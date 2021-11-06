Rams DT Joseph-Day needs surgery, could be out for season
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day could miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on an injured pectoral muscle.
Rams coach Sean McVay announced Friday that Joseph-Day has reaggravated the injury that caused him to miss the team’s last game against Houston. The fourth-year pro and three-year Rams starter needs surgery that will keep him out indefinitely.
“That’s a big loss for our football team,” McVay said. “Whether or not that means he’ll return at any point this season, I think we’ll have to see after the surgery. But guys will be asked to step up, and that’s a bummer for us.”
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (back) and receiver Robert Woods (foot) both were limited in practice Friday after sitting out the Rams’ two previous workouts this week, but both are expected to play Sunday night when the Rams (7-1) host the Tennessee Titans (6-2).
Jalen Ramsey also missed Friday’s practice after banging his knee during Thursday’s workout, but McVay expects his 2020 All-Pro defensive back to play.
The Rams intend to wait until Sunday to decide whether Von Miller will make his debut with his new team. The pass-rushing linebacker, acquired Monday in a trade with Denver, missed the Broncos’ most recent game with an ankle injury, but it appears to be healing well, McVay said.
“It’s hard, because we really haven’t had a lot of exposure to Von, and he’s so tough,” McVay said. “He’s such a great competitor. He’s always really pushing it.”
Joseph-Day is in his third season as a key contributor on the Rams’ defensive line. He has three sacks and 38 tackles in seven starts this season, providing a steady run-stopping presence in the absence of longtime defensive tackle Michael Brockers, who left for Detroit last spring.
Greg Gaines largely filled in for Joseph-Day last week against the Texans alongside Aaron Donald and A’Shawn Robinson. Gaines and Robinson have split playing time in the third spot on the defensive line.
Stafford has been limited all week by a stiff back, but McVay says he’s still confident the 13th-year pro will be healthy enough to face the Titans. Stafford told the media on Wednesday that he would play.
“You talk about a tough competitor that’s worked through a lot of things over the course of his career,” McVay said. “He’s had some things like this that have kind of popped up in previous years, and he doesn’t seem to be concerned about it.”
Stafford is off to a spectacular start to his first season with the Rams, passing for 2,477 yards and 22 touchdowns while generating MVP buzz.
Rookie linebacker Ernest Jones also stayed home Friday with an apparent case of stomach flu, but McVay thinks he’ll play Sunday. Jones made his first NFL start last week, making nine tackles and an interception.
Although the Rams have lost Joseph-Day, starting cornerback Darious Williams is expected to play Sunday after a three-game absence with a sprained ankle.
Hundreds of thousands of fans celebrate Braves title in parade
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves were cheered by hundreds of thousands of fans in a two-stage parade on Friday celebrating the team’s first World Series championship since 1995.
Some area schools closed, and students seized the opportunity to attend the event.
“That’s what the fun part of this is,” Braves chairman Terry McGuirk said. “Every block it was just kids and it was all kids. Never, never did I expect to see that many little guys.”
The parade started in downtown Atlanta, near the Braves’ former home at Turner Field. The route took the busses, floats and pickup trucks past a memorial to late Hall of Famer Hank Aaron at the site of old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. The procession then headed to Peachtree Street, where fans packed sidewalks several rows deep.
Atlanta police estimated 300,000 to 400,000 fans attended the downtown portion of the parade.
The fan turnout was similarly strong for the final mile of the parade, which ended at the Braves’ current Truist Park in suburban Cobb County. The stadium was filled. Thousands more fans packed the mixed-entertainment complex outside the stadium.
The Braves were lured to Cobb County by tax incentives and the ability to build a complex of dining, shopping, apartments and entertainment adjacent to the new stadium, which opened in 2017.
McGuirk said he thought “there were well more than a million people” overall.
Disconnect: Browns cut ties with OBJ, end drama-filled stay
CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham’s final target with the Browns was a pass thrown to him late, high and out of his reach.
He tried catching it with one hand.
Another incompletion, and like OBJ’s time with Cleveland, a failure.
Out of patience with Beckham’s antics and attitude, the Browns on Friday said they’re releasing the polarizing star wide receiver, whose arrival 2½ years ago triggered a celebration and spawned wild expectations never met.
