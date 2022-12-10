Jaguars QB Lawrence feels ‘good’ after returning to practice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice Friday.
Lawrence missed two days of practice because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot, watching from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a game the Jaguars need to win to keep alive slim playoff hopes in the AFC South.
“I feel good,” Lawrence said following his first on-field work of the week.
Jacksonville (4-8) took a cautious approach with Lawrence, who initially thought he injured his knee when he was sacked on the final play of the first half last week at Detroit. But Lawrence returned to play the second half, and tests later revealed the severity of the toe injury.
Lawrence wasn’t sure earlier in the week whether he would wear any extra protection inside his cleat.
Hoffman, Palmer lead QBE Shootout with a 56 in a scramble
NAPLES, Fla. — Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer are making their 10th appearance in the QBE Shootout. Friday was their first time as partners, and they posted a 16-under 56 in a scramble format for a two-shot lead.
They combined for 10 birdies and three eagles at Tiburon Golf Club and missed the tournament record for the scramble format by one shot. Palmer set that record in 2019 when Harold Varner III was his partner.
“Ryan told me at the beginning of the week we need to tie his record of 17 under,” Hoffman said. “All in all, we put ourselves in great positions to make birdies. I would say very low stress all day long.”
Two pairs of Presidents Cup teammates — Max Homa and Kevin Kisner for the U.S., Corey Conners and K.H. Lee for the Internationals — were at 58.
The QBE Shootout has multiple LPGA players for the first time, and they wound up with the same score. Nelly Korda is paired with Denny McCarthy, while Lexi Thompson is playing with Maverick McNealy. They were in the group at 12-under 60.
Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker and Cameron Young, the PGA Tour rookie of the year, brought up the rear at 62.
Homa and Kisner are one of only two returning teams this year — Matt Kuchar and Harris English are the other and were among those at 60 — as the field lost several players to LIV Golf, including defending champions Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na.
The second round is modified alternate shot, with fourballs for the final round Sunday.
Xander Bogaerts, Padres finalize $280 million, 11-year deal
SAN DIEGO — Xander Bogaerts’ $280 million, 11-year contact with the San Diego Padres was finalized Friday after the All-Star slugger passed his physical.
The Padres planned to introduce the shortstop at an afternoon news conference at Petco Park.
“His consistency and top-level production places him among the best players in our game,” general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. “Xander’s makeup and championship pedigree are a strong fit for our team as we look to achieve our goal of bringing a World Series championship to San Diego.”
The Padres reached the NL Championship Series before losing to the Phillies last season.
Bogaerts joins an already deep lineup that includes third baseman Manny Machado and outfielder Juan Soto. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will be eligible to rejoin the Padres on April 20 at the conclusion of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
Steelers LB Watt, WR Johnson questionable to face Ravens
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt’s aching ribs could force him to miss Sunday’s game against Baltimore.
The team listed the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year as questionable after he was limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday and sat out on Thursday. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is also questionable with a hip injury that curtailed his practice time this week.
Watt missed seven games earlier in the year after a left pectoral injury suffered in the fourth quarter of an overtime victory against Cincinnati in the opener. He’s been quiet, by his standards, since his return. Watt has just one-half sack in four games since coming back and 1½ this season. Last year, he tied the NFL record with 22½ sacks.
If Watt fails to get to Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley on Sunday, it would mark the first time since 2018 that Watt has gone three straight games without a sack. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin stressed that Watt is still making an impact, but Watt’s frustration is growing.
Watt only missed four total games over the first five years of his career.
“It’s tough,” Watt said. “It’s stuff out of my control. It’s been one thing after another this year, but I don’t want to miss any more games. I’m going to try my best to make it happen each and every week.”
Cards sign All-Star catcher Contreras to 5-year deal
ST. LOUIS — For the first time in more than 18 years, the St. Louis Cardinals will have a new starting catcher.
Catcher Willson Contreras signed a five-year contract with a club option for 2028, the team announced Friday at a news conference.
“Willson is a proven All-Star performer who is driven to win each and every day,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “The Cardinals have had a lengthy history of standout catchers, and we feel that Willson is someone who is capable of adding his name to that distinguished list in the years to come.”
Financial terms were not released. A person familiar with the negotiations previously told The Associated Press the five-year deal is worth $87.5 million.
Nebraska hires Orange’s Tony White as defensive coordinator
LINCOLN, Neb. — New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced Friday that Tony White will serve as the Huskers’ defensive coordinator and Donovan Raiola will remain the offensive line coach.
White spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. The Orange (7-5) ranked 29th nationally this season in allowing 338.1 yards per game as Syracuse earned its first bowl trip since 2018 with a Pinstripe Bowl matchup against Minnesota.
Rhule was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ coach last week. Among staff changes he has already made was hiring Marcus Satterfield of South Carolina as the Huskers’ new offensive coordinator.
Satterfield worked six seasons for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers.
Japanese pair edges Americans to win Grand Prix Final gold
Japanese pairs skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara narrowly edged Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier at the Grand Prix Final on Friday in a rematch of their head-to-head showdown won by the Americans at the world championships.
Miura and Kihara became the first pair from Japan to win the capstone to the Grand Prix season when they overcame two bobbles in their free skate, set to the musical project “Sleeping at Last,” to score 214.58 points. That beat out Knierim and Frazier, who made a pair of costly mistakes in their free skate and finished with 213.28 points.
“I was really happy about winning but I lost to the pressure and thought we might have lost because of my mistakes,” said Kihara, who along with Miura will now look toward the world championships on home ice in March in Saitama, Japan.
“It’s been about two years since I last made a mistake so that made me panic. After that, I don’t remember the details.”
Knierim and Frazier still became the first U.S. pairs team to medal at Grand Prix Final, while Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii edged compatriots Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini to give Italy its first medal at the event.
“Every moment on the ice is special,” Knierim said. “Those moments are very limited in life as a skater in your career.”
In the women’s competition, world champ Kaori Sakamoto of Japan leads after the short program with a score of 75.86 points. Mai Mihara is second with 74.58 while Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx broke up a Japanese sweep of the top three spots with Rinka Watanabe in fourth and 15-year-old American Isabeau Levito in fifth.
The rhythm dance also took place Friday and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada scored 85.93 to edge the U.S. team of Madison Chock and Evan Bates by less than half a point. Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri are in third.
The competition concludes Saturday in Turin, Italy, with the men’s and women’s free skates and the free dance.
Arizona State hires Baldwin as offensive coordinator
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State has hired former Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin as its next offensive coordinator.
The school announced Baldwin’s hiring of new coach Kenny Dillingham’s staff on Friday, a week after he resigned at Cal Poly.
The 50-year-old Baldwin spent three seasons as the Mustangs’ head coach, going 4-21.
Baldwin previously served as California’s offensive coordinator for three years after a nine-year stint as Eastern Washington’s head coach. He went 85-32 at Eastern Washington and won the 2010 national championship with three trips to the FCS semifinals.
Baldwin also served as Central Washington’s head coach in 2007.
Huntley likely to start for injured Jackson, Harbaugh says
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson missed a third straight day of practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, and coach John Harbaugh conceded that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would likely start Sunday at Pittsburgh.
Jackson is listed as doubtful on the injury report, but there’s been little indication that he’s recovering quickly enough to play this weekend after hurting his knee in last Sunday’s game against Denver.
“It looks like it’s going to be Tyler on Sunday, yes,” Harbaugh said.
Baltimore did rule out cornerback Daryl Worley with a hamstring injury. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (toe), linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quad), linebackers Patrick Queen (thigh) and Kristian Welch (concussion) and guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) are questionable.
Kansas school’s students disciplined for offensive behavior
Several students at a Kansas high school have been disciplined for their behavior during a high school basketball game after a coach accused them of making offensive chants toward his team.
Topeka High School Coach Geo Lyons said his team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts” by students from Valley Center High School at a game on Dec. 3. He also said Valley Center students taunted his team with a naked Black baby doll.
The principals of the two schools said in a joint statement Friday that a review of game footage and interviews with game attendees resulted in “several” students being disciplined but federal law prevents them from saying how many students or the type of discipline.
Amy Pavlacka, a spokeswoman for Valley Center, said the schools’ joint investigation did not find any racist taunts from the student section.
“Any racial words that were used were isolated and made by individuals,” she said in an email.
The principals’ statement also said some information circulated after the game was factual but “there have been numerous reports that are exaggerated and/or inaccurate.”
“This has led to responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing,” the statement said. “This is not appropriate, does not provide for a productive environment where true change can occur, and is currently being addressed by the schools and communities appropriately.”
The controversy received widespread publicity on Tuesday. The next day, Valley Center closed its schools, saying the district had received a deluge of online threats. Classes resumed on Thursday with an increased law enforcement presence.
Valley Center officials apologized after the game for the behavior of some in its student section and Friday’s statement repeated that apology.
