Trout says he’s making progress but has no set date for return
ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout said Monday he’s improving every day from a fractured left hamate bone that has kept him out of the lineup since July 3, but he said there is no set date for his return.
“I know that it’s just a pain tolerance thing,” Trout said before the Angels’ game against the Texas Rangers. “Once it gets to a point where it’s bearable, I’ll be out there.”
The three-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star began taking swings against a hitting machine last Friday before the club’s three-game series in Houston. He said he hasn’t yet faced the machine at top velocity.
Angels manager Phil Nevin said the next step for Trout will be to face live pitching, which could happen in a few days.
“For the most part it’s Mike’s pain tolerance and where he thinks he’s at,” Nevin said. “If he can face a pitcher and let it go, which he’s getting real close, if he’s facing velocity off the machine, he’s doing everything in the cage.”
Trout has been working out in the outfield, saying the injury primarily affects him while batting.
“Defense right now, every day has been good,” he said. “There are certain movements I do in the outfield where, backhand, where I hit it funny, it acts up a little bit. But nothing’s holding me back on defense. It’s just the swinging part.”
Trout has played in 81 of the Angels’ 119 games, hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.
The Angels trail first-place Texas by 11½ games in the Western Division and are 6½ games out of the AL’s final wild card.
Angels’ Ohtani to skip his next pitching start after feeling arm fatigue
HOUSTON — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will skip his next scheduled pitching start Wednesday at Texas after telling manager Phil Nevin he was feeling some arm fatigue.
Nevin said Sunday that Ohtani is not injured and will return to the rotation during a series at home against the Reds that begins Aug. 21.
“I’ve told you guys many times he knows his body better than anybody,” Nevin said. “I trust him when he talks about it. He’s assured me there’s no pain, there’s no injury. He’s got some regular arm fatigue that some go through at times. I trust him when he tells me this and he’ll be ready for his next time out.”
Nevin said Ohtani told him Saturday that he needed to take a start off. The right-hander will not take any time off as the team’s designated hitter.
“He feels good at the plate,” Nevin said. “He feels healthy swinging at bat. It’s just the (throwing) right now, he’s got some normal arm fatigue that happens at times.”
Ohtani is 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 22 starts this season. He is hitting .305 with an American League-leading 40 homers and 83 RBIs.
Chargers defeat Rams in preseason opener
INGLEWOOD — Stetson Bennett passed for 191 yards and a touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams in the stadium where he led Georgia to his second national championship seven months ago, getting his first NFL action in a preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Former TCU quarterback Max Duggan passed for 19 yards and rushed for 20 yards for the Chargers as both quarterbacks got their first NFL action at SoFi Stadium, where Bennett’s Bulldogs routed Duggan’s Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff title game.
Both quarterbacks are vying for backup jobs with Los Angeles’ two NFL teams, but Bennett’s debut was much busier.
Former TCU star Derius Davis returned a second-quarter punt 81 yards for a touchdown for the Chargers. Quentin Johnston, the Bolts’ first-round pick out of TCU, caught an 8-yard TD pass right before halftime Elijah Dotson, an undrafted rookie from Northern Colorado, had 37- and 40-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter.
Peyton Manning adds a new title of professor at his alma mater, Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning, the five-time NFL MVP and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has a new title.
Just call him Professor Manning.
The University of Tennessee announced Monday that Manning has been appointed a professor of practice at the College of Communication and Information starting this fall. Manning graduated from Tennessee in 1997 with a degree in speech communication.
He said in a statement his time as a student there was a foundation for teaching him critical skills and techniques he still uses almost daily.
“I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers,” Manning said.
Manning, who earlier launched the Omaha Productions entertainment company, will join classes during the year as a featured expert.
Dominican authorities investigate Rays’ Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to a statement Monday from the office of the attorney general in his native country.
The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list, a move that will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player.
The investigations follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The Associated Press has not been able to verify the reported posts. Asked about Franco’s alleged relationship with the minor, the media office of the attorney general in the Dominican Republic said in a statement “there are investigations regarding that matter.”
It was not immediately clear if Franco had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The Rays did not detail the nature of the social media posts but said the team and Franco “mutually agreed” he would go on the restricted list. Franco will be paid during his time on the restricted list.
MLB has launched an investigation, a person familiar with the probe told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
Venus Williams beats top-20 player for first time in four years, advances in Cincinnati
MASON, Ohio — Venus Williams beat a top-20 player for the first time in four years, rallying from big deficits in both sets to knock off 16th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.
The 43-year-old Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, improved her match record this year to 3-5. She came in ranked 533rd.
Williams trailed 4-1 in each set but fought back each time, converting six of nine break points in the match. She also endured two rain delays.
“I just kept telling myself, ‘I just want to win this point — not the match, just one point,’” the 43-year-old Williams said. “When you break things down like that, big problems become small problems. That’s how I did that.”
Williams had lost her last 10 matches against top-20 players since beating then-No. 5 Kiki Bertens in 2019 at Cincinnati.
Another American veteran, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5, 6-2. The start of the match was delayed 2 hours, 44 minutes.
“There’s a lot of adversity,” Stephens said. “You manage it the best you can. It’s tough for everyone.”