Beckham’s unceremonious exit — still not official — came on his 29th birthday and days after his father shared an 11-minute video on social media highlighting plays on which Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw him the ball.
Beckham was excused from two days of practice while his agents tried to work out an amicable parting with general manager Andrew Berry as the Browns (4-4) were preparing to play a critical game on Sunday in Cincinnati.
“This really is not about the video,” Berry said a few hours after the Browns announced the breakup. “It’s really about a series of discussions, certainly over the last week but even spanning back longer than that.”
Beckham wanted out of Cleveland almost from the time he was acquired in a 2019 blockbuster trade from the New York Giants. He asked to be traded several times, and now has his wish. Sort of.
It was supposed to be so different. The Browns thought Beckham could be the final piece, the game-changing playmaker for Mayfield, capable of transforming the offense and leading Cleveland to Super Bowls. Instead, Beckham was injured, frustrated and mostly used as a decoy.
“I don’t think anyone envisioned when the organization traded for Odell three years ago that this would really be the resolution,” said Berry, who inherited Beckham after former GM John Dorsey pulled off the trade.
Russia wins doubles to eliminate US, reach BJK Cup final
PRAGUE — Russia won the decisive doubles match Friday to beat the United States 2-1 and reach the final of the Billie Jean King Cup.
Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova defeated the American pair of Shelby Rogers and Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-3 after the teams split the two singles matches of their semifinal.
Russia reached its first final since 2015 in the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup.
“We feel amazing,” Kudermetova said.
The Russians are seeking their fifth title and will play Australia or Switzerland in Saturday’s final at Prague’s O2 Arena.
The U.S. is the most successful nation in the competition with 18 trophies but Russia took a 1-0 lead when Samsonova rallied from a set down to beat Sloane Stephens 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Samsonova broke Stephens in the fifth game on the final set and again in the ninth game, converting her second match point when Stephens’ backhand went wide.
Samsonova, who also beat Stephens at this year’s Wimbledon, was making her singles debut for Russia and said she was “a little bit nervous.”
Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Friday he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots.
Speaking on SiriusXM’s “Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said: “I’m not an anti-vax, flat-earther. I have an allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself and I’m very proud of the research that went into that.”
Rodgers, who turns 38 on Dec. 2, did not say what ingredient he was allergic to, or how he knows he is allergic.
Rodgers, who has been tested daily as part of NFL protocols for the unvaccinated, found out he contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday. The reigning NFL MVP said he didn’t feel well on Thursday but was much better on Friday.
Rodgers can’t rejoin the Packers for 10 days, missing Sunday’s game at Kansas City. He must have a negative test to return to the team on Nov. 13.
During the interview with McAfee, Rodgers misquoted the CDC website and offered his explanation for why hasn’t taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Rodgers said the CDC’s website says “should you have an allergy to any of the ingredients, you should not get one of the mRNA vaccines. So those two (Moderna and Pfizer) were out already.”
Instead the CDC site says, “If you have had a severe allergic reaction or an immediate allergic reaction — even if it was not severe — to any ingredient in an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, you should not get either of the currently available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.”
Rodgers did not say he had an allergic reaction.
He said with some of the public issues involving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — clotting issues and his “hearing of multiple people who had had adverse events around getting the J&J ... the J&J shot was not even an option at that point.”
The COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. were tested in tens of thousands of people and proven to be both safe and effective at dramatically reducing the risk of serious disease and death. The vaccines now have been given to more than 200 million Americans and that real-world use plus extra government safety tracking have made clear that serious side effects are extremely rare — and that any risk is far lower than the risks posed by COVID-19.
Rodgers’ research led him to a treatment he did not detail, and he said the NFL was aware of the treatment protocol he was using, which took “multiple months.”
Dusty Baker gets contract from Houston Astros for 2022
HOUSTON — Dusty Baker will return as manager of the Houston Astros for a third season after agreeing to a one-year contract with the AL champions.
Baker took over from AJ Hinch, who was suspended by MLB for his role in the team’s sign stealing and then fired. The Astros lost to Tampa Bay in the 2020 AL Championship Series and to Atlanta in this year’s six-game World Series.
