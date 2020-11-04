Gio Reyna among 10 players who could make US debuts at Wales
NEW YORK — Gio Reyna could make his U.S. debut next week on the eve of his 18th birthday.
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder, a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna, is among 10 players on the youthful 24-man American roster who could debut in an exhibition against Wales at Swansea on Nov. 12. The Americans also play Panama four days later at Wiener Neustadt, Austria.
“Gio is a different type of attacking player. I think he’s more of a straight-line player, a guy who can arrive in the penalty box and can give a final pass, a final cross,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Tuesday.
Reyna could become the 12th player under 18 to make his U.S. debut. The match at Wales will be just the second in the pandemic-disrupted year for the Americans, who beat Costa Rica 1-0 on Feb. 1 with a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer.
He could team in a new-look midfield with 22-year-old Christian Pulisic, in his second season at Chelsea; 22-year-old Weston McKennie, in his first season at Juventus; and 21-year-old Tyler Adams, in his second full season at Leipzig.
Brady’s 2 TD passes, Succop’s 4 field goals lift Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Lackluster for much of the game, Tom Brady did what he does best in the second half Monday night.
Brady threw touchdowns passes to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans, lifting Tampa Bay to a 25-23 victory over the New York Giants, and giving the Buccaneers quarterback the career lead in TD throws once more.
The Saints’ Drew Brees had passed Brady on Sunday, but now the six-time Super Bowl champ is back on top with 561. Evans’ diving 8-yard catch provided the go-ahead points.
But Tampa Bay (6-2) had to sweat it out. Daniel Jones drove New York (1-7) 70 yards in 13 plays and connected with Golden Tate for a 19-yard touchdown with 28 seconds remaining. The 2-point conversion failed as the officials picked up a flag presumably for defensive pass interference.
Brady and Gronkowski earlier combined for a 3-yard scoring pass on which Gronk barely held onto the ball long enough. That made the old New England combination second in TDs for a duo with 93, 21 behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison of the Colts.
Unable to connect with Evans on a 2-point conversion, Brady still had the Bucs on top 15-14.
After New York went back ahead on Graham Gano’s 33-yard field goal, Daniel Jones was pressured into an unwise throw to Tate that Sean Murphy-Bunting picked off at the Tampa 33. That set the stage for the 66-yard drive to the touchdown by Evans.
Cowboys’ Andy Dalton placed on reserve COVID-19 list
The Dallas Cowboys have placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the reserve COVID-19 list on Tuesday, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion.
Dalton will be the first Dallas player to go on the COVID-19 list since before the season.
The loss of Dalton likely means a second consecutive start for rookie Ben DiNucci against undefeated Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The seventh-round pick replaced Dalton for last weekend’s 23-9 loss to Philadelphia. The Cowboys (2-6) have had three starting quarterbacks this season after star Dak Prescott broke his ankle in Week 5, ending his season.
Dalton was the starter in Cincinnati for nine years before the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow first overall in this year’s draft and released the former TCU standout. Dalton signed a one-year contract to be Prescott’s backup.
The 33-year-old Dalton got a concussion in a 25-3 loss to Washington on a hit that led to the ejection of linebacker Jon Bostic, who was also fined $12,000.
Packers put two players on COVID list
The Green Bay Packers have placed running back Jamaal Williams and rookie linebacker Kamal Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The move Tuesday comes one day after Packers rookie running back A.J. Dillon went on the same list.
The reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person.
Higgs tests positive, bows out of Houston Open
Harry Higgs has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrew from the Houston Open.
This is the fourth straight domestic PGA Tour event where a player has tested positive. Higgs follows Adam Scott (Zozo Championship at Sherwood), Dustin Johnson (CJ Cup at Shadow Creek), and Tony Finau (Shriners Hospitals for Children in Las Vegas) as positive cases.
Higgs says he is happy that he drove to Houston alone. He will self-isolate for 10 days. Higgs was replaced in the field by Kramer Hickok. Higgs is off next week because he’s not in the Masters.
Swinney: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence traveling to Notre Dame
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said quarterback Trevor Lawrence will travel with the top-ranked Tigers for their game at No. 4 Notre Dame despite his being sidelined with the coronavirus.
Swinney said Tuesday that Lawrence, the Heisman Trophy contender and likely first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will have completed his 10-day quarantine. He is still unable to play, Swinney said, due to the cardiac testing protocol required by the Atlantic Coast Conference for athletes who test positive for COVID-19.
