NFL pledges to halt ‘race-norming,’ review Black claims
PHILADELPHIA — The NFL on Wednesday pledged to halt the use of “race-norming” — which assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive function — in the $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims and review past scores for any potential race bias.
The practice made it harder for Black retirees to show a deficit and qualify for an award. The standards were created in the 1990s in hopes of offering more appropriate treatment to dementia patients, but critics faulted the way they were used to determine payouts in the NFL concussion case.
Wednesday’s announcement comes after a pair of Black players filed a civil rights lawsuit over the practice, medical experts raised concerns and a group of NFL families last month dropped 50,000 petitions at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia — where the lawsuit had been thrown out by the judge overseeing the settlement.
Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody later took the unusual step of asking for a report on the issue. Black retirees hope it will include a breakdown of the nearly $800 million in payouts so far by race. They fear the data will never come to light.
“Words are cheap. Let’s see what they do,” said former Washington running back Ken Jenkins, whose wife Amy Lewis led the petition drive on behalf of NFL friends struggling with cognitive problems. Jenkins, an insurance executive, has so far been spared.
According to the NFL, a panel of neuropsychologists formed recently to propose a new testing regime to the court includes two female and three Black doctors.
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trainer Bob Baffert was suspended for two years by Churchill Downs on Wednesday after an additional drug test of Medina Spirit confirmed the presence of the steroid betamethasone in the Kentucky Derby winner’s system.
Disqualification of Medina Spirit could be next. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is still completing its investigation before making that ruling.
But Baffert will not be able to enter any horses in the Kentucky Derby or other races at the storied Louisville track through the spring of 2023. Churchill Downs says it reserves the right to extend Baffert’s suspension if he has any other violations in other states. Baffert has had five in the past 13 months.
Churchill Downs initially suspended Baffert indefinitely pending the investigation. Maryland racing officials allowed Medina Spirit and Baffert-trained Concert Tour to run in the Preakness on May 15 only after undergoing three rounds of prerace testing, while New York banned Baffert indefinitely and prevented him from entering any horses in the Belmont Stakes.
“Reckless practices and substance violations that jeopardize the safety of our equine and human athletes or compromise the integrity of our sport are not acceptable and as a company we must take measures to demonstrate that they will not be tolerated,” Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said. “Mr. Baffert’s record of testing failures threatens public confidence in thoroughbred racing and the reputation of the Kentucky Derby. Given these repeated failures over the last year, including the increasingly extraordinary explanations, we firmly believe that asserting our rights to impose these measures is our duty and responsibility.”
Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach 1 final year, hand off to Scheyer
Mike Krzyzewski will make a final run at a national championship with Duke.
The Hall of Famer and winningest coach in the history of Division I men’s basketball announced Wednesday that next season will be his last with the Blue Devils program he has built into one of college basketball’s bluebloods. The school also named former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season.
“My family and I view today as a celebration,” Krzyzewski said in a statement released Wednesday evening.
Stadium first reported news of the 74-year-old Krzyzewski’s final season with Duke, which he has led to five national championships, most recently in 2015. He has 1,170 career wins going back to his time at Army, with 1,097 wins coming during 41 years with the Blue Devils and their frantic fans who have made playing at famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium so difficult.
Now Krzyzewski will have make a final lap — “The Last Ride,” as the program billed it in a social-media post — around the Atlantic Coast Conference and the sport where he has piled up an incredible run of success before handing off to Scheyer, currently 33.
“He is clearly ready for this opportunity and has shown it repeatedly throughout his playing career and as a coach on our staff the past eight seasons,” Krzyzewski said. “Jon is a rising star in our profession and Duke basketball could not be in better hands in the future.”
The school has scheduled a news conference for Krzyzewski on Thursday at Cameron, followed by one Friday for Scheyer.
Krzyzewski has led the Blue Devils to 12 Final Four appearances and a record 15 ACC Tournament championships, while his teams have spent a record 126 weeks ranked at No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll.
Hired at Duke in March 1980, “Coach K” won national championships in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015. He broke Army mentor Bob Knight’s career victory record in November 2011.
