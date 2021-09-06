Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended in virus dispute
SAO PAULO — Argentina’s World Cup qualifier in Brazil was interrupted after just seven minutes Sunday when local health officials went onto the pitch in a wild dispute over coronavirus concerns.
The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was ultimately suspended by the referee with the score at 0-0.
Brazilian health officials alleged three Argentine players did not reveal on arrival last Friday that they had recently been in England, and should have been in quarantine rather than playing in the match.
The Argentina team responded by walking off the field at NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo.
Argentina tweeted that the game would not resume. South American soccer’s governing body, CONMEBOL, said the match had been suspended. FIFA, the sport’s world governing body, also confirmed the game had been suspended and said it was yet to decide what to do next.
Antonio Barra Torres, the president of Brazil’s health agency, Anvisa, said four Argentina players would be fined and deported for not following Brazil’s COVID-19 protocols.
The four — all players from the England-based Premier League — had been ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency ahead of the match. Despite that order, three of the four started for Argentina.
Aston Villa players Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia, and Tottenham duo Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, traveled to play for Argentina despite the Premier League not wanting players to be released for international duty because of the need to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel on their return. Now they have been caught up in Brazilian quarantine restrictions.
Sanders, defense help Jackson St. beat Florida A&M
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Shedeur Sanders scored the only touchdown of the game and the Jackson State defense got two fourth-down stops in the closing minutes to help the Tigers beat Florida A&M on Sunday in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium.
Sanders, the son of football hall of famer and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, was 18-of-24 passing for 221 yards and scored on a 1-yard run that capped a 10-play, 69-yard drive and made it 7-3 early in the second quarter.
JSU’s Trey Lockhart tackled Chad Hunter just shy of the first-down marker to force a turnover on downs near midfield with 2:59 to play. After the Tigers (1-0, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, Bishop Bonnet ripped off a 20-yard run to move FAMU to the Jackson State 38 with 30 seconds left. Junior Muratovic threw three consecutive incomplete passes before being sacked by James Houston and Cam’Ron Silmon on fourth-and-10 to seal it.
Muratovic, a true freshman, replaced starting quarterback Rasean McKay early in the fourth quarter for Florida A&M (0-1, 0-1). McKay was 18-of-29 passing for 78 yards and Muratovic completed 5 of 12 for 47 yards.
Jackson State had a chance to extend its lead with about five minutes left but had an 11-play, 77-yard drive stall when Peytton Pickett was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1 run from the FAMU 19.
Florida A&M’s Jose Romo-Martinez made a 21-yard field goal to open the scoring midway through the first quarter and a 39-yarder that made it 7-6 with 6:02 left in the first half.
The Rattlers, who played their first game in over 600 days due to complications surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, made their SWAC debut. FAMU had spent all but one season (2004, when the Rattlers played as an Independent) over the past three-plus decades as a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Clemson WR Williams will miss 4-to-5 weeks with thumb injury
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting wideout E.J. Williams sustained a thumb injury in the loss to Georgia and will miss four or five weeks.
Williams will need surgery, Swinney said Sunday.
Williams is a 6-foot-3, 197-pound receiver from Phenix City, Alabama. He had one catch in the 10-3 loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday night.
Williams had 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2020. He played in 12 games last year, getting four starts for the Tigers.
Swinney said if surgery and the recovery go well, Williams could return when the Tigers go to Syracuse on Oct. 15.
Tim Wilkerson takes Funny Car win at NHRA US Nationals
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Tim Wilkerson won the NHRA U.S. Nationals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Raceway, taking the biggest race of the season for his first Funny Car victory since 2016.
Wilkerson beat Ron Capps in the final with a 3.912-second run at 320.36 mph in a Ford Mustang. Wilkerson won for the 21st time in his career.
“We go out there and run the car and race the lane,” Wilkerson said. “Capps has used me up the last 2-3 years. He’s whooped me every time in the finals. We’ve got a good car, ran well in Brainerd and I was making sure I was going down the track today. In the finals, I ran it like it was a night run. My guys do such a terrific job and there’s a lot of emotion in this. I’m really proud of them.”
Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Torrence, the points leader and three-time defending series champ, won for the eighth time this season and 48th overall. He beat Brittany Force with a 3.749 at 324.44.
Enders raced to her second straight U.S. Nationals victory, beating Kyle Koretsky with a 6.626 at 206.01 in a Chevrolet Camaro. She has three victories this year and 32 overall.
Krawiec topped Angelle Sampey with a 6.844 at 198.58 on a Buell for his first victory of the season and 49th overall.
World Cup winner Jill Ellis to advise on changes to soccer
World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis was hired by FIFA to be lead adviser on the future of women’s soccer as the governing body ramps up a campaign to turn the tournament into a biennial event.
Ellis led the U.S. to titles in 2015 and 2019 before leaving. She is tasked to examine changes to the international match calendar and competitive balance in a global women’s game skewed heavily toward a few elite nations.
