Rams’ Donald to miss 1st game of career due to injury
THOUSAND OAKS — Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his NFL career when his Los Angeles Rams host Seattle on Sunday.
Donald has a high ankle sprain from the Rams’ loss at Kansas City last Sunday, and Los Angeles coach Sean McVay ruled him out Wednesday.
Donald sprained his ankle in the first quarter against the Chiefs, but kept playing on it, McVay said. He won’t need surgery, but his ironman streak will end at 86 consecutive games since the finale of the 2017 regular season.
“That’s what makes Aaron, Aaron,” McVay said. “He’s unbelievable. To be able to play through that, the toughness, everything that he embodies is what you love.”
Donald has missed only two games in his nine-year NFL career, both in 2017. He sat out the Rams’ season opener on the day after ending his contract holdout, and he sat out the finale to rest for the playoffs.
Donald has five sacks in 11 games this year, the slowest pace of his career, but he remains the anchor of a solid Los Angeles defense that has soundly outperformed its struggling offense all season long.
“So much of it is built around him,” McVay said. “He is truly one of one. You don’t replace anybody like him. Guys will be asked to step up, (and we) have confidence in those guys, but I think Aaron’s resume speaks for itself, the way that he works, the way that he brings others with him, so it’s a huge loss.”
LA Kings put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday, a surprising move for a player once considered the successor in net to two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick.
Petersen, 28, went on waivers the day after allowing four goals on 16 shots in relief of Quick during a 9-8 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. Quick was pulled after giving up five goals on 14 shots.
Only one NHL goalie has a save percentage lower than Petersen’s .868 this season, Elvis Merzlikins of the Columbus Blue Jackets with .864. Petersen is 5-3-2 in 10 games with a 3.75 goals-against average in his third full season with the Kings and fifth overall.
L.A. signed Petersen to a $15 million, three-year contract in September 2021, and he figured to take the starting job from Quick, who turns 37 in January and is set to be a free agent after the season. Petersen has two years left on that deal after this one at an annual salary cap hit of $5 million.
Pulisic listed as day-to-day with pelvic injury at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic is listed as day to day after sustaining a pelvic injury during his team’s 1-0 World Cup win against Iran that sent the Americans to the round of 16 of the tournament on Tuesday.
Pulisic scored the 38th-minute winning goal against Iran, but crashed into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand during the same play. The Chelsea striker was substituted at the start of the second half and taken to a hospital for tests.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Pulisic was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and returned to the team hotel.
A video posted later on social media by the U.S. team showed Pulisic celebrating with the rest of the squad as they arrived at the team hotel.
The U.S. Soccer Federation did not make Pulisic available to media on Wednesday but posted a video of him dribbling a ball.
Ukrainian Olympian auctioning medals to help war effort
One of Ukraine’s most decorated Olympians is auctioning his medals — two golds and a bronze — in hopes of raising a six-figure donation to contribute to the war effort in his native land.
“My Olympic medals won’t matter if Ukraine can’t stand for this fight for freedom and independence,” two-time canoe champion Yuri Cheban told The Associated Press in an email exchange Wednesday.
Cheban won Olympic gold in the 200 meters in 2012 and 2016 and a bronze in the 500 meters in 2008. SCP Auctions, which is conducting the sale, expects the gold medals to fetch in the neighborhood of $75,000 each, an impressive estimate buoyed by the relative scarcity of available recent medals, and also their meaning.
Cheban will give the proceeds to the Olympic Circle charity fund, a collection started by athletes and targeted toward helping the city of Mykolaiv, which isn’t far from the recently liberated city of Kherson and also close to Cheban’s home, the Black Sea port city of Odessa.
“I think a lot of people in the world don’t know the full extent of the situation in Ukraine,” the 36-year-old Cheban said. “Right now, peaceful Ukrainian cities are without electricity, hospitals, schools, stores. People are freezing in their own apartments and some of my family is trying to live and work under these conditions.”
Cheban said the idea to auction his medals came from countryman Slava Medvedenko, a basketball player who auctioned off his two championship rings from his time with the Lakers (2001 and 2002) to fund the war effort. Medvedenko’s rings sold for a total of more than $253,000.
Blue Jays hire Don Mattingly as bench coach
TORONTO — Don Mattingly was expecting to spend a summer at home with his family. A call from the Toronto Blue Jays convinced him to get back into baseball.
Mattingly, who left his job as Miami Marlins manager at the end of last season, is joining Toronto’s staff as bench coach to manager John Schneider, the team announced Wednesday.