76ers’ Embiid to miss Game 5 with meniscus tear in knee
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss Game 5 of the playoff series against Washington on Wednesday night.
Embiid is not scheduled to have surgery, and the Sixers will treat his injury with physical therapy. Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and is considered day to day.
The Sixers lead the Wizards 3-1 in the first-round Eastern Conference series. Game 5 is in Philadelphia in front of an expected first full house of the season.
Losing Embiid for a prolonged length of time would be a critical blow for the Sixers as they chase their first NBA championship since 1983. The Sixers finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference and Embiid was named a finalist for NBA MVP.
Embiid, who has a long injury history that includes missing his first two full seasons, was injured in Philadelphia’s Game 4 loss. He wound up on the floor behind the baseline after having his shot blocked by Washington’s Robin Lopez on a drive to the basket in the first quarter.
Last-place Sabres win draft lottery; Kraken get No. 2 pick
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres won the NHL draft lottery and the expansion Seattle Kraken jumped up the order to take the No. 2 pick Wednesday night.
The Sabres have the No. 1 pick for the fourth time in franchise history and second in three years. It marks a turnaround for a team that finished last in the overall standings for the fourth time since 2013-14, and lost the draft lottery in both 2014 and ‘15.
Seattle, meantime, can get, ahem, Kraken in preparation for its first season after jumping ahead of Anaheim. The Ducks finished 30th in the overall standings, but will be selecting third overall.
The Kraken were provided the third-best odds at 10.3% — tied with New Jersey — to win the lottery.
The Vegas Golden Knights were placed in the exact same position entering the 2017 draft lottery in advance of their opening season. Vegas wound up selecting sixth after failing to win three lottery drawings.
The only change this year involved the NHL reducing the number of drawings to determine the top two slots.
The Sabres had a 16.6% chance of landing the top pick, which was 1.9 points lower than the previous three lotteries, including 2018 when Buffalo maintained its spot to select defenseman Rasmus Dahlin at No. 1.
3x Olympic beach champ Walsh Jennings foiled in Tokyo bid
Three-time beach volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings was defeated in her bid to reach a sixth Olympics when she and partner Brooke Sweat lost in a qualifying match Wednesday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
The early-round loss to the Netherlands means the U.S. pair could not overtake fellow Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil on the international tour point list. Two-time Olympic medalist April Ross and her partner, Alix Klineman, have already clinched a berth in Tokyo, and there is a quota of two teams for each country in each of the women’s and men’s fields.
“It’s a terrible, terrible feeling,” Walsh Jennings said after the match. “It’s been a really rough year, and to lose in a qualifier, it feels really hard right now.”
Walsh Jennings, who won gold in Athens, Beijing and London with Misty May-Treanor and silver in Rio de Janeiro with Ross, also played on the U.S. indoor team at the Sydney Games in 2000. She and Sweat had been in position to qualify for Tokyo during most of the pandemic-extended qualifying period before Claes and Sponcil won an FIVB event in Sochi, Russia, last week — their first international gold medal.
Stevens replacing Ainge as team president in Celtics shakeup
BOSTON — Danny Ainge, who helped bring two NBA titles to Boston as a player and another as the team’s basketball boss, stepped down from the Celtics front office just hours after they were eliminated from the postseason, and coach Brad Stevens is giving up his job on the bench to replace him.
Stevens will lead the search for his successor, the Celtics said in a news conference Wednesday. He leaves as the fourth-winningest coach in franchise history, but one who failed to hang a championship banner from the rafters.
“Hiring a new coach will give us a great opportunity to hire somebody that will be ... a new, fresh voice with a new, fresh perspective,” Stevens said. “They don’t have to fill Doc Rivers’ shoes, like I did. And they don’t have to fill Danny Ainge’s shoes, like I do. They just have to figure out a way to be better than the last guy.”
Stevens, who left Butler in 2013 after leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back trips to the NCAA championship game, ends his only NBA coaching job with a 354-282 record that included three trips to the conference finals in the previous four years.
Broadcaster Brenly apologizes for comment about Stroman
PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly issued an apology for a comment about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s head covering that the right-hander said had racist undertones.
“During last night’s game, I made a poor attempt at humor that was insensitive and wrong,” Brenly, a former Diamondbacks manager, said in a statement Wednesday.
