USC receiver Drake London declares eligibility for NFL draft
LOS ANGELES — Southern California receiver Drake London has declared his eligibility for the upcoming NFL draft after three seasons with the Trojans.
London was named the Pac-12’s offensive player of the year this week after racking up 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns despite playing in only 7½ games for the Trojans. He broke his right ankle in a game against Arizona in late October and missed the rest of the season.
“I cannot wait to get started on the next chapter of my life,” London wrote in a message on his Twitter account. “I will forever be a Trojan and cannot wait to represent the best brotherhood in the NFL.”
Before his injury, London was one of the nation’s top receivers for the Trojans, producing five games with at least 10 catches and six games with at least 130 yards receiving. He joined Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree in 2007 as the only Power 5 conference players with at least 88 receptions through eight games of a season.
London became one of the most prolific receivers in USC’s rich history at the position after he stopped moonlighting with the Trojans’ basketball team and concentrated on football. London arrived at the school as a two-sport athlete, and he played basketball briefly in early 2020.
London is widely considered one of the top receiver prospects in next year’s draft, and his decision was considered a formality as the Trojans rebuild their football program. USC hired head coach Lincoln Riley last month before finishing 4-8 last weekend, capping its worst season since 1991.
WNBA teams to play record 36 games in regular season
NEW YORK — WNBA teams will play a record 36 games in the regular season next year.
The season will tip-off May 6 and all 12 teams will play over the opening weekend. The season will end on Aug. 14, followed by the postseason, using a new format that will have the top eight teams seeded one through eight. All 12 teams will play on the regular season’s final day.
The early end date is due to the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup that begins in September in Australia.
The WNBA All-Star Game will be July 10. and the second annual Commissioner’s Cup championship game will take place July 26.
“The 36-game schedule will provide fans greater opportunities to see the best players in the world compete at the highest level,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “And year two of the Commissioner’s Cup brings added incentive to the first half of the season for players and teams, while offering fans conference rivalry competition through which to support their favorite teams.”
The defending champion Chicago Sky will open their season against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 6.
For the second consecutive season, teams will play a “series” model with franchises playing consecutive games in the same city to cut down on travel.
The WNBA played 22 games in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. Last year teams played 32 games. The teams had played 34 games between 2003-19.
Washington cancels game with No. 5 Gonzaga due to COVID
SPOKANE, Wash. — No. 5 Gonzaga’s game against Washington scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies program.
The game will not be made up this season. The schools said Thursday that continuing the series is important and the programs would be working to find a date for the game to be played in Spokane next season.
The Gonzaga game is the third straight game to be postponed or canceled for Washington since a COVID-19 outbreak hit the Huskies last week. Washington’s game at No. 11 Arizona was postponed until January, while its home game against No. 4 UCLA was canceled and officially recorded as a forfeit.
Washington said it would continue “modified workouts” and receive consultation from the program’s medical team as it works toward full practice participation.
During his weekly radio show Tuesday, Washington coach Mike Hopkins said several players had been placed into a 10-day quarantine after testing positive. Hopkins did not specify how many, but said no one has experienced a serious illness.
Washington’s next scheduled game is Dec. 18 vs. Seattle.
Boxing among 3 Olympic sports in danger of losing 2028 spot
GENEVA — Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon were set a target of about 18 months on Thursday to make changes in order to keep their status as Olympic sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
The governing bodies of boxing and weightlifting were described as problem children by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who has long voiced concerns with the leadership of those sports and issues with corruption and doping.
Modern pentathlon has effectively been told by the IOC to remove equestrian jumping from the event, provoking a backlash from angry athletes.
The high-profile incident of a coach striking a horse at the Tokyo Olympics has undermined modern pentathlon’s reputation despite more than 100 years in the Games since being created by IOC founder Pierre de Coubertin.
All three sports have been left off the initial list of 28 on the 2028 program, which will be put to IOC members for approval in February.
The list of approved sports includes skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing. All three made successful Olympic debuts in Tokyo and look to be locked in for the future as the IOC chases younger audiences.
It also sets them to receive a share of future Olympic broadcasting income, which is currently worth at least $15 million to each sport.
COVID-19 concerns cause Pacers, Raptors to cancel practices
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors canceled their Thursday practices in precautionary moves, citing the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Both teams made the announcements on Twitter.
