ACC commissioner Phillips says he never condoned misconduct toward athletes as Northwestern AD
Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips says he never “condoned or tolerated inappropriate conduct” against athletes as Northwestern’s athletics director in the wake of that school’s hazing scandal, which has led to at least three lawsuits and the firing of football coach Pat Fitzgerald.
Phillips has been named as a defendant for two of the lawsuits along with other university leaders in their oversight roles. The first complaint came Wednesday from a former football player identified as “John Doe 2,” followed by another as “John Doe 3” on Thursday.
“This has been a difficult time for the Northwestern University community, a place that my entire family called home,” Phillips said in a statement Thursday. “Over my 30-year career in intercollegiate athletics, my highest priority has always been the health and safety of all student-athletes.
“Hazing is completely unacceptable anywhere, and my heart goes out to anyone who carries the burden of having been mistreated. Any allegation that I ever condoned or tolerated inappropriate conduct against student-athletes is absolutely false. I will vigorously defend myself against any suggestion to the contrary.”
The John Doe plaintiffs who have named Phillips as a defendant were members of the football team from 2018-22, which overlaps the final years of Phillips’ tenure before replacing retiring John Swofford as ACC commissioner.
Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison cited for 140 mph driving in 55 zone by state patrol
Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison was cited early Thursday for speeding and reckless driving, after a state trooper clocked him at 140 mph in his sports car in a 55 mph zone.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate Hwy. 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown. The 21-year-old Addison was the only person involved, according to the state patrol report. An investigation into the incident was ongoing.
The Vikings said they were aware of the situation and “gathering additional information.” Rookies are scheduled to report Sunday for training camp.
Addison was selected out of USC with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft, following the cost-cutting move to release veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. Addison was the fourth consecutive wide receiver taken after none went in the first 19 slots, following Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Ngjiba (Seattle), TCU’s Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers) and Boston College’s Zay Flowers (Baltimore).
The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wide receiver at Pittsburgh, Addison transferred to USC for his final college season. He had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 for the Trojans. In two years with the Panthers, Addison had 2,259 receiving yards.
Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay in a first for US-based pro leagues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kevin Maxen, an associate strength coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has become the first male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league to come out as gay.
Maxen spoke about his sexual orientation in an interview published Thursday by Outsports.
“I don’t want to feel like I have to think about it anymore,” Maxen said. “I don’t want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else.
“I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react.”
While Maxen’s announcement is a first for a male coach, NFL players have come out previously. Michael Sam became the first openly gay player to be drafted when the then-St. Louis Rams selected him in 2014. In 2021, Carl Nassib, then with the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first active NFL player to come out publicly. Nassib played for Tampa Bay last season.
A few female coaches in U.S.-based leagues have come out publicly, including Katie Sowers, a former assistant with the San Francisco 49ers.
Mariners’ Kelenic breaks his foot kicking a water cooler, makes emotional apology to team
SEATTLE — Jarred Kelenic’s emotional outburst after a tough at-bat resulted in a damaged water cooler, a broken bone in his left foot and an apology by the Seattle Mariners young left fielder.
Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, a day after he kicked a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout during a loss to Minnesota.
Kelenic was apologetic, fighting through tears for letting his emotions get out of hand and expressing his frustration.
“I made a mistake. I let the emotions get the best of me there. I just feel terrible, especially for the guys,” Kelenic said. “I just let the emotions get the best of me and I just let them down and take full responsibility for it. It’s on me. It just can’t happen.”
Seattle manager Scott Servais said Kelenic will be out for an extended period but did not estimate a timeframe. The team doesn’t believe surgery will be needed.
“I think it’s a learning lesson for him. For all players,” Servais said. “Players get frustrated when they’re not getting the results they’re looking for. But you’ve got to be able to control your emotions and that’s part of being a professional. Last night he let it get the best of him and it affects all of us.”
Kelenic’s injury occurred in the ninth inning of Seattle’s 6-3 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday night. With two runners on in the ninth inning, Kelenic had a nine-pitch at-bat against closer Jhoan Duran that included fouling off several fastballs of 103 and 104 mph. Kelenic struck out on a breaking ball and expressed his frustration by kicking a cooler when he returned to the dugout.
