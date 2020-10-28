Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: MLB World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays.
Rams release rookie kicker Samuel Sloman after rough start
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have released rookie kicker Samuel Sloman after seven games with the team.
The Rams (5-2) dropped their seventh-round pick on Tuesday after he had a field-goal attempt blocked in their 24-10 win over Chicago on Monday night.
Veteran NFL kicker Kai Forbath is expected to take over for Sloman. The Rams signed Forbath last week off the Bears’ practice squad.
Sloman won a three-way competition for the job in training camp, but his first NFL job had been rocky ever since he missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt in the Rams’ season opener against Dallas.
He missed three extra point attempts for Los Angeles, and he missed three of his 11 field-goal attempts. His kickoffs also weren’t long enough for coach Sean McVay.
Sloman was the replacement for Greg Zuerlein, who was among the NFL’s top kickers for much of his eight-year tenure with the Rams. Zuerlein left Los Angeles in the offseason along with longtime special teams coordinator John Fassel to join the Cowboys.
The Rams signed Forbath a week ago after Sloman missed his third extra point, but gave Sloman one last chance against the Bears. He made a 22-yard field goal, but his 48-yard attempt against Chicago was low and easily blocked.
Forbath is a Los Angeles-area native who played at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High School and UCLA. He kicked for six teams in his first eight seasons in the NFL.
Forbath was Washington’s kicker for four seasons while McVay was an assistant with the team. Forbath finished last season by making all 10 of his field-goal attempts for Dallas, but was still released in favor of Zuerlein in August.
World Series sets another low for television viewers
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-2 Game 3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays was the least-watched World Series game ever, beating the record set two days earlier in Game 2.
Friday night’s game was seen by an average of 8,156,000 viewers age 2 and higher on Fox, drawing a 4.3 rating and 10 share, Nielsen Media Research said Tuesday. Game 2 was seen by an average of 8,950,000 (5.0/11) and Game 1 by an average of 9,195,000 (5.1/11).
Tampa Bay’s walk-off 8-7 win in Game 4 on Saturday night was seen by an average of 9,332,000, drawing a 4.8 rating and 12 share, and the Dodgers’ 4-2 victory in Game 5 on Sunday night by an average of 10,059,000, drawing a 5.3 rating and 11 share.
Before this year, the only World Series game with fewer than 10 million viewers was Philadelphia’s rain-delayed Game 3 win over the Rays in 2008, viewed by 9,836,000. That game, played on a Saturday night, was delayed by rain for 91 minutes at the start to 10:06 p.m. EDT and the final out was at 1:47 a.m.
Last year’s Series between Washington and Houston drew 12.3 million viewers for Game 3; 10,285,000 for Game 4; and 11,464,000 for Game 5.
Still, Game 3 this year drew Fox’s biggest Friday night audience since last year’s Game 3 and Game 4 drew its biggest Saturday night audience since the Big Ten championship in December.
The Dodgers outdrew the Lakers in the Los Angeles market for comparable games in the NBA Finals against Miami: 18.4/37 for Game 3, 61% above 11.4/25 for NBA Game 3, 21.1/43 for Game 4, 54% above 13.7/26 for NBA Game 4; and 22.2/41 for Game 5, 31% above 17.0/33 for NBA Game 5.
The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.
Ratings have been lower for sports this fall, a drop thought attributable to lower viewership during the coronavirus pandemic and competition from programming related to the presidential election.
Dez Bryant joins Ravens practice squad after 2-year hiatus
Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has moved one step closer to playing in the NFL again.
The 31-year-old Bryant signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and has been assigned to the practice squad.
Bryant last played in 2017, when he had 69 catches for 838 yards in his eighth and final season in Dallas. He signed with New Orleans in November 2018, but tore his Achilles tendon before getting into a game.
Now he’s on the cusp of getting back on the field.
Bryant said on Twitter: “My emotions running high right now... I’m thankful...I can’t stop crying.”
If he’s retained his speed and is not too rusty, Bryant could add a much-needed deep threat to a Baltimore passing attack that currently ranks 31st in yards per game. Second-year receiver Marquis Brown is currently quarterback Lamar Jackson’s most prominent target for the long ball.
Drafted 24th overall by Dallas in 2010, Bryant was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2013, 2014 and 2016. He has 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.
Two Conference USA games postponed because of COVID-19
Two Conference USA games scheduled for the weekend, including No. 19 Marshall at Florida International, have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
Marshall was scheduled to play Friday night, but FIU had to call off the game because of a lack of available scholarship players.
North Texas at UTEP on Saturday was called off because a surge in COVID-19 cases in El Paso, Texas, has led to a stay-at-home order in the city.
