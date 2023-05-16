US overcomes Germany, Canada prevails against Slovakia in shootout at ice hockey worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — The United States had to fight hard to overcome Germany 3-2 for a third victory in three games at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.
Canada had to dig even deeper to prevail against Slovakia 2-1 in a shootout.
Matt Coronatto, Sean Farrell and Ronnie Attard each scored for the Americans and T.J. Tynan had two assists at Nokia Arena. Goaltender Casey DeSmith made 30 saves.
Coronatto scored the winner on a power play with 5:10 to go to complete the rally in the final period after Farrell tied the score at 2-2 in the same frame.
After the Germans limited the U.S. to four shots in the opening period, Attard broke the scoreless deadlock at 5:39 into the middle period.
Germany came back with Samuel Soramies’ equalizer from a short-handed goal followed by Justin Schutz giving them the lead with 5 seconds to go on a breakaway.
In Group A in Riga, Jack Quinn scored the winner for Canada in the eighth round of the shootout with a shot high into the roof of the net.
Earlier, Jake Neighbours put the Canadians 1-0 ahead, shooting in between the pads of goaltender Samuel Hlavaj. Peter Cehlarik tapped in the equalizer from close range in the opening period, and the game remained scoreless until overtime.
Canada outshot Slovakia 44-24.
Also in Group A, Sweden beat Finland 4-3 in a shootout to hand the defending champion a second defeat in three games in Group A.
And Arturs Silovs scored in overtime for Latvia to down the Czechs 4-3 in Group B.
Hamlin honored with PFWA Halas Award for overcoming adversity
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is working on his return to the field after having gone into cardiac arrest during a game in January, has been selected as the winner of the 2023 George Halas Award.
The Professional Football Writers of America on Monday announced the 55th winner of the award, which is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes adversity to succeed.
Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a nationally televised game on Jan. 2 after making a tackle on a Cincinnati Bengals receiver. He got up but collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field. The 24-year-old player was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition and spent a week there before being flown to Buffalo for further treatment. He was released Jan. 11.
He said last month that his doctors have concluded that a hit to the chest caused his heart to stop. The rare condition — called commotio cordis — occurs when a severe blow to the chest causes the heart to quiver and stop pumping blood efficiently, leading to sudden cardiac arrest.
Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and took part in the Bills’ voluntary workout program last month.
The other Halas finalists were Giants running back Saquon Barkley, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
Cáceres, Joveljic lead Galaxy to win over Earthquakes
CARSON — Martín Cáceres and Dejan Joveljic scored second-half goals to lead the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday night.
The Galaxy (2-6-3), off to the worst start in club history with six points through their first 10 matches, grabbed the lead in the 60th minute when Cáceres scored off a corner kick by Memo Rodríguez for his second goal this season.
Joveljic subbed into the match in the 90th minute and scored unassisted in the first minute of stoppage time to stretch the Galaxy’s lead to 2-0. It was Joveljic’s second netter this season.
The Earthquakes (5-4-3) avoided being shut out when Ousseni Bouda found the net unassisted in the fourth minute of stoppage time for his first goal of the season.
San Jose’s Jeremy Ebobisse failed to score a goal. He was trying to become the first player in league history to score in six straight road matches against a single opponent.
The victory by LA was the first by the home team in the last five match-ups.
The Galaxy outshot the Earthquakes 17-8 with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.
Jonathan Bond saved two shots for the Galaxy. JT Marcinkowski finished with three saves for the Earthquakes.
San Jose is off to its best start since 2016, but the Earthquakes have gone 0-4-2 on the road this season.
The Galaxy travel to play the Columbus Crew on Wednesday. San Jose travels to play Los Angeles FC on Saturday.
Jason Day wins Byron Nelson to end 5-year drought
McKINNEY, Texas — Jason Day won his first PGA Tour event in five years Sunday, closing with a 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Day, winless in 105 starts since the 2018 Wells Fargo, took his first lead when he broke a tie at 20 under with hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler by chipping in for birdie at the par-4 12th, the second-toughest hole of the week that played as a par 5 the past two years at the TPC Craig Ranch.
Playing on Mother’s Day a little more than a year after losing his mom to cancer, Day finished 23 under while ending his victory drought the week before the PGA Championship.
With the heaviest rain coming down near the end of an off-and-on rainy final round, Day put his approach at 18 inside 3 feet. Kim made a short birdie for 63 that forced Day to make his easy tap-in before Day greeted his kids and wife, who is expecting their fifth child.
