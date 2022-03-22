Cardinals claim LHP Naughton off waivers from Angels
JUPITER, Fla. — The St. Louis Cardinals claimed left-hander Packy Naughton off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.
The 25-year-old Naughton, who fills out the Cardinals’ 40-man roster, was chosen by the Reds in the ninth round of the 2017 first-year player draft. The former Virginia Tech star made his major league debut for the Angels last season, going 0-4 with a 7.15 ERA in five starts and seven total appearances.
Naughton spent most of his season in the minors, going 2-2 with a 4.90 ERA in 10 starts and 14 appearances at Double-A Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake City. He did not pitch the previous season because COVID-19 shut down the minors.
Blockbuster: Colts get QB Ryan in trade with Falcons
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts may have found another short-term answer at quarterback by trading for Matt Ryan.
How much longer the soon-to-be 37-year-old, four-time Pro Bowler sticks around isn’t clear.
On Monday, Indy acquired the 2016 NFL MVP from Atlanta for a third-round pick in this year’s draft (No. 82 overall).
The Falcons wasted no time finding Ryan’s possible replacement — announcing they’d signed free agent Marcus Mariota to a two-year contract.
For Indy, the deal completes a two-week search for a successor to Carson Wentz, who was traded to the Washington Commanders after just one season with the Colts.
For Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard, it’s also the latest attempt to plug a hole created by Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement at age 29 just before the start of the 2018 season.
For the Falcons, it was the end of an era.
Ryan had started all but three games for the team since he was drafted No. 3 overall in 2008, leading Atlanta to only the second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.
His fate was effectively sealed when the Falcons made an ill-fated bid for Deshaun Watson as their new quarterback.
“Matt Ryan has been the epitome of a franchise quarterback,” team owner Arthur Blank said. “It is difficult to overstate what he has meant to me personally, our organization, his teammates and our fans.”
AP Source: Winston agrees to return to Saints on 2-year deal
NEW ORLEANS — Free agent quarterback Jameis Winston has agreed to return to the New Orleans Saints, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.
Winston, who started seven games for New Orleans in 2021 before a season-ending knee injury, has agreed to a two-year contract, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.
NFL Network first reported Winston’s deal, which is reportedly worth about $28 million.
The Saints went 5-2 in the games Winston started in 2021, although he played just two series in his seventh game before tearing knee ligaments when he was brought down by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White during scramble.
While the 28-year-old Winston’s rehabilitation from reconstructive surgery appears to be on schedule for him to play next season, his return to New Orleans had been uncertain while the Saints explored options at the all-important position.
Netherlands coach Van Gaal says Qatar World Cup ‘ridiculous’
AMSTERDAM — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal believes it is “ridiculous” the World Cup is being played in Qatar.
The finalists discover on April 1 who they will be playing at the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament that is one of the most controversial hosting selections in FIFA’s history.
“It’s ridiculous that we’re going to play in a country to — what does FIFA say? —- to develop football there,” Van Gaal said on Monday, “and you do that by organizing a tournament in that country. That is (expletive). But it doesn’t matter. It’s about money, commercial interests. That’s what matters to FIFA.”
The World Cup vote was dogged by corruption allegations that FIFA did not verify, and Qatar has been forced to improve working conditions after rights groups highlighted violations in the construction of the stadiums in the tiny Gulf country.
“Why do you think I’m not on commissions in FIFA with my ... expertise?” Van Gaal said. “Because I have always opposed this sort of organization. It’s not right.”
Judge rejects Baffert stay but delays suspension to April 4
A Kentucky judge has denied Bob Baffert’s request to stay his 90-day suspension but delayed it until April 4 to allow his representatives to seek emergency relief through the state’s Court of Appeals.
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards last month suspended Baffert for 90 days, fining him $7,500, and disqualified Medina Spirit for having the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system when he won the Kentucky Derby last year. Baffert’s appeal to racing officials was denied, but the suspension that was scheduled to begin March 8 was delayed pending a court hearing.
Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate said Monday that “the court understands the gravity of this ruling” on Baffert and will alleviate the impact by staying implementation of the suspension. He added, “However, absent relief from a reviewing court, the penalties imposed by Stewards Rulings 21-0009 and 21-0010 shall take effect on April 4, 2022.”
Baffert attorney Clark Brewster in a statement expressed disappointment in the court’s decision and said, “Given the importance of the matter, we intend to immediately appeal to the Kentucky Court of Appeals.”
Attorneys for Baffert have argued that the betamethasone in Medina Spirit’s system came from a topical ointment, rather than an injection, which is banned. Racing officials have said no matter the source, betamethasone is not allowed on race day.
If upheld, the suspension would begin at the tail end of the qualifying season for the Kentucky Derby scheduled for May 7 at Churchill Downs. It would effectively remove the Hall of Fame trainer from participating in the Triple Crown, which includes the Preakness on May 21 and Belmont Stakes on June 11.
