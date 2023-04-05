Rangers’ Josh Smith 6 stitches, but good after pitch to face
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rangers outfielder Josh Smith has six stitches on the lower right side of his face, a cut inside his mouth and some slight swelling, but no fractures after getting hit in the face with a pitch.
“I feel pretty good actually. I slept good,” Smith said Tuesday in the Rangers clubhouse. “It’s not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Really no pain or anything like that.”
The left-handed batter was struck in the face on a 1-0 pitch from Baltimore left-hander Danny Coulombe in Monday night’s game. It was a scary situation when Smith spun back to his left and dropped to the dirt in the batter’s box, breaking his fall with his left hand while holding his bloodied face with his right hand.
Smith said he had cleared concussion protocol, though he anticipated he would continue to be monitored to make sure there are no issues. He said he also would probably see a dentist, though he didn’t lose any teeth.
Manager Bruce Bochy said there were no immediate plans for Smith to go on in the injured list.
Smith has watched the replay a couple of times.
South Carolina’s Cooke, Beal, Amihere enter WNBA draft
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lost three more players Tuesday when Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere joined three-time All-American Aliyah Boston in entering the WNBA draft.
Cooke, Beal and Amihere announced their decisions on social media. All three could have returned for a fifth year because of COVID-19 canceling their NCAA Tournament as freshmen in 2020.
The Gamecocks have lost their entire starting lineup. Victaria Saxton and Kierra Fletcher finished their eligibility.
Cooke, a 5-foot-9 senior from Toledo, Ohio, started all 137 games she played in the past four seasons, leading the team this year with 15.4 points a game.
Beal, a 6-foot-1 guard from Rock Island, Illinois, was a defensive stopper for the Gamecocks.
Beal started 137 of 138 games in her four seasons. She helped the Gamecocks win three Southeastern Conference tournament titles, reach three Final Fours and win the national championship in 2022.
Beal averaged 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds this season. She was also second on South Carolina with 100 assists.
Amihere is a 6-4 fourth-year senior who was part of the 2019 recruiting class that was ranked No. 1 in the country. Boston, also among the newcomers with Cooke, Beal and Amihere four years ago, entered the draft on Saturday and has signed with an agency.
South Carolina (36-1) lost 77-73 to Iowa on Friday night in the national semifinals.
Cooke and Beal are projected to be first-round selections in the draft.
Amihere, from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, played in 127 games the past four years, all but four coming off the bench. She has been projected as a second-round pick.
Boston is projected as the No. 1 pick in Monday’s draft.
Purdue’s Edey wins Wooden Award as top hoops player
LOS ANGELES — Purdue center Zach Edey has won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player. The announcement was made Tuesday on ESPN.
Edey is the first Canadian-born winner and the second player from Purdue to be honored, joining Glenn Robinson in 1994.
The 7-foot-4 Edey is the first player since winner David Robinson of Navy in 1987 to have at least 750 points, 450 rebounds and 50 blocks in a single season.
Voting by a national panel took place from March 13-20 during early rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Purdue, a No. 1 seed, lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Caitlin Clark of Iowa won the women’s Wooden Award. She led the Hawkeyes to the national championship game where they lost to LSU.
Edey and Clark, who were each named AP’s national players of the year, will receive their awards Friday at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
Fried put on IL by Braves after hurting hamstring in opener
ST. LOUIS — Ace Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Atlanta Braves because of a strained left hamstring.
Fried was hurt while covering first base in the fourth inning of the Braves’ 7-2 opening day win at Washington on Thursday. The IL stint was made retroactive to Saturday.
Atlanta recalled right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett before Thursday night’s game at St. Louis.
AP source: Ex-Cardinals executive accuses owner of cheating
TEMPE, Ariz. — Former Arizona Cardinals front office executive Terry McDonough has filed an arbitration claim against the team that accuses owner Michael Bidwill of cheating, according to a person with knowledge of the claim.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the matter is pending the league’s arbitration procedures.
The NFL confirmed receipt of the filing on Tuesday, but did not disclose its contents.
McDonough claims he was eventually demoted after he objected to a scheme that would involve the use of so-called “burner phones” to circumvent the 2018 suspension of then-GM Steve Keim, who had been arrested for DUI.
McDonough claims he still has the phone used in the scheme. He worked 10 seasons for the Cardinals front office, including several years as vice president of player personnel.
NWSL announces new San Francisco Bay Area team
A group of former players, including Aly Wagner and Brandi Chastain, has joined with an investment firm to bring a National Women’s Soccer League team to the San Francisco Bay Area.
The expansion team, which is set to begin play next year, was formally announced by the league Tuesday. Details about where the team will play and its name will be announced later.
“It’s a historic moment for the league. We’re super excited about both the opportunity and what it means for the Bay Area and our league in the present, but also what it tells us about the future and where we’re heading,” Commissioner Jessica Berman told The Associated Press. “I feel like it’s coming at the absolute right moment in time to give us the moment to reflect on how far we’ve come and get us focused on the future of the league.”
Joining Wagner and Chastain as founders of the new team are Danielle Slaton and Leslie Osborne. All four have connections to the Bay Area and played for the United States.
“We are so grateful for the community of early investors that made this bid possible, and we know the entire Bay is going to help us make this club one that will set the bar,” Osborne, who played on the United States’ 2007 World Cup team, said in a prepared statement. “We can’t wait for this dream to become a reality on the field and see the Bay Area represented as a soccer powerhouse.”
San Francisco-based investment firm Sixth Street is the new team’s majority backer with an investment of $125 million. The firm has also invested in soccer clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.
Bills finalize agreement on new stadium with state, county
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills moved one major step closer to breaking ground on their new stadium by June 1 after formally submitting the final contractual agreements — including a detailed 30-year lease — to the county on Tuesday.