“We have an exciting future here -- and present,” Baker said Friday. “I just had some unfinished business to take care of, but we’re close. We’re getting better every year.”
The 72-year-old Baker has never won a World Series title as a manager. He has 1,987 regular-season wins as a manager.
Baker said he has enjoyed his time in Houston, even adapting to the team’s focus on analytics.
“I was talking to some of our sabermetrics guys, and I said, ‘Hey, I guess you can teach an old dog new tricks,’ and they said, ‘Depends on the dog,’” Baker said with a grin. “That was a compliment, I guess.”
Owner Jim Crane said he expects the team’s payroll to be near the luxury tax level and possibly above. Negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players’ association are ongoing to set rules for after Dec. 1.
Larson fastest at Phoenix among 4 championship drivers
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Larson was the best of NASCAR’s four title contenders Friday in the final practice before the championship is decided in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Larson turned in the top speed of 135.293 mph among the four finalists and was second-fastest overall in 10-lap average at 131.935 in the No. 5 Chevrolet. Larson also set the fastest five-lap average.
The championship showdown Sunday at the mile track comes down to Hendrick Motorsports vs. Joe Gibbs Racing. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott represent Hendrick, the winningest team in NASCAR history. Martin Truex Jr. and Hamlin represent JGR.
Elliott was fifth with a top lap of 135.019, Hamlin was eighth at 134.118 and Truex was 18th at 133.427. Elliott was right behind Larson for best 10-lap average at 131.776.
The starting order for the championship race will be set at Saturday’s qualifying session.
Elliott’s victory a year ago at Phoenix clinched NASCAR’s most popular driver’s first career Cup championship. Truex was the 2017 champion, while Hamlin and Larson are in search of their first Cup titles. Truex won the spring Phoenix race.
Hamlin has lost three previous championship battles. Hamlin led the Cup standings for 22 consecutive weeks but lost the regular-season championship to Larson over the final three weeks.
Giants’ injured Barkley off COVID list, but out vs. Raiders
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.. — New York Giants injured running back Saquon Barkley and starting safety Xavier McKinney were taken off the COVID-19 list Friday.
Barkley has missed the past three games with a sprained ankle sustained on Oct. 10 against Dallas. He will not play on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium because of the injury.
McKinney, who missed the last two days of practice while in the COVID protocol, practiced fully Friday and is expected to play in the Giants’ final game before their bye week.
Both players were placed on the COVID list on Wednesday after twice testing positive. The Giants subsequently found out the testing company was reporting many false positives and started using a more advanced test to confirm for the virus.
The team said linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle), defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) also will not play against the AFC West-leading Raiders (5-2). Las Vegas did not rule out any players returning from its bye week.
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who was been sidelined with a knee injury the last three weeks, practiced on a limited basis the past two days and was listed as questionable. Rookie running back Gary Brightwell, who was placed in the COVID protocol on Thursday, also is questionable, along with receiver John Ross (quad).
Wolff settles for a 2-shot lead over Scheffler at Mayakoba
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Matthew Wolff was on the verge of building a big lead Friday at Mayakoba until a pair of late bogeys forced him to settle for a 3-under 68 and a two-shot lead over fast-closing Scottie Scheffler in the World Wide Technology Championship.
Wolff had no trouble making birdies on the day after he opened with a 10-birdie round of 61. He birdied all the par 5s at El Camaleon for the second straight day, the last one with a nifty pitch to 6 feet at No. 13 that took him to 15 under.
But he found a greenside bunker on the tough par-4 16th, which played into a light wind, and failed to get up-and-down with a 35-yard sand shot. His 3-wood off the tee at the 18th went left into a bunker, and he missed a 12-foot par putt on his final hole.
That dropped him to 13-under 129, still in the lead and looking to be in command of his game. The 16th and 18th are two of the three toughest holes on the course.
With Domi in COVID-19 protocol, Blue Jackets now lose Laine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without key forwards Patrik Laine and Max Domi for Saturday’s game against Colorado.
The Blue Jackets said Friday that the 23-year-old Laine will miss four to six weeks with an oblique strain. He got hurt during Wednesday overtime win at Colorado.
