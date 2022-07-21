100 champ Kerley out for relays at worlds with hurting leg
EUGENE, Ore. — World 100-meter champion Fred Kerley will not be available for the U.S. relay team later this week due to a leg injury he suffered while running the semifinals of the 200.
Kerley’s agent, Ricky Simms, said the sprinter sustained a slight injury to his quadriceps during the race Tuesday night. Kerley slowed down about halfway through the race and finished second-to-last. After the race, he pulled the left leg of his shorts up above his thigh. The team initially said he’d suffered a cramp.
Kerley was a 400-meter specialist who moved down in distance before last year’s Olympics. He won silver in the 100 in Tokyo, then the gold in Eugene last Saturday as part of an American medals sweep that also included Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell.
Kerley was expected to play a key part of the American 4x100 meter relay team that has been plagued with problems over the decades. Qualifying for that race is Friday, with the final on Saturday.
MLB All-Star Game wins night but draws record low ratings
LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic remains the most-watched all-star game in the major professional sports, even though it drew record lows in viewership for the fifth time since 2015.
Tuesday night’s game from Los Angeles — which the American League won 3-2 — averaged 7.51 million viewers on Fox, according to Nielsen, a decline of 9.7% from last year’s contest in Colorado. The audience peaked at 8.24 million between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. EDT.
The game was the most-watched program on television Tuesday night and outdrew the three other major all-star games that were played in February. The NFL’s Pro Bowl averaged 6.69 million on ABC, followed by the all-star games for the NBA (6.28 million on TNT/TBS) and NHL (1.15 million on ABC).
The baseball game averaged 127,000 on Fox Deportes, giving it the second-highest audience for the event in Spanish-language television history. The game also averaged 107,455 on Fox Sports’ streaming platforms.
The Home Run Derby on Monday night on ESPN averaged 6.88 million, a 3.5% decrease from last year.
Transfer portal windows endorsed for final NCAA approval
INDIANAPOLIS — Division I college football players would have two periods of time — one in the winter and one in the spring — to enter the transfer portal and be immediately eligible to play if a proposed rule change gets final approval.
The Division I Council endorsed on Tuesday several of the Transformation Committee’s initial proposals and passed them on to the D-I Board for approval.
The Board meets again early next month.
The council also moved along recommendations for expanding the benefits schools can provide athletes without the need for a special exemption and concepts to improve the infractions process.
The implementation of transfer portal “entry windows” would happen this coming school year if the proposals are approved as expected.
Report: NCAA makes progress on gender inequality at tourneys
The NCAA has adequately addressed nine of 23 recommendations for creating comparable NCAA Tournament experiences for men’s and women’s basketball players, according to a progress report released Wednesday.
College sports’ largest governing body hired a third party to evaluate its response to a scathing report issued almost a year ago that criticized gender inequality in the tournaments.
Among the most visible changes noted in the progress report were “March Madness” branding and increased cross-promotion for both tournaments in 2022, as well as the addition of four teams to the women’s tournament to create a “First Four” event to bring it in line with the men’s tournament structure.
The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball committees jointly rejected a recommendation to hold simultaneous Final Fours in the same city, the report said, and NCAA leadership decided against changing the Division I basketball administrative structure. That means vice president of women’s basketball Lynn Holzman continues to report to senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt.
An outside firm was hired to conduct the assessment and that the NCAA was honoring the firm’s request to not be identified, as per company policy, NCAA Associate Director of Communications Meghan Durham told The Associated Press in an email.
“The findings of this assessment illustrate our commitment to advance gender equity at NCAA championships. Thanks to a collaborative spirit, significant accomplishments were achieved this past year,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “We have said it before — our work is not finished. Gender equity must remain a priority for leaders throughout college sports and we look forward to continuing to support these efforts moving forward.”
The initial report published in August was done by Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, which was hired after the NCAA failed to provide similar amenities to the teams in the 2021 men’s and women’s Division I tournaments.
The tournaments were played in “bubbles” because of the pandemic, and players blew up social media with complaints that showed disparities between men’s and women’s weight-training facilities, food, lounge areas and gifts — prompting apologies from NCAA executives.
The Kaplan report said the NCAA failed to uphold its commitment to gender equity by prioritizing its cash-cow men’s tournament “over everything else” and put forth the recommendations that the NCAA has enacted or considered.