Wooden, 2 South Carolina hoop events canceled
The Wooden Legacy has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Georgetown, Kansas, UCLA and Virginia had been scheduled to play in the two-day event on Nov. 25-26 in Anaheim, California.
The event’s website said, “See you November 2021!” A spokeswoman did not immediately return a message on Tuesday. The event is owned by ESPN Events.
The event named for the late UCLA coach John Wooden was to be reduced to four teams and played over two days this year. It previously featured eight teams playing over three days.
It was created in 2013 when the John R. Wooden Classic was merged with the Anaheim Classic.
Positive test halts Cal basketball workouts
California’s men’s basketball team is pausing workouts after an unidentified player tested positive for COVID-19.
The school says he is not showing symptoms and the team is following all contact tracing, quarantine and treatment protocols.
The positive test is the first in Cal’s athletic department since daily testing began at the beginning of October.
Bethune-Cookman cancels all sports for 2020-21 seasons
Bethune-Cookman will not be participating in intercollegiate sports this coming winter or spring, announcing Tuesday that it has canceled all athletic events for the remainder of the academic year because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA said Bethune-Cookman was the first Division I institution to publicly announce that it was not going to compete in any sport for the entire academic year. University President E. LaBrent Chrite said the decision was made “in the face of a surging COVID-19 spike” both in the state of Florida and across the country.
“We have concluded that the risks are too great for our student-athletes and staff to travel and compete at this time,” Chrite said.
Bethune-Cookman, located in Daytona Beach, Florida, has 15 varsity programs, and the fall 2020 seasons were canceled back in July. Chrite said the latest decision was made “after a series of meetings with stakeholders across the campus” along with athletic director Lynn Thompson, coaches, health experts and state officials.
“We obviously recognize that other institutions may elect to move forward with spring competition,” Chrite said. “The decision for us, however, was not a complicated one. The risk premium is simply too high and our priority remains the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff. As members of the B-CU family constantly engage in various forms of civic engagement, this decision also protects our community partners as well.”
The university is also shutting down all in-person classes on Wednesday and encouraging students who are living on campus to leave now instead of the planned end-of-semester closure on Nov. 20.
Thompson — whose brother-in-law is one of the 226,000 people in this country to have died so far because of the coronavirus — said the decision was made in part because of a spike in cases on campus over the last several days.
Lions acquire DE Griffen from Cowboys for conditional pick
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have acquired veteran defensive end Everson Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional draft pick to strengthen one of the team’s weaknesses.
The Cowboys announced the deal Tuesday night, adding the selection from Detroit could be as high as a fifth-round pick in 2021.
The Lions (3-3) are in win-now mode under general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia after they were told by ownership their jobs were in jeopardy if the team didn’t at least contend for a spot in the playoffs this season.
Without quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys (2-5) are struggling and added an asset for a backup defensive end.
Detroit has just eight sacks this season, ranking among the worst in the league at getting to quarterbacks.
The 32-year-old Griffen has 77 career sacks, including 2 1/2 this season as a reserve in seven games with the Cowboys.
Rise in coronavirus infections may impact winter sports plan
The organization that oversees high school sports in Connecticut says it may need to wait until mid-November before deciding whether or how to move forward with a winter sports season as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to rise.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday the rate of people found with the coronavirus had increased to 4.1% of those getting tested, the highest level in the state since early June.
Gators have 6 new positives in football program
Florida’s football program is reporting six new positive tests for the coronavirus in the past week, bringing the team’s total for the month to 37.
The 10th-ranked Gators returned to practice and meetings starting Monday following a two-week hiatus because of a coronavirus outbreak.
Coach Dan Mullen, at least two assistants and more than two dozen players tested positive following a road trip to Texas A&M earlier this month. Everyone on the plane — about 75 people in all — was quarantined because of test results the following day, potential exposure and contact tracing protocols.
The outbreak forced the Gators to shut down team activities and work remotely. The Southeastern Conference rescheduled two games because Florida would not have had at least 53 scholarship players available to play.
The Gators (2-1) are scheduled to host Missouri (2-2) on Saturday, and Mullen says they expect to have enough to play.
Panthers’ McCaffrey back at practice after missing 5 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the team’s injured reserve list, increasingly the likelihood Carolina’s 2019 All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Falcons.
McCaffrey arrived at Panthers practice Tuesday with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly changed into a black practice jersey and a helmet.
McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule is expected to address McCaffrey’s status for Thursday night’s game after practice. Rhule said Monday that he was “hopeful” McCaffrey could play against the Falcons, but added that the decision was largely up to the training staff.
