possibility to play this weekend. Jackson left Sunday’s loss at Cleveland with a sprained ankle. He was not available to reporters Wednesday the way he usually is.
Giants QB Jones not cleared for Dallas; Glennon to start
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is likely to miss his third straight game because of a neck injury.
Coach Joe Judge said Wednesday the third-year quarterback still has not been cleared for contact and Mike Glennon will start Sunday against the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (9-4).
Jones was hurt Nov. 28 in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was seen by a specialist on the West Coast this past week as the Giants (4-9) prepared to play a game in Los Angeles against the Chargers. The No. 6 pick overall in 2019 got a second opinion about his injury in New York on Monday.
Judge said Jones’ status has not changed, which puts him on a week-to-week basis. He added Jones could develop his game by playing, but he will not be put on the field in a game unless healthy.
Panthers’ Darnold designated to return from IR, practices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation took another turn on Wednesday as Sam Darnold was back at practice earlier than expected after being designated to return from injured reserve.
Darnold went on injured reserve Nov. 10 with a shoulder injury.
The Panthers have 21 days to decide whether to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster. Panthers second-year coach Matt Rhule said he’s unsure if Darnold would be able to return at all this season.
Capital F Backstrom nearing return from left hip injury
CHICAGO — Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom is nearing his season debut after being sidelined by a left hip injury.
Backstrom skated again Wednesday morning ahead of Washington’s game at Chicago. Coach Peter Laviolette said the veteran center was going to meet with a trainer after the session, but everything looks good.
Backstrom, who turned 34 last month, had a team-high 38 assists and 53 points in 55 games last season.
Jalen Hurts uncertain to play when Eagles host Washington
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ status for Philadelphia’s game against Washington on Sunday is uncertain because of an ankle injury.
Hurts split reps with backup Gardner Minshew in a walk-through Wednesday as the Eagles (6-7) returned to practice following a bye.
Hurts sat out a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets and Minshew completed 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for Philadelphia.
“I’m doing everything in my power to make sure I’m available for my team,” Hurts said Wednesday.
This was less definite than the Wednesday before facing the Jets, when Hurts stated he would play and that he was unaffected by the injury. Asked about it, Hurts seemed to indicate that missing the game wasn’t entirely his choice.
Arsenal’s youngsters show there’s life after Aubameyang
With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped following his latest disciplinary breach, Arsenal needed other attackers to step up for its big Premier League match against top-four rival West Ham on Wednesday.
Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe did just that in a 2-0 win at Emirates Stadium.
Replacing Aubameyang as captain, Lacazette played a perfectly weighted throughball and the 20-year-old Martinelli — delivering a fine impression of Arsenal’s ostracized striker — burst through down the left and produced a precise finish into the far corner.
Then, the 21-year-old Smith Rowe, another of Arsenal’s talented youngsters, entered as a substitute and put away a clinical finish at the end of a counter attack in the 87th minute.
Arsenal was dominant for large spells — the margin should have been heavier, with Lacazette later missing a penalty when the score was 1-0 — to show that life after Aubameyang is nothing to be feared.
Indeed, the result lifted Arsenal above West Ham and into fourth place, the final Champions League qualification position.
Dolphins’ depth at RB likely to be tested this week by virus
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Duke Johnson has played in just one game this season. He’s carried the ball four times. His longest carry has gone for 6 yards.
And he might be vital to the Miami Dolphins’ hopes this weekend.
With the team’s two leading rushers on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list — and therefore very questionable to be ready for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets — the Dolphins had no choice but to promote Johnson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Unless Myles Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed can return, it looks as if Johnson may end up as a primary ball-carrier for the first time this season.
“I kind of go by my day to day like I’m playing every week,” Johnson said. “It’s a routine that I have whether I’m on the practice squad or not. Kind of the same routine so when you do get called up, you don’t change anything. You don’t try anything different that will throw you off. Do everything the same.”
Johnson’s only other appearance this season was against the Jets, his four carries coming down the stretch to help Miami finish off a 24-17 win on Nov. 21. The Dolphins (6-7) have won five consecutive games now, but returned from the bye week to learn that Gaskin, Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay — the three running backs on the 53-man roster last week — all had to enter the NFL’s virus protocols.
