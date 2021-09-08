College coaches dealing with breakthrough COVID cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari said he contracted COVID-19 after being vaccinated, but pointed out he is relieved the shot did its job in leaving him with mild symptoms.
Other notable breakthrough cases have occurred in college football, with vaccinated players and coaches testing positive. That includes second-ranked Georgia and Mississippi; the Bulldogs could be without several players in their next game and Rebels coach Lane Kiffin missed his team’s opener after testing positive.
Calipari revealed Tuesday that he tested positive before July’s NBA draft, which kept the Hall of Famer from his annual ritual of attending the festivities to see his highly touted players realize dreams of becoming first-round selections. His announcement follows Monday’s revelation by Georgia football Kirby Smart that “three or four” players on the second-ranked Bulldogs were sidelined with COVID-19.
Kiffin did not travel with the Rebels to Atlanta for Monday night’s 43-24 victory over Louisville after announcing his own breakthrough case on Saturday.
“I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms,” Kiffin said in a statement released on Twitter.
Injuries, discipline and COVID disrupt US in qualifying
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Two starters are injured, another tested positive for COVID-19 and a fourth was sent home as punishment. The star is regaining fitness after a bout with coronavirus.
Less than a week into World Cup qualifying, much has gone wrong for the United States, which is back at another challenging Central American stadium. The Americans play Honduras on Wednesday night with intense pressure, key absences and a messy discipline issue following disappointing draws against El Salvador and Canada.
“If I’m a fan, I’m not happy with two points after two games, I’m not,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Tuesday evening at the team’s hotel. “And I can understand frustration. That’s completely normal. But you have to look at the big picture. This is a marathon. It’s not a sprint. You don’t qualify in one window. There’s a five separate windows that you get a chance to qualify for.”
Mexico (2-0) leads the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region with six points going into its game at second-place Panama (1-0-1), which has four. Canada (0-0-1) is third on total goals over Honduras and the U.S., with El Salvador farther back, Costa Rica (0-1-1) and Jamaica (0-2) lag.
QB platoon offers intrigue for 49ers season
SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan calls the personnel grouping and play into the headsets of the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks and Jimmy Garoppolo runs off the field and Trey Lance joins the huddle.
Switching personnel mid-drive is commonplace in the NFL with running backs shuttling in and out and teams switching from three-receiver sets to two-receiver formations all the time.
Doing it at quarterback is different, even though New Orleans utilized a package of plays in recent years for Taysom Hill and Tom Landry even alternated plays with Roger Staubach and Craig Morton during a game in 1971.
The Niners could take it a step further this season as they could mix and match a quarterback who was efficient enough to help San Francisco reach the Super Bowl two years ago in Garoppolo with a rookie who has game-breaking running ability and the big arm to stress defenses in Lance.
Indians manager Francona resting after toe surgery
CLEVELAND — Indians manger Terry Francona is resting comfortably after undergoing toe surgery, his second operation since stepping aside for the season in July.
Francona, who had hip replacement surgery in August, had the procedure Tuesday at the Cleveland Clinic. The surgery was to fix his left big toe, which became infected during the offseason.
The 62-year-old Francona hobbled around in a walking boot for months before deciding to leave the team to address his medical issues. Francona will need months to recover from the toe surgery.
Bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who is filling in for Francona, is sure his good friend feels a sense of relief now that the surgeries are behind him.
“Absolutely. I’ve told him, too,” Hale said before the Indians faced the Minnesota Twins. “I think it’s the right thing to do because he’ll be able to have time in the offseason when he’s not up against the clock trying to get to spring training.”
“This is a big step today and he’ll get through this and he’s kind of on the rehab period and I think it’s going to work well. Get around the holidays and Thanksgiving, all should be good and that’s what I’m praying for and hoping for, for sure.”
It’s been a rough two years for Francona. He managed just 14 games during the abbreviated 2020 season due to a gastrointestinal issue that was complicated by blood clotting that landed him in intensive care.