Eckroat had a 65 for his best finish on the PGA Tour. C.T. Pan finished at 21-under 263 with two eagles on the back nine in a career-low 62. Scheffler finished at 20 under with a final-round 65 after a par on 18.
Ko wins Founders Cup, regains No. 1 ranking
CLIFTON, N.J. — Jin Young Ko regained the No. 1 ranking in women’s golf by overcoming a four-shot deficit to win the Founders Cup on the first playoff hole Sunday when defending champion Minjee Lee three-putted for bogey.
In winning for the 15th time on the LPGA Tour and the second time this year, Ko closed with a 5-under 67 in tough, windy conditions. The 27-year-old South Korean forced the playoff making a clutch downhill birdie from roughly 15 feet on No. 18 to tie for the lead.
Ko joins Lilia Vu as the only players with multiple wins on tour this year, earning $450,000 from the $3 million purse.
The players went back to the par 4 No. 18 at the Upper Montclair Country Club for the playoff. Both players hit the green with their second shots with Lee being about 15 feet away and closer than Ko, who had a winding putt from right to left.
Ko snuggled her birdie attempt to tap-in range and Lee went for the win, but putted it six feet past the hole, missing the par saver to the right.
Lee, who had a two-shot lead with three to play, shot 71.
Byron wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway after Chastain wreck
DARLINGTON, S.C. — William Byron avoided a wreck between Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson on a restart six laps from the end and held on to win the Goodyear 400 in overtime at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.
Byron, who got pushed out of the way by winner Joey Logano two laps from the end here a year ago, drove away from Kevin Harvick during a green-white-checkered finish for his third victory of the season and the seventh of his career.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Byron said. “Things have a way of working out.”
Harvick was second and Chase Elliott third, his best finish since returning to NASCAR from a broken leg while snowboarding.
Brad Keselowski was fourth, followed by Bubba Wallace, Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher.
It was the 100th win for Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 24 car and the organization’s first victory at Darlington since Jimmie Johnson won the 2012 race.
Hatch scores on penalty kick, Spirit beat Angel City 1-0
LOS ANGELES — Ashley Hatch converted a penalty kick in stoppage time to give the Washington Spirit a 1-0 victory over Angel City in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday night.
The Spirit are the lone undefeated team in the league, with four wins and three draws — the longest unbeaten streak to start a season in team history. Washington won three games all of last season.
Angel City’s Mary Alice Vignola had a handball in the box that was confirmed by a lengthy video review. Hatch buried the penalty for her league-leading fifth goal.
“We had a lot of good energy coming into this game and I’m just super proud of my team,” Hatch said. “This is a hard environment to play in, but we did the job and we’re going home with three points.”
The Spirit are playing their first season under coach Mark Parsons.
Angel City (2-3-2) has lost two of four.
Attendance at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles was announced at 17,427.
Bills QB Josh Allen, backup Barkley go deep in Toronto BP session
TORONTO — Talk about power arms. Three call-ups from Buffalo came to Toronto and showed they have what it takes to go deep and throw deep.
Buffalo Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen, Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley took batting practice before the Blue Jays hosted the New York Yankees Monday night.
Allen cleared the outfield wall at Rogers Centre four times in his session, reaching the second deck twice, but finished second in the BP home run derby to Barkley, who hit five.
After the QBs were done in the cage, the Blue Jays posted a tweet joking that they had recalled Allen from Buffalo. The Western New York city is also home to Toronto’s Triple-A team, the Bisons.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Allen holds Buffalo’s single-season franchise records for passing yards and touchdowns.
Uruguay confirms Marcelo Bielsa as new coach to 2026 World Cup
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Marcelo Bielsa was confirmed as the new Uruguay coach on Monday to the end of the 2026 World Cup.
The Uruguayan Football Association celebrated the arrival of 67-year-old Bielsa with a video and a series of memes mimicking the Argentine’s renown as a great tactitian.
“Our public demands gameplay and emotions. The time has arrived,” the association said on Twitter.
Bielsa’s first matches are likely in June, when Uruguay is scheduled to play friendlies against Nicaragua and Cuba. South American World Cup qualifying will begin in September.
Bielsa coached Argentina from 1998-2004. His team was eliminated at the group stage of the 2002 World Cup and won the gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He left the job for personal reasons.
Bielsa also coached Chile from 2007-11.