“This week, he’s going to be Coach Lawrence,” Swinney said.
Lawrence tested positive for the virus last week and missed the team’s 34-28 comeback victory over Boston College this past Saturday.
Ravens place Judon, Queen, 5 others on Reserve/COVID 19 list
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have added seven players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting linebackers Matthew Judon, Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort.
Linebackers Malik Harrison and Tyus Bowser were also put on the COVID list Tuesday, along with starting safety DeShon Elliott and defensive back Terrell Bonds.
The Ravens placed cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the COVID-19 list Monday after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
Humphrey has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis. Baltimore has not yet addressed the status of the other seven players.
The Ravens are operating under intense protocol this week. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that all team meetings will be held virtually leading up to Sunday’s game.
Mississippi State’s Hill opts out to prepare for NFL draft
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill tweets that he is leaving school to prepare for the NFL draft, citing his brother’s recovery from brain surgery and COVID-19, which also affected his mother.
In the first of two posts on his official Twitter account, the senior wrote that uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic “forced all of us to adapt as best as possible.” Hill said he decided to enter the draft after talking with his family and added, “This has been an incredibly difficult decision, but one that I feel is best for me at this time.”
Hill had missed most of the Bulldogs’ past three games, and first-year Bulldogs coach Mike Leach repeatedly said the player was not with the team for personal reasons. Just last week, Leach said he hadn’t talked with him but heard Hill was preparing to enter the NFL draft.
Hill explained his absence in another post.
“My family was hit with Covid bad and my brother recently had brain surgery & also got Covid including my mom,” Hill wrote. “Want to Thank Coach Leach for giving me time to myself and understanding my situation & how stressed out I was about it which he never rushed me (with a heart emoji) thanks for helping”
Bucs activate Antonio Brown from reserve/suspended list
TAMPA, Fla. — Antonio Brown has been activated from the reserve/suspended list and is set to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time on Wednesday.
The Bucs signed the former Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England receiver last week and expect him to make his debut with his team when the Bucs (6-2) host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.
Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the season for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Dolphins send WR Isaiah Ford to Patriots for 6th-round pick
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Miami Dolphins traded receiver Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots on Tuesday for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.
The move gives the Patriots some needed experience in a receiver group that has underperformed this season and has recently been hit by a string of injuries.
New England also claimed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Titans on Tuesday and placed tight end Devin Asiasi on injured reserve. The Asiasi move comes after coach Bill Belichick said defensive tackle Beau Allen, who signed in the offseason, is not expected to return to action after recently returning to practice from IR.
The Dolphins also acquired running back DeAndre Washington from Kansas City, and the teams traded conditional late-round draft picks.
Ford, in his third season out of Virginia Tech, was a seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft. He has 18 catches for 184 yards this season, and 41 catches for 428 yards in his career.
Broncos GM Elway, team president Ellis positive for COVID-19
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The novel coronavirus has reached the highest levels of the Denver Broncos organization with general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Broncos said in a statement that both Elway and Ellis have minor symptoms but are “doing well’ and will continue to work from home and in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.
The team said no players or coaches came into close contact with either Elway or Ellis recently.
Povetkin tests positive for coronavirus, Whyte rematch off
LONDON — Alexander Povetkin’s rematch with Dillian Whyte for the WBC interim heavyweight title was postponed Tuesday after the Russian boxer tested positive for the coronavirus.
Promoter Eddie Hearn said the fight on Nov. 21 in London could not go ahead because of Povetkin’s positive test but it would be rescheduled for January.
Florida football team reports no new virus positives
No. 8 Florida reported no new COVID-19 positives in the past week, the first time since September the team’s coronavirus numbers have remained steady.
The Gators administered 50 tests over the last seven days and found no positives. It could be huge news for the team’s upcoming game against fifth-ranked Georgia in Jacksonville. Florida played without 15 players last week against Missouri, with some of those missing being ruled out because of COVID-19 results and contact tracing.
The Southeastern Conference postponed two of Florida’s game following a COVID outbreak that included coach Dan Mullen, at least two assistants and more than 30 players.
The Gators traced the outbreak to two players who failed to tell team doctors about minor symptoms before traveling to Texas A&M and then spent time with teammates in confined spaces of airplanes, hotel rooms, buses and visiting locker rooms.