Chicago forward Derrick Jones Jr. also entered the protocol Thursday, the fifth Bulls player in nine days to join the list.
Indiana has won twice this week — beating Washington on Monday and routing the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Pacers guard Justin Holiday has not played since entering the protocol on Nov. 30 and team officials have not yet said whether anyone else has been ruled out. Indiana is scheduled to host Dallas on Friday.
The Raptors lost to Oklahoma City at home on Wednesday night and are scheduled to host the Knicks on Friday.
Toronto has not had any positive COVID-19 tests since the season began and the Raptors have said all of their players are fully vaccinated.
It’s already been a wild week for the Pacers, who snapped a four-game skid on Monday.
Then, in the midst of a season where the average attendance at Indiana’s home game sunk to 13,137 entering Wednesday, tied with Detroit for a league low, coach Rick Carlisle and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard opted to meet with their top players to address speculation about breaking up the team and rebuilding.
US World Cup qualifier Jan. 30 at Canada to kick off at 3
The United States’ World Cup qualifier against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario, on Jan. 30 will kick off at 3 p.m. EST.
The Canada Soccer Association announced the kickoff time Thursday and said tickets will go on sale Dec. 17 for the match at Tim Hortons Field.
Hamilton averages a high of 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-1 Celsius) and a low of 18 (minus-8) on that date.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said its Feb. 2 qualifier against Honduras at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, will start at 6:30 p.m. CST (7:30 p.m. EST).
The average Feb. 2 high in the Twin Cities is 25 (minus-4) and the average low is 9 (minus-13).
The USSF has not yet set a start time for its Jan. 27 qualifier against El Salvador at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. January highs in Columbus average 53 degrees Fahrenheit (12 Celsius) and lows average 35 degrees (2).
Cyclones RB Hall, Bears’ Aranda, Pitre win AP Big 12 honors
Iowa State running back Breece Hall is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year for the second year in a row, while conference champion Baylor has the league’s top defender and coach.
Baylor senior safety Jalen Pitre was named defensive player of the year and second-year Bears coach Dave Aranda was also honored in the AP All-Big 12 team and awards were released Thursday, as determined by the vote of a panel of 20 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league.
Hall is the Big 12 rushing leader with 1,464 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, and has an active FBS record of 24 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown. The junior, who got 16 of the 20 votes for top offensive player, has 3,941 career rushing yards.
Texas freshman receiver Xavier Worthy, who had 62 catches and leads the Big 12 with 981 yards and 12 TDs receiving, was voted newcomer of the year. He is also a first-team All-Big 12 pick at receiver.
Aranda got 15 of the 20 votes for coach of the year. Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, whose team lost to Baylor in the Big 12 championship game, got the other five.
Hutchinson leads Mayo Clinic Comeback Player semifinalists
Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan and Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard were among nine college football players selected as semifinalists for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award.
The other semifinalists announced Thursday were West Virginia defensive lineman Taijh Alston; Johns Hopkins receiver Ryan Hubley; Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton; Utah quarterback Cameron Rising; Stetson defensive lineman Avery Samuels; and Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver.
The winners of the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year are chosen by AP Top 25 poll voters, sports information directors and contributors to the magazine Touchdown Illustrated.
Three winners and six honorable mentions will be revealed Dec. 21, and donations of $30,000 will be made in their names to the general scholarship funds of each player’s school.
The winners will be honored at the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.
Hutchinson injured his ankle on the opening possession of Michigan’s third game last season and missed the rest of the Big Ten’s abbreviated campaign. He has returned this season to lead the Big Ten in sacks with 14½ and help Michigan reach the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Arizona Coyotes pay overdue bills to avoid arena eviction
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes are all caught up on their bills. No eviction necessary.
The hockey team in the desert paid off its overdue taxes and other bills Thursday, a day after receiving word the city of Glendale was going to lock the Coyotes out of Gila River Arena if all outstanding debts to the city and the management company for the arena are not paid.
Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps sent a letter Wednesday informing the Coyotes they owed $1.3 million in taxes, including $250,000 to the city.
Phelps informed the Coyotes that the Arizona Department of Revenue had filed a notice of tax lien for unpaid state and city taxes owed by IceArizona, the Coyotes’ ownership company. Phelps also said in his letter that he had instructed ASM Global, which manages Gila River Arena, to not allow the Coyotes in the arena if the bills were not paid by 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.