Domi was put into quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. The test result came in after the Blue Jackets’ overtime win at New Jersey, so Domi was left behind for quarantine there.
Laine is second on the team in scoring with three goals and seven assists. The 26-year-old Domi has had some tough luck. He had shoulder surgery in the offseason and then then missed four games this season with a fractured rib. He has a goal and three assists.
Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev suspended 2 games
NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was suspended for two games without pay Friday for an illegal check to the head of Toronto’s Mitch Marner.
The incident occurred in the first period of the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 overtime victory Thursday night in Toronto.
Victor Hedman hooked Marner before Sergachev immediately followed with a check to the head on Marner. Sergachev was assessed a minor penalty.
The suspension will cost Sergachev $48,000.
Congress urges Washington Football Team to lift NDAs
WASHINGTON — Two members of the House of Representatives urged the NFL and the Washington Football Team to release individuals from non-disclosure agreements that would prevent them from discussing sexual harassment and workplace issues at owner Daniel Snyder’s club.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat who is chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat who is chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, said Friday they want full transparency from the league and the team.
“Congress has a responsibility to combat harassment and discrimination in the workplace. If the NFL shares our commitment to address these issues, it will be fully transparent about the findings of the internal review and will allow all individuals to speak freely without fear of retaliation,” Maloney said.
Maloney and Krishnamoorthi sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Oct. 21 requesting that all documents and communication related to the probe into the Washington Football Team be turned over by Thursday.
C-USA adding Liberty, Jacksonville St, Sam Houston St, NMSU
Conference USA announced Friday that it will add Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State in 2023 as the league tries to replenish its ranks after having nine schools announce plans to leave in the last month.
C-USA said its new members will join July 1, 2023.
“We are incredibly excited about adding these four new members and feel there is tremendous upside in these moves for our conference,” Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement. “We have been deliberate in our efforts for the past few weeks to get us to this point and will continue to evaluate and consider our additional options for membership.”
The C-USA overhaul might not be done, either: Mid-American Conference presidents met Friday with possible expansion on the agenda and C-USA members Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State as potential options, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league’s discussions are private.
Saints’ Payton gives Siemian the nod for start vs Falcons
METAIRIE, La. — Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian will start a game for the first time in more than two years when New Orleans hosts Atlanta on Sunday.
Saints coach Sean Payton announced his decision on Friday, specifying that fellow quarterback Taysom Hill, who came back this week from an Oct. 10 concussion, also is expected to play against the Falcons.
“It’s just what we’re doing this week,” Payton said. “A lot of it’s based on I felt like Trevor played well last week. Taysom was coming out (of the concussion protocol) just at that same time.
“We’ll see each week,” Payton added. “We’ve got a good plan we feel like this week relative to this game and we’ll kind of go from there.”
Siemian, now in his seventh pro season out of Northwestern, came on in relief of injured starter Jameis Winston in the second quarter of last week’s 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay. Siemian completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown without a turnover. He led five scoring drives in all — two that ended with touchdowns and three with field goals.
Before last Sunday, Siemian had not played in a regular-season game since Sept. 16, 2019, when he started for the New York Jets because of an illness to then-Jets first-string QB Sam Darnold. Siemian’s ankle was injured in that game and he missed the rest of the season. He spent part of 2020 with New Orleans but did not play because Winston and Hill were already backing up Drew Brees.
This season, Siemian has been slotted as the primary backup for games Winston started because Hill, who competed for the starting job in training camp, would spend much of the week preparing to serve in multiple roles in the offense and on special teams.
Cardinals down 3 assistants vs. 49ers because of COVID-19
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals will be without three assistant coaches for their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols.
Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, running backs coach James Saxon and assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin will not travel to the game.
The Cardinals said on Friday that assistant special teams coach Devin Fitzsimmons will handle Rodgers’ special teams responsibilities. The duties of the other two assistants will be split among the remainder of the coaching staff.
The Cardinals might be short-handed on the field as well. Quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) didn’t practice for a third straight day on Friday. Both are listed as questionable for Sunday.