“I apologize to Marcus Stroman and have reached out directly to share those thoughts. I have had several conversations with the D-backs and we agree that seeking sensitivity training is an important step so that I can continue to learn from my mistakes in order to be better in the future.”
Brenly, working for Bally Sports Arizona, made the remark about Stroman’s headwear during the fourth inning of the Diamondbacks’ 6-5, 10-inning win Tuesday night in Arizona.
Euro warmups: Benzema misses penalty, Alexander-Arnold hurt
The international returns of France striker Karim Benzema, England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Germany players Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller didn’t go according to plan on Wednesday.
Benzema, back in France’s team after a 5½-year absence, had a penalty saved and also hit the post in a 3-0 win over Wales in a warmup match ahead of the European Championship.
At least he came through the game unscathed, unlike Alexander-Arnold.
The Liverpool right back, who was selected by England for Euro 2020 after being dropped for international matches in March, sustained a thigh injury late in a 1-0 win over Austria and had to be helped back to the locker room.
“It’s not good to see him come off the way he did,” England coach Gareth Southgate said of Alexander-Arnold, one of four right backs in the 26-man squad.
Hummels and Müller made their returns for Germany 2½ years after their last national-team appearances but had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Denmark in another match between sides who qualified for the Euros.
The Netherlands scored an 89th-minute equalizer through Memphis Depay to draw 2-2 with Scotland in another warmup.
Japanese city cancels Kenya Olympic training camp over virus
NAIROBI, Kenya — A Japanese city due to host Kenya’s team for a pre-Olympics training camp has canceled because the coronavirus situation there is “critical,” the Kenyan Olympic committee said Wednesday.
City officials from Kurume in the Fukuoka Prefecture near the southern tip of Japan had informed Kenya on Tuesday that they were canceling, the committee said.
The Kenyan Olympic committee said the letter from Kurume reported that “COVID-19 infections have rapidly spread in Kurume since mid-April and the situation has been recognized as critical.”
The letter from Kurume also stated, according to Kenyan Olympic officials, that “the nationwide spread of infection (in Japan) did not subside even in May, and in Fukuoka Prefecture the number of new infections and the number of hospitalized patients both have reached a record high.”
The city told Kenya’s team that the sports facilities it had set aside to be used by the visiting athletes for their pre-games preparations had now been turned into vaccination centers.
Reggie Bush among 1st-timers up for College Hall of Fame
Former Southern California star Reggie Bush, who had his Heisman Trophy victory in 2005 vacated for committing NCAA violations, is among the players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year.
The National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday the players and coaches eligible for election into the Hall of Fame, and 26 of the 78 FBS players will be debuting on the ballot.
Hall of Fame ballots go to more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers. The votes are considered by the NFF’s Honors Courts, which then deliberates and selects a class of about a dozen players and two or three coaches.
College Football Hall of Famer and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin from Ohio State is the chairman of the Honors Court, which includes athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media from all over the country.
Other first-timers on the ballot included quarterbacks Andrew Luck of Stanford and Kellen Moore of Boise State, Penn State star linebackers LaVar Arrington and Paul Posluszny and former California running back Marshawn Lynch.
Champions League final averages 3.65 million viewers in US
NEW YORK — The Champions League final on Saturday averaged a combined 3.65 million viewers on English- and Spanish-language television, tying for the second-largest audience for the game since 2011.
Nielsen ratings show Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester City averaged 2.10 million on CBS and 1.55 million on Univision. The 2015 final between Barcelona and Juventus on Fox and Deportes also averaged 3.65 million.
The highest mark remains the 2011 match between Barcelona and Manchester United on Fox and Fox Deportes (4.15 million).
CBS’s audience — which was the third-largest since 2010 — also marked a 39% increase over 2019, when the Liverpool-Tottenham match on TNT averaged 1.5 million. That was also the last time the final took place in its usual late May spot.
4 minor league pitchers suspended for foreign substances
Four minor league pitchers have been suspended this season by Major League Baseball after being caught using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs, signaling a stronger crackdown in the game’s feeder system than in the big leagues during a historically dominant stretch by pitchers.