Francona announced on July 29 that he was leaving the team. He bounced back well from the hip replacement, and even attended a few games at Progressive Field while also doing rehab at the ballpark.
Rahm wins points-based award from PGA of America
Turns out that birdie Jon Rahm made on the final hole of the Tour Championship earned him a trophy.
Rahm won the points-based player of the year award from the PGA of America, and it was that birdie putt on the 18th hole at East Lake that made the difference.
Rahm finished with 75 points, with Bryson DeChambeau coming in second at 70 points.
Rahm received 30 points for his U.S. Open title this summer, along with 20 points for leading the PGA Tour money list and 20 points for winning the Vardon Trophy for the lowest adjusted scoring average.
And while he was runner-up to Patrick Cantlay in the Tour Championship, the PGA of America recognizes the actual score at East Lake. Cantlay started with a two-shot lead at 10-under par because he was the No. 1 seed. Rahm started four shots behind as the No. 4 seed.
For the week, Rahm and Kevin Na finished at 14-under 266. That means they split the 10 points awarded for a regular PGA Tour win.
DeChambeau had 30 points for his U.S. Open last September, 10 points for winning at Bay Hill, 14 points for being fourth in scoring average and 16 points for being third on the money list.
Kyle Busch fined $50,000 for reckless driving at Darlington
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch was fined $50,000 by NASCAR on Tuesday for recklessly entering the garage following a crash in the opening race of the playoffs.
Busch was fined for a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing and violating NASCAR member conduct guidelines during Saturday night’s race at Darlington Raceway. Busch had crashed midway through the race and as he pulled into the garage area, Busch ran over several orange safety cones at a considerable amount of speed as spectators hurried out the way of the No. 18 Toyota.
“It was a situation that could have been bad. Fortunately nobody got hit or anything like that,” Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, said Tuesday on SiriusXM. “Putting people in harm’s way for no reason is something we take seriously.”
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 35th at Darlington. It dropped the two-time NASCAR champion from fourth to 14th in the playoff standings.
NFLPA calls for daily COVID-19 testing for all players
The NFL Players Association wants daily COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated players.
The league and the union agreed last week to update protocols so vaccinated players would be tested weekly instead of every 14 days as they were during training camp.
That’s not enough, according to NFLPA president and Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter.
“Since the beginning of training camp, we have been testing our vaccinated players once every 14 days. It has been ineffective as we’ve had significantly more incidents of transmission inside the building this year than last year,” Tretter wrote in a column on the union’s website. “The NFLPA saw this coming months ago and has been advocating for a return to daily testing because it is more effective way to stop and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our locker rooms. However, the NFL decided to move to weekly testing; and while that is a step in the right direction, it leaves us open to many of the same problems we’ve been facing.”
The league most recently announced 93% of players are vaccinated. Unvaccinated players are tested daily and face strict protocol requirements. The league didn’t immediately respond to a request for a response to Tretter’s comments.
Seahawks, Sounders, Kraken to require proof of vaccination
SEATTLE — Fans attending most pro sporting events in Seattle will soon be required to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they’ve tested negative for the virus.
The NFL’s Seahawks, MLS’s Sounders, NHL’s Kraken, MLB’s Mariners, the University of Washington and Washington State University all announced updated policies Tuesday for fans attending games this season.
The Seahawks will be the first to implement the requirements, starting with their Sept. 19 home opener against Tennessee. Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event to be granted entry.
“The health and safety of our guests, players and staff is always our top priority and we remain committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe,” Seahawks President Chuck Arnold said in a statement. “These measures will allow us to continue with plans to host a full stadium of fans, while still providing a safe and fun experience for our guests.”
Washington will begin an identical verification process for fans with its Sept. 25 home game against California. The Sounders will begin with their Oct. 3 match against Colorado. Washington State said its verification process will begin in October.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence.
Few was stopped by Coeur d’Alene police around 8 p.m. Monday after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding,” according to a police report.