It’s the second time in a month that the Cardinals will be missing coaches during a game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner missed the team’s win over the Cleveland Browns in October because of COVID-19 protocols.
G Carey Price to rejoin Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL — Carey Price is preparing to return to the Montreal Canadiens.
The superstar goalie will rejoin the team on Monday, according to Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme. Price will meet with athletic therapists and develop a plan moving forward, Ducharme said Friday.
Price voluntarily entered the NHL’s player assistance program on Oct. 7.
The assistance program, jointly run by the league and the NHL Players’ Association, helps players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.
No official reason was given as to why Price entered the program, but his wife, Angela, cited mental health in an Instagram post when the news first broke that he would miss the start of the season.
PHF head: `Time is now’ for women’s hockey groups to unite
Tyler Tumminia placed the onus on the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association to resolve its differences with her Premier Hockey Federation in hopes of finally establishing a single women’s pro league in North America.
And the commissioner of the rebranded U.S.-based federation on Friday said time is running short on reaching a deal if the two sides want to take advantage of the quadrennial boost of attention the women’s game generates from the Winter Games being played in Beijing in February.
“I think the window is starting to close, so I think they need to make a couple of decisions whether that’s through leadership or their players to determine whether or not they want to grow the game together,” Tumminia said during a Zoom call with reporters.
“We’re at the point where you have to come to the table now if you really want to grow it,” she added. “So I anticipate growing it together. I want that. We all want that. I think that’s what’s good for the sport. ... And it’s up to them. They have to make the decision now.”
PWHPA head Jayna Hefford did not respond to messages seeking comment.
On the eve of preparing to open its seventh season under a new name, with the backing of new owners, a new broadcast deal and set to play its first games in Canada, the previously named National Women’s Hockey Leaguecontinues to deal with the familiar issue of unity.
Tumminia’s comments were but the latest she’s made over the past year in a bid for the PHF — North America’s first and only league to pay women’s hockey players a salary — and the PWHPA to come together.
The PWHPA was formed 2½ years ago following the demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, and has consistently balked at joining what’s now called the PHF. The PWHPA is made up of a majority of United States and Canada’s national team members, who want to start over in establishing a single long-term economically sustainable league in which players are paid fair wages and receive benefits.
Indians exercise option on All-Star 3B Ramírez
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians picked up José Ramírez’s $12 million contract option for 2022 on Friday after the All-Star third baseman had another MVP-caliber season.
Ramírez was one of the only bright spots for the team’s inconsistent offense. The 29-year-old batted .266 with 36 homers, 103 RBIs and 27 steals in the final year of a team-friendly $26 million, four-year deal.
The Indians, who will be known as the Guardians next season, also declined a $7 million option for catcher Roberto Pérez, who gets a $450,000 buyout, and hired Chris Valaika as their hitting coach.
Coach: McCaffrey could see limited reps vs. Patriots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey has a chance to play Sunday against the New England Patriots if he can make it through practice on Saturday without any setbacks.
Quarterback Sam Darnold (concussion/shoulder) could be active too after being listed as questionable on the injury report Friday.
Rhule said he is “hopeful“ that McCaffrey can play, but indicated the 2019 All-Pro wouldn’t see a full amount of snaps if he’s able to go. McCaffrey has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury and was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. He is not yet on the 53-man roster, so he has no injury designation.
“Saturday is typically the day we move around and try to have explosive movements,” Rhule said. “So we will see if he is able to hit full speed. He is obviously in good condition and knows the game plan. So I am hopeful that Christian might play, I really am.”
McCaffrey had not practiced in three weeks before this week, so Rhule doesn’t want to risk overusing his star player. He said he is happy with how McCaffrey’s backup, Chuba Hubbard, has performed.
Judon gets $10K Week 1 fine rescinded after NFL review
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots linebacker Matt Judon had to wait two months, but he received something rare this week: an about-face from the NFL.
The league rescinded a $10,300 fine assessed to Judon for a play during New England’s Week 1 loss to Miami. It was levied after he was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty following a scrum along the sideline at the end of a Patriots punt return.
Judon said at the time that he never got a clear explanation from the referee why he was flagged and planned to appeal. He received word this week that it was successful.