QB Matt Barkley returns for second stint with Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Quarterback Matt Barkley is returning to the Buffalo Bills for a second stint after signing a one-year contract on Monday.
Barkley adds experienced depth behind starter Josh Allen, and after the Bills acquired Case Keenum in a trade with Cleveland over the weekend. He’s familiar with Buffalo and grew close with Allen after spending two-plus seasons with the Bills before not being re-signed by the team after the 2020 season.
Barkley became expendable last year after the Bills signed Mitchell Trubisky to a one-year contract and takes over the primary backup role. Trubisky signed with Pittsburgh in free agency last week.
Barkley did not see any action last year while splitting the season with Tennessee, Carolina and Atlanta.
The former USC starter broke into the NFL after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He had a 1-5 record during the 2016 season with Chicago and went 1-0 with Buffalo in 2018.
Russia loses 3rd soccer ruling at CAS ahead of WCup playoffs
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday dismissed a third request by the Russian soccer federation for urgent rulings to freeze FIFA and UEFA decisions before World Cup playoffs begin this week.
The latest challenge was against a decision by FIFA leaders on March 8 to award Poland a bye into a playoff bracket final scheduled next week without having to face Russia.
The latest dismissal confirms Poland will host either Sweden or the Czech Republic next week with a place at the World Cup tournament in Qatar at stake. All three teams had already refused to play Russia.
Previous CAS rulings this month rejected the Football Union of Russia’s requests to freeze bans on its teams imposed by FIFA and UEFA since the country’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Russia sought emergency interim rulings from a senior CAS judge pending full appeals which could be heard and judged in the weeks ahead.
Russian athletes and teams have been banned from competing in multiple sports because of the war. Belarusian athletes have also been banned because their country has been an ally of Russia.
Ukraine is also in the World Cup playoffs and its scheduled game against Scotland was postponed by FIFA until June. Ukraine or Scotland will advance to face either Wales or Austria, who play in Cardiff on Thursday.
Raiders sign free agent LB Micah Kiser
The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract with free agent linebacker Micah Kiser to add depth to a thin group.
Kiser’s agent Michael Katz confirmed Monday that his client agreed to a deal that came together quickly after Kiser visited Las Vegas.
The Raiders also re-signed tackle Brandon Parker as an option on the offensive line after he started 13 games at right tackle last season.
The Raiders were in need of help at linebacker after Nicholas Morrow signed with the Bears last week and Las Vegas released Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski as salary cap casualties.
Eagles sign former Colts receiver Zach Pascal to 1-year deal
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver Zach Pascal to a one-year contract on Monday.
Pascal had 38 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns last season for Indianapolis. The 27-year-old spent his first four NFL seasons with the Colts. He has 150 catches for 1,888 yards and 15 TDs.
Pascal is reunited with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who was the offensive coordinator in Indianapolis from 2018-20. He joins a receiving group that includes 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor.
The Eagles signed edge rusher Hasson Reddick last week and brought back six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox on a one-year deal after releasing him for salary cap purposes. The team also re-signed running back Boston Scott, wide receiver Greg Ward and defensive back Andre Chachere to one-year contracts.
AP source: LSU taps Murray State’s McMahon to replace Wade
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is filling its men’s basketball coaching vacancy with Murray State’s Matt McMahon, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the hiring, first reported by ESPN, has not been announced.
The hiring comes two days after Murray State’s season ended with a loss to Saint Peter’s in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Chiefs bring back DT Derrick Nnadi with deal for next season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs agreed with defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi on a contract for next season, adding to the continuity on the defensive line that came with restructuring the contract of pass rusher Frank Clark.
The contract with the 25-year-old Nnadi was announced Monday by his representatives at SportsTrust Advisors.
Nnadi was selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2018 draft and has been a dependable part of three AFC title teams and another that was beaten in the conference championship game this past season. He’s started 52 of the 64 games he’s appeared in during the regular season along with eight starts in 11 career postseason games.
The defensive tackle, whose main job in the Kansas City defense is to stop the run, also is coming off his best season getting after the quarterback. Nnadi had three sacks last season to tie Mike Danna for third on the team.
Pepe tests positive, ruled out of qualifier against Turkey
LISBON, Portugal — Veteran defender Pepe has been ruled out of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Turkey after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
The Portuguese Football Federation said Pepe has gone into isolation and Tiago Djaló of French club Lille was called as his replacement ahead of Thursday’s playoff game in Porto.
It wasn’t yet clear if the 39-year-old Pepe, who plays for Porto, would be able to play the second qualifier next week if Portugal advanced past Turkey.
Portugal coach Fernando Santos also won’t be able to count on the injured Rúben Dias, the team’s other regular starting central defender.
Midfielder Rúben Neves is also unavailable because of an injury.
Ryan McMahon, Rockies agree to $70M, 6-year contract
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Infielder Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies agreed Monday to a $70 million, six-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.