The report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests. Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08, the report stated.
Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford released a statement saying the school is aware of the report regarding Few.
“While the facts of the situation are still being evaluated, we understand its severity and the legal process that will follow,” Standiford said. “As a Gonzaga employee, we respect Coach Few’s right to privacy and will refrain from further comment at this time.”
The Coeur d’Alene Press and Spokesman-Review first reported about Few being cited.
Few has been the head coach for the Bulldogs for 22 seasons and is 630-125 in his career. Gonzaga lost to Baylor in the national championship game last April.
New York’s highest court to hear Orioles-Nats TV dispute
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York Court of Appeals has agreed to hear the long-running despute between the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals over television rights fees.
The court, the highest in the state, on Sept. 2 granted the the Orioles’ motion for permission to appeal.
MASN was established in March 2005 after the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington and became the Nationals, moving into what had been Baltimore’s exclusive broadcast territory since 1972. The Orioles have a controlling interest in the network.
MASN paid the Nationals for 2012-16 what the Orioles proposed: $197.5 million. Washington argued it should be paid $475 million.
An arbitration panel of baseball executives — Pittsburgh Pirates President Frank Coonelly, Tampa Bay Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg and New York Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon — heard the case in 2012 and ruled in 2014 that the Nationals were owed $298.1 million.
The Orioles appealed, and that decision was thrown out by a New York Supreme Court justice, who ruled a law firm representing the Nationals was conflicted because it had worked for clubs of executives on the panel. The appellate division sent the case back to baseball to be heard by a reconstituted Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee.
France fine without Mbappé; Denmark perfect in WCup qualies
ROME — The way Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema linked up together for France on Tuesday, the injured Kylian Mbappé was hardly missed.
Griezmann scored twice and was set up by Benzema both times in a 2-0 win over Finland that put the defending World Cup champions in control of their qualifying group for the 2022 tournament.
Also, European Championship semifinalist Denmark extended its perfect start by dominating Israel 5-0, and Memphis Depay and Erling Haaland each had hat tricks as both the Netherlands and Norway, respectively, won in routs.
Denmark has scored 22 goals and conceded none.
With his 39th and 40th goals for France, Griezmann matched Michel Platini for third place on the team’s all-time list behind only Thierry Henry (51 goals) and Olivier Giroud (46).
France leads Group D with 12 points, seven points clear of Ukraine and Finland, which has played two games fewer.
Midway through the first half, Griezmann traded passes with Benzema before giving France the lead. The second goal came on a play that was started by Benzema, with an assist from Léo Dubois.
The match in Lyon was played in familiar territory for Griezmann, who grew up nearby.
Clemson S Zanders out for season with shoulder injury
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson starting safety Landen Zanders will need shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Zanders hurt himself in the 10-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia this past Saturday night.
Zanders, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior from Shelby, North Carolina, had 34 tackles last season as he started 10 of Clemson’s 12 games.
Zanders posted on social media that while he didn’t expect his season to go this way, he’ll come back stronger than ever in 2022.
Swinney said Zanders will take a redshirt season.
The coach said Tuesday the team’s other starting safety, Nolan Turner, will miss his second straight game when the Tigers open their home season against South Carolina State on Saturday.
FIFA eyes disciplinary action against Argentina, Brazil
Disciplinary proceedings were opened by FIFA against Argentina and Brazil on Tuesday over the chaos that led to their World Cup qualifier being suspended after Brazilian health officials stormed the field to question the quarantine status of players.
FIFA cited ongoing legal procedures as the reason it could not provide specifics on the alleged rule breaches or comment on whether it could also have been partly culpable, along with South American confederation CONMEBOL, for the saga that led to the game being halted after seven minutes on Sunday.
FIFA did not specify which regulations the football federations from Argentina and Brazil were being investigated for breaching. Four of Argentina’s English Premier League players were accused of flouting quarantine requirements in Sao Paulo and of falsifying Brazilian coronavirus declarations by not stating they had been in red-listed Britain in the previous 14 days.