Champions event washed out by rain, 36 holes for Saturday
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The opening round of the TimberTech Championship was washed out by rain Friday, and the plan was for a 36-hole Saturday on the PGA Tour Champions.
The tournament is the second of three in the postseason for the Charles Schwab Cup.
Brian Claar, the vice president in charge of rules and competition, said 5 inches of rain had fallen by noon on Friday at The Old Course at Broken Sound. More rain was in the forecast, leading to the decision to postpone the opening round.
Claar said the 54-man field would start on both tees in the morning, and then play the second round starting on the opposite nine for the afternoon.
Mercedes tops Red Bull in 1st practice for Mexican GP
MEXICO CITY — Mercedes posted the fastest laps in Friday’s first practice ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, a race that is expected to favor Red Bull and season championship leader Max Verstappen.
Valtteri Bottas was 0.076 seconds quicker than teammate Lewis Hamilton, who trails Verstappen by 12 points in the championship with five races left.
Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez were third and fourth.
Perez had a rough start in dusty conditions in front of his home crowd at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. He spun into the wall just a few minutes after the session began and damaged his rear wing. The crash forced Perez into his garage for almost half of the 60-minute session for repairs.
Formula One returned to Mexico City this season after canceling the race in 2020 because of the pandemic. Verstappen won the race in 2017 and 2018. Hamilton won in 2019 and also clinched his 2017 and 2018 championships at the track.
Bertasio holds 2-shot lead after 2nd round in Portugal
VILAMOURA, Portugal — Nino Bertasio carded a 2-under 69 Friday to hold a two-shot lead after the second round of the Portugal Masters.
The Italian hit three birdies at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course to go with one bogey, a day after he shot a 61 for the lowest European Tour round of his career.
Bertasio entered the day with a four-shot lead but saw it halved with Adri Arnaus, Lucas Bjerregaard, Matthieu Pavon and Thomas Pieters all two strokes back heading into the weekend.
“A good second round in. Tomorrow starts the weekend, basically a new tournament, and I’m looking forward to it,” the leader said.
Bertasio, 33, is seeking his first win after nine top-10 finishes in six seasons on the tour.
Sharks send promising rookie Eklund back to Sweden
SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks reassigned promising rookie forward William Eklund to his club team in Sweden on Friday, delaying the start of his entry contract for one season.
The 19-year-old Eklund was San Jose’s seventh pick in the draft this year and quickly showed signs of why the Sharks believe he will be a foundation piece for the future.
Eklund had four assists in nine games and didn’t look overmatched in his first stint in the NHL.
But the Sharks still opted to send him back to Djurgardens IF in Sweden before he played his 10th game, which would have triggered the first year of his three-year entry contract.
No. 1 Djokovic and No. 2 Medvedev reach Paris Masters semis
PARIS — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat unseeded American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 on Friday to reach the Paris Masters semifinals and remain on course for a record-extending sixth title at the tournament.
Djokovic is also vying for a record 37th Masters title. He is tied on 36 with fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic, who next faces seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, is playing in his first tournament since losing the U.S. Open final in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in September.
“I felt good, considering that it was only second match back on the tour from almost two months of not playing a competitive match,” said Djokovic, who had a walkover in the third round after Gael Monfils pulled out injured. “I have to be satisfied, but also there are things that need to improve, and I know that.”
He could face Medvedev, the defending Paris Masters champion, in the final again this Sunday. The second-seeded Russian saved three set points at 5-4 and 0-40 in the first set before beating French qualifier Hugo Gaston 7-6 (7), 6-4.
He plays the winner of the last quarterfinal between fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev and No. 6 Casper Ruud.
A double break of serve put Medvedev 4-0 up in the second set.
But Gaston, who won seven straight games from 5-0 down in the second set against Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz in the third round, rallied to 4-3.
Medvedev’s 12th and 13th aces made it 5-3.
Keita Najakima leads Asia-Pacific Amateur by 1
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Keita Najakima of Japan made a pair of 15-foot putts over the last three holes Friday, the last one for par on the 18th hole, for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
That set the stage for a compelling finish at Dubai Creek and Yacht Club, with the winner getting a spot in the Masters and the British Open at St. Andrews next year.