The Coyotes issued a statement late Wednesday saying the unpaid bills were an unfortunate human error and they would rectify the situation quickly. They did on Thursday, avoiding what would have been an awkward turn in the franchise’s long journey to find a permanent home.
When the Coyotes first moved from Winnipeg in 1996, the team shared America West Arena with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns in downtown Phoenix. The team moved to Gila River Arena in 2003, but faced near-constant relocation rumors as ownership changed hands.
Former owner Jerry Moyes took the Coyotes into bankruptcy in 2009 and Canadian billionaire Jim Balsillie put in a bid to purchase the team with the intention of moving it to Hamilton, Ontario. The NHL, wanting to keep the team in Arizona, put in a counter bid and a Phoenix judge ruled the team could not be sold to Balsillie to circumvent the NHL’s relocation rules.
California mom charged in case of kid hitting sports rival
LOS ANGELES — A California woman was criminally charged Thursday after authorities said she told her basketball athlete daughter to “hit her” before the girl punched an opposing player in the head during a game.
The punch was allegedly thrown last month as two club teams played during a tournament in the city of Garden Grove near Los Angeles.
Latira Shonty Hunt was caught on cell phone video yelling “you better hit her for that” after her daughter fell to the ground on a previous play involving the victim, said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.
The blow crumpled the 15-year-old victim “to the floor like a rag doll,” Spitzer said. The girl suffered a concussion, according to her family’s lawyer.
Hunt, 44, is charged with two misdemeanors: contributing to the delinquency of a minor and battery. She faces up to a year in jail if convicted, Spitzer said. Contact information for Hunt could not be found and it wasn’t immediately known if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
“In my opinion it would have not happened, but for mom’s words,” Spitzer said of the attack. He said Hunt’s words “were the catalyst” that caused her daughter “to even think about” punching the other girl.
Youth sports in America are replete with examples of parents acting badly at games. Usually it involves taunts or other harsh language, often directed at officials.
Packers’ Cobb will be out ‘for a while’ with core injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has a core injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday and could keep him out for much longer.
“Cobby’s going to be out for a while,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “He had a pretty significant injury.”
The NFC North-leading Packers (9-3) host the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday night.
Cobb had emerged as a reliable playmaker this season in his second stint with Green Bay after the Packers reacquired him at the suggestion of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers sent a draft pick to the Houston Texans for Cobb at the start of training camp.
The 31-year-old has caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns this season. That marked Cobb’s highest single-season total for touchdown receptions since having six for Green Bay in 2015.
He caught two touchdowns each in victories over Pittsburgh and Arizona.
Cobb had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in the first half of a Nov. 28 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams before his injury caused him to miss the second half of the game.
Americans Plys, Persinger make Olympic curling coed field
American Chris Plys will have two chances to take home a curling medal from the Beijing Olympics.
The only member of the 2022 U.S. men’s team who wasn’t a part of the gold medal-winning foursome in Pyeongchang, Plys also qualified for the mixed doubles field on Thursday along with Vicky Persinger.
The Americans beat Russia 6-4 at a last-chance qualifying event in the Netherlands. Earlier Thursday, Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt of Australia beat South Korea 6-5 to earn the other Olympic berth that was still up for grabs.
Plys had already qualified for his second trip to the Winter Games along with defending Olympic champions John Shuster, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner. Persinger will be going to her first Olympics; she has twice finished second at the U.S. trials.
Plys and Persinger will open the Olympics on Feb. 2 — two days before the opening ceremony. The medal round is Feb. 8, a day before Plys will return to the ice with the U.S. men’s team.
China dismisses UK, Canada Olympic boycott as ‘farce’
BEIJING — China on Thursday dismissed the decision by Canada and the United Kingdom to join Washington’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games as a “farce.”
China is also not concerned that the officials’ absence would spark a chain reaction, and numerous heads of state, government leaders and members of royal families have registered to attend, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.
The three countries have said they won’t send government dignitaries to the games, which run Feb. 4-20, to protest human rights abuses in China, while New Zealand said it informed Beijing earlier that it wouldn’t be sending any officials due to pandemic travel restrictions but had also communicated its human rights concerns.
Under the diplomatic boycott, the countries will still send their athletes to compete.
Wang said China had not extended invitations to the U.S., Canada or the U.K. and that it “doesn’t matter if their officials come or not, they will see the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics.”