Bipartisan trio of senators propose federal oversight of NIL compensation, athlete health care
A bipartisan group of senators announced Thursday they are working on a college sports bill that would create national regulations for name, image and likeness compensation for players, establish an entity to oversee enforcement of those rules and fund long-term health care for athletes.
“Our goal is to stabilize college athletics and make sure that our athletes are fairly treated,” said Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) during a conference call with reporters.
Moran and Democrats Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Cory Booker (N.J.) are proposing the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act. It is only a discussion draft at this point, far from even being formally introduced, but notable in that both Democrats and Republicans are involved in trying to address issues that have disrupted college sports and the role of the NCAA.
Booker called it a significant step.
“Our goal has been a product that could get 60 votes in the United States Senate. And we believe we are close to reaching that goal,” Moran said.
College sports leaders have been pleading for help from Congress to regulate how athletes can earn money off their fame since before the NCAA lifted its ban on NIL compensation in 2021.
“It’s the first major bipartisan draft ... dealing with very profoundly significant issues that attempt to provide some protection to sports heroes whose blood, sweat and sacrifice drive a multibillion dollar industry,” Blumenthal said. “And they need a level-playing field with guarantees of economic opportunities, educational outcomes, essential health care.”
With the NCAA beleaguered by losses in court, including a unanimous rebuke by the Supreme Court two years ago, the association has avoided implementing detailed rules to set a national standard for NIL. Meanwhile, a patchwork of state laws has created a muddled and uneven playing field for schools to try to compete.
SafeSport responds to US Soccer player concerns about abuse cases
The U.S. Center for SafeSport said it is willing to work with the U.S. Soccer Athletes Council to address concerns about the organization tasked with protecting athletes from abuse.
The U.S. Soccer Athletes Council sent a letter to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives this week signed by more than 100 current and former national team players, including the entire U.S. team playing in the Women’s World Cup.
“As athletes, we want to take a lead in collaborating with Congress and National Governing Bodies of Sport in order to create a safe and supportive environment that allows soccer players — and all other athletes in the Olympic movement — to thrive both on and off the field. We are committed to working with you and other stakeholders to make the necessary changes to ensure that players are safe and protected from abuse. And that means that we need to create an efficient, fair, and effective system for athletes to report,” the letter said.
SafeSport CEO, Ju’Riese Colon in turn sent a letter to players on Thursday, inviting dialogue about their concerns.
“As a neutral and independent organization not beholden to any sport or individual, we recognize that criticism is inherent to this work and are open to feedback,” Colon wrote. “There is no way to satisfy every party in a Response and Resolution outcome, but the Center is deeply committed to continuous improvement.”
The players’ letter to Congress comes after an abuse and misconduct scandal that rocked the National Women’s Soccer League. In 2021, two former players came forward and accused longtime coach Paul Riley of misconduct and sexual coercion. Riley, who denied the charges, was fired and later banned from the league.
Riley was among five of 10 NWSL coaches who were either fired or resigned that year amid allegations of improper behavior. It spurred investigations by U.S. Soccer and the league itself. Both found a systemic culture of misconduct.
Jets send wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Lions in a trade that includes 2025 draft picks
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets traded wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, parting ways with the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick who requested to be dealt last summer.
The Jets, who announced the teams agreed to terms on the trade, also sent a 2025 conditional seventh-round pick to the Lions for a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025.
New York told Mims it would release him if the Jets couldn’t find a trade partner, two people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce its intentions.
Mims was excused from joining the team when rookies and veterans reported for training camp Wednesday. The team’s first camp practice with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback was Thursday.
“I wish him luck,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said shortly before the trade was announced. “I appreciate Denzel, appreciate what he did. And sometimes a change of scenery is always good, it’s good for everybody. But he’s a big boy, he’s big, long, strong and fast and he’ll have an opportunity, if everything gets done, to play for another team and show why everyone was so excited about him.”
Mims requested a trade last summer when he became unhappy about his reduced role in the offense. New York chose to instead keep the former Baylor star, but he finished with just 11 catches for 186 yards in 10 games.
Nearly a year later, Mims received his wish for a fresh start elsewhere.
In Detroit, Mims joins a wide receiver group that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones Jr., Kalif Raymond, Josh Reynolds and seventh-rounder Antoine Green. The Lions needed depth at the position after Jameson Williams, the team’s first-round pick last year, was suspended along with fellow receivers Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill in April for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.