The 30-year-old Stephens will face defending champion and No. 6 seed Caroline Garcia in the second round.
On the men’s side, No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Auger-Aliassime, a Canadian who reached the U.S. Open semifinals two years ago, improved to 3-8 over his last 11 matches.
Little League World Series permanently removes bunk beds in wake of player’s head injury
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Teams that stay in the Williamsport complex for the Little League World Series will continue to sleep in single beds in the wake of last year’s incident where a boy seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk.
Little League International made the change last year after 12-year-old Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, was injured in August.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we placed all beds individually on the floor during last year’s World Series, and in preparation for the 2023 Little League International Tournament, Little League decided to provide its participants with single, one-level beds for all of their player housing at each of its tournament locations, including those in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where the dormitories can accommodate all 14 single beds,” Little League International said Monday in a statement.
This year’s tournament starts this week and runs from Aug. 16-27.
The Oliverson family had kept Easton’s condition continuously updated on social media with photos of the boy — in a wheelchair and wearing baseball T-shirts — posing for pictures with his family and friends until the end of 2022. The family later sued the league and the company that made the bed.
The negligence lawsuit, filed by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on last September in Philadelphia, said there was no railing on the top bunk. Little League did not comment on the lawsuit. A message left Monday for the Oliveron’s lawyer was not immediately returned.
Police say brother of a Colombia women’s national soccer team player is shot dead at a nightclub
BOGOTA, Colombia — The younger brother of a Colombia women’s national soccer team player was killed in the early hours of Monday in a nightclub shooting, local police in the city of Cali said.
Paulo Andrés Carabalí was the brother of Jorelyn Carabalí, one of Colombia’s key players in the South American team’s run to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup. Colombia was beaten 2-1 by England in Sydney on Saturday.
The country’s soccer federation said in a statement that welcome-home festivities for the squad’s return from Australia will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday despite the incident.
Local media reported that Carabalí’s 23-year-old brother died after a gunman shot him in a Cali nightclub, where police said he worked as a DJ.
Colombia’s soccer body said Carabalí thanked her teammates for their support after her brother’s death, but did not say whether she will attend the celebrations on Tuesday.
Browns star DE Myles Garrett leaves practice early against Eagles with foot injury; severity unknown
PHILADELPHIA — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was one of three Cleveland starters forced to leave the field early with injuries Monday during the first of two joint practices against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Garrett returned later to sign autographs for fans after the session at the NovaCare Complex. The 27-year-old came back without wearing shoes and seemed to be slightly favoring his leg as he headed to the bus.
The team did not provide any specifics on Garrett’s injury following practice.
Coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to be speak before Tuesday’s afternoon workout. The Browns and Eagles are practicing together for the second time in two seasons before facing each other in an exhibition on Thursday.
Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward left during 11-on-11 drills and was being treated for an unspecified illness, the team said.
Also, right tackle Jack Conklin is being evaluated for a concussion. He was taken off about halfway through the workout.
Although Ward went out, the Browns did get back starting cornerback Greg Newsome, who practiced for the first time in two weeks after being sidelined with a groin strain.
Stefanski said previously that the Browns would play “primarily backups” in Thursday’s game.
Patriots sign ex-Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to 1-year, $4 million deal, AP source says
Three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $4 million, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move, said the contract can be worth up to $6 million with incentives.
The 28-year-old Elliott ran for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards in seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. He led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016, when he was the runner-up for the AP Rookie of the Year award, and again in 2018.
He also has more than 2,300 receiving yards, and 12 TD catches.
Elliott’s yards per game have gone down every season of his career, a trend that partly reflects the decreased usage of running backs in the NFL since the Cowboys used the No. 4 overall draft pick to select him in 2016. Under coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots have been especially disdainful of the load-carrying rusher, winning Super Bowls in the past decade with more versatile, role-playing running backs like Sony Michel, Jonas Gray and James White.
At this point in his career, Elliott is expected to provide the team with depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson, who is in his third year with the team.
Northwestern sued again over troubled athletics program. This time it’s the baseball program
CHICAGO — Three former members of Northwestern University’s baseball coaching staff filed a lawsuit against the school on Monday, saying they lost their jobs for trying to report bullying and derogatory abuse by the team’s head coach, who has since been fired.
The ex-staffers say Jim Foster’s coaching was rife with toxic and volatile behavior throughout the 2022-23 season, and that the school protected Foster after they filed a human resources complaint against him.
Northwestern says the lawsuit suit “lacks merit” and vowed to fight it in court, and Foster did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday.
Foster was sacked on July 13, just three days after football coach Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed because of a hazing scandal. The university faces more than a dozen lawsuits for hazing, racism and bullying in its football — and now baseball — programs.
“Only when the media found out about Coach Foster’s abuse did Northwestern choose to do something,” Christopher Beacom, the former director of baseball operations, told reporters Monday. “They swept our reports under the rug, putting their staff, student athletes and reputation at risk.”
Beacom is suing the school alongside two ex-assistant coaches, Michael Dustin Napoleon, and Jonathan R. Strauss.