The Erie County legislature now has 30 days to review the documents and ratify the agreement. The county’s approval would clear the way for construction on the now-projected $1.5 billion-plus, 60,000-plus seat facility to begin across the street from the Bills current stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
The cost of the facility has increased from the original estimate of $1.4 billion.
A majority of the construction on the open-air stadium is expected to be completed in time for the 2026 season.
The finalized agreements were negotiated by the Bills, the state and county, and posted on the county’s website. The details of the agreement were completed a little more than a year after the three parties reached a tentative deal on the project that included a taxpayer commitment of $850 million — the largest public price tag for an NFL facility.
The NFL, through its G4 loan program, and the Bills agreed to commit $550 million in financing, with team owners Terry and Kim Pegula’s share coming in at $350 million, with much of that made up by the team introducing seat licenses for season ticket holders. The Bills are also responsible for covering any construction over-runs beyond $1.4 billion.
Simon Fraser, sole Canadian NCAA member, dropping football
BURNABY, British Columbia — The only Canadian college with NCAA membership is shutting down its football program.
Simon Fraser President Joy Johnson announced the decision in a letter Tuesday, saying that uncertainties about the future for the program led to the decision to discontinue it.
“The university has carefully considered all available options and as a leadership team we concluded that football is no longer a feasible sport for SFU,” Johnson wrote.
Simon Fraser became the only Canadian school to hold NCAA membership when it was approved to begin competing at the Division II level starting in 2010. The school has competed in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference since joining the NCAA, but having a league for football has been an ongoing issue for all Division II programs on the West Coast as several schools have stopped playing the sport.
Simon Fraser, Central Washington and Western Oregon became affiliate members last season of the Lone Star Conference, which consists primarily of football programs in Texas and New Mexico. But the conference announced earlier this year that Simon Fraser would no longer be invited to play in the conference beginning in 2024.
Chelsea, Liverpool draw 0-0 again to underline sharp decline
Another 0-0 stalemate between Chelsea and Liverpool. Another match highlighting the sharp decline of two of England’s top teams who, at this rate, are unlikely to be playing in the Champions League next season.
Chelsea was playing its first game since the firing of Graham Potter on Sunday but little was different under his interim replacement, Bruno Saltor.
Indeed, there was something very familiar about the teams serving up a goalless draw. That has been the score in this fixture in their last four meetings — both Premier League matches this season and both domestic cup finals last season, which were ultimately won by Liverpool via penalty shootouts.
The top four, and qualification for the Champions League, is looking increasingly unlikely for both teams.
Liverpool, which ran Manchester City so close for the title last season, is in eighth place and seven points off fourth-place Tottenham. Chelsea, on the back of spending $630 million in the last two transfer windows, is four points further back in 11th place.
Inter, Juventus Cup semi ends in scuffle after 1-1 draw
TURIN, Italy — The Italian Cup semifinal between Inter Milan and Juventus ended with a mass scuffle and three red cards following a 1-1 draw in the first leg on Tuesday.
After Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty in stoppage time to equalize for Inter, the Belgium striker picked up his second yellow card for apparently taunting the crowd.
Juan Cuadrado, who had put Juventus ahead in the 83rd, and Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic were also shown red cards as they clashed after the final whistle, with players from both teams then getting involved as they tried to separate the two.
“It’s nothing, just a bit of chaos at the end of a balanced game,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “We knew it would be difficult. Although they were coming off a difficult period, they are still Inter and proved it tonight.”
Lukaku, Cuadrado and Handanovic should all miss the second leg on April 26.
Last-place Serie A club Cremonese hosts Fiorentina in the other semifinal on Wednesday.
The result didn’t do much to alleviate the crisis at Inter, which has lost three straight matches in Serie A.
The outcome of the semifinal and Inter’s upcoming Champions League quarterfinal against Benfica could be crucial in determining whether Simone Inzaghi stays on as Inter’s coach.
Keys beats Navarro at Charleston Open; Kenin finishes win
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Madison Keys grabbed an early lead and breezed into the second round of the Charleston Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory Tuesday over wild-card entry Emma Navarro, the 2021 NCAA singles champion whose father owns the green-clay tournament.
With the temperature around 80 degrees, 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Keys went up 4-0.
“Starting off on a good foot is really important normally,” said Keys, who won the Charleston title in 2019 and is seeded No. 9 this year, “but especially so when you’re playing someone young and someone in front of a home crowd.”
She finished the match with a 7-0 edge in aces, while converting 4 of 5 break points she generated — and saving 4 of 5 she faced.
“She came out playing really aggressively. I was knocked back a little bit at the beginning,” said the 21-year-old Navarro, who is ranked a career-best 118th this week and was playing in just the 16th tour-level contest of her career. “I think that, combined with some nerves, kind of set me back a little bit.”
Her father, Ben, is a local billionaire who bought the Charleston tournament in 2018 and whose company also owns the Western & Southern Open in Ohio.
“It’s cool to play someone who I’ve watched when they were at this level, and I wasn’t,” Navarro said. “So, yeah, to be able to play against her was cool for me. Definitely a learning experience.”
In other first-round action, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was a 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-1 winner over Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a rain-interrupted match. Play was stopped because of a downpour Monday night while Kenin was ahead 3-0 in the third set.
“I wish we would have finished yesterday so I could have the day off,” said Kenin, who plays No. 15 seed Irina-Camelia Begu for a spot in the third round.
No. 12 seed Paula Badosa began the day’s schedule in the main stadium with a 6-3, 6-1 win against Mayar Sherif, while Bernarda Pera beat Claire Liu 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3 in a matchup between a pair of Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.