A new cricket league is underway in the busy US sports market. Organizers believe it can stick
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — “Deep in the Heart of Texas” blared from the speakers during a timeout a few days into the debut of a U.S. professional cricket league near Dallas.
Fans waved the flags of the Texas Super Kings and the LA Knight Riders, with some wearing the jerseys of their favorite countries or clubs overseas. A couple had ballcaps of two of the biggest brands in the United States — the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees.
This unusual confluence comes during the debut of Major League Cricket, which is hoping to find a foothold for one of the world’s most popular sports in a sports-mad country that knows little about the “other” bat-and-ball game.
Because of a willing partner happy to see a fading minor league baseball stadium turned into one of the few legitimate cricket pitches in the country, the league made its start in Texas, famous for the Friday night lights of high school football. The 7,000-seat stadium is in Grand Prairie, not far from where the Cowboys — America’s Team, remember — play in front of 90,000-plus eight or nine times every fall under a retractable roof with a giant video board hanging over the field.
“Some days I think we’re crazy,” tournament director Justin Geale said. “We’re in the middle of Dallas and we’ve got a cricket ground. I saw the vision. I got very excited. I got goose bumps when I first came in here. I thought, ‘We can do this.’”
As with many things, money is the key, and co-founder Sameer Mehta said investors behind the initial $120 million aren’t expecting to turn a profit for several years, if then. Much of the money is coming from India, where arguably the best T20 cricket — the three-hour version that most closely resembles baseball — is played in the India Premier League. Three IPL owners are helping run U.S. teams.
Padres activate RHP Suarez off IL, option knuckleballer Waldron to Triple-A
TORONTO — Padres right-hander Robert Suarez was activated off the 60-day injured list before Thursday afternoon’s game against the Blue Jays. Suarez signed a $46 million, five-year contract to stay with the Padres last November but has not pitched this season because of a sore elbow.
Right-handed knuckleballer Matt Waldron was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. To make room for Suarez on San Diego’s 40-man roster, LHP José Castillo was designated for assignment.
Suarez appeared in 45 games in 2022, going 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA. The 31-year-old made his major league debut on April 7, giving up three runs and not recording an out against Arizona. He would allow only nine earned runs the rest of the season.
Suarez had a 3.00 ERA over seven appearances in the postseason. He took the loss in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series when the Padres were eliminated by Philadelphia.
Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson transferred to 60-day injured list
NEW YORK — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was transferred to the 60-day injured list, a decision that means he can’t play until Sept. 14 at the earliest.
Donaldson hurt his right calf while running to first base Saturday at Colorado, and the 37-year-old was put on the 10-day IL the next day. New York said he was diagnosed with a grade 3 strain.
A three-time All-Star, Donaldson was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs. Ten of his 15 hits have been home runs.
New York acquired Donaldson from Minnesota in March 2022 along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, Donaldson hit .222 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs.
He has a $21 million salary in the final season of a $92 million, four-year contract he signed with Minnesota. The deal includes a $24 million mutual option for 2024 with an $6 million buyout if declined by the team.
New York selected the contract of 32-year-old right-hander Matt Bowman and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Bowman, who last pitched in the major leagues with Cincinnati in 2019, is 4-0 with a 3.29 ERA in 30 relief appearances this year with the RailRiders.
Falcons RB Caleb Huntley still recovering from Achilles injury, won’t be ready for camp
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley, still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered late last season, was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday.
Huntley won’t be ready for next week’s start of training camp.
Huntley was a surprise contributor to Atlanta’s running game in 2022, rushing for 366 yards and one touchdown while playing behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier. The Falcons drafted running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.
Huntley suffered the injury in the Falcons’ 21-18 loss at the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 18. The team placed Huntley on injured reserve two days later.
NASCAR driver Justin Haley set to leave Kaulig, sign multi-year deal with Rick Ware
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Justin Haley will leave Kaulig Racing at the end of this season and has signed a multi-year deal to drive for Rick Ware Racing starting in 2024.
The 24-year-old Haley had his only Cup victory in July 2019 at Daytona, in just his third start. He’s had a full-time ride at Kaulig since 2022 and has five top-10 finishes this season. He is 23rd in points ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR stop at Pocono Raceway.
