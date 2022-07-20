Rachel Robinson honored on 100th birthday at All-Star Game
LOS ANGELES — Baseball’s All-Stars gathered on the field before Tuesday night’s game at Dodger Stadium to honor Rachel Robinson on her 100th birthday.
Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts led the tribute to the widow of Jackie Robinson, speaking to the crowd from the infield grass following the Canadian and U.S. national anthems. Players from both teams fanned out across the grass behind him.
“Today’s a special day. It’s Miss Rachel Robinson’s 100th birthday,” Betts said. “So on the count of three, I want everybody here to say: `Happy Birthday, Rachel!’”
A video tribute followed on the hexagonal DodgerVision scoreboards in left and right field after the first inning.
Jackie Robinson broke the major league color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers, who moved to Los Angeles after the 1957 season.
Major League Baseball held a discussion of Robinson’s life on Monday.
Jackie Robinson died in 1972 and his No. 42 was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997. There is a statue honoring the Hall of Famer outside Dodger Stadium.
Actor Denzel Washington wore a No. 42 jersey when he spoke to the crowd during the pregame ceremonies.
New obstacle in steeplechase: a cameraman
EUGENE, Ore. — A new obstacle appeared out of nowhere on the steeplechase course at world championships.
A cameraman.
Trying to get a great shot of the triple jump competition going on in the infield Monday night, a World Athletics cameraman stepped onto the track, unaware that there was a live race going on behind him.
As a phalanx of runners was approaching the cameramen, the runners spread out to pass him and nobody was hurt.
“I was a little worried that he was going to dart one way or another, right at the last second,” said Evan Jager of the U.S., who finished sixth. “Thankfully he didn’t realize we were there until we all passed him.”
Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali won the race in a time of 8 minutes, 25.13 seconds.
He was involved in the strange scene, though maybe not as harrowing as seven years ago at worlds in Beijing. Usain Bolt had just won the 200 meters and a cameraman riding a portable scooter lost control of the scooter and it tumbled onto the track and upended Bolt. He jumped up and dusted himself off, no worse for wear.
World Athletics President Seb Coe said the federation is looking into what happened.
“I don’t want to be cavalier about these things,” he said. “But these things happen. He did actually have the presence to recognize what was going on, and he stood still, which is the most important thing. He didn’t move.”
Suit yourself: Baker buys new threads for All-Star coaches
LOS ANGELES — The All-Star Game suits Dusty Baker — or more precisely, his coaching staff.
Managing the American League as skipper of the defending pennant winner, Baker brought in a tailor to craft suits for his coaches: former All-Star Willie Horton, plus Baker’s Houston Astros staff.
“I wanted my coaching staff to be clean,” Baker said before Monday’s workout. “Most of them probably had never had enough money to have a tailor-made suit. I got them suits and matching ties, whatever they wanted to pick. I didn’t do anything for the players because I’m not making that kind of money.”
Baker, wearing a burgundy-colored suit, said he arranged the attire with Giovanni Clothes in Montreal, where he has been a longtime client.
“I was always raised in kind of the church of he who waters gets watered himself, Baker said. “If you’re generous to others, then you know, the Lord and people tend to be generous to you.”
NL manager Brian Snitker, whose Atlanta Braves beat Baker’s Astros in last year’s World Series, wasn’t making similar gifts.
“I’m not in the same pay grade as Dusty,” he said.
Trevisan out with injury, Putintseva advances in Palermo
PALERMO, Sicily — Top-seeded Martina Trevisan withdrew from the Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday because of a back injury, but No. 2 seed Yulia Putintseva advanced after comfortably winning her opening match.
Putintseva of Kazakhstan beat Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 6-1 and will face Diane Parry in the round of 16 after the Frenchwoman beat American Lauren Davis 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Trevisan was replaced by lucky loser Carolina Alves, who went on to lose 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 to Elina Avanesyan in a repeat of their match in the final round of qualifying.