Nakajima is the No. 1 amateur in the world. He already won on the Japan Golf Tour this year while playing on an exemption. He is trying to join Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and former No. 1 amateur Takumi Kanaya as the only Japanese winners of this event.
Right behind is Lin, who had a 65 in his bid become the only three-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur since it began in 2009. Lin, who started his college career at Southern California and now plays at Florida, won in 2017 and 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nakajima was at 11-under 202.
Fox Sports heads to Naval Academy for military salute
Fox Sports could have had one of the more intriguing games of the week with Green Bay visiting Kansas City — until Aaron Rodgers went into the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, ending a potential shootout with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Fox is taking its pregame show on the road, though, for its annual salute to the military for Veterans Day.
This year’s salute will take place from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, marking the second time in three years the show is taking place from a military academy. Fox visited the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2019.
MLS 2022 final on Nov 5, 16 days before start of World Cup
NEW YORK — Major League Soccer’s 2022 season will start Feb. 26 and its postseason final will be on Nov. 5, a month earlier than this year, to complete play before the World Cup starts on Nov. 21.
The league said Friday that its regular season will end Oct. 9.
Charlotte, an expansion team that starts play next season, will join the Eastern Conference. Nashville will move to the Western Conference, leaving two 14-team conferences.
Each team will again play 34 matches, two against each conference opponent and eight games against teams from the other conference. Teams will have at most five midweek matches, with a goal of one each in May, June and July, and two in August.
The league said it will avoid scheduling games in the FIFA international fixture windows of March, June and September, but will at a team’s request consider playing in the March window of the second weekend of the extended June window.
Olympic champion ski racer Shiffrin dealing with back issue
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is not able to ski and prepare the way she would like to currently because of a hurt back that she likened to “a very severe muscle spasm or kind of a strain” in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday.
Speaking via video conference from Edwards, Colorado, the Alpine star said she hasn’t “really been able to do much of any skiing at all” since Oct. 23, when she won the season-opening giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, for her 70th career World Cup victory.
Expected to be one of the main faces of the Beijing Games in February, Shiffrin already owns three medals from past Winter Games, along with three World Cup overall titles. She has the third-most race wins in World Cup history, trailing only Lindsey Vonn and Ingemar Stenmark.
“I just need to let it heal. It doesn’t take that long if I just take the time. But I want to be training right now. So I take a day, and then I’m like, ‘All right, maybe it’s good enough; I can go out and ski.′ And then I go out and ski and I take a few turns, and I’m like, ‘Ow. It’s really painful,’” the 26-year-old American said. “It just takes a little bit to be able to really push on my skis with full-on intensity, which is frustrating, because right now, this is the bulk of time where I would normally be training all four events.”
Her aim is to enter every individual race in Beijing: slalom, giant slalom, downhill, super-G and the combined (which adds times from downhill and slalom).
Dallas assistant Varas hired as US Under-20 national coach
CHICAGO — Dallas assistant Mikey Varas was hired Friday as head coach of the U.S. under-20 national team.
Varas served as Luchi Gonzalez’s assistant for three seasons with the Major League Soccer club.
The U.S. will be trying to qualify for the 2023 Under-20 World Cup. The 2021 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Belgium’s Hendrickx wins short program at ISU GP in Turin
TURIN, Italy — Loena Hendrickx of Belgium was the surprise winner of the women’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix in Italy on Friday.
Skating to “Caruso”, Hendrickx compiled a personal-best score of 73.52 points.
Russians Maiia Khromykh and Anna Shcherbakova, this year’s world champion, placed second and third, respectively.
“It felt strange, a bit more pressure than normally, I wanted to skate clean and enjoy my day. I am very surprised with the result,” said Hendrickx, who was celebrating her 22nd birthday. “I couldn’t have made myself a better present.”
Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France led the rhythm dance ahead of Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and the Russian pair of Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin.
The event was originally scheduled for Chongqing, China, but was moved to Italy due to travel restrictions and other issues related to the pandemic. It is the third of six competitions on the Grand Prix schedule.
German soccer game called off after 18 virus cases at club
SANDHAUSEN, Germany — A German second-division soccer game was postponed Friday after one of the clubs reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus among players and staff.