AP source: Harden, 76ers agree on 2-year, $68 million deal
James Harden has agreed to terms on a two-year contract to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers and will make about $14.5 million less this coming season than he could have earned under his previous deal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday.
Harden will sign a deal worth slightly over $68 million, paying him about $33 million this season and with a $35 million player option for the 2023-24 season, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal.
ESPN first reported the agreement being finalized between the 76ers and the 10-time All-Star guard.
Harden had a $47.4 million option for this coming season that he declined last month, saying he wanted to give the 76ers flexibility to improve their roster and compete for a championship. Giving back that much money — Harden basically gave himself a 30% pay cut for this coming season — allowed the 76ers to make moves such as signing power forward P.J. Tucker and small forward Danuel House earlier this month.
Serena, Djokovic on US Open entry list - but might not play
Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic were on the official U.S. Open entry lists released Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean they’ll necessarily play in the tournament — and in Djokovic’s case, he can’t, as of now, because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.
The singles entry lists are a formality, and they include all players who are eligible based purely on this week’s WTA and ATP rankings. Williams is on there by virtue of a special ranking granted to her because she missed so much time due to injury; her first match in a year came last month at Wimbledon, where she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan.
Asked after that defeat whether she would play again, the 40-year-old Williams said she didn’t know. When she was asked specifically about returning to the U.S. Open, where she has won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, Williams replied: “There’s definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home.”
She missed the hard-court tournament in New York last year after hurting her leg at Wimbledon. But Williams made it to at least the semifinals in each of her 11 most recent appearances at the U.S. Open.
Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country over his vaccine status and has said since that he will not get COVID-19 shots just to be able to participate in tournaments.
The United States does not allow unvaccinated noncitizens to enter the country, which is why Djokovic needed to sit out big events in Indian Wells, California, and Miami earlier this season, and can’t compete at the Cincinnati Masters next month or the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29.
Venus Williams added as wild card for National Bank Open
TORONTO — Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has been given a wild-card entry into the main draw of the National Bank Open next month.
She will compete in Toronto for the first time since 2019 and return to WTA Tour singles play for the first time since August 2021.
The former world No. 1 and five-time Wimbledon champion last played when she partnered with Jamie Murray of Britain in Wimbledon’s mixed doubles draw earlier this month. Williams is a 41-time WTA singles champion and Olympic gold medalist.
Her sister Serena Williams also is playing in Toronto, marking her first North American hard-court event in two years.
The three-time champion in Toronto last played there in 2019, when she retired because of back spasms in the final against Bianca Andreescu of Canada. Andreescu beat Serena Williams a month later in the U.S. Open final.
Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston: Turned down late invite by ESPYS
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Consensus college women’s basketball player of the year Aliyah Boston turned down a late invitation to the ESPYS awards show, saying the offer was even more hurtful than not being asked to attend.
Boston helped the South Carolina Gamecocks win the NCAA title by defeating Connecticut in April. She swept the national awards as the game’s top player, including the Wooden and AP awards.
Boston, voted the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, had hoped to attend and was disappointed when not asked.
“It hurt more to see ESPN change course and invite me only after social media caught wind of it,” Boston posted on Twitter on Wednesday. “Respectfully, I declined.”
Boston’s coach, Dawn Staley, highlighted the snub this week, musing publicly on social media how the people who planned the ESPYS decided “it was a great idea not to invite” the woman who won several national awards as one of the best players last season.
“Not one person was able to see the uproar this would cause? There’s definitely something wrong with the make up of the room,” Staley said on Twitter.
In a statement, ESPN said COVID-19 concerns and a smaller venue forced organizers to prioritize invitees to the show in Los Angeles. Boston’s award category was handed out Tuesday night at the ESPYS preview show. Boston was nominated for best college athlete in women’s sports, which went to Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo.
Stenson joins Saudi tour, removed as Ryder Cup captain
The Ryder Cup captaincy of Henrik Stenson lasted all of four months.
Ryder Cup Europe removed Stenson as captain for the 2023 matches — still 14 months away from being played in Italy — when the Swede decided to choose the guaranteed money of the Saudi-funded rival league over the Ryder Cup.