Preparing to start on the technical advisory group, Ellis said no determined has been made whether to double the frequency of World Cups from their current quadrennial schedule. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has discussed playing the tournament every other year.
“That is a component of looking at different levers to pull to grow the game,” Ellis said in a video briefing Sunday. “Everything is going to be in the scope of conversation, but that has not been determined. I think that’s going to be part of the conversation of this group is to is to make recommendations.”
The Women’s World Cup and continental events such as the European Championship, Copa America and CONCACAF Golf Cup are held in odd-numbered years. The men’s World Cup and Euros are held in even-numbered years along with the Olympic soccer tournament, which for women is a major event involving national teams.
FIFA’s new vision for football would mean every year would feature a men’s tournament, which would deny the clear summer focus to promote the growth of the women’s game. A biennial World Cup also would clash with the Olympics.
UConn football coach Randy Edsall to step down after season
STORRS, Conn. — UConn football coach Randy Edsall, whose teams have won just six games since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017 has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.
Edsall, 63, went 74-70 at Connecticut during his first go-around from 1999 through the 2010 season, leading UConn into the bowl subdivision and winning Big East titles in 2007 and 2010.
“While the program has been unable to recapture that level of success on the field during Randy’s second stint as our head football coach, the decision to retire at the end of the season was made by Randy,” Athletic Director David Benedict said in a statement.
“As is the case with all our teams, I am constantly evaluating the football program and will continue to make decisions that I feel are in the best interest of our student-athletes.”
Edsall was rehired by UConn in 2017, despite going 22-34 at Maryland, where he was fired six games into his fifth season.
His rehiring puzzled many UConn faithful, who were still upset that he had left the Huskies after a Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma, without notifying his players or flying home with the team.
UConn went 3-9 during Edsall’s first season back, then went 1-11 and 2-10 before sitting out last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Huskies, in their first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference, are 0-2 this season, losing their opener 45-0 at Fresno State before falling Saturday at home, 38-28, to Holy Cross from the FCS
“Back in 2017 I made a commitment to the University, but felt it was better to make this announcement now rather than the end of the year, to allow the university ample time to prepare for the future of the football program,” Edsall said in a statement.
“All my focus and attention for the rest of the season will be to prepare our players and coaches to go out and win as many games as possible.”
UConn said it will immediately begin the search for Edsall’s replacement.
Red Sox add RHP Pivetta, INF/OF Santana to COVID-19 IL
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox scratched Nick Pivetta on Sunday and placed the right-hander on the COVID-19 injured list.
The Red Sox also added infielder/outfielder Danny Santana to the list about 30 minutes before the first pitch against Cleveland. Santana is the 11th Boston player — six position players and five pitchers — to go on the COVID-19-related injury list in the past 10 days.
Pivetta was slated to start the series finale against the Indians at Fenway Park.
“You have to be patient,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of the situation, explaining how the Yankees and his close friend, manager Aaron Boone, handled it earlier this season.
“It is strange, but honestly this is something, Boonie went through this in the season,’’ Cora said. “The way he handled it from afar, I was like: ‘Wow! This is great.’”
From the first day after the All-Star break until Aug. 8, the Yankees placed nine players on the COVID-19 list, including All-Stars Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole.
With the Red Sox looking to secure a playoff spot, Cora knows there is no time to relax.
“You gotta keep going,” he said. “It’s not easy. I would love to have everybody here, but, at the same time, it’s part of it. It’s a challenge, but it’s a challenge that we like as a group.”
Kutter Crawford, 25, was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander started against the Indians and gave up two runs in the first inning in his major league debut.
Boston rallied late to win the first two games of the series.
The Red Sox entered play Sunday a half-game behind the Yankees for the AL’s first wild-card spot and four games ahead of Oakland for the second berth.
Yankees place RHP Loaisiga on IL with strained rotator cuff
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees placed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a strained right rotator cuff.
Manager Aaron Boone said Loaisiga experienced some pain Saturday morning after he surrendered a game-tying homer to Jorge Mateo in the seventh inning of Friday night’s 4-3 victory over Baltimore.
An MRI showed the strain and Loaisiga was given a cortisone injection. Boone said Loaisiga will not throw for 10 days, and he is hoping the hard-throwing right-hander can return this season.
“Hopefully this is something that’s a little bit of a timeout and we get him back for the stretch drive,” Boone said.
New York began the day on top of the AL wild-card standings, a half-game ahead of Boston.
The 26-year-old Loaisiga is 9-4 with a 2.25 ERA in 54 appearances this season. He also has five saves and 66 strikeouts in 68 innings, his most since pitching 68 2/3 innings in 2013 in the Dominican Summer League as a minor leaguer for the San Francisco Giants.
“Obviously that’s a tough loss for us which hopefully is only a couple of weeks but still something we’ll have to navigate,” Boone said.
Loaisiga also missed two weeks in July after testing positive for COVID-19.
To fill Loaisiga’s spot, Albert Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Abreu is 2-0 with a 4.08 ERA in 20 appearances with New York this season.