Avanesyan will next face Lucia Bronzetti, who eliminated Wang Xiyu 6-3, 6-3.
Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia rallied to beat French compatriot Chloe Paquet 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2 and will meet Italian wild card Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the next round after she eliminated Sara Errani 6-1, 6-0 in less than an hour.
Seventh-seeded Anna Bondar beat Clara Burel 6-4, 6-4 to set up an encounter with fellow Hungarian Panna Udvardy, who beat Lucrezia Stefanini 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Eigth-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz also advanced with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory over American player Asia Muhammad.
Parrizas Diaz will face Julia Grabher after the Austrian eased past Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-3.
Nats sale exploration remains in early stage, Manfred says
LOS ANGELES — The exploration of the sale of the Washington Nationals by the Lerner family remains in the early stages.
The family, which has owned the team since 2006, said in April it is exploring a possible sale.
“They are in the process,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday. “They’ve set up a data room. They have people who signed confidentiality agreements that are in the data room. Process ongoing.”
Tony Clark appears likely to stay on as baseball union head
LOS ANGELES — Tony Clark appears likely to stay on as head of the baseball players’ association.
“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I am more than committed to continue to do it,” the former All-Star first baseman told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday.
Now 50, Clark took over as union head in late 2013 following the death of Michael Weiner. Clark led the union during labor negotiations in 2016 and during the deal in March that followed a 99-day lockout. The new agreement expires in December 2026.
Bruce Meyer headed the day-to-day bargaining during the most recent talks and was promoted last week to deputy executive director from senior director of collective bargaining and legal.
The union’s key decisions are made by a 38-man executive committee, which includes an eight-man executive subcommittee. Seven of the eight members of the executive subcommittee made $12 million or more in 2021 and the other made $3.5 million.
While the executive subcommittee voted 8-0 against approving the five-year contract, team player representatives voted 26-4 in favor, leaving the overall ballot at 26-12 for ratification.
Clark said voices are heard from lower-paid members of the union.
“The veteran players were the most vocal players about improving the system for the younger players,” Clark said. “They recognize the changes that were happening in the game and they recognize because they are in the clubhouse with the young players and wanting to let them know that they had their back when sitting down to negotiate.”
The agreement included a $50 million annual bonus pool for players not yet eligible for arbitration.
Clark said players pushed for “the acknowledgment that younger players were delivering more value and needed to realize more of that value.”
Slovak defenseman Andrej Sekera, 36, announces retirement
FRISCO, Texas — Andrej Sekera announced his retirement on Tuesday after almost two decades in the NHL.
The Slovak defenseman played the past 15 full seasons since making his debut in 2006. Sekera played 888 regular-season and playoff games for the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars.
He was a key member of the Stars during their run to the Stanley Cup Final in the playoff bubble in 2020, blocking 38 shots in 27 games.
Sekera skated in the Olympics twice and played for Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He represented Slovakia eight times at the world championships, helping his country come away with the silver medal in 2012 and wearing the “C” as national team captain in 2019.
Now 36, Sekera played the past two seasons with Dallas after Edmonton bought out the remainder of his previous contract. He played almost 14 minutes a game for the Stars, helping them reach the playoffs for the third time in four years.
Souza, known for catch to preserve no-hitter, is retiring
SEATTLE — Outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has announced his retirement after playing parts of eight major league seasons.
Known best for his spectacular diving catch to preserve Jordan Zimmermann’s no-hitter eight years ago as a rookie, Souza said Tuesday on Twitter he is calling it a career. He appeared in six games earlier this season with the Seattle Mariners at age 33, going 3 for 19 at the plate.
Souza played 515 regular-season and playoff games with the Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Mariners since making his debut in 2014.
“It’s been an incredible journey that I dreamed as a kid I would be able to go on,” Souza said in his Twitter post. “I want to give a special thanks to my wife and my family for supporting me during this amazing journey. Without your love and support, I never would have made it out of the (Gulf Coast League).”