He’s also had spells at Españyol, Athletic Bilbao, Marseille and Lille. He has been out of a job since February 2022 when he was fired by Leeds.
Uruguay went out of the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar last year.
Bears sign 1st-round selection Darnell Wright, 2 more draft picks
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Darnell Wright to his rookie contract on Monday.
The Bears chose the Tennessee offensive tackle with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft late last month, giving quarterback Justin Fields more protection after trading back one spot with Philadelphia.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Wright played a big role in Tennessee going 11-2 and finishing sixth in the final AP Top 25 poll. He delivered a memorable performance in containing Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. in a 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, and was first-team All-SEC as a right tackle last season. He played left tackle in 2021.
Chicago also signed South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott to their rookie deals. The Bears took Pickens in the third round and Scott in the fourth.
Chicago has seven of its 10 draft picks under contract. Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (second round), Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (second round) and Texas running back Roschon Johnson (fourth round) have not signed.
The Bears finished with the worst record in the league and set a franchise mark for losses while going 3-14 in their first season under general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.
Red Sox DFA RHP Ryan Brasier; LHP Joely Rodríguez off IL
BOSTON — Reliever Ryan Brasier, a key part of Boston’s 2018 World Series championship bullpen, was designated for assignment before Monday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.
The move was made to open a spot for left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez, who started the season on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain.
“I know a lot of people are crushing him and all that. I lot of people wanted to get rid of this guy in the offseason,” manager Alex Cora said. “He struggled, but I’ll tell you what: He didn’t have a job in spring training in ‘18. No guarantees that you’re going to make a minor league team. You make the team, pitch for a world series team and contribute.”
The 35-year-old Brasier pitched in nine games during the 2018 postseason with five holds with a 1.04 ERA. He was 0-3 with a 5.78 ERA over 62 1/3 innings last season and is 1-0 with a 7.29 ERA in 21 innings this year.
For Red Sox fans, Brasier might be most remembered for yelling: ‘Get in the box!” at then-Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez during Game 2 of the AL Division Series, when he thought the right-handed hitter was stalling. Brazier struck him out on the next pitch, a 97 mph fastball.
Boston owes Brasier $1,053,763 remaining in a $1.4 million, one-year contract. The Red Sox signed Rodríguez to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with a club option for $4.25 million in 2024.
Rays reinstate closer Fairbanks from injured list, send Muller to minors
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays reinstated closer Peter Fairbanks from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander Chris Muller to Triple-A Durham on Monday.
Fairbanks, who hasn’t pitched since April 28, has been sidelined by inflammation near his right wrist. He has not allowed a run in 7 2/3 scoreless innings over eight appearances this season. He has three saves.
Tampa Bay’s bullpen has been affected by injuries all season.
Right-handers Andrew Kittredge (Tommy John surgery) and Shawn Armstrong (neck) have not appeared in a game in 2023, while lefty Garrett Cleavinger sprained his right knee on May 8 and could miss the rest of the season.
Muller had his contract selected from Durham on Friday but did not appear in a game.
The Rays, with the major’s best record at 31-11, open a three-game series Tuesday night at the New York Mets.
Ruf signs with Brewers after refusing minor league assignment from Giants
ST. LOUIS — First baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, two days after he elected free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to the minor leagues with the San Francisco Giants.
Milwaukee will pay $541,935, a prorated share of the $720,000 major league minimum, and the Giants are responsible for the rest of Ruf’s $3 million salary plus a $250,000 buyout of his contract’s 2024 team option.
San Francisco designated the 36-year-old for assignment on May 9.
Ruf hit .261 with no homers and three RBIs in nine games with the Giants this season.
Ruf split time with the Giants and New York Mets last season. He batted .204 with a .307 on-base percentage, .338 slugging percentage, 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 118 games.
His .886 career OPS against left-handed pitching could prove helpful for his new team. The Brewers have an MLB-low .618 OPS against lefties. Their .278 on-base percentage against lefties ranks ahead of only the Minnesota Twins’ .273.
Ruf has a .240 career batting average with a .330 on-base percentage, .430 slugging percentage, 67 homers and 205 RBIs in 570 games. He played for the Philadelphia Phillies from 2012-16, spent three seasons in South Korea, then returned to the majors with San Francisco in 2020.
In other moves Monday, the Brewers placed first baseman Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list with a strained neck, transferred right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff to the 60-day injured list, recalled right-hander Trevor Megill from Triple-A Nashville and optioned right-hander Colin Rea to Nashville.