“Following the analysis of the official match reports related to the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina, FIFA can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened involving both member associations,” FIFA said in a statement. “The two teams were asked to provide further information on the facts that led to the suspension of the match, which will be gathered and then thoroughly reviewed by FIFA’s disciplinary committee.”
But FIFA itself could technically be partly culpable, too, as the organizers of the qualifier which appointed the match delegate, whose role is to oversee that regulations are being adhered to.
CONMEBOL could also come under scrutiny, given that The Associated Press obtained a Brazilian health ministry document sent to CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez that said a final request for a quarantine exemption was rejected for Aston Villa players Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia, and Tottenham duo Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.
Spanish league postpones pair of games because of qualifiers
MADRID — Spain’s top sports authority on Tuesday accepted the Spanish league’s request to postpone a pair of weekend matches involving teams with players on international duty with South American nations.
The games between Barcelona and Sevilla and Villarreal and Alavés, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be played at later dates. They have not been rescheduled yet.
The Spanish soccer federation had denied the league’s request but Spain’s sports council ruled in favor of the league’s appeal to postpone the matches.
The league had tried to block players from going to South America’s triple-header of World Cup qualifiers because players would return too close to the resumption of matches in Spain. But the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against the league’s complaint and players were allowed to join their national teams.
FIFA extended the international window to allow South American teams to play a third World Cup qualifier less than two days before domestic leagues were due to resume in Europe.
NWHL rebrands to Premier Hockey Federation entering 7th year
The National Women’s Hockey League is history. Welcome, Premier Hockey Federation.
North America’s first women’s professional hockey league to pay players a salary is adopting the new name on Tuesday as part of a rebranding to reflect sweeping changes made to its management structure, coupled with an influx of private ownership entering its seventh season.
“The league has come a long way since its inception in 2015, and we believe that this is the right time and the right message as we strengthen our commitment to growing the game and inspiring youth,” commissioner Ty Tumminia told The Associated Press. “It really mirrors what we are doing. Everything about us is new as we’re heading into this new era.”
The decision to change names also provided the six-team federation an opportunity to make a social statement by removing gender from its title.
“We felt it’s time for our players to be defined by their talent and skill,” Tumminia said. “It’s not like they’re female phenomenal. You’re just phenomenal.”
In billing the change “No Labels, No Limits,” the federation also focused on having its new title be more inclusive by respecting the various gender identities of its players and fanbase.
The new season opens on Nov. 6. The federation’s logo will be black and white and feature three stars forming the silhouette of a crown overtop the initials “PHF.”
LPGA returns to Cincinnati in 1st deal for new commissioner
The LPGA Tour is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in more than 30 years with the first new tournament announced since Mollie Marcoux Samaan took over as commissioner.
The Kroger Queen City Championship is scheduled for Sept. 8-11 in 2022 at Kenwood Country Club with a $1.75 million purse.
The tournament pulls together ample corporate support with two Cincinnati-based companies in Kroger and Proctor & Gamble Co., the presenting sponsor. The week will include multiple workshops for female business leaders to develop networks, which will be hosted by Kroger, P&G and the LPGA Tour.
Kenwood Country Club hosted the 1963 U.S. Women’s Open, which Mary Mills won by three shots over Louise Suggs and Sandra Hayne. Retired tennis star Althea Gibson became the first Black golfer to play in the Women’s Open that year.
The LPGA Championship was held from 1978 through 1989 just north of Cincinnati at Kings Island, where Nancy Lopez won three times. The LPGA’s developmental circuit, the Symetra Tour, staged an event in the area for 15 years.
Ex-NFL players plead guilty to health care fraud scheme
WASHINGTON — Former NFL players Clinton Portis, Tamarick Vanover and Robert McCune pleaded guilty for their roles in a nationwide health care fraud scheme and could face years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
Portis, Vanover and McCune admitted to defrauding an NFL program set up to reimburse medical expenses not covered by insurance for retired players and their families, the Justice Department said.