WA wrestling tourneys linked to dozens of COVID-19 cases
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Nearly 100 COVID-19 cases — including several identified as the omicron variant — have been linked to recent high school wrestling tournaments, said health authorities in Washington state.
The Department of Health, along with local health jurisdictions in multiple counties, have been investigating several outbreaks among unvaccinated and vaccinated people.
Between 80 to 90 cases have been linked to the tournaments that happened Dec. 4. State epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said he expects more cases to be identified in the coming hours and days.
“This is an early ongoing investigation,” Lindquist said of the outbreak during a media briefing Wednesday. “I have a sense it’s going to be very large and I have a sense that omicron is going to play a big role in this.”
Health officials as of Wednesday afternoon had confirmed that three of the cases were the omicron variant with about 10 others identified as probable omicron cases, Lindquist said.
Former Celtics boss Danny Ainge joins Utah Jazz as CEO
SALT LAKE CITY — Danny Ainge, who helped the Boston Celtics win two NBA titles as a player and another as a team executive, is the new CEO of the Utah Jazz.
Ainge stepped into his new role Wednesday. He was also named an alternate governor for the Jazz on the NBA’s Board of Governors.
“Joining the Jazz was a natural and perfect fit for me, as my roots in Utah are deep and strong,” Ainge said in a statement announcing his new position.
Ainge stepped down from the Celtics front office in June, just hours after they were eliminated from the postseason. He won championships with Boston as a player in 1984 and 1986 and took over as president of basketball operations in 2003. He was voted the league’s top executive in 2008, when Boston won its 17th championship — an NBA record that has since been matched by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Although he made one All-Star team and was the starting guard on two Celtics champions, Ainge’s greatest accomplishment in Boston was constructing a new Big Three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen that in 2008 ended the longest title drought in franchise history.
Shepherd QB Bagent leads AP Division II All-America team
Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent, a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II player of the year, headlines The Associated Press Division II All-America team released Wednesday.
The AP D-II All-America team presented by Regions Bank was chosen by a panel of sports writers and sports information directors in conjunction with COSIDA.
Bagent, who has passed for 5,000 yards and led Shepherd to the semifinals, is one of eight finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy. The winner will be announced Friday.
Receiver Henry Litwin from Slippery Rock, another Harlon Hill finalist, also made the first team, joined by running backs Cody Schrader from Truman State and Dwayne McGee from Lenoir-Rhyne.
Schrader has run for 2,074 yards to lead Division II.
Ferris State, which plays Valdosta State for the national championship Saturday, placed offensive lineman Dylan Pasquali on the first team and defensive lineman Caleb Murphy and receiver Marcus Taylor on the second team. Taylor was selected as an all-purpose player.
Devils get G Gillies from Blues for future considerations
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have acquired goaltender Jon Gillies from the St. Louis Blues for future considerations.
In announcing the deal Wednesday, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Gillies will report to New Jersey. The 27-year old appeared in one game for the Blues this season. He has played in 13 games over four seasons with St. Louis and Calgary.
Gillies signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Dec. 8 and made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim four days later. He also played in five minor league games, with Maine (ECHL, 1), Providence (AHL, 3) and Lehigh Valley (AHL, 1), posting a 3-1-0 mark with a 1.76 goals-against average in his four AHL starts.
The native of Concord, N.H. played three seasons at Providence College. He was drafted in 2012 by Calgary.
MLS will jumpstart 2022 season ahead of World Cup in Qatar
NEW YORK — Major League Soccer’s regular season will start earlier than ever before in 2022 so play is wrapped up before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.
Eighteen teams will begin play on Feb. 26. The final day of the regular season, known as Decision Day, is set for Oct. 9.
The MLS Cup championship is set for Nov. 5, ahead of the start of the World Cup on Nov. 21.
The 2021 season ended Saturday with New York City FC winning the title over the Portland Timbers. In a short offseason turnaround, NYCFC will open the upcoming season on Feb. 27 on the road against the LA Galaxy.
The 2022 season will include the debut of expansion club Charlotte FC. Nashville is set to open its new stadium and NYCFC is scheduled to play games at Red Bull Stadium and Citi Field in addition to Yankee Stadium.