Haley also has four career Xfinity Series wins and three more in Trucks.
“This is a unique opportunity that I look forward to,” Haley said. “There are many key pieces of this program I believe can help me in taking the next steps in my NASCAR career. I look forward to working with our key partners, and many additional RWR partners to be announced soon.”
Rick Ware Racing does not have a full-time driver in either of its two cars this season. The team will announce Haley’s car number and sponsor at a later date.
Asia’s One Championship will stage 4 more MMA events in the U.S. in 2024
LOS ANGELES — One Championship intends to hold more events in the U.S. next year after a successful stateside debut last May.
The Asia-centered mixed martial arts promotion told The Associated Press of its plans Thursday for four stateside shows in 2024, with the dates and locations still being finalized. Amazon Prime Video will continue to broadcast the shows.
The promotion has worked on cracking the lucrative North American market for several years, and it finally held its first full U.S. show in Broomfield, Colorado, two months ago. Longtime UFC champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson won the promotion’s 135-pound title in the event, which One said was sold out.
No round-robin: Hoops teams in expanded Big 12 will still play 18 conference games
IRVING, Texas — Men’s and women’s basketball teams in the expanded Big 12 will still play 18 conference games each during the 2023-24 season.
The conference, which has 14 schools for the upcoming season before the departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC next summer, released its basketball scheduling matrix on Thursday. Each team will play five Big 12 opponents twice (home and away), and once each against the remaining eight league foes — four at home, four on the road.
As a 10-team league since 2011-12, each team had played every other one twice — home and away — for an 18-game conference slate.
BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF officially became Big 12 members earlier this month.
The Big 12 revealed which opponents each team would play twice, then which they would play at home only and on the road only. The full schedule with dates will be released at a later date.
Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina advances to quarterfinals in Palermo
PALERMO, Sicily — Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina eased into the quarterfinals of the Palermo Open with a comfortable victory over Russian compatriot Tatiana Prozorova on Thursday.
It was only Prozorova’s third WTA tour main-draw match and Kasatkina prevailed 6-3, 6-1.
Kasatkina will likely face a sterner test against fifth-seeded Jasmine Paolini, who she meets in the quarterfinals after the Italian rallied to beat Dayana Yastremska 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Also advancing on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club was third-seeded Mayar Sherif of Egypt. She eliminated lucky loser Sofya Lansere 6-3, 6-3.
Sherif will play Camila Osorio in the last eight after the Colombian player recovered from a tough opening set to see off Erika Andreeva 6-7 (3), 6-0, 6-2.
In the other quarterfinals, it’s second-seeded Zheng Qinwen vs. seventh-seeded Emma Navarro, and Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Clara Burel.
Man United signs goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for $57 million
Manchester United completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for 51 million euros ($57 million) on Thursday, reuniting Erik ten Hag with a player with whom he won three Dutch titles at Ajax.
Onana has joined on a five-year contract. There is also an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months and United will have to pay 4 million euros ($4.5 million) in add-ons, dependent on his success at the club.
“To join Manchester United is an incredible honor and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way,” the Cameroon goalkeeper said.
Onana will join up with his new teammates on their preseason tour of the United States.
He replaces David de Gea, who announced his departure from United after 12 years at the club earlier this month.
Say goodbye to the Colonial Athletic Association, and hello to the Coastal Athletic Association
RICHMOND, Va. — The Colonial Athletic Association has changed its name to the Coastal Athletic Association.
The association of schools located in nine states along the Atlantic seaboard announced the change on Thursday to reflect its recent expansion, with members spanning from Massachusetts to South Carolina. The league still will be referred to as the CAA and continue to use the same conference logo.
“Our new name is reflective of the conference’s continuity and unity, as well as each institutions’ commitment to be United in Excellence,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a statement.
In the past two years, the CAA has added five new members to push its membership to 14 institutions, the highest in its nearly 40-year history. Hampton, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T and Stony Brook came aboard for the 2022-23 academic year, and Campbell joined this year. James Madison left last year to join the Sun Belt and play a higher level of football (FBS) .
The other schools in the association are the College of Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, North Carolina-Wilmington, Northeastern, Towson and William & Mary.