McCune could be facing life in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, 13 counts of health care fraud, 11 counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19.
The DOJ said McCune orchestrated the scheme that resulted in approximately $2.9 million worth of false and fraudulent claims being filed and $2.5 million paid out between June 2017 and April 2018.
Portis and Vanover each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and could face up to 10 years in prison. According to court documents, Portis was responsible for just under $100,000 and Vanover just under $160,000 in benefits for expensive medical equipment that were not provided.
They agreed to pay back that money. Portis is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 6 and Vanover on Jan. 22.
Belgian police to investigate possible basketball fraud case
BRUSSELS — The Belgian basketball federation has asked the country’s federal police to investigate a possible fraud case related to the organization of 3x3 tournaments in the runup to the Tokyo Olympics.
Following discussions with the local Wallonia and Flanders federations, Basketball Belgium said in a statement on Tuesday that it contacted a police unit specialized in sports fraud to conduct a “thorough investigation.”
The federation said a disciplinary inquiry was being carried out by Basketball Flanders in addition to a criminal complaint.
De Standaard newspaper reported last month that fake 3x3 basketball tournaments were set up in Belgium from August to October 2019 in a bid to allow the Belgium team to collect the necessary points to be able to take part in qualifying for the Olympic Games.
However, the Belgian federation said it does not have enough information at this stage to suspend players. The 3x3 team made up of Thibaut Vervoort, Rafael Bogaerts, Thierry Marien and Nick Celis finished fourth at the Olympics.
European clubs ‘united’ for tackling FIFA, UEFA politics
GENEVA — After the Super League crisis and ongoing legal fight by three of its creators, top European soccer clubs were praised Tuesday as a united family by their new Qatari leader.
A busy period for international soccer politics was kicked off by the European Club Association’s first meeting since the turmoil in April that threatened the status of the UEFA-run Champions League.
Persistent FIFA vs. UEFA and clubs vs. national teams power struggles are expected in the months ahead. Qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is being decided during the COVID-19 pandemic while FIFA pushes plans to play the tournament every two years against resistance from Europe.
Clubs want to be heard and the ECA formally welcomed back nine of 12 founders of the ill-fated Super League as members. Three even got places on the decision-making executive board.
“They were sorry and apologized for what they did,” said Nasser al-Khelaifi, who became ECA chairman in April amid the failed breakaway to rival the Champions League.
Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, helped doom the Super League by his club refusing to sign up to the project.
He also leads Qatar-owned BeIN Media Group, a key UEFA broadcasting customer which has Champions League rights in France and across Asia and North Africa.
Australia, South Korea, Japan edge single-goal WC qualifiers
SEOUL, South Korea — Australia edged Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two in Group B of Asia World Cup qualifying, but China’s campaign was teetering after a second consecutive defeat.
In Group A, South Korea defeated Lebanon 1-0 at Suwon World Cup Stadium to pick up its first win of the stage, after 0-0 against Iraq five days earlier.
Rhyan Grant ran to the far post to steer in a header after 43 minutes in an empty My Dinh Stadium. His first international goal kept the Socceroos on track for a fifth successive World Cup appearance.
Vietnam is making its first appearance at this stage of qualifying but had chances, including a VAR review for a possible penalty against Grant’s handball before the visitors took the lead.
In humid conditions and on a difficult playing surface, Vietnam pushed for a point but couldn’t find a way past Mat Ryan in the Australia goal. Mitchell Duke looked to have sealed the win with a low shot four minutes from the end but the goal was ruled out for offside.
Also in Group B, Japan bounced back from a shock defeat at home to Oman with a comfortable 1-0 win over China, which failed to record a shot on target.
Yuya Osako shot home from close range just before halftime to send China to a second successive defeat, leaving its chances of reaching the World Cup for the second time in its history looking slim.