The European tour and PGA Tour have suspended players who signed up for LIV Golf, which is handing out massive signing bonuses to go along with its $25 million prize fund in eight tournaments that feature 54 holes and no cut.
The third LIV Golf event is next week at Trump National in New Jersey. Sky Sports was among the first to report Stenson is leaving the European tour for the rival league, a move he confirmed on Wednesday.
That meant giving up a captaincy that he accepted four months ago when he said, “I’m fully committed to my role as a captain and working hard toward the result we want in Rome.”
The European tour did not mention LIV Golf in its short statement earlier Wednesday after meeting with the Swedish star, only that Stenson’s captaincy “has been brought to an end with immediate effect.”
Naomi Osaka in need of new coach after Wim Fissette split
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is in need of a new coach.
Wim Fissette, who began working with Osaka shortly before the start of the 2020 season, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that he and Osaka are ending their partnership.
“It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the Champion she has become,” Fissette’s post said. “She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game & to speak up for what they believe in and it’s been incredible to play a part in that journey.”
He also thanked Osaka and closed by writing: “I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter.”
Fissette coached Osaka to two of her major championships — at the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open.
He also previously worked with players such as Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber. Those four, like Osaka, have won major titles and spent time at No. 1 in the WTA rankings.
Osaka, a 24-year-old who was born in Japan and moved to the United States with her family as a child, is currently ranked 38th after missing chunks of time last season and this season. She withdrew from the 2021 French Open before her second-round match in order to take a mental health break, then also sat out Wimbledon last year.
US women’s hockey forward Dani Cameranesi, 27, retires
COLORADO Springs, Colo. — U.S. women’s hockey forward Dani Cameranesi announced her retirement from the national team Wednesday.
Cameranesi, 27, helped the U.S. win gold at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang and was part of the team that came away with silver earlier this year in Beijing. She also played at three world championships and won gold in 2015 and 2019.
“Five-year-old me would be in absolute awe of the things I’ve done, the people I’ve met and the places I’ve seen — all from playing the absolute best game in the world,” Cameranesi said in a statement released by USA Hockey. “I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream and play the game I love at the highest level, but I’ve reached the point in my career where I’m ready to say goodbye. My decision was not made lightly.”
Cameranesi scored 24 goals and added 34 assists for 58 points in 87 games of international competition. She also led the University of Minnesota to four consecutive Frozen Four appearances, winning two national titles, and played the past three years with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.
The Plymouth, Minnesota, native, previously starred at the International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Women’s World Championship in 2012 and 2013. Cameranesi said playing for the U.S. gave her the greatest feeling of her career.
England beats Spain 2-1 to reach Euro 2022 semifinals
BRIGHTON, England — Georgia Stanway scored an extra-time winner to seal a 2-1 comeback win for England over Spain on Wednesday and send her team to the semifinals of the Women’s European Championship.
With the score 1-1 after 90 minutes, Spain left Stanway with space to hit a powerful drive from outside the penalty area which flew past leaping goalkeeper Sandra Paños’ outstretched hand.
“Unreal. That just shows the level that we are at, we get a setback and we come back and do it. Job done and focus on the semis,” Stanway told the BBC. “It (the goal) is definitely one to be proud of, I will remember today, we put in a massive, massive shift. We are going to enjoy this moment and then crack on.”
After a first half with few clear chances, Esther González gave Spain the lead in the 54th minute off a smart pass from Athenea Del Castillo. A shake-up by England manager Sarina Wiegman was rewarded in the 84th when two substitutes combined to level the score, Alessia Russo heading a cross on for Ella Toone to volley in.
England will play either Sweden or Belgium on Tuesday in its sixth appearance in the semifinals. England has never won the European title. Spain, which had to play the tournament without injured Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, missed the chance to reach the semifinals for the first time in 25 years.
England struggled from the start with Spain’s smart passing and tough tackling, while winger Del Castillo was a force on the right flank after coming on at halftime. She beat left-back Rachel Daly and cut the ball back for González to knock the ball low past goalkeeper Mary Earps, the first time England had conceded in the tournament.
Texas A&M’s Smith arrested on DWI, weapons, pot charges
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, according to Brazos County jail records.
