Mojave Elks Lodge hosting free-throw contest
The Mojave Elks Lodge will be hosting the Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
The scholarship program is for youth ages 8 to 13 and will be held at the new patio at the Mojave Elks Lodge.
Participants should bring their own basketball, although one will be provided if they don’t have one, and will be required to wear a mask when not shooting.
E-mail kpw.elks@gmail.com or call the lodge office at (661) 824-2240 to pre-register.
Time will be provided to help ensure safer distances.
The child’s name, age, parent or guardian name and a phone number, to coordinate schedule, will be required for preregistration.
Email questions to kpw.elks@gmail.com or visit their website, Mojaveelks.com, to learn more information.
The program has been held for almost 50 years and is dedicated to providing contestants an opportunity to build character and develop skills that aid them in achieving school and life success.
Learn more about the program at www.elks.org/hoopshoot/.
World Series draws record-low audience for 2nd night
ARLINGTON, Texas — The World Series drew a record-low audience of television viewers for the second straight night.
Tampa Bay’s 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 on Wednesday night was seen by an average of 8,950,000 viewers on Fox, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Still, Fox won the prime time evening with its best performance on a Wednesday night since May.
Los Angeles’ opening 8-3 victory on Tuesday was seen by an average of 9,195,000 viewers on Fox from 8:06 p.m. to 11:41 p.m. EDT, receiving a 5.1 rating and 11 share,
The low for any game before this year came the only other time the Rays were in the World Series, when their 5-4 loss to Philadelphia in Game 3 in 2008 was viewed by an average of 9,836,000 on Oct. 25, a Saturday night. The start was delayed by rain for 91 minutes to 10:06 p.m. and the final out was at 1:47 a.m.
The previous low for a Game 1 had been San Francisco’s 7-1 win over Kansas City on Oct. 21, 2012, viewed by an average of 12,191,000 on a Tuesday night. The low for a Game 2 had been last year, when Washington’s 12-3 rout at Houston was viewed by an average of 12,014,000 on a Wednesday night.
The seven-game AL Championship Series averaged 2,767,000 viewers on TBS and the Rays’ Game 7 win drew a 12.8 rating in the Tampa market, the highest for a Rays game since Game 4 of the 2013 Division Series against Boston. Game 7 drew a 13.0 rating in Houston.
Vikings trade DE Yannick Ngakoue to Ravens for draft picks
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens for draft picks on Thursday, less than two months after acquiring the fifth-year pass rusher in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ngakoue is tied for fourth in the NFL with five sacks in six games, including two forced fumbles, but the Vikings entered their bye week with a 1-5 record and thus more incentive to focus on the future than stay competitive in 2020.
“This was an opportunity that I felt would accomplish both the short and long term as we move forward, but these decisions aren’t easy to make,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said.
With Everson Griffen gone via free agency and Danielle Hunter injured since the beginning of training camp with a potentially season-ending neck injury, the Vikings on Aug. 31 sent a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-round selection in 2022 for Ngakoue. He wanted to leave the Jaguars after accumulating 37½ sacks in four years and called his arrival in Minnesota “a breath of fresh air.”
The Vikings have Ifeadi Odenigbo in place at defensive end, and fourth-round draft pick D.J. Wonnum will now be in line to start at the other spot.
UW study: High school sports have not spread the coronavirus
MADISON, Wis. — A new study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison suggests that the state’s high school sports have not caused an increase in COVID-19 infections among athletes.
The UW School of Medicine and Public Health released the study Thursday. Researchers led by Dr. Andrew Watson surveyed 207 schools that restarted fall sports in September, representing more than 30,000 athletes, more than 16,000 practices and more than 4,000 games.
The survey found 271 athletes contracted the virus overall compared with 2,318 Wisconsin children aged 14-17 over the month of September. No sports were found to have a higher incidence rate of COVID-19 overall than 14-17 year-olds. None of the cases among the athletes resulted in hospitalization or death.
Of the 209 athletes who knew where they contracted the virus, only one case was attributed to participation in sports.
All the schools reported they had a formal plan in place to reduce the risk of transmission, including monitoring for symptoms, temperature checks at home and on site, masks for staff and players off the field, social distancing, increased facility cleaning and staggered arrival and departure times for events.