Souza was a third-round pick of the Nationals in 2007. During his career, he was involved in a three-way trade twice: the 2014 deal that sent Trea Turner from the Padres to Washington and Wil Myers to San Diego, and one four years later that moved Brandon Drury to the New York Yankees.
The Everett, Washington, native hit .229 with 72 home runs and 207 RBIs in the regular season. He played 10 games on the Dodgers run to the NL Championship Series in 2021.
“I want to share my experiences and my love for the greatest game in the world with those who strive to (do) what I did,” he tweeted. “Here’s to the next chapter.”
MLB moving ahead with uniform ads for 2023
LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball is moving ahead with plans for advertising on uniforms next season.
The new labor contract agreed to in March allows teams to add uniform and helmet advertising patches. The San Diego Padres in April became the first team to announce a deal for 2023, with Motorola.
“I think that jersey patches advertisements on jerseys are a reality of life in professional sports,” Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “That’s a revenue source that is significant enough that it is really impossible for the sport to ignore over the long haul. I think that’s the truth.”
Major League Soccer became the first of the major North American leagues to allow jersey ads in 2007.
Among other North American leagues, the NBA started selling sponsorship logos for the 2017-18 season. The NHL launched helmet ads for the 2020-21 season and began jersey advertising last season.
Manfred defended experiments with new uniform looks, such as having players not wear their regular-season jerseys during the All-Star Game last year.
After a markedly new look in 2021 that included three-letter abbreviations of team names, uniforms for this year’s game contain the script from regular season jerseys, with gold lettering on a white background for the National League and a gray background for the American.
Nike took over as MLB’s uniform supplier in 2020 and last year added a series of City Connect uniforms that were markedly different, such as having the Boston Red Sox wear yellow and blue.
“A lot of kind unease, trepidation among certainly the more traditional people in the game. City Connect has been one of the great marketing successes in the game in recent years,” Manfred said.
“I think that it’s important to experiment with things like that in order to give the game a little different look. I never thought that a baseball team wearing different jerseys in a game was a particularly appealing look for us. I understand that people can have different views on that topic, but it is part of a larger program designed to market the game in a nontraditional way,” he said.
Players concerned about MLB’s deals with gambling companies
LOS ANGELES — The head of the baseball players’ association is worried about the sport’s increased commercial deals with sports gambling companies.
A BetMGM Retail Sportsbook opened this year at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and DraftKings is building a sports book scheduled to open next year at the southeast corner of Wrigley Field.
Union executive director Tony Clark was asked before Tuesday’s All-Star Game whether he was getting concerned with the gambling relationships, which have increased since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 to overturn the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which outlawed sports betting.
“Getting? No. Is? Yeah. Has been? Sure,” Clark told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. “We’re entering a very delicate and, dare I say, dangerous world here. We hope that it is truly beneficial for our game moving forward and that everyone who is involved benefits from it in one fashion or another. But when you have players suggest that no sooner was PASPA repealed, that they started to have book houses following them on social media, that gets you a little twitchy pretty quick.
“And so we’ll continue to pound the pavement in each of the state legislatures that are continuing to push, that have language in place and those that don’t yet that are potentially coming online, to ensure that as much as anything, our players are protected, and their families by extension, are protected as a result of the language that’s on the books despite the fact that this train has left the station.”
Manfred says MLB not able to allow Cuban defectors at WBC
LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball says it is unable to let former and current major leaguers who defected from Cuba play for their nation in the World Baseball Classic.
The Association of Cuban Professional Baseball Players was formed with the goal of gaining entry to the WBC, which will be played next March 8-21.
The Baseball Federation of Cuba does not consider players who defected for its national team rosters.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB can’t change the eligibility rules, which the national governing body sets. The tournament is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation, baseball’s international governing body.
“There are rules that apply to international events like the WBC in order for them to be sanctioned,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “One of those rules is that the federation, the Cuban Baseball Federation, controls who’s on their team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.