The MLS All-Star game is scheduled for Aug. 10 at Minnesota United’s Allianz Field.
Watford coronavirus outbreak sees game at Burnley called off
LONDON — A coronavirus outbreak at Watford led to its game at Burnley being called off less than three hours before kickoff on Wednesday, becoming the third Premier League postponement in four days.
“The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad,” the Premier League said. “As a result, the club has an insufficient number of first team players available to fulfil the match.”
But Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers expressed his disappointment that Leicester’s request for Thursday’s game against Tottenham to be postponed was rejected by the Premier League. Leicester will be without nine players due to coronavirus-related issues and injuries.
Mönchengladbach slumps to 4th successive Bundesliga loss
BERLIN — Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp’s late saves ensured Borussia Mönchengladbach fell to a fourth consecutive Bundesliga loss on Wednesday.
Trapp stopped efforts from Matthias Ginter then Patrick Herrmann to secure a 3-2 win after a frenetic finale as Gladbach pushed for an equalizer against Frankfurt’s 10 men. Frankfurt moved up to seventh ahead of the 17th round’s late games.
Gladbach was hoping to bounce back after three heavy defeats in a row — the 4-1 loss to Cologne in the Rhine derby, a 6-0 thrashing at home from Freiburg, then another 4-1 defeat at Leipzig.
But it was clear that coach Adi Hütter’s team was feeling the strain, despite Florian Neuhaus scoring with the first chance of the game against Hütter’s former team in the sixth minute.
Rafael Borré equalized against the run of play in the 45th, set up on a counterattack by Sebastian Rode, who sent Jesper Lindström on his way down the right to cross for the unmarked Borré.
Lindström took advantage of more lax defending to make it 2-1 to Frankfurt in the 50th, four minutes before Ramy Bensebaini equalized from the penalty spot.
Daichi Kamada answered straight away with Frankfurt’s third as Gladbach’s defense remained fallible.
Barclays to invest $40M in English women’s soccer as sponsor
LONDON — Barclays is doubling its investment in English women’s football as part of its sponsorship of the top two divisions.
The bank has extended a deal through 2025 to be the title sponsor of the Football Association-run Women’s Super League and it will also now be linked to the second-tier Championship.
Barclays said it would invest more than 30 million pounds ($40 million) in the women’s game and for younger girls over the next three years, compared with 15 million pounds under the first deal with the FA from 2019.
Lights driver Malukas promoted to IndyCar to drive for Coyne
INDIANAPOLIS — David Malukas became the third Indy Lights driver promoted to IndyCar when Dale Coyne Racing hired the 20-year-old for next season on Wednesday.
Malukas will drive the No. 18 for Coyne in a partnership with HMD Motorsports, the Indy Lights team owned by Malukas’ father.
Malukas won seven races last season and finished second in the Lights standings behind champion Kyle Kirkwood, who landed an IndyCar ride with A.J. Foyt Racing while Lights driver Devlin DeFrancesco was promoted to IndyCar by Andretti Autosport.
Malukas is the youngest of the three set to debut next season in the big leagues. He’s from outside of Chicago, about 10 miles from the Dale Coyne Racing shop.
“It has been my dream since a little kid to get to this point and I am thrilled to get it started with this team,” Malukas said. “After my first test with DCR, I felt right at home. They are like family already and I am excited to see what we can accomplish.”
Malukas is a Road to Indy graduate and also competed in 2020 in the Formula Regional Americas Championship, where he won two races.
Formula One finale to be reviewed by FIA for future lessons
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The motorsports governing body for Formula One said Wednesday it will conduct “a detailed analysis” of the wild ending at the season finale that decided the championship in favor of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.
The FIA said Sunday’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix had created a controversy that is “tarnishing the image of the championship.”
Verstappen claimed his first world title when he passed Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes on the final lap. He was given the opportunity after a key decision by race director Michael Masi.
Hamilton had led 51 of the 58 laps until a crash by Nicholas Latifi brought out the safety car with five laps remaining. Verstappen stopped under yellow for a fresh set of tires, and Masi flipped his decision and let the drivers separating Verstappen from Hamilton pass the safety car under yellow.
The race resumed with one lap remaining and Verstappen restarting second behind Hamilton. He passed Hamilton in the fifth turn and won his first title.
