MLB lefty batting average up, game time down 28 minutes
NEW YORK — Batting average for left-handed hitters was up 13 percentage points through the first full month of the season, an impact of baseball’s new rule changes.
The biggest noticeable impact has been when games are ending. Average time of a nine-inning game is 2 hours, 37 minutes, down from 3:05 at the same point last year.
Clubhouse staff and players are getting home while their families are still awake.
“It definitely makes life easier,” Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, said Monday.
Boosted by new rules designed to speed play and increase action, stolen bases rose 40% to their highest level in nearly a quarter-century and scoring increased by 1.1 runs per game.
Pitch clock violations averaged 0.74, and the New York Mets topped the major leagues with 17 while the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit tied for the fewest with four each. Of 313 clock violations, 204 were by pitchers, 91 by batters and four by catchers.
In addition, there were five penalties for batter timeouts, eight for pitcher disengagements and one for violation the shirt restrictions.
Yankees put Aaron Judge on injured list with hip strain
NEW YORK — Yankees captain Aaron Judge went on the injured list because of a strained right hip, joining designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, center fielder Harrison Bader and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sidelines.
New York announced the move before Monday night’s 3-2 loss to Cleveland and made it retroactive to Friday. Judge is eligible to be activated for the May 8 series opener against Oakland.
Judge was hurt last Wednesday when he landed hard while making an awkward headfirst slide at Minnesota on his 31st birthday. He remained in the game and started Thursday at Texas, then left in the fourth inning after striking out twice.
A four-time All-Star and the reigning AL MVP, Judge is batting .261 with six homers and 14 RBIs in his first season after signing a $360 million, nine-year contract.
“Aaron didn’t really want to,” manager Aaron Boone said. “We probably were going to get to a situation where he might have been in play on the weekend. ... I didn’t want this to turn into something that he’s playing at 80%, 85% and compromising himself and it turns into something serious.”
Judge is on the injured list for the seventh time since making his debut in 2016. He stayed healthy last year and hit an American League-record 62 home runs, batting .311 with 131 RBIs, tying the Mets’ Pete Alonso for the major league lead.
Phillies slugger Harper expected to return to lineup Tuesday
LOS ANGELES — Bryce Harper’s return to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup 160 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery might be considered miraculous by some.
For the superstar slugger it is right on schedule.
The two-time National League MVP was cleared on Monday after an appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday morning. Harper is expected to be in the lineup at designated hitter on Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I looked at this series in the offseason. I wanted to put myself the earliest that I could in my mind to work towards something to get out there,” Harper said before taking batting practice Monday. “I was just trying to make progress each day. My body has been very good to me in this process.”
The timing of the return completes a stunning recovery for Harper. The Phillies said when Harper had surgery on Nov. 23 that he was expected to return around the All-Star break in mid-July.
Texas college ballplayer stable after hit by stray bullet
TEXARKANA, Texas — A baseball player for a small college in Texas was in stable condition Monday after he was struck by a stray bullet during a game over the weekend.
Matthew DeLaney, who was not in uniform for Texas A&M-Texarkana, was standing near the bullpen and batting cages near the southwest corner of George Dobson Field on Sunday when he was hit by a bullet fired from an adjacent neighborhood, police said.
DeLaney, 18, of Princeton, Texas, was struck in the chest and taken to a Texarkana hospital, where he remained in intensive care.
“The official status we have for him from the hospital is that he is in stable condition,” university communications manager John Bunch said in an email, “but we think it’s important to note that he has a number of serious injuries, as would be expected with this type of trauma. He has made slight improvements daily but still has significant injuries and complications to overcome.”
The game between Texas A&M-Texarkana and Houston-Victoria was called off after the shooting, which occurred during the fifth inning.
Police issued felony warrants for a 17-year-old male for aggravated assault and for a 20-year-old male for deadly conduct. The 20-year-old turned himself in to authorities on Monday, police said, and the 17-year-old remains at large.
Flames fire head coach Sutter after disappointing season
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames started the 2022-23 season making a long-term commitment to head coach Darryl Sutter, and ended it looking for a different voice behind the bench.
The Flames fired Sutter on Monday in the latest major change at the NHL club after a disappointing season. Sutter’s dismissal comes 11 months after being the winner of the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top head coach.
“I interviewed 25 players, coaches, coaching staff, training staff, spoke to prominent agents who represent key players on our team, and it became clear to me that we need a new voice to guide us forward,” Flames president of hockey operations and interim general manager Don Maloney said.
One year after winning the Pacific Division and advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Flames fell to fifth in the division and missed the postseason with a 38-27-17 record.
Tsitsipas outlasts Baez at Madrid Open; Swiatek advances
MADRID — Stefanos Tsitsipas felt like his rival was as fast as a cheetah on center court at the Madrid Open.
Point after point, his opponent Sebastian Baez kept chasing down balls to stay in contention in the third-round match.
The third-seeded Tsitsipas came through in the clutch moments, though, earning a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over the 31st-ranked Baez on Monday to secure a spot in the last 16 of the clay-court tournament.
Tsitsipas won the last four games of the opening set and the last three of the third to advance.
“I had to bring the best out of my game,” Tsitsipas said. “He wasn’t missing much. Of course he’s someone that covers and runs around the court pretty well. He definitely utilized that pretty well against me, being able to navigate himself throughout the entire court with ease, just gliding through the court like a cheetah.”
Tsitsipas broke for 5-3 in the third set and saved two break points before serving it out.
Defiant boxing body IBA aims for progress in Olympic dispute
GENEVA — Seeking to resolve a years-long dispute with Olympic officials, the International Boxing Association said on Monday it will update the IOC this week and no longer has Russian energy giant Gazprom as a sponsor.
Boxing’s financial dependence on Gazprom is among governance and integrity concerns for the International Olympic Committee, which cut ties with the sport’s governing body in 2019 and is planning for a second straight Summer Games without the IBA’s involvement.
The schism led USA Boxing to terminate its IBA membership last week ahead of the men’s world championships in Uzbekistan, which is also being boycotted by teams including Britain, Canada and Ireland.
The IBA and its Russian president Umar Kremlev used the first day of competition on Monday in Tashkent to stage a 90-minute press briefing that was both conciliatory and defiant.