Kang, Song share lead in LPGA Drive On Championship
GREENSBORO, Ga. — Danielle Kang leads the Race to CME Globe and, at No. 5 in the world, is the top-ranked player in the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee. She showed why Thursday.
Kang shot a 7-under 65 for a share of the first-round lead with Jennifer Song.
“I think I know the golf course a little bit better,” Kang said. “I’ve only played it once technically so it’s still very new, but I just tried to work on some pace drills on the greens and figure out the type of grass around here. I feel good about today.”
The event is the second tournament added to the schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down women’s golf for five months. The other “Drive On” tournament was in Toledo, Ohio, in late July and marked the return. Kang won that event at Inverness and followed with a victory the next week in the LPGA Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. She has five LPGA Tour victories after winning the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2010 and 2011.
“I think it’s just really exciting that the LPGA Drive On could happen during this break,” Kang said. “It’s been cool.”
Kang birdied three of the four par-5 holes in the bogey-free afternoon round on the Great Waters Course.
Michigan State dropping swimming and diving teams
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is dropping swimming and diving teams for men and women after the 2020-21 season, officials said Thursday.
“MSU athletics is facing a financial crisis unlike any we’ve ever seen in college athletics,” athletic director Bill Beekman and President Samuel Stanley Jr. said, citing the impact of COVID-19. “Our best-case scenario this year projects a revenue shortfall in excess of $30 million. Our worst-case scenario would more than double that number.”
No one will lose a scholarship if they remain as students, the university said. Counseling and mental health services will also be available.
The swimming/diving teams cost $2.07 million in 2018-19. Dropping the teams will improve the athletic department’s long-term finances, MSU said.
F1 team Haas to replace Magnussen and Grosjean next season
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Formula One team Haas will replace drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean next year, the team said Thursday.
The pair have struggled in their fourth season together and scored only three points between them in 11 races so far.
Grosjean’s career at Haas started promisingly in 2016 when he finished sixth at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and then fifth in Bahrain. But the quick yet erratic French driver has made a string of mistakes in the past couple of seasons, as has Magnussen.
The Danish driver’s best season in F1 was in 2018 when he finished ninth in the drivers’ championship, securing two fifth-place finishes and placing in the top 10 in 11 of 21 races.
Expectations were raised when Haas finished fifth in the constructors’ championship that season, with the Ferrari-engine car securing its best result when Grosjean was fourth and Magnussen fifth at the Austrian GP.
NHL cancels 2021 Minnesota Winter Classic, All-Star Weekend
The NHL won’t take it outside and open 2021 with the Winter Classic in Minnesota but still hopes to get the hockey season going around the start of the new year.
The league on Thursday canceled the Winter Classic scheduled for Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis and All-Star Weekend that was set for late January in Sunrise, Florida. It said those moves don’t change the league and players’ target date to begin on or around Jan. 1 in the hopes of each team playing a full 82-game season.
No guarantee of being able to host fans led to the cancellation of the two signature events. The league hopes to bring them back to those cities in future years.
“Because of the uncertainty as to when we will be able to welcome our fans back to our games, we felt that the prudent decision at this time was to postpone these celebrations until 2022 when our fans should be able to enjoy and celebrate these tentpole events in-person, as they were always intended,” NHL senior executive vice president and chief content officer Steve Mayer said. “We are also considering several new and creative events that will allow our fans to engage with our games and teams during this upcoming season.”
The Minnesota Wild were supposed to host their first Winter Classic next season at the home of Major League Baseball’s Twins against the 2019 Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. That will have to wait until at least 2022.
Slam Dunk: Jordan picks 23 for car number of new NASCAR team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Picking the car number for Michael Jordan’s new NASCAR team was a slam dunk: Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 23 car when the team makes its debut next season.
Jordan named his team 23XI Racing — that’s pronounced twenty-three eleven — in honor of both his retired uniform number with the Chicago Bulls and the car number of his partner and three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin.
Jordan and Hamlin announced last month they had formed a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver, a high-profile pairing of a Black majority team owner and the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level.
Draw for European World Cup qualifying groups set for Dec. 7
ZURICH — The European qualifying groups for the 2022 World Cup will be drawn at FIFA headquarters on Dec. 7, soccer’s world body said Thursday.
