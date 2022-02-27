Cole Custer finishes strong, nabs protracted Xfinity victory
FONTANA — Cole Custer persevered through four late restarts to win a protracted NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Fontana on Saturday night, claiming the title at his home track for the second time.
Custer comfortably held off Noah Gragson and Trevor Bayne in triple overtime after the final restart. Custer earned his 10th Xfinity Series victory in his SS-Green Light Racing Ford on the same track where he earned his third in 2019.
“Just an awesome car,” Custer said. “That thing was just a rocket ship all day. It was unreal how fast we were.”
Auto Club Speedway was forced to turn on its seldom-used lights for the finish because of a 23-minute red flag stoppage in double overtime. Custer was on the verge of reaching the white flag when Brandon Jones got pushed down the track and obliterated several sand barrels at the pit entrance, forcing a lengthy cleanup.
The second race of the Xfinity season featured four cautions in the final 10 laps and overtime of a race that set the new Xfinity Fontana record with 12 total cautions.
Earlier Saturday, Custer qualified in 21st in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for the Cup Series race Sunday. Custer won seven Xfinity races in 2020, but made just one start on the second-tier circuit in 2021.
Custer, the son of veteran racing executive Joe Custer, is from Ladera Ranch, an affluent coastal community in Orange County about 55 miles south of Fontana. The 24-year-old driver has been watching races at Auto Club Speedway since he was 5.
Custer won the Xfinity race at Fontana in 2019 when he wasn’t yet a full-time Cup Series driver, holding off Kyle Busch and postponing the star’s historic 200th victory.
Mickelson losing corporate relationships over Saudi remarks
Already out two corporate endorsements, Phil Mickelson and his foundation were removed from the PGA Tour event in the California desert Saturday as the fallout continued over his shocking remarks and involvement in a Saudi-funded rival league.
The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, California, reported The American Express no longer will have The Mickelson Foundation as its main charitable arm, and that Mickelson no longer will be the tournament host.
The foundation had been the host since 2019. The PGA Tour said it would have no further comment except to confirm Mickelson is no longer involved.
Mickelson was quoted as saying to golf writer Alan Shipnuck that the Saudi group behind a proposed new league were “scary mother (expletive)s to get involved with.”
“We know they killed (Washington Post columnist Jamal) Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay,” Mickelson told Shipnuck, whose biography on Mickelson is due in May. “Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”
The rival league suffered a big blow last week when none of the top 12 players in the world indicated an interest in joining for guaranteed riches. Mickelson offered an awkward statement Tuesday in which he conceded his comments were “reckless” but not meant to be shared.
He also apologized to Greg Norman’s LIV Golf Investments for anything taken out of context and referred to them as visionaries who, like him, want to make golf better.
Mickelson did not mention the PGA Tour or Commissioner Jay Monahan, which he referred to in the Shipnuck interview as a “dictatorship.”
He said he “desperately needs” time away to get his priorities in order.
Matt Hagan has quickest NHRA Funny Car pass in 4 years
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Matt Hagan made the quickest Funny Car run in four years Saturday, giving the new Tony Stewart Racing NHRA team its first No. 1 qualifier and setting the track record to close out qualifying at the NHRA Arizona Nationals.
Hagan had a 3.823-second run at 333.41 mph in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, grabbing his first No. 1 spot of the season and the 44th of his career. He surpassed Courtney Force for the quickest run ever at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.
“It’s just super fun to drive. I knew if it stuck, it was going to run well but these cars are a handful to drive,” said Hagan, a three-time season champion said. “They’re just so fun to drive. Tony Stewart did a heck of a job putting this organization together over the winter. We have a lot of new parts and pieces, but they’ve just done a phenomenal job of giving us the parts and pieces and the resources, and I see a lot of good things going for this team.”
Doug Kalitta took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel and Kyle Koretsky was fastest in Pro Stock.
The 57-year-old Kalitta had his first No. 1 qualifier since 2019 and 51st overall with his Friday pass of 3.656 at 329.58.
Koretsky jumped to the top in the final qualifying session, running a 6.520 at 210.21 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his second career No. 1.
Brazilian soccer team bus pelted with rocks, players injured
SAO PAULO — A soccer match was postponed in southern Brazil on Saturday after fans injured several players by throwing rocks and other unidentified objects at their team bus.
The soccer body in Rio Grande do Sul state said in a statement it had made the decision to postpone the Internacional vs Gremio local derby after Gremio players were hurt near the Beira Rio stadium.
Gremio chairman Romildo Bolzan told media he refused to play because several of its players still had shattered glass from the bus windows on their bodies when they took a pre-match shower. He did not give a number of footballers who had been injured.
Bolzan added Paraguayan midfielder Mathias Villasanti, who was going to start for Gremio, had a head trauma and was taken to a hospital, but has since recovered.
Local police did not make any arrests in connection with the case.
This is the second violent incident involving Brazilian fans and local clubs.
On Thursday soccer club Bahia had three of its players injured by a homemade explosive that detonated inside the team’s bus on its way to a match.
Goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes was taken to a hospital due to shattered glass in his face.
Hours after the incident, the team played Sampaio Correia in a match for the Copa do Nordeste, a regional championship in Brazil’s northeast. Bahia won 2-0, a result that players barely celebrated after the match.
Bahia state police said in a statement they are investigating the incident, which took place in the club’s hometown of Salvador.
Local media reports say Bahia fans are among the suspects, in what seemed to be an attempt to intimidate players to deliver better results. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.
Poland, Sweden refuse to play Russia in World Cup playoffs
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s refusal to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month in response to that nation’s invasion of Ukraine gained wider support when Sweden followed with its own plans to protest to FIFA on Saturday.
Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza announced Poland’s decision and said it was in talks with other federations to present a unified position to FIFA, which is responsible for the March 24 game in Moscow.
“No more words, time to act!” Kulesza wrote on Twitter, adding the move was prompted by the “escalation of the aggression.”
Also Saturday, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich suddenly handed over the “stewardship and care” of the Premier League club to its charitable foundation trustees. The move came after a member of the British parliament called for the Russian billionaire to hand over the club in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, made no mention of the war in his statement.
He said: “I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea.”
Poland captain Robert Lewandowski and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny were among those supporting its federation’s decision, with the Bayern Munich striker saying “we can’t pretend that nothing is happening.”
Sweden, a potential opponent of Russia in next month’s playoffs, later joined Poland in declaring its national team would not play a match against the Russians regardless of where it takes place.
The Czech Republic, another team to potentially face Russia, is likely to follow suit.
Under the circumstances, “it’s almost impossible to imagine that such a game would take place,” said Petr Fousek, the head of the Czech football association. “It’s very likely we will follow the Polish and Swedish scenario.”
The association’s executive committee will meet later to decide, Fousek said.
Simmons deals with back soreness as he preps for Nets debut
MILWAUKEE — Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness as the Brooklyn Nets’ new acquisition prepares to make his 2021-22 debut.
Nets coach Steve Nash confirmed before Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Bucks that the three-time All-Star has encountered “just a little soreness in his back.”
“It’s not like an injury,” Nash said. “It’s just kind of like as he’s returning to play, his back’s flared up a little. It’s not like a long-term thing.”
The Nets acquired the 6-foot-10 guard/forward along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks in a Feb. 10 trade that sent 10-time All-Star James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, hasn’t played since the 76ers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals. He demanded a trade last summer.
“He hasn’t played a game since June,” Nash said. “I think that’s just a part of his process of returning to play. As you ramp up, you’re a little bit susceptible to certain things, as you would be with muscle soreness or tightness.”
While speaking to reporters after the trade, Simmons said he hoped to play again by the time the Nets visit Philadelphia on March 10.
Knicks’ Quentin Grimes out at least 2 weeks with knee injury
NEW YORK — Knicks rookie Quentin Grimes will miss at least two weeks with a right knee injury.
Grimes was hurt Friday night in a 115-100 loss to Miami after it appeared he banged knees with another player along the baseline. The Knicks said the injury was a subluxation of his right patella.
The Knicks said Saturday that the guard would be re-evaluated in two weeks.
The first-round pick has averaged 6.3 points in 40 games, including six starts. He likely would have been in line to have his playing time increased late in the season, with Kemba Walker shut down for the season and Derrick Rose recovering from another procedure on his surgically repaired right ankle.
Rublev beats Vesely in Dubai for 10th title and 2nd in week
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Andrey Rublev won his second singles title in less than a week — and 10th overall — when he beat Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
The seventh-ranked Russian won the Open 13 tournament last Sunday in Marseille, where he also took the doubles title with Ukrainian partner Denys Molchanov.
Vesely had knocked out Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and reached the final by outlasting Denis Shapovalov in more than three hours on Friday.
“Both of us were super tired,” Rublev said in his on-court interview. “I didn’t expect this because I didn’t have time to adapt. It’s an amazing feeling. I feel super happy.”
On Friday, Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a TV camera moments after beating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in their semifinal.
No contest: Nadal defeats Medvedev in 2 sets in Acapulco
ACAPULCO, Mexico — This time around, there was no drama.
In a rematch of an epic five-set Australian Open final, Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 early on Saturday and qualified for the Mexican Open final, where he will play Cameron Norrie.
A month ago in Australia, the 35-year-old Nadal came from two sets down to beat Medvedev and win his record 21st Grand Slam singles title.
“Every match is different, I said that yesterday, there are different conditions and everything changes,” Nadal said. “It was a different game, with a very exciting second (set) where I made very few mistakes.”
Nadal is now 14-0 in the season and will try to capture his fourth title in Acapulco, where he´s a fan favorite after winning the 2005, 2013 and 2020 titles.
“This week means a lot after what happened in Australia, I was able to remain focused, that means that I’m OK mentally and that´s important because there´s a tough final tomorrow,” Nadal said.
“It´s been a long career with more success that I could have imagined. To be playing here is a gift that I treasure and appreciate, I´m thankful for these opportunities.”