Wawrinka, Gasquet advance to 2nd round of Paris Masters
PARIS — Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by defeating Daniel Evans 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Tuesday.
The 12th-seeded Wawrinka, a former No. 3, hit 35 winners to extend his record to 5-0 against his British rival.
“I was serving and moving well,” said Wawrinka, whose best result at the indoor tournament was reaching the semifinals in 2015, the year he won the French Open.
Wawrinka dropped only seven points on his first serve and saved the two break points he faced in the third game of the opening set. He will next face either Gilles Simon or Tommy Paul.
Also, Richard Gasquet defeated Taylor Fritz 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to progress to the second round, and big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic beat Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-2.
Washington State names de Laura as starting QB for opener
PULLMAN, Wash. — Freshman Jayden de Laura has been named the starting quarterback for Washington State when the Cougars open their season at Oregon State on Saturday, first-year coach Nick Rolovich said.
“Jayden’s going to take the first snap for us at Oregon State,” Rolovich said Monday evening during a Zoom call with reporters.
De Laura, a true freshman from Honolulu, won a three-way competition with redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper and redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz. De Laura is thought to be the first true freshman quarterback to start for the Cougars in a season opener.
Rolovich, who was hired from Hawaii, pointed to de Laura’s familiarity with the run-and-shoot offense Rolovich has installed at Washington State.
Red Wings sign F Anthony Mantha to 4-year deal
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Anthony Mantha to a four-year contract Tuesday.
The Red Wings announced the move. Mantha, 26, has played five seasons in the NHL — all with Detroit. He scored 16 goals with 22 assists last season, ranking third on the team with 38 points. That was despite playing only 43 games because of injury problems.
Mantha scored a career-high 25 goals in 2018-19.
South Carolina hoops allowed to have 3,500 fans
South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball have received approval from the state to have about 3,500 spectators at games this season.
The school said no one will be able to sit in the first five rows around the court to help keep spectators and teams safe amid the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic. Teams will sit on opposite sides of the court as well.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has limited venues to gatherings of no more than 250 people unless given approval from state regulators.
English soccer player Ryan Sessegnon racially abused online
SINSHEIM, Germany — Ryan Sessegnon, on loan at German club Hoffenheim from Tottenham, has revealed that he’s been subjected to online racial abuse.
The 20-year-old left-back published a screenshot of the abuse late Monday showing a series of messages sent on Instagram including racist insults.
“The craziest thing is I’m not even surprised anymore,” wrote Sessegnon, who is Black. “Disgusting.”
The account shown as having sent the messages is no longer active on Instagram.
Tottenham and Hoffenheim both issued messages of support for Sessegnon, who has played for England’s under-21 team.
Schalke ends 9-month winless run with German Cup victory
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Schalke ended its nine-month winless streak in all competitions by beating fourth-tier club Schweinfurt 4-1 in the first round of the German Cup on Tuesday.
The game was closer than the scoreline would suggest. Schweinfurt briefly led on a goal from Martin Thomann before Vedad Ibisevic and Alessandro Schöpf responded to give Schalke a 2-1 lead at the break. Schweinfurt won a penalty saved by Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann before Schöpf and Benito Raman extended Schalke’s lead.
Before Tuesday, Schalke had last won a competitive game on Feb. 4 against Hertha Berlin in extra time in the cup.
The financially troubled club is still on a 22-game winless streak in the Bundesliga going back to January. That is the second-worst run for any team in league history.
Schweinfurt was competing in two different seasons at once. While it had a place in the 2020-21 German Cup, it’s still contesting the 2019-20 campaign in the the Bavarian regional league. Officials there opted to carry on with that campaign after a suspension for the coronavirus pandemic rather than start a new season.
The Bavarian league was suspended again Monday after officials declared an early winter break because of German measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is surging again in Europe.
Maradona surgery for bleeding on brain ends with success
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Diego Maradona has had successful surgery for possible bleeding on his brain less than a week after his 60th birthday.
“It was all successful and it happened as expected,” Maradona’s public relations team said in a statement Tuesday night.
Maradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said.
Luque, a neurologist, said the problem likely was caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn’t remember the event.
Liverpool routs Atalanta; Real Madrid and Bayern Munich win
ROME — Jürgen Klopp has made no secret of his admiration for Atalanta’s all-out attacking game.
