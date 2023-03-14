Eric Kendricks says he’s agreed to terms with Chargers
Eric Kendricks agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, giving the franchise a veteran inside linebacker on a unit that has struggled the past couple seasons.
Kendricks posted about joining the Chargers on his Instagram account. He was drafted by Minnesota in the second round in 2015 and spent eight seasons with the Vikings before being released on March 6.
The 31-year old linebacker has started 113 regular-season and six playoff games.
Kendricks was 14th in the league this past season with 137 total tackles, including 87 solo. He also recorded eight tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack and six passes defensed.
According to Sportradar figures, Kendricks is second among linebackers in total tackles since 2015.
Kendricks would be paired with Kenneth Murray at inside linebacker in the Chargers’ 3-4 scheme with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack lining up at the outside spots. Kendricks would likely replace Drue Tranquill, who is slated to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on Wednesday.
Despite spending most of last year’s offseason trying to upgrade its defense, Los Angeles finished the season ranked 20th.
Kendricks grew up in Fresno and played at UCLA.
AP sources: Rams trading All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are acquiring All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The Rams will get Miami’s third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and tight end Hunter Long, according to the people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal.
Shortly after news of the trade broke, Ramsey indicated on social media that Miami was his preferred destination.
“I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! @MiamiDolphins LETSGO!” Ramsey tweeted Sunday.
The Rams went 5-12 last season and missed the playoffs just one year after winning the Super Bowl, and they’ve have been making changes to their roster this offseason. Los Angeles parted ways with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner last month after one season.
The Rams traded for Ramsey in the middle of the 2019 season after he spent the first four years of his career in Jacksonville. Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had 77 tackles and four interceptions during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. Last season, he had a career-high 88 tackles and four interceptions.
Adding Ramsey is another step for Miami in rebuilding a defense that had a down year in 2022, by its standards.
Miami needed to bolster a secondary that was decimated by injury last year and was without cornerback Byron Jones, who the team is expected to release on Wednesday, when the NFL’s new year begins, in a cost-cutting move. Jones missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Achilles surgery last March.
Ramsey is expected to play alongside Miami’s Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who had 45 tackles and an interception in 2022.
Trevor Bauer signs with Japan’s Yokohama BayStars
Trevor Bauer has agreed to a contract with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan’s Central League.
The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jan. 12, three weeks after an arbitrator reduced his suspension imposed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred from 324 to 194 games. The penalty followed an investigation into domestic violence, which the pitcher has denied.
“Playing in the NPB has always been a dream of mine and I can’t think of a better organization to do it with,” Bauer said in a statement Monday, referring to Nippon Professional Baseball.
The BayStars said Bauer will wear uniform No. 96.
“To all the BayStar fans out there — I am so excited for the opportunity to be part of the great team we have this year and to try to bring home a championship,” Bauer said. “And to all the Japanese baseball fans out there — I cannot wait to see you guys out at the stadium soon. Please come say hi and help me learn more about your great country. See you guys soon!”
Bauer is owed about $22.5 million from the remainder of his $102 million, three-year contract with the Dodgers. The suspension has cost him roughly $37.6 million in salary.
Nicaragua pitcher signs with MLB’s Tigers after 1 WBC inning
MIAMI — Duque Hebbert turned just one inning of work in the World Baseball Classic into a contract.
The 21-year-old pitcher for Nicaragua entered Monday’s game against the Dominican Republic in the ninth inning and struck out All-Stars Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez and Rafael Devers.
That feat impressed the Detroit Tigers enough to offer Hebbert a minor league contract after the game.
After striking out Soto and Rodríguez to start the inning, Hebbert gave up a double to Manny Machado, who also had a home run in the game. Hebbert struck out Devers on a changeup immediately after.
“Extraordinary,” Nicaragua manager Sandor Guido said. “That’s one of the positive parts of the game. That young guy is under 23. He showed what he is made of when you have will, when you have heart, you can do very good things.
“He came and he faced the best players of the team. ... It’s a good experience for him, and he is going to improve.”
The Dominican Republic won the game 6-1, dropping Nicaragua to 0-3 in WBC pool play.
Fritz, Wawrinka win; Murray, Badosa out at Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS — Defending champion Taylor Fritz routed Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-2 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.
The fourth-seeded Fritz served four aces and won 88% of his first-serve points against the 30th-seeded Baez from Argentina.
Andy Murray’s run ended in a 7-6 (6), 6-2 loss to 21-year-old Jack Draper.
Also advancing was Stan Wawrinka, who defeated No. 7 seed Holger Rune, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5. American Tommy Paul beat ninth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Rune saved a match point and rallied from 2-5 down to win the second-set tiebreaker. But Wawrinka recovered in the third to send his 19-year-old opponent packing.
No. 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime avoided the upset bug and beat Francisco Cerundolo, 7-5, 6-4.
In women’s action, top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, 6-3, 7-6 (1).
No. 4 Ons Jabeur lost to Marketa Vondrousova, 7-6 (5), 6-4 and No. 5 Caroline Garcia outlasted Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1.
Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S Open champion, beat No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.
Next up for Raducanu is a fourth-round match against Swiatek.
No. 10 Elena Rybakina beat defending champion and doubles partner Paula Badosa, 6-3, 7-5.