Mattingly said he’d been contacted by multiple clubs with offers for 2023, but nothing interested him until Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins called to chat.
“Just the first conversation, it felt great, honestly,” Mattingly said on a video call Wednesday. “It piqued my interest right away.”
Mattingly managed against the Blue Jays in 2020 and 2021.
“Knowing the talent and seeing it, I know it’s a really good club,” Mattingly said. “You look at the combination of youth and experience, and an offense that can throw runs up. Over the last few years I’ve seen these guys. They throw runs up in a hurry. I think all the ingredients are there to win.”
The former New York Yankees slugger and six-time All-Star joins the Blue Jays after seven seasons with the Marlins. Mattingly won NL Manager of the Year honors with Miami in 2020.
Beckham to kick off free-agent tour by visiting Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will kick off what is anticipated to be a three-city free agency tour when he meets Thursday with the New York Giants, the team that drafted him in 2014.
Beckham is expected to talk with coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Team surgeons also are expected to examine his left knee.
Beckham has torn the ACL in the knee twice. The last time was in the Super Bowl in February while playing for the champion Los Angles Rams. He has been rehabbing the knee all season and is now looking for a job.
The Giants (7-4) have a major hole at wide receiver with veteran Sterling Shepard and rookie Wan’Dale Robinson out with ACL injuries. Kenny Golladay also has not lived up to the big free-agent contract New York gave him last year and 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney was traded to Kansas City.
Shepard, who played with Beckham on the Giants for a couple of seasons, believes his buddy’s knee is fine. He added the injury was far less serious than the ACL injury that limited Giants running back Saquon Barkley for nearly two years.
“I have no doubt in my mind that he will be able to come back and be the same player that he has always been,” Shepard said of Beckham. “This obviously may be a little different but he is very talented, a generational talent. I believe he will come back and be full go.”
NBA making plans for ‘23-24 season with tournament included
The NBA is planning for the inaugural version of its in-season tournament — should it become reality — to begin early next season, according to a memo sent to teams Wednesday.
If the tournament is approved, 80 regular-season games for each team would be announced in August, with two more games set to be scheduled depending on which eight teams make the tournament’s knockout stage. Those games would be added in-season to the schedule.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has pushed for the past several years for the in-season event to be added. Talks have gone on about it since at least 2016, and in 2019 the league even created a proposal in which teams would play eight divisional games in the group stage, followed by quarterfinals for the top eight clubs and then semifinals and finals at a neutral site in December.
That evidently remains the footprint. Teams, in Wednesday’s memo, were told to plan for tournament quarterfinal games in early December 2023 — again, the caveat being that the event has yet to be approved.
“It’s something that I remain excited about,” Silver said in September. “I think it continues to be an opportunity within the current footprint of our season to create some more meaningful games, games of consequence, during an otherwise long regular season. ... I think fans might really ultimately enjoy another competition during the season, some sort of cup competition. Certainly not rising to the level of the Larry O’Brien Trophy, yet something else significant to play for.”
The scheduling process for next season starts with teams telling the league what dates their home arena is available. The NBA wants that list by Dec. 9; the process continues for the next several months.
Wednesday’s memo included clarity on several key dates for the 2023-24 season. Training camps will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 3 for most teams, except those participating in overseas preseason games; they can open camp on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The season begins Oct. 24 and ends April 14, 2024. The play-in tournament will be April 16-19, 2024, and that means that season’s playoffs would begin on April 20.
Florida QB Kitna charged with possessing child pornography
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.
Gainesville police said the 19-year-old Kitna shared the images via a social media platform. Kitna was booked in the Alachua County Jail, where he was awaiting a first appearance before a judge on Thursday morning. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
The Gators suspended Kitna indefinitely about an hour after his arrest.
Gainesville police announced the charges in a news release and said the investigation was initiated when the department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material through its chat platform.
Further investigation by a detective showed two images were shared via Kitna’s Discord account at his apartment in Gainesville, police said. The detective contacted Kitna at his residence and interviewed him. Kitna said he remembered sharing the two images and that his Discord account was later deactivated because of a violation of the terms of service, police said.
Kitna’s electronic devices were seized as part of a search warrant. Preliminary analysis revealed three additional images of child sexual abuse material, police said.
“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna,” the school’s athletic department, formally called the University Athletic Association, said in a statement. “These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior.
“Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program.”
Jon Kitna played 14 seasons in the NFL with Seattle, Cincinnati, Detroit and Dallas. He started 124 games and now is a high school football coach in Burleson, Texas, just south of Fort Worth.