The outbreak left Sandhausen without enough players for the game against league leader St. Pauli on Sunday to go ahead as scheduled, the German Football League ruled. It hasn’t set a new date.
Sandhausen said late Thursday that players came forward with symptoms similar to a cold at training on Wednesday and subsequently 12 players and six staff members tested positive for the virus. They are all in isolation.
Soccer games in Germany were repeatedly moved or postponed last season because of outbreaks on teams. That’s become a rarity this season after the rollout of the vaccine program to younger age groups.
The positive tests for players come against a backdrop of soaring virus case numbers in Germany. The country reported a record 37,120 new infections on Friday.
Żurkowski shines for Empoli in 2-2 draw with Genoa
ROME — Substitute Szymon Żurkowski set up one goal then scored another for Empoli in a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Genoa in Serie A on Friday.
Flavio Bianchi equalized for Genoa in the 89th, perhaps saving the job of Genoa coach Davide Ballardini.
Empoli moved up to eighth while Genoa — which has only one win in 12 matches — moved one spot above the drop zone.
Żurkowski first set up Federico Di Francesco in the center of the 18-yard box then scored from 25 yards over a 10-minute stretch in the second half.
Domenico Criscito had put Genoa ahead with a first-half penalty. The former Italy international has converted 15 of 17 penalties in Serie A, including his last seven.
Cádiz wins 1-0 at Bilbao to escape Spanish league drop zone
BILBAO, Spain — Cádiz won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao to move out of the Spanish league’s relegation zone on Friday.
Salvi Sánchez scored the winner in the sixth minute from a tight angle following a pass by Anthony Lozano at San Mamés Stadium.
Unai Simón saved Bilbao from falling further behind when the Spain goalkeeper saved a shot by Alberto Perea after he stole the ball from defender Unai Nuñéz.
But Bilbao was never able to break down Cádiz’s disciplined defense to get an equalizer.
Cádiz’s second win of the season lifted it into 14th place before the rest of round’s matches are played this weekend. It is two points from the relegation zone in a packed lower part of the table.
Bilbao’s second loss of the campaign left it in eighth place, just ahead of Barcelona before it visits Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Mainz holds injury-hit Gladbach 1-1 in Bundesliga
MAINZ, Germany — Mainz fought back to earn a 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Friday, denying the visitors what would have been a third consecutive win.
Silvan Widmer scored the equalizer for Mainz in the 76th minute, curling in a shot off the far post despite being faced by several defenders. It was the Swiss defender’s first Bundesliga goal.
The home team had been pushing hard before that, with Gladbach relying on goalkeeper Yann Sommer to maintain its lead off a goal scored by Florian Neuhaus against the run of play in the 38th.
It was shaping up to be a frustrating evening for Gladbach with both Swiss defender Nico Elvedi and compatriot Breel Embolo going off injured around the half–hour mark.
Mainz had been better, but Neuhaus, who came in for Elvedi in the 28th, scored on a rebound after goalkeeper Robin Zentner blocked Ramy Bensebaini’s initial shot from distance.
Gladbach, which routed Bayern Munich 5-0 in the German Cup recently, is stuck in midtable in the Bundesliga, while Mainz remained fifth ahead of the rest of the 11th round.
Belgium’s Hendrickx wins short program at ISU GP in Turin
TURIN, Italy — Loena Hendrickx of Belgium was the surprise winner of the women’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix in Italy on Friday.
Skating to “Caruso”, Hendrickx compiled a personal-best score of 73.52 points.
Russians Maiia Khromykh and Anna Shcherbakova, this year’s world champion, placed second and third, respectively.
“It felt strange, a bit more pressure than normally, I wanted to skate clean and enjoy my day. I am very surprised with the result,” said Hendrickx, who was celebrating her 22nd birthday. “I couldn’t have made myself a better present.”
Jin Boyang of China led the men’s short program ahead of Daniel Grassl of host Italy and Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea.
China also went 1-2 in the pairs short program, with two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong leading Peng Cheng and Jin Yang. Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise of Italy came in third.
Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France led the rhythm dance ahead of Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and the Russian pair of Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.