A gala ceremony with coaches of the 55 national teams had been set to be held in November until the coronavirus pandemic ruled out that plan.
Twins’ Nelson Cruz wins Marvin Miller Award for leadership
NEW YORK — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz was voted Marvin Miller Man of the Year and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was picked as Player of the Year in annual Players Choice award voting by the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Cruz hit .303 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. The Marvin Miller Award goes to the player whose his peers “most respect based on his leadership on the field and in the community.”
Freeman batted .341 with 13 homers and 53 RBIs.
Freeman was voted the NL’s outstanding player, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer outstanding pitcher, San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth outstanding rookie and Colorado pitcher Daniel Bard comeback player, the union said Thursday.
Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu was voted the AL’s Outstanding Player, Cleveland’s Shane Bieber outstanding pitcher, Seattle outfielder Kyle Lewis outstanding rookie and Cleveland pitcher Carlos Carrasco comeback player.
Browns WR Jarvis Landry playing despite broken rib
CLEVELAND — One of Jarvis Landry’s ribs is broken. The Browns wide receiver’s playing and receiving streaks are still unharmed.
Landry revealed Thursday that he played the past two weeks with a broken rib, an injury he sustained early in the Browns’ 32-23 win over Indianapolis on Oct. 11 and one that didn’t keep him out of last week’s game in Pittsburgh.
Giants activate receiver Sterling Shepard for Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — The New York Giants have activated veteran Sterling Shepard from injured reserve to shore up their receiving group for Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Giants announced the move earlier in the day, when they also activated first-year pro and fellow wideout Alex Bachman and linebacker Trent Harris from the practice squad.
The Giants were going to be without C.J. Board for the game because of a concussion and fellow receiver Darius Slayton has been bothered by a foot injury for the past 1 1/2 weeks. The only other receivers on the active roster were Golden Tate and rookie Austin Mack.
Shepard missed the past four games after suffering turf toe at Chicago on Sept. 27. He had eight receptions for 76 yards in the first two games.
Virtual Boston Marathon raises more than $32M for charity
BOSTON — Boston Marathon runners raised $32.1 million for charity in the virtual edition of this year’s race, pushing the event’s fundraising total since 1989 to more than $400 million, marathon organizers said Thursday.
The money will go to 242 different nonprofits through the charity programs of the Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock, the race’s top sponsor.
Last year’s race raised a record $38.7 million for charities. Organizers expected to surpass that before the marathon was shifted to a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of 30,000 runners making the trek from Hopkinton to Boston in April, more than 16,000 people from all 50 states and 83 countries covered the required 26.2 miles in their own neighborhoods during a 10-day period in September, organizers said.
Secret gives $1M to women’s hockey players association
TORONTO — The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association is receiving a $1 million boost from Secret Deodorant to continue its barnstorming Dream Gap Tour of games and relieve any financial uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commitment is considered the largest for professional women’s hockey in North America, the PWHPA announced Thursday.
The cash influx led to the PWHPA announcing its renamed Secret Dream Gap Tour will feature six events this winter, with players also competing for cash prizes. That’s a switch from last year, when PWHPA players only had their travel, lodging and meal costs covered for participating in the weekend tournaments.
Charges: Fired Belmont worker’s retaliation led horse to die
ELMONT, N.Y. — A backstretch worker at New York’s Belmont Park caused the death of a $200,000 racehorse by releasing the filly onto blacktop in retaliation for being fired, where she fell and broke her leg, prosecutors said Thursday.
Ramzan Antooa, 38, released the 2-year-old filly named Pasta from her stall July 30, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.
Antooa was arraigned Thursday on charges including grand larceny, burglary and criminal mischief. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court Nov. 19.
Brazilian soccer great Pelé turns 80, isolated at home
SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer great Pelé turns 80 on Friday, but the celebration will have to wait.
The three-time World Cup winner will spend the day isolated with a few family members outside Sao Paulo, where he is expected to receive a flood of tributes from players, fans, celebrities and politicians.
His long-time spokesman, Pepito Fornos, said Pelé will likely spend his birthday at his mansion in the beachfront city of Guarujá, on the coast of Sao Paulo state, where he has been since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also has residences in Santos and Sao Paulo.
“He will only stay with his family. No party at all,” Fornos told The Associated Press. “That has been the case all his life.”