UAB to hire ex-NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as head coach
UAB has hired former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next head coach on the eve of his high school team’s state championship game.
The 50-year-old Dilfer won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 during a 14-year NFL career. He’s making a big leap to the college ranks after leading Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, to three state title games in four seasons as head coach.
That includes one scheduled for Thursday morning against Christ Presbyterian Academy, meaning Dilfer had to hustle back to Chattanooga after his introductory news conference. He takes his first college job with lofty ambitions for a program set to leave Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference starting next season.
Ravens OC Roman in contact with Stanford about vacancy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has been in contact with Stanford about its coaching vacancy.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Wednesday. Stanford is in the market for a new coach after David Shaw stepped down.
“Greg talked to me. He said that there had been some contact there. I think it’s very preliminary right now, and that’s where it’s at,” Harbaugh said. “When you have really great coaches, they’re going to have opportunities, and we always try to encourage that and support that any way we can.”
Roman is in his fourth season as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator. He was an assistant at Stanford for two seasons from 2009-10 under Harbaugh’s brother Jim.
When asked how he might handle losing a coordinator, possibly during the season, John Harbaugh indicated it wasn’t something that was likely to happen imminently.
“We’ll just cross that bridge when we get there,” he said. “I think we’re pretty far from that at this point.”
Boston Athletic Association names new president, CEO
BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association on Wednesday named Jack Fleming as its new president and chief executive officer.
The association, which manages the Boston Marathon, said in a statement Fleming will assume the post immediately. He replaces Thomas Grilk after he stepped down from his posts on April 30 after more than a decade as part of a planned transition into an advisory role.
Fleming had been serving as acting CEO since May 1. His appointment follows a five-month national search. He was previously the association’s CEO from 2017 to 2022. He’s also served various other roles in the organization since 1992.
“It is an honor to guide the Boston Athletic Association as we embark together on our next chapter, building upon our 135-year history,” Fleming said in a statement.
Association board chairman Dr. Michael O’Leary said Fleming’s in-depth knowledge of the industry made him the best choice.
Fleming will have big shoes to fill. During Grilk’s tenure, which began in 2011, the Boston Marathon’s official charity program and John Hancock’s nonprofit program surpassed the $400 million mark, a growth of more than $300 million during his tenure.
Arizona State hires Idaho State coach Ragle as assistant
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State has hired Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle to serve as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator.
The school announced Wednesday that Ragle is leaving the FCS school to join the staff of new Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham, who played for Ragle at Scottsdale’s Chaparral High School.
Arizona State also hired former Sun Devils defensive lineman Vince Amey as defensive line coach.
Ragle returns to the Pac-12 after going 1-10 in one season at Idaho State. He previously served as an assistant coach at California from 2017-21 and Arizona from 2012-16.
Amey was a member of the 1996 Arizona State team that went to the Rose Bowl and served as defensive line coach under Ragle last season . He previously coached in the XFL and was Arizona’s defensive line coach for two seasons.
Mariners sign RHP reliever Trevor Gott to 1-year contract
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have begun the process of bolstering their bullpen by signing right-hander Trevor Gott to a one-year contract on Wednesday.
Gott appeared in 45 games last season with Milwaukee, going 3-4 with a 4.14 ERA. Gott had 44 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings and held opponents to a .204 batting average.
Gott’s signing helps fill a void created when Erik Swanson was traded to Toronto as part of the deal that brought slugger Teoscar Hernández to Seattle earlier this month. Gott has also pitched for San Francisco, Washington and the Los Angeles Angels.
Last season with the Brewers, Gott saw significant drops in batting average against and walk percentage, while raising his strikeout percentage.
Seattle also made a front office announcement Wednesday with the promotion of Andy McKay to assistant general manager. McKay has been with the club since 2015, when he was hired as the director of player development. McKay was promoted to senior director of baseball development in November 2021.
In his new role, McKay will oversee baseball development at all levels of the organization.
Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.
Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location in the city. He was being held at Lancaster Country Jail.
“While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involve and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made,” police said in a statement.
Further details weren’t released.
Matt Rhule was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ head coach Monday. Athletic director Trev Alberts had said Joseph was among candidates he spoke with about the job.
Rhule had not announced whether Joseph would be retained on his staff. Joseph played quarterback for the Cornhuskers from 1988-91 and returned last December as receivers coach.
He was named interim head coach on Sept. 11 after Alberts fired Frost. The Huskers were 3-6 under Joseph and finished the season 4-8.
“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave,” Alberts said in a statement. “We will have no additional comment at this time.”