Their attorney, Christopher J. Esbrook, said they’re suing the school for negligence because it allowed the head coach to create such a toxic environment and mishandled the HR complaint.
South Carolina to retire jersey of program record holder and Super Bowl champion WR Alshon Jeffery
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Super Bowl champion and program record holder Alshon Jeffery will have his No. 1 jersey at South Carolina retired this season when the Gamecocks face Mississippi State on Sept. 23.
The school announced the honor on Monday for the receiver from St. Matthews, S.C.
Jeffery had 183 catches for 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns at South Carolina from 2009 through 2011, helping the Gamecocks to their lone Southeastern Conference championship game appearance in 2010.
His touchdown catches are tied for the best showing at South Carolina. He also leads the program with 12 games of 100-yard receiving games.
Jeffery went on to a nine-year NFL career with Chicago and Philadelphia where he caught 475 passes for 6,786 yards and 46 touchdowns.
Jeffery had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown to help the Eagles beat New England 41-33 in the Super Bowl after the 2017 season.
While Jeffery’s No. 1 jersey is retired, current and future Gamecocks can still wear numbers that were affiliated with athletes who’ve had their jerseys retired since 2007, according to athletic department policy.
Derek Jeter to attend Yankees’ Old-Timers’ Day for first time as retiree on Sept. 9
NEW YORK — Derek Jeter will attend Yankees’ Old-Timers’ Day for the first time since his retirement when New York honors the 25th anniversary of its 1998 World Series championship team on Sept. 9.
Jeter, 49, won five World Series titles with the Yankees from 1995-2014 and his No. 2 was retired in 2017. He was voted to the Hall of Fame in 2020.
Jeter served 4½ years as Miami Marlins president before quitting in February 2022. He attended last December’s news conference when Aaron Judge was appointed his successor as Yankees captain.
Others from the 1998 team scheduled to attend include Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and manager Joe Torre along with Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Tino Martinez and Paul O’Neill, the Yankees said Monday.
In addition to the traditional introductions, there will be a new question and answer roundtable. Like last year, there will be no Old-Timers’ Game.
Introductions will start about two hours before the Yankees game against Milwaukee, scheduled for 2:05 p.m. eastern.
Neymar set for Saudi move after Al Hilal agree near-$100M transfer fee with PSG
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Neymar is set to complete a move to the Saudi Pro League after Al Hilal agreed a reported 90 million euros ($98 million) transfer fee with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.
The fee would be a record for the league, backed by the oil-rich state, in its spending spree on high-end soccer talent.
Al Hilal could finally seal a statement signing to match Al Nassr, its city rival in Riyadh, which lured Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Recent offers to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, teammates of Neymar last season at French champion PSG, were not accepted.
Neymar has reportedly been offered a two-year contract expected to pay the 31-year-old Brazil star an annual salary of about $100 million. That would be around half of the 38-year-old Ronaldo’s reported salary.
Neymar and PSG agreed last week he could leave although his widely reported preference, like Messi several weeks ago, was on returning to their former club Barcelona.
Barcelona’s troubled finances make such deals tough and Messi instead chose Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami in June.
Al Hilal is one of four storied Saudi clubs effectively nationalized by the sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund (PIF), which claims assets of about $700 billion. They include the LIV Golf series that challenged the PGA Tour before the two organizations agreed to join forces.
PIF is chaired by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose ambitions in global sports have become a signature policy.
Neymar’s signing was making progress on the day of the season-opening league game for Al Hilal, a record 18-time national champion.
Al Hilal was playing at Abha and giving league debuts to Brazilian winger Malcom and Portugal midfielder Rúben Neves, who cost the two previous most expensive transfer fees paid by a Saudi club. They were priced, respectively, at a reported 60 million euros ($65 million) from Zenit St. Petersburg and 55 million euros ($60 million) from Wolverhampton.
Longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci announces retirement at age 37
BOSTON — David Krejci has decided to retire, an expected development that leaves the Boston Bruins without their top two centers after setting records for the most wins and points in a season.
Krejci announced his retirement in a statement Monday, thanking team president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney for allowing time to make the decision. It comes three weeks after captain and face of the franchise Patrice Bergeron opted to retire.
“After 15 full NHL seasons I have decided to retire from the best league in the world,” Krejci said. “I have been very lucky to be on so many good teams and play with so many great players.”
Krejci, 37, returned to North America last fall for one final NHL season. He had gone home for a year to play in front of his friends and family in his native Czechia.
A versatile, two-way center, Krecji played 1,192 regular-season and playoff games for the Bruins from 2007-2023, winning the Stanley Cup with them in 2011. He put up 871 points in that time, helping Boston reach the playoffs 13 times and make three appearances in the final.
The Bruins lost in the first round to eventual Eastern Conference champion Florida this past season after winning the Presidents’ Trophy as the top team in the regular season. The departures of Bergeron and Krejci leave them with 26-year-old Pavel Zacha and 31-year-old Charlie Coyle as the top two centers.
Sweeney went through the offseason planning for life without Bergeron and Krejci, bringing back 2011 Cup-winning winger Milan Lucic and signing forwards James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Geekie and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to bargain contracts that fit with the teams’ tight salary cap situation.