Fornos said Pelé isn’t speaking publicly because he is still mourning his brother Jair, who died of cancer in March.
Pelé is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals, although Neymar is closing in on that record with 64. But the Paris Saint-Germain striker trails far behind when it comes to World Cup titles, which Pelé won in 1958, 1962 and 1970.
No other player has accomplished that feat.
2nd-seeded Pliskova, Gauff eliminated at Ostrava Open
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open on Thursday.
The Russian will face American Jennifer Brady, who eliminated qualifier Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 6-2.
Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka came from two breaks down in the deciding set to eliminate American teenager Coco Gauff 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2).
The 16-year-old Gauff beat Sabalenka in Lexington in August en route to the semifinals and held a 5-2 lead in the third set before Belarusian came back.
Also, seventh-seeded Elise Mertens beat Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-2 while Ons Jabeur defeated former French Open champion Jelana Ostapenko 6-4, 6-4.
D-line coach Panagos to miss Rutgers’ season with knee issue
Rutgers defensive line coach Jim Panagos will miss the season because he needs knee surgery.
Coach Greg Schiano disclosed the news Thursday, two days before the Scarlet Knights open their Big Ten Conference season with a game at Michigan State.
Schiano, who is starting his second stint at Rutgers, said Panagos has been in a lot of pain and decided to have his knee replaced. There was no word on when the surgery would happen.
Pangos can continue to recruit and mentor the linemen but he cannot coach them.
Nationals agree to terms with Harrison on 1-year contract
WASHINGTON — The Nationals agreed to terms on a $1 million, one-year contract Thursday with utility man Josh Harrison.
The 33-year-old returns to Washington after hitting .278 with two doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, six walks and 11 runs scored with the Nationals last season. He hit .309 as a starter as manager Dave Martinez wrote Harrison into the lineup at second base, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter.
Harrison can make an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses as part of the deal: $50,000 for 200 plate appearances and additional increments of $50,000 up to 400. He made 91 plate appearances in 33 games during the shortened, 60-game 2020 season.
Skate America opens shortened, coronavirus-impacted season
When U.S. figure skaters and a few foreigners training in this country kick off the season at Skate America this weekend, it could be a rare opportunity to display their wares.
So they will relish the chance to get on the ice for competition, knowing that two Grand Prix series events and the Grand Prix Final have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and prospects of national and word championships being held are uncertain.
Stars re-sign Denis Gurianov to $5.1M, 2-year contract
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars re-signed Denis Gurianov to a $5.1 million, two-year contract Thursday that counts as $2.55 million each season through 2021-22.
The 23-year-old Russian right winger ranked second on the team with nine postseason goals and scored two game-winners during the Stars’ Stanley Cup Final run.
Gurianov scored arguably the biggest goal of the Stars’ playoff journey: on the power play in overtime of Game 5 of the Western Conference final against Vegas that sent them to the Cup Final. He also scored the Game 4 winner a round earlier to put Dallas up 3-1 on Colorado, a series it won in seven.
Gurianov made his NHL playoff debut in the bubble and had 17 points in 27 postseason games. He had 29 points on 20 goals and nine assists in 64 games during the shortened regular season. His 20 goals tied for second among rookies.
Devils sign defenseman Dmitry Kulikov
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils added experience to their defense, signing Russian Dmitry Kulikov to a one-year, $1.15 million contract.
Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal Thursday.
“Kulikov is an experienced, physical left shot defenseman who skates well,” Fitzgerald said. “His ability to play both the right and left side brings value to our defense corps.”
Earlier this month, the Devils acquired defenseman Ryan Murray from Columbus for a draft pick. New Jersey also has Will Butcher, P.K. Subban, Damon Severson and Connor Carrick returning from last year’s team, and top prospects in Kevin Bahl, Ty Smith and Reilly Walsh.
The 29-year-old Kulikov had two goals and eight assists in 51 games with Winnipeg last season. He averaged more than 20 minutes a game. He added two assists in four playoff games.
Drafted 14th overall in the 2009 NHL Draft by Florida, Kulikov has played with the Panthers, Buffalo Sabres and Jets in his career. In 677 NHL games, the left-handed defenseman has 35 goals and 135 assists.
Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan open Europa League with wins
Gareth Bale had a quiet first start for Tottenham since returning to the London club, while Carlos Vinicius made a more impressive debut by setting up two goals in a 3-0 win over LASK in the Europa League on Thursday.