NFL will consider reviewing roughing-the-passer penalties
The NFL’s competition committee will consider making roughing-the-passer penalties and personal-foul penalties subject to video review.
The two potential rule changes were among nine the league announced Monday in its 2023 playing rules, bylaw and resolution proposals submitted by clubs.
The Los Angeles Rams proposed the change that would allow teams to challenge roughing-the-passer calls. Several such calls sparked outrage last season, leaving players and coaches questioning what constitutes a legal hit on a quarterback.
The Detroit Lions proposed giving teams an opportunity to challenge personal foul calls.
The competition committee will consider the rule changes later this month when NFL owners gather in Arizona for their annual meeting.
Other proposals include an option to try to convert a fourth-and-20 from the kicking team’s 20-yard line instead of attempting an onside kick. The Philadelphia Eagles submitted that proposal. The Eagles are also asking the competition committee to consider allowing players to wear No. 0.
The Lions also proposed giving clubs more opportunities for a third challenge and expanding the replay official’s jurisdiction to allow for consultation regarding penalty assessment.
The Houston Texans proposed expanding the replay official’s jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth down attempts.
The New York Jets proposed an amendment to expand the crackback prohibition to players who go in motion and go beyond the center to block (“split-flow block”) a defender below the waist.
The Los Angeles Chargers proposed adjustment of the play clock following an instant replay reversal consistent with other timing rules.
Two bylaws proposals involve emergency quarterbacks and playoff seeds.
The Lions proposed allowing teams to designate an emergency third quarterback from their inactive list or practice squad who would be eligible to enter a game if the first two quarterbacks on the active list are ruled out.
The Chargers proposed seeding wild-card teams ahead of division champions if the division champ has a losing record (under .500 winning percentage) and the wild-card team has at least four more wins.
Among the resolution proposals is one submitted by 25 teams that would establish one preseason roster reduction date instead of the current three.
AP source: Jets re-signing K Greg Zuerlein
The New York Jets are re-signing kicker Greg Zuerlein, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday.
Zuerlein won a training camp competition last summer with Eddy Pineiro and had a solid first season with the Jets, including kicking a franchise-record 60-yard field goal.
After a few years of inconsistency at the kicker spot, the Jets made re-signing the steady Zuerlein a priority in free agency. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal.
ESPN first reported the agreement between Zuerlein and the Jets. Terms of the deal weren’t immediately available.
While the Jets continue to wait for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to decide on his playing future and if he would approve a trade to New York, they have begun to shore up other areas of the roster.
The Jets agreed to terms on a trade with Baltimore last Thursday to acquire safety Chuck Clark. They also re-signed linebacker Quincy Williams to a three-year deal on Sunday.
The 35-year-old Zuerlein, who signed a one-year contract with the Jets last March, went 30 of 37 on field goal attempts — including 6 of 11 from 50 or more yards. He was 5 for 5 at Minnesota in Week 13, including the 60-yarder. Zuerlein also converted 28 of his 29 extra-point attempts.
That came after the Jets went through seven kickers in the previous three seasons.
Zuerlein was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2012 out of Missouri Western State. He has one of the strongest kicking legs in the league and had a career-best 61-yard field goal in 2015. Zuerlein was a first-team All-Pro two years later, when he also made his only Pro Bowl while making 38 of 40 field goal tries.
He was signed to a three-year deal by Dallas as a free agent in 2020, but was cut by the Cowboys last March.
For his career, Zuerlein has made 82.1% of his field goals.
Michigan State women’s hoops coach Suzy Merchant steps down
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Suzy Merchant has stepped down as Michigan State’s women’s basketball coach, citing health concerns.
“After much consideration and consultation with my health care providers, I have come to the difficult decision that it is in my best interest,” Merchant said in a statement released by the school on Monday.
The 53-year-old Merchant had not coached the Spartans since she was in a one-car crash after a medical incident in late January. Six seasons ago, she fainted and collapsed onto the court during a game and doctors later discovered she had a heart abnormality.
Associate head coach Dean Lockwood, who filled in for Merchant this season, will serve as the team’s interim coach while the school searches for a new leader for the program.
Merchant had a five-year rollover contract with a base salary of $700,000.
The 2011 Big Ten coach of the year won two Big Ten titles, earned 10 NCAA Tournament bids and reached the Sweet 16 in 2019. She was 327-186 over 16 seasons with the Spartans and 528-306 overall, including her records at Eastern Michigan and Saginaw Valley State.
Merchant, who is from Traverse City, was a four-year starter and three-time captain for Central Michigan’s basketball team.
“I would like to extend a special appreciation to (former athletic director) Mark Hollis and (former school president) Dr. Lou Anna Simon for giving a small-town kid from Northern Michigan the chance of a lifetime to live my dream as a Spartan,” Merchant said. “I’m eternally grateful.”
NBA fines Celtics’ Smart $25K for skirmish with Hawks’ Young
NEW YORK — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for pulling Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young to the floor and initiating an on-court altercation, the league announced Monday.
The altercation occurred late in Boston’s 134-125 win over Atlanta on Saturday.
With 1:25 remaining and Boston leading 129-121, Young and Smart had to be separated after they were entangled and fell to the court under the Celtics’ basket. Smart was called for an initial foul before a lengthy review by the officials called both players for technical fouls and ejected Smart.