McMahon gets $5 million this season, $9 million in 2023, $12 million in each of the following two seasons and $16 million in each of the last two years.
He can opt out of the contract following the 2025 season and become a free agent if he finishes among the top five in MVP voting in any year from 2022-24. He can opt out after the 2026 season if he finishes among the top five in MVP voting in 2025.
The 27-year-old had been eligible for arbitration ahead of this season and next, and could have become a free agent after the 2023 season.
McMahon set career bests last year with a .254 average and 86 RBIs, and he had 23 homers, one shy of his high. He has a .243 career average with 61 homers and 215 RBIs.
He is primarily a third baseman and second baseman but also plays first and occasionally shortstop.
Six Rockies remain eligible for arbitration: right-handers Carlos Estévez, Peter Lambert and Robert Stephenson, left-hander Kyle Freeland, second baseman Garrett Hampson and outfielder Raimel Tapia.
La Salle fires coach Ashley Howard after 4 difficult seasons
PHILADELPHIA — La Salle fired coach Ashley Howard on Monday after four seasons without a winning record.
Howard, once a top assistant under Jay Wright at Villanova, went 45-71 in four seasons and finished 11-19 this season. The Explorers have been to just one NCAA Tournament since 1992 and have found little success in the Atlantic 10.
“Unfortunately, I was not able to lead the program to the heights and expectations that were set. I am better for my experience as a head coach at La Salle,” Howard said Monday.
Associate head coach Kyle Griffin will serve as interim head coach.
Tom Gola, a three-time All-America, led the program to consecutive trips to the NCAA championship game in 1954 and 1955. The Explorers won the 1954 national championship and then, almost nothing after ‘55. They won a single tournament game in 1983 and in 1990. They went to the tournament in 1992 and advanced to the Sweet 16 as the No. 13 seed in 2013.
Catalonia Volta: Italian rider hospitalized after collapsing
MADRID — Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli collapsed and had to be rushed to a hospital after the first stage of the Catalonia Volta on Monday.
Team Bahrain Victorious said Colbrelli was in stable condition after falling unconscious at the end of the final sprint. He finished second, behind Michael Matthews.
Spanish media said CPR was performed on the 31-year-old rider after he fell unconscious.
Boris Becker accused of hiding tennis trophies during trial
LONDON — Former tennis champion Boris Becker went on trial Monday in London for allegedly concealing property — including nine trophies — from bankruptcy trustees and dodging his obligation to disclose financial information to settle his debts.
Prosecutors said Becker, 54, “acted dishonestly” when he hid or failed to hand over assets before and after he was declared bankrupt in June 2017. He is on trial charged with 24 counts under insolvency laws.
Prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley said the assets include trophies such as the 1985 and 1989 Wimbledon men’s singles title, his Australian Open trophies from 1991 and 1996 and his 1992 Olympic gold medal.
Becker is accused of concealing 1.13 million euros ($1.25 million) from the sale of a Mercedes car dealership he owned in Germany. He also allegedly failed to declare two German properties and hid a 825,000-euro bank loan.
Becker, who is on bail, denies all charges.
“It is the prosecution case ... that in various ways he effectively hid from, or made unavailable to, those responsible for identifying the assets,” Chaulkley said. “The prosecution say Mr. Becker did this both before and after the date of his bankruptcy agreement by not disclosing, not providing, or delivering up, or removing assets or things of value.”
Becker sat in the dock Monday next to a German translator. The former world No. 1 and six-time Grand Slam champion collected 49 singles titles out of 77 finals during his 16 years as a professional tennis player.
The trial is expected to last for several weeks.
Longtime US snowboard coach Peter Foley under investigation
DENVER — The U.S. Center for SafeSport is investigating misconduct allegations against longtime snowboard coach Peter Foley, who has left his job at U.S. Ski & Snowboard.
Foley is listed as being under “temporary suspension” on the SafeSport website, which added his name to its database on Friday. At the Beijing Olympics last month, a former member of the U.S. team, Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, accused him of making inappropriate comments and taking naked pictures of female athletes in 2014.
Foley did not immediately return text messages left by The Associated Press. In February, when the allegations surfaced, Foley said, “I vehemently deny the allegations,” and that he was surprised they had surfaced.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard did not divulge the circumstances surrounding Foley’s departure other than to say he was no longer employed by the federation. ESPN first reported his departure.
Said longtime team member Lindsey Jacobellis, who won two gold medals in China, “I can speak very highly of his character and he’s always been supporting me through everything that I’ve gone through.”
Russian race walker Lashmanova banned for doping, loses gold
LONDON — Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for two years for doping and will be stripped of her Olympic gold medal, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Monday.
Lashmanova won gold in the 20-kilometer race walk at the 2012 London Olympics and also at the world championships in Moscow the following year.
The ban is backdated to March 9, 2021, and all of her results between Feb. 18, 2012, and Jan. 3, 2014, have been disqualified, the AIU said.