“Valley Center and Topeka High Schools are committed to work together to repair the harm that has been done, and to take actions both separately and together that will lead to positive and productive change with regards to addressing sportsmanship and racism,” the statement said.
Tar Heels WR Downs opts out of Holiday Bowl for NFL leap
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina receiver Josh Downs is opting out of the Holiday Bowl against No. 15 Oregon to prepare for a jump to the NFL draft.
Downs announced his decision in a social media post Friday, less than a week after he had 11 catches for 100 yards in the Tar Heels’ loss to No. 10 Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. He led the team with 94 catches for 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing two games.
Downs ranks third in the Bowl Subdivision ranks with 8.5 catches per game, while his 11 TD catches is tied for seventh.
His top stretch came when he had a run of four straight 100-yard games with at least nine catches each time. That included 15 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown at Virginia and 11 catches for 154 yards and three scores in a win at Wake Forest that clinched the ACC’s Coastal Division title.
Downs had ranked 10th in FBS in 2021 with 1,335 yards receiving to go with eight scores.
Phillies pick up LHP Matt Strahm with 2-year deal
PHILADELPHIA — Left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm has joined the Philadelphia Phillies on a two-year deal, the team announced Friday.
The 31-year-old free agent was a relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 season, with a 3.83 ERA in 50 appearances, striking out 52, giving up 17 walks and allowing just five home runs.
Strahm has been a reliever and a starter over his seven seasons in the MLB, playing for Kansas City and San Diego before landing in Boston.
The Phillies did not say how much Strahm’s deal was worth in the news release.
After falling short in the World Series to the Houston Astros, Philadelphia has been on an offseason spending spree, picking up shortstop Trea Turner and right-handed starter Taijuan Walker.
Nike Hoop Summit to feature women’s game for 1st time
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Nike Hoop Summit, an annual event that pits top U.S. high school players against a team of International players age 19 and under, is adding a women’s matchup for the first time.
The next summit will be in Portland on April 8, USA Basketball announced Friday.
“The Nike Hoop Summit has been a great event to showcase the USA’s top talent against the World’s top talent on an annual basis,” USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said. “With the addition of a women’s game, there is another opportunity for our top women’s players to compete on an international stage.”
The summit dates back to 1995 and has seen 253 past participants drafted into the NBA, with 90 top-10 selections and 14 No. 1 picks — including Cade Cunningham (2021), Zion Williamson (2019), Deandre Ayton (2018), Markelle Fultz (2017), Ben Simmons (2016), Karl-Anthony Towns (2015), Andrew Wiggins (2014), Anthony Bennett (2013), Anthony Davis (2012), Kyrie Irving (2011), John Wall (2010), Derrick Rose (2008), Andrea Bargnani (2006) and Elton Brand (1999).
Other alumni of the summit include Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Shane Battier, Kevin Durant, Kevin Love, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Bradley Beal and Tyler Herro.
The U.S. has won 16 of the 23 games played to date. Rosters for the 2023 games are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
2 low-ranked French tennis players get life bans for fixing
LONDON — Two low-ranked French tennis players were banned from the sport for life after being found guilty of match-fixing by a hearing officer.
Jules Okala, a 25-year-old with a career-best ATP ranking of No. 338, and Mick Lescure, a 29-year-old with a top ranking of No. 487, “admitted multiple charges,” the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Friday.
Neither player is allowed to compete at — or even attend — any sanctioned tennis event again.
Okala was found guilty of seven match-fixing charges and fined $15,000 in addition to the permanent suspension. Lescure was found guilty of eight charges and fined $40,000 on top of the ban.
The punishments come after both players were involved in law enforcement investigations in France and Belgium, according to the sport’s integrity agency.
Top 100 tennis player Majchrzak gets provisional doping ban
LONDON — Top 100 tennis player Kamil Majchrzak was provisionally suspended for doping after testing positive for banned substances at three tournaments in September and October.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the ruling Friday, saying the 26-year-old from Poland turned in A samples at the Sofia Open, Japan Open and Seoul Challenger that contained SARM S-22, a prohibited anabolic agent that can aid in muscle building, and metabolites of other substances.
Majchrzak can request the analysis of his B samples. During his provisional ban, he can’t compete in, or attend, any sanctioned tournaments.
Majchrzak’s best Grand Slam showing was making it to the third round of the U.S. Open in 2019.
He reached a career-high ranking of No. 75 this February and finished the season at No. 77.
“I have some incredibly sad and difficult news to share with everyone,” Majchrzak wrote on Twitter, mentioning his positive test results. He said he has “never, ever, knowingly taken any banned substance” and called the news “the biggest shock.”