McCaffrey was off to a solid start with 223 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in the first two games.
McCaffrey’s backup Mike Davis had 149 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Carolina’s 23-16 win against Atlanta earlier this month. Rhule said Davis will still see some action at running back even if McCaffrey returns.
Browns place Beckham on injured reserve after knee injury
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns placed star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a win at Cincinnati.
Beckham tore his left anterior cruciate ligament on Cleveland’s first possession Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowler was trying to make a tackle when his left leg buckled as he began to launch himself toward Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips, who intercepted Baker Mayfield’s first pass.
Beckham will likely need up to a year to recover from the injury. He’s set to earn $15.75 million next season, with $12.97 million guaranteed.
The injury is another tough blow for Beckham, whose production has been limited in recent seasons because he can’t stay healthy. Beckham played in all 16 games last season, his first with Cleveland, but was hampered by a core muscle injury that required surgery in January.
Reid tells AP he declined Washington’s practice squad offer
Free agent safety Eric Reid told The Associated Press he declined an offer to join Washington’s practice squad.
Washington (2-5) lost safety Landon Collins to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in a win over Dallas on Sunday. Rookie Kamren Curl, a seventh-round pick, will replace him for now.
“I just don’t think playing on the practice squad is reflective or indicative of my career,” Reid said in a phone interview on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Reid played two seasons for Washington coach Ron Rivera with Carolina and set two defensive franchise records for the Panthers last season.
A first-round pick by San Francisco in 2013, Reid went to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season. He joined Colin Kaepernick in 2016 when the former star quarterback took a knee during the national anthem to protest police violence, racism and social injustice.
Penn State RB Cain out for the season with injury
Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the rest of the season with an injury, another blow to the 18th-ranked Nittany Lions’ backfield as they prepare to face No. 3 Ohio State.
Penn State coach James Franklin declined to give specifics of Cain’s injury, but the sophomore left Saturday’s overtime loss to Indiana early and reportedly was seen on the sideline later with a walking boot on his left foot.
The loss of Cain, who ran for 443 yards and eight touchdowns last year, comes about a week after Penn State announced its leading rusher from last season, Journey Brown, could miss this entire season with an unspecified medical condition.
With Brown out, Cain was expected to take on a larger role. He had one carry for 3 yards in the season opener against Indiana.
Avalanche sign defenseman Devon Toews to 4-year deal
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to a four-year deal with newly acquired defenseman Devon Toews.
The contract for Toews runs through the 2023-24 season, the team announced Tuesday.
Colorado picked up Toews from the New York Islanders on Oct. 12 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2021 and another in ‘22.
The 26-year-old Toews had six goals and 22 assists in 68 games for the Islanders last season. He played in all 22 of the team’s playoff games, where he had two goals and eight assists.
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi awarded $3.5M, 1-year deal by arbitrator
DETROIT — An arbitrator has awarded Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi a $3.5 million, one-year contract.
The ruling was issued Tuesday, two days after the case was heard.
The 25-year-old Bertuzzi has scored 21 goals in consecutive seasons. He was an All-Star during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season and finished leading the team in goals along with having career highs in assists (27) and points (48) for the NHL’s worst team.
Detroit drafted Bertuzzi in the second round of the 2013 draft and he has 49 goals and 119 points in 199 career games. He is a nephew of former NHL player Todd Bertuzzi.
Clemson linebacker James Skalski sidelined with groin injury
CLEMSON, S.C. — Coach Dabo Swinney said one of Clemson’s leading defensive players, linebacker James Skalski, will miss several games with a groin injury.
Swinney said Tuesday that Skalski will have arthroscopic surgery. The coach is unsure how long Skalski will be out.
Skalski missed last week’s 47-21 victory over Syracuse. Swinney said Skalski had an MRI that revealed the injury.
The fifth-year senior from Sharpsburg, Georgia, was Clemson’s second-leading tackler with 105 stops in 2019, his first as a starter. He was second this season, too, before sitting out against the Orange.
Champions League: Madrid in trouble despite late fightback
With one point from its opening two games, Real Madrid is facing another fight to preserve its proud record of qualifying for the knockout stage in all of its seasons in the Champions League.
It could have been a whole lot worse for the record 13-time European champions on Tuesday, though.
Heading into the 87th minute against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Madrid was losing 2-0 and on course for four straight losses in the Champions League for the first time.
However, goals by Karim Benzema and then Casemiro — in the third minute of stoppage time — rescued a 2-2 draw for the Spanish champions, who opened with a 3-2 loss at home to Shakhtar Donetsk last week.