Browns place top tackler Walker, P Gillan on COVID-19 list
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns could be missing two more key players for Sunday’s vital matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Cleveland placed starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve-COVID-19 list on Thursday, making it unlikely they’ll be able to play.
Earlier this week, the Browns put tight end David Njoku, who leads the team in yards receiving, on the COVID-19 list.
The losses of Walker and Gillan would be a major blow to the Browns (6-6), who trail the first-place Ravens (8-4) by two games in the division and can’t afford another loss as they chase an AFC playoffs sport for the second year in a row.
Any vaccinated player on the list has to be asymptomatic and twice test negative in a 24-hour span to be eligible to play. The latest a team can activate a player from the list is Saturday at 4 p.m.
FIU hires former Colorado coach MacIntyre to lead Panthers
MIAMI — Florida International hired former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre to lead the Panthers on Thursday.
MacIntyre, 56, was most recently the defensive coordinator at Memphis.
He replaces Butch Davis, the former Miami coach who parted ways with the school after going 24-32 over five seasons.
MacIntyre has a career record of 46-65 in nine seasons as a head coach at San Jose State and Colorado.
He was named AP Coach of the Year in 2016 for leading the Buffaloes to their only Pac-12 title game appearance. But it was his only winning season at Colorado, and he was fired after the 2018 season with a 30-44 record over six seasons in Boulder.
He also had a 10-2 season at San Jose State in 2012, the first time the Spartans finished in the AP Top 25.
Blackhawks acquire F Gabriel in trade with Maple Leafs
TORONTO — The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday for defenseman Chad Krys.
The 28-year-old Gabriel has one goal and one assist in 13 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. He is slated to join the Blackhawks in Toronto before their game against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Gabriel was selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2013 draft and made his NHL debut with the Wild in 2015. He has two goals and three assists in 49 career regular-season games, also playing for New Jersey and San Jose.
Gabriel has a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through this season.
The 23-year-old Krys, a second-round pick by Chicago in 2016, is looking for his NHL debut. He has played in 64 AHL games with Rockford, collecting two goals and 13 assists.
Villarreal makes last 16 in CL, Leicester falls in Europa
Villarreal clinched the final place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Thursday, while Leicester failed to advance in the Europa League.
Villarreal beat Atalanta 3-2 away in a game postponed from Wednesday because of heavy snow in northern Italy.
The Spanish side only needed a draw to advance as runner-up from Group F but jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the 51st minute, with Arnaut Danjuma scoring twice. Atalanta answered with goals from Duván Zapata and substitute Ruslan Malinovskyi but it was too late to turn things around.
Atalanta finished third in the group and will enter a playoff to get into the last 16 of the second-tier Europa League, the competition Villarreal won last season.
Leicester faced a must-win game at Napoli to advance in the Europa League but lost 3-2. Spartak Moscow secured top spot of Group C with a 1-0 away victory at Legia Warsaw.
Also, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray and Red Star Belgrade made the next round while Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, Monaco and West Ham had already qualified with a game to spare.
Only the eight group winners go straight into the round of 16 — the runners-up enter a playoff with the eight teams who finish in third place in the Champions League groups.
In the inaugural Europa Conference League, Jose Mourinho’s Roma reached the next round after a 3-2 win at CSKA Sofia and Basel was the last to reach the round of 16.
Another big team in the competition, Tottenham, had its game against Rennes postponed after a coronavirus outbreak at the English club that would have deprived manager Antonio Conte of at least eight players who have tested positive. A new date for the match has not been announced.
AZ Alkmaar, Copenhagen, Feyenoord, Gent, LASK, and Rennes had already won their groups in the third-tier competition.
Pelé to remain in hospital for “a few days” for exams
SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer great Pelé said Thursday he will remain in a hospital in Sao Paulo “for a few days” to undergo new exams on his colon tumor.
The 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was brought to the Albert Einstein hospital this week for chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor found during routine exams at the end of August. Pelé was hospitalized for almost one month due to the surgery to remove it.
Pelé said on Instagram he has been “having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment.” He added he had just finished the last session of 2021.
“I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate, don’t you think?” he wrote, with a picture showing him in a hospital gown and a clenched right fist. “Don’t worry, I’m just getting ready for the holiday season!”
Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
