Clippers rout Maccabi Ra’anana in Seattle
SEATTLE — Luke Kennard scored 16 points, Moses Brown added 14 point and 13 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers dominated Maccabi Ra’anana 121-81.
Michael Devoe also had 14 points, while Robert Covington added 13 points for Los Angeles. Anthony Morse led Maccabi Ra’anana with 20 points, while Jason Siggers had 15.
The game was a return to Seattle for the NBA, which left the Pacific Northwest city in 2008, with the SuperSonics relocating to Oklahoma City as the Thunder. And some SuperSonics royalty returned for the game, such as former players Shawn Kemp and Detlef Schrempf, along with Lenny Wilkens, who both played and coached in Seattle.
While former SuperSonics attended the game, several of the Clippers stars sat out the contest with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, newcomer John Wall, center Ivica Zubac and Reggie Jackson taking off the opening night of the preseason.
Maccabi Ra’anana, was really never in the contest, trailing 65-30 at the half as the Clippers shot 51% before the break, including 9 of 13 from 3-point range. The lead would be 94-59 at the end of three quarters.
Maccabi Ra’anana will play two more games on their tour of the United States, on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers and Sunday against Oklahoma City.
Moussa Diabate from Michigan, the Clippers only pick in the June draft at No. 43 overall, finished with 14 points, hitting all five of his shots and grabbing seven rebounds.
Young racer loses title by racing too conservatively
BRASELTON, Ga. — A 15-year-old driver gave away his first professional racing championship by racing too conservatively in the title-deciding finale.
Connor Zilisch, who is managed by NASCAR star Kevin Harvick, believed he was in position Friday to wrap up the Mazda MX-5 Cup title and even allowed another driver to pass him on the last lap — a decision that cost him 10 points.
Because of where rival Jared Thomas was running, Zilisch’s team told him he didn’t need to push and was fine where he was in the running order. But when a post-race penalty changed the finishing order, Thomas was moved up a spot in the standings and picked up another 10 points — enough to snatch the championship from Zilisch.
“I can only see what’s in front of me and they were telling me on the radio that Jared was out of the race, and to just bring it home and I would win the championship,” Zilisch said. “So I did that, and on the last lap I pointed another driver by as they were going for the win and I didn’t want to get wrecked. I gave the spot up, and Jared ended up getting enough spots to jump me on the last lap. Super unfortunate.”
The result cost Zilisch the $250,000 that goes to the champion. But he did earn $80,000 for rookie of the year before Zilich and his father left Road Atlanta to drive to to Virginia International Raceway for another race.
SMU-UCF rescheduled again due to impact of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend’s SMU-UCF college football game has been rescheduled again due to Hurricane Ian, this time shifting from Sunday to Wednesday.
The American Athletic Conference made the announcement Friday. The game at UCF’s on-campus stadium initially was scheduled to be played Saturday.
Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast before moving across the state, impacting Orlando and other communities in the storm’s path.
Gametime Wednesday night is 7 p.m. EDT.
AP source: Celtics agree to terms with big man Griffin
BOSTON — Veteran big man Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract with the Boston Celtics, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person confirmed the move to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.
Griffin, 33, should help the defending Eastern Conference champions weather the absence of center Robert Williams III, who is expected to miss 8-12 weeks after knee surgery. Seven-footer Luke Kornet sprained his ankle shortly after the start of training camp this week.
The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick, Griffin is a six-time All-Star who averaged career lows of 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17 minutes with the Brooklyn Nets last season. In 12 NBA seasons, he averaged 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds.
Top prospect Álvarez excited for opportunity with Mets
ATLANTA — Francisco Álvarez was riding with his parents and another friend from Syracuse to Miami on Thursday when Major League Baseball’s top prospect got the news that he had been called up to the big leagues.
They pulled the car over so they could celebrate the achievement of the 20-year-old Álvarez. A catcher, he was in the New York Mets’