Smith, 21, was arrested by Texas A&M police and was booked into the Brazos County jail. He posted $8,000 bond and was released later Wednesday, according to jail records. The records did not indicate if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Smith has been suspended from the football team per athletic department policy following his arrest, according to Alan Cannon, a spokesman for Texas A&M. Cannon added that coach Jimbo Fisher was aware of the situation and looking into it.
Smith was scheduled to attend SEC Media Days on Thursday in Atlanta with Fisher and two other players.
Bob Baffert’s Taiba favored in $1 million Haskell Stakes
OCEANPORT, N.J. — Taiba is the slight 7-5 favorite over the undefeated Jack Christopher in the $1 million Haskell Stakes on Saturday, the first major race for 3-year-olds following the Triple Crown.
Taiba is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, who is seeking to extend his stakes record with a 10th Haskell victory at Monmouth Park.
“I don’t think about records,” Baffert said. “I just think about sending a good horse up there. I’ve sent some really great ones. I hope this guy is the same type of horse. He’s lightly raced, and he’s very talented.”
Jack Christopher, the 3-2 second choice, will race around two turns for the first time in the 1 1/8-mile track. His four victories, including a 10-length win in the Woody Stephens Stakes at Belmont Park, have all come at distances of a mile or less. Jose Ortiz will be aboard for trainer Chad Brown.
The Haskell marks a return to the spotlight for Baffert. Earlier this month, he completed a 90-day suspension handed down by the Kentucky Racing Commission for a failed post-race drug test involving Medina Spirit, who was first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby but was later disqualified.
While Baffert was sidelined, Taiba was transferred to Tim Yakteen, Baffert’s former assistant. While in Yakteen’s care, Taiba won the Santa Anita Derby before finishing 12th in the Kentucky Derby. The horse’s only race for Baffert prior to the suspension was a dominant debut win at Santa Anita in March.
Golf Hall of Fame to move back to Pinehurst at new site
The World Golf Hall of Fame is leaving Florida and returning to North Carolina, where it will be part of the USGA’s campus at Pinehurst and stage two induction ceremonies during the U.S. Open weeks in 2024 and 2029.
The move will involve relocating some of the artifacts that have been on display at the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, Florida, which opened in 1998. The visitor experience also will include the USGA museum and its vast library.
The USGA, which has its main headquarters in Far Hills, New Jersey, began last month to build a “Golf House Pinehurst” with golf equipment testing as the centerpiece.
Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner who chairs the World Golf Foundation, said Wednesday’s announcement would “cement the long-term relevance and viability” of the Hall of Fame and expand on the partnership with the USGA.
World Cup winner Kleberson becomes NYC assistant coach
NEW YORK — Kleberson, a midfielder on Brazil’s 2002 World Cup champions, was hired by Major League Soccer’s New York City on Wednesday as an assistant coach.
Now 43, Kleberson made 32 appearances for Brazil from 2002-10 and was with Manchester United (2003-05) and Beşiktaş (2005-07) during a club career from 1999-2016.
He had been an assistant coach with Philadelphia Union II in MLS Next Pro.
Nick Cushing became NYC’s interim coach last month when Ronny Delia left the MLS champions to become coach of Belgium’s Standard Liege.
Zhang out with injury, Sorribes Tormo advances in Palermo
PALERMO, Sicily — Another seeded player withdrew from the Palermo Ladies Open on Wednesday when Zhang Shuai pulled out with an unspecified “physical problem.”
The third-seeded Zhang was scheduled to play Jasmine Paolini and the Italian was given a walkover into the quarterfinals where she will face either eighth-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz or Julia Grabher.
Top-seeded Martina Trevisan withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday because of a back injury.
In one of the matches that did go ahead Wednesday, fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Leolia Jeanjean.
The Spanish player will play seventh-seeded Anna Bondar, who beat fellow Hungarian Panna Udvardy 6-2, 6-4.
Sixth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania also advanced, recovering from an early scare to beat Océane Dodin 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
World TeamTennis taking 2022 off; seeks new franchises
LAGUNA BEACH — World TeamTennis, the mixed-gender league co-founded nearly a half-century ago by Billie Jean King, will not have a season in 2022 but plans to return next year.
WTT announced Wednesday that it is hoping to add new teams by 2023. The expansion fee is $1 million per franchise.
The league held single-site seasons during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and intends to return to matches played at teams’ home courts.
