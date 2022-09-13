US Soccer investigation into NWSL misconduct nearing end
U.S. Soccer says an investigation into alleged abuse and misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League is expected to be completed by early next month.
The investigation, led by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, was initiated last fall after North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was accused of sexual harassment and coercion by two former players.
Riley was fired and league Commissioner Lisa Baird stepped down in the wake of the players’ claims. U.S. Soccer and the NWSL and its players association announced separate investigations.
U.S. Soccer issued a brief statement on the status of its probe Monday: “Last October, U.S. Soccer retained Sally Q. Yates of King & Spalding LLP to lead an independent investigation into allegations of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer. That investigation is nearing its conclusion. U.S. Soccer will publish the full report by early October, following the completion of the investigation.”
Riley was among five NWSL coaches who were either dismissed or stepped down last season amid claims of inappropriate behavior.
In Riley’s case, the alleged misconduct stretched back more than 10 years, and encompassed his time with the Portland Thorns in 2014-15. The league was informed about the allegations, but the Thorns did not make them public. Riley went on to coach elsewhere in the league.
U.S. Soccer said at the time it launched the investigation that Yates would have autonomy in her inquiry.
“The scope of our investigation is broad,” Yates said in a statement in February. “We are investigating not only allegations of misconduct, but also the factors that may have contributed to, perpetuated, or concealed abuse. Our mandate is to find the truth and make recommendations to ensure that going forward, players are treated respectfully, wrongdoing is uncovered and addressed, and players are protected from harassment or retaliation.”
Rays put LHP Raley on restricted list, add three RHPs
TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Rays put three new pitchers on the roster Monday before a pivotal four-day, five-game series against wild-card rival Toronto, adding right-hander Cooper Criswell as a substitute player to start the opener.
Tampa Bay also selected righties Kevin Herget and Javy Guerra from Triple-A Durham.
The Rays put unvaccinated left-hander Brooks Raley on the restricted list ahead of their second and final regular season visit to Canada and optioned right-handers Calvin Faucher and Luis Patino to Triple-A.
Also Monday, the Rays transferred left-hander Brendan McKay (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL.
To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — at least 14 days before entry. Unvaccinated players go on the restricted list because they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time, according to a March agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association.
Raley will lose $93,407 of his $4.25 million salary during the series, which runs from Monday to Thursday. He forfeited the same amount when he missed the Rays’ first series at Toronto this year, from June 30 to July 3, bringing his total loss to $186,814.
Kiffin expects Ole Miss QB Altmyer to be able to play
OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said quarterback Luke Altmyer should be able to play against Georgia Tech, but he isn’t saying who will start for the 20th-ranked Rebels.
Altmyer sustained an upper-body injury in the second quarter of the game against Central Arkansas and didn’t play in the second half of the Rebels’ 59-3 win.
USC transfer Jaxson Dart started the opener and Altmyer took the first snaps in Game 2.
“(Altmyer) was out there today,” Kiffin said of Monday’s practice. “I think he’ll be all right. So we’re just going to push forward the way that we’ve been going.
“We’ll figure out who’s going first at some point later in the week, probably.”
Altmyer was 6-of-13 passing for 90 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for a third score in the game. He was intercepted once.
Dart completed 10 of 15 passes for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Boston Marathon to welcome nonbinary athletes in 2023
BOSTON — Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year’s Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men’s or women’s divisions, race organizers announced Monday.
The Boston Athletic Association, which administers the prestigious marathon, said it’s been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people — not just for the marathon but for the BAA’s other races, which include a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.
Organizers confirmed the change as registration opened Monday for the 127th running of the marathon on April 17, 2023. A field of about 30,000 is expected for next spring’s edition of the storied race.
Nonbinary athletes can submit entry applications if they’ve completed a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the current qualifying window, the BAA said. It said it’s still working to establish qualifying standards for nonbinary participants, but that its online applications will include “nonbinary” as a gender option.
“Discussions are ongoing with nonbinary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion at all BAA events,” the organization said, adding, “We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together.”
The Boston Marathon is the latest major marathon to begin adding nonbinary divisions.
Last year’s Philadelphia Distance Run, a premier event offering a half marathon and a 5K, became the first large race in the U.S. to establish a nonbinary division and offer equal prize money.
The Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon followed in April. Eighty-two competitors who had registered as nonbinary participants were among the finishers.
Wolves reprimand Edwards for homophobic social media remark
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves reprimanded star guard Anthony Edwards on Monday for homophobic comments he made on an Instagram video and later apologized for.
“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media,” president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said in a statement distributed by the team. “The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”
In the since-deleted post, Edwards recorded a group of men on a sidewalk from a vehicle he was inside and made a disparaging, profane comment about what he assumed to be their sexual orientation. He posted an apology on Twitter on Sunday.
“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way,” Edwards tweeted. “There’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”
Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant are among the NBA players who’ve been disciplined by the league in the past for anti-gay language.