The use of homebrewed tacky substances — mixtures often involve sunscreen and rosin — is suspected to have spiked in recent seasons as pitchers have learned the extent to which illicit sticky stuff can increase the spin rates on their fastballs, making the pitches more effective.
Many believe the proliferation of those grip aids is partially responsible for baseball’s offensive freefall. There have been six no-hitters this season, one shy of the record since 1900, and the league’s .236 batting average was the lowest through May 31 since 1968.
MLB has increased oversight in the majors with efforts to inspect more baseballs this season, but the data collection has not led to penalties for players. Suspensions at the big league level are subject to bargaining with the players association.
Women’s soccer saw significant disruption from pandemic
The coronavirus outbreak brought significant disruption to women’s soccer around the world, with some players going without competition for as many as 250 days, according to a FIFPRO report.
Three-quarters of women’s leagues stopped play because of the pandemic. And national teams were also impacted, with players experiencing a 56% drop in minutes.
The lack of playing time was exacerbated by a women’s competition calendar that is more fragmented than the men’s calendar.
FIFPRO, the international players’ union, released the findings Wednesday in a report on player workload and impact during the coronavirus outbreak. The data was culled from its new Player Workload Management platform.
Michelle Wie West returns to US Open for 1st time since 2018
SAN FRANCISCO — Michelle Wie West’s road back to the U.S. Women’s Open was a long one with detours for marriage, motherhood and injuries.
The 2014 champion is set to play her first Open in three years starting Thursday at the Olympic Club, just a short drive from her new home base in the Bay Area.
“It’s a really cool feeling being here,” she said. “I guess just staying at my house these two weeks is pretty nice. I’ve never had that happen before at a major tournament. ... Being here at Olympic Club, at another amazing venue, it’s really fun. It’s really amazing to be back. It’s an honor.”
Wie West returned from a nearly two-year absence from competitive golf this spring but failed to make the cut in the three tournaments she has played so far this year. She last made a cut in February 2019 at a tour event in Thailand and hasn’t even been in the running at a major since tying for 10th place at the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek.
That lack of recent success has made Wie West a long shot this week. Seven-time major winner and two-time U.S. Open champion Inbee Park is favored, followed by Ariya Jutanugarn, Jin Young Ko and Lydia Ko at the Lake Course that figures to be especially challenging with deep rough and small greens.
This is the first time the women are playing the U.S. Open here but the men have held five Opens on this course. Only four players finished under par in those tournaments.
Scioscia ejected, US beats Dom Rep 8-6 in Olympic qualifier
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. manager Mike Scioscia was ejected after Philadelphia prospect Luke Williams hit a two-run triple in a four-run sixth inning, and the United States rallied to beat the Dominican Republic 8-6 Tuesday night in Olympic baseball qualifying to advance to the super round of the Americas tournament.
Scioscia came out of the dugout to ask for a video review when, with the U.S. ahead 8-5, a drive by Todd Frazier down the left-field line with two on was ruled foul. The foul call was upheld and Scioscia popped out of the dugout again as plate umpire Edwin Hernandez of Puerto Rico put up his hands, signaling for Scioscia to stop. The manager kept walking to the plate and was tossed.
The U.S. is 2-0 and leads Group A over the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua (both 1-1) going into the Americans’ first-round finale on Wednesday against Puerto Rico (0-2).
The top two teams advance to the super round on Friday and Saturday along with Canada and Venezuela from Group B, and the first-round results carry over. The top team from the super round joins Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea at the Olympic baseball tournament, to be played in Japan from July 28 to Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.
Second- and third-place teams advance to a final qualifier in June in Me
Celtics fan who threw bottle released on $500 bail
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving last weekend was released on $500 bail at his arraignment Wednesday.
A plea of not guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was entered on behalf of Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, in Boston Municipal Court. He was also ordered to stay away from the TD Garden.
The bottle was thrown at Irving, who formerly played for the Celtics, as he walked off the court after Sunday’s 141-126 Nets victory in Game 4 of the the teams’ NBA playoff series. According to the police report, the plastic bottle “grazed” Irving’s head.
Buckley, who was wearing a Kevin Garnett jersey, was arrested seconds later.