Perhaps because it’s similar to the way his Liverpool squad pours forward with speed and precision, often overwhelming its opponents.
In the first-ever meeting between the two teams, Klopp’s side was the one doing the overwhelming in a 5-0 rout of last season’s surprise quarterfinalist in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Portugal striker Diogo Jota scored a hat trick to take his tally to seven goals in 10 matches across all competitions since joining Liverpool in September.
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané also found the net for the 2019 champion, which strengthened its control of Group D with a full nine points.
“I don’t think any system could have defended tonight Sadio, Mo and Diogo, the way they played,” Klopp said.
Elsewhere on the third match day of the group stage, 13-time champion Real Madrid beat visiting Inter Milan 3-2 in Group B for its first win in this season’s competition courtesy of a late goal from Rodrygo.
Defending champion Bayern Munich got late goals from Jérôme Boateng, Leroy Sané, Robert Lewandoski and Lucas Hernandez in a 6-2 win at Salzburg to preserve its perfect start in Group A.
Manchester City also stayed perfect with a 3-0 victory over Olympiakos in Group C with goals from Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and João Cancelo.
In another rout, Borussia Mönchengladbach beat Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 in Group B to match its biggest European Cup away win.
Ajax and Porto also won, while Lokomotiv Moscow and Atlético Madrid drew 1-1.
In all, there were 35 goals across the eight games — two shy of the record for one day.
Humbert ousts second-seeded Tsitsipas at Paris Masters
PARIS — Ugo Humbert upset second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas following a hard-fought contest of more than three hours to reach the third round at the Paris Masters on Tuesday.
The 34th-ranked Frenchman won 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3) for one of the biggest wins of his young career. Humbert was outside the top 700 three years ago and only started playing regularly on the main Tour last season.
Primoz Roglic wins Vuelta time trial to retake overall lead
DUMBRÍA, Spain — Defending champion Primoz Roglic won the individual time trial at the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday to retake the overall lead from Richard Carapaz.
Roglic finished the 33.7-kilometer (20.9-mile) 13th stage in 46 minutes, 39 seconds, crossing the line one second ahead of American rival William Barta.
Carapaz finished seventh, 49 seconds off the pace. He fell 39 seconds behind Roglic in the overall standings. Hugh Carthy, fourth in the time trial, is third overall, 47 seconds behind Roglic.
After a rest day on Monday, riders faced a mostly flat seashore route before having to change bikes for a final climb of nearly 1.8 kilometers (1.1 miles).
Butler assistant coach retires amid COVID-19 concerns
INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime college basketball coach Jeff Meyer is retiring after 41 seasons on the sideline, most recently at Butler, citing family considerations and COVID-19 concerns.
Meyer, 66, spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Butler, where he reunited with LaVall Jordan after Jordan took the Bulldogs’ head coaching job in 2017. Jordan and Meyer previously worked together on John Beilein’s staff at Michigan.
Jordan is promoting Will Vergollo to replace Meyer. Vergollo spent the last three seasons overseeing the Bulldogs’ video operations and analytics.
Twilight Payment wins Melbourne Cup with no fans at track
The race that stops a nation also saw tens of thousands of spectators prevented from attending one of the biggest single-day sporting events in Australia.
But like a familiar refrain in 2020, blame COVID-19.
Irish-bred Twilight Payment, ridden by Jye McNeil and trained by Irishman Joseph O’Brien, gave Australian owner Lloyd Williams his seventh win in the Melbourne Cup.
Twilight Payment led virtually the entire race in the 3,200-meter (2-mile) classic at Flemington. Tiger Moth was second by about half a length and Britain’s Prince of Arran placed third for the third consecutive year.
Honus Wagner card sells at auction for more than 1.4 million
RUNNEMEDE, N.J. — A Honus Wagner baseball card has sold for more than $1.4 million.
The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great, the highlight of the Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction.
Also fetching a record price was the basketball rookie card of Michael Jordan, which sold for $124,230. Other notable sales included a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card that sold for $584,250 and a 1958 Pele card that went for $295,200, a record for a soccer card.
Several items from Cal Ripken Jr.’s personal collection netted $1.2 million, with the money going to the family foundation. The jersey the Hall of Famer wore for the final game of his record 2,632 consecutive-game streak sold for $184,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.