Next up for Madrid is a double-header against Inter Milan, the team which was supposed to be its toughest rival in Group B but which is also still without a win. A 0-0 draw at Shakhtar, during which Inter hit the crossbar twice, came a week after a 2-2 draw with Mönchengladbach.
Outgoing Barcelona president discloses Super League plan
The potential launch of a European Super League was given credence Tuesday when Barcelona’s outgoing president revealed that the club had given its initial approval to a new competition.
Josep Bartomeu said it was one of his last calls before resigning from Barcelona, while under pressure from fans. It added fuel to growing reports about a new Europe-wide competition where elite clubs could earn more money and play each other more often.
The Super League project has been “put forward by the biggest clubs in Europe,” Bartomeu claimed, though none has publicly acknowledged the idea.
Currently, the UEFA-run Champions League is the only top-level club continental competition teams play in. UEFA is preparing talks on ways to revamp its marquee event taking effect in the 2024-25 season.
It was not immediately clear from Bartomeu’s comments who would be organizing a Super League or if such a competition would only replace the Champions League.
Djokovic beats Krajinovic after slow start in Vienna opener
VIENNA — Novak Djokovic overcame a slow start and saved a set point before beating Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (6), 6-3 Tuesday in an all-Serbian first-round match at the Erste Bank Open.
Djokovic had an early break for a 3-1 lead but lost the next four games against his regular hitting partner.
However, Krajinovic failed to close out the set as he scored just one point while serving at 5-4 and later missed a set point at 6-5 in the tiebreaker.
Djokovic also took a 3-1 lead in the second but this time saved a break point in the fifth game and wrapped up the win when Krajinovic hit a forehand long and dropped serve for a second time in the set.
Top 10 player Bertens has surgery, to miss Australian Open
AMSTERDAM — Top 10 tennis player Kiki Bertens will miss the start of next season, including the Australian Open, after having surgery on her left Achilles tendon.
The 28-year-old from the Netherlands announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a picture of herself in a hospital bed with her leg in a cast.
Bertens wrote that she had been dealing with “an Achilles injury for some time” and the only way for her “to play without pain again” was to have surgery.
She is currently ranked No. 9 and reached a career-best No. 4 last year.
Bertens has won 10 singles titles on the WTA Tour and was a French Open semifinalist in 2016 and a Wimbledon quarterfinalist two years ago.
1-year sentence for angry fan who made football game threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A California man’s threats to harm college football players because they beat his favored team epitomized “fandom spiraled out of control,” something that can’t be ignored in the age of mass shootings, a federal judge said Tuesday as he handed down a sentence of one year and a day over the 2018 threats.
Daniel Rippy, of Livermore, California, a Michigan native and University of Michigan fan, used Facebook Messenger to threaten a shooting at Ohio State University during its annual game against Michigan, and vowed to hurt players on the football team and then-head coach Urban Meyer, authorities said.
Federal Judge Algenon Marbley had harsh words for Rippy during Tuesday’s sentencing done via video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic. Marbley referenced the mass shootings at Columbine High School in 1999 and Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 as he lectured Rippy on the seriousness of the threats against college athletes just playing a game. “It’s college competition. That’s all it is,” Marbley said.
Woods wins Vuelta’s 7th stage, Carapaz keeps overall lead
VALDEGOVÍA, Spain — Michael Woods prevailed in the final kilometer to win the seventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, with Richard Carapaz holding on to the overall leader’s jersey.
Woods made his move to the front entering the final kilometer (mile) and finished four seconds in front of Omar Fraile and Alejandro Valverde after a hilly stage that took riders 159 kilometers (98 miles) from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Valdegovía.
Carapaz maintained the overall lead by finishing in the peloton, which crossed the line almost a minute later. He kept an 18-second lead over Hugh Carthy, with Dan Martin and defending champion Primoz Roglic close behind. Roglic finished the stage in 19th place.
Woods, the EF Pro Cycling rider who finished second in Sunday’s sixth stage, was 48th in the overall standings, almost 40 minutes behind Carapaz. He was the seventh different stage winner at the Vuelta this year.
Arrests, drama 6 years after S. Africa soccer star’s killing
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Six years and one day since South Africa’s popular national soccer team captain was fatally shot at his celebrity girlfriend’s house, five men accused of being part of a plot to assassinate him appeared in a courtroom Tuesday only for the case to be beset by confusion and doubt.
The five suspects claimed they were not involved in the killing of Senzo Meyiwa, and some of them accused police of lying about when they were arrested and the circumstances of their arrests. All of them refused to stand in the area of the courtroom where suspects are formally indicted. Wearing masks because of the coronavirus and with their arms folded and heads bowed, they were charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery and firearm offenses.