North London rival Arsenal opened its fourth straight Europa League campaign with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Rapid Vienna in an opening round of games affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
On a good night for Premier League clubs, Leicester earned a comfortable 3-0 home win over Zorya Luhansk.
AC Milan earned a 3-1 away win at Celtic, while Roma came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Young Boys — as did Granada to upset PSV Eindhoven away.
Rangers’ Kemar Roofe scored the goal of the night in a 2-0 victory at Standard Liege, dribbling his way through three opponents inside his own half and then launching a shot from the halfway line that caught the goalkeeper off guard and looped into the net.
Dutch team AZ Alkmaar overcame a slew of coronavirus cases to upset Napoli 1-0.
Martin wins 3rd stage, cuts lead to Roglic in Spanish Vuelta
VINUESA, Spain — Dan Martin held of his rivals on an uphill climb to the finish line to win the third stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Thursday and close in on defending champion Primoz Roglic’s overall lead.
Martin clinched the win with a strong push in the final 200 meters (218 yards) of the 166-kilometer (103-mile) hilly stage from Lodosa to Vinuesa. The victory moved him to within five seconds of Roglic, who finished second on the stage. Richard Carapaz was third and is 13 seconds off the overall lead.
It was Martin’s second Vuelta stage win, coming nine years after his first.
Kelderman moves into Giro lead; Hindley wins ‘Queen stage’
LAGHI DI CANCANO, Italy — Wilco Kelderman moved into the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia by wresting the pink jersey from long-time wearer João Almeida on the iconic Stelvio climb Thursday on the race’s toughest stage.
Kelderman finished fifth on the 18th stage, 2 minutes, 18 seconds behind Team Sunweb teammate Jai Hindley, who earned his first victory in a Grand Tour by edging out Tao Geoghegan Hart on the line at the end of the so-called “Queen stage.”
It took the riders more than six hours to complete the 207-kilometer (128.6-mile) route from Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano.
Kelderman started the day second overall, 17 seconds behind Almeida. The Dutch rider now has a 12-second advantage over Hindley, who moved up to second place.
Geoghegan Hart is third overall, 15 seconds behind.
Canter cards bogey-free 60 to lead Italian Open by 4 shots
BRESCIA, Italy — Laurie Canter shot a career-best 12-under 60 to open up a four-shot lead after the first round of the Italian Open on Thursday.
The Englishman registered an eagle and 10 birdies in a bogey-free round that tied for the lowest score to par ever recorded on the European Tour. It was also the lowest round at the Italian Open since it became part of the tour in 1972.
Schwartzman returns with win over Otte in Cologne
COLOGNE, Germany — Diego Schwartzman returned to action after his run to the French Open semifinals by beating Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-2 at the Cologne Championships on Thursday.
The ninth-ranked Schwartzman was playing his first match since breaking into the top following his loss to Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals. He will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals.
Third-seeded Denis Shapovalov lost 6-1, 4-6, 2-6 to French veteran Gilles Simon. Simon avoided a second successive second-round exit in Cologne after he lost at the same stage at the first of the two ATP tournaments in the German city last week.
He set up a quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner after the Italian beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 6-1.
Yoshihito Nishioka earned a quarterfinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime after he beat seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
African CL semifinal postponed with team in quarantine
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Confederation of African Football agreed Thursday to postpone one of its Champions League semifinals because players and officials of Moroccan club Raja Casablanca have been put in quarantine after a coronavirus outbreak in the squad.
Raja was meant to travel to Egypt to play Zamalek on Saturday for a place in the African Champions League final.
But with eight Raja players testing positive for the virus, the team was forced into isolation by Moroccan health authorities on Tuesday, CAF said. CAF decided to postpone the second-leg game until Nov. 1. Raja then announced another six players had tested positive.
Zamalek won the first leg 1-0 in Casablanca last Sunday.
Moroccan authorities also canceled the special permission given to Raja players and officials to travel outside the country until at least next Tuesday, when there will be another round of tests at the club.
The African Champions League final remains scheduled for Nov. 6, CAF said, meaning the Nov. 1 semifinal cannot be postponed again. It also gives the winner just four days to rest and prepare for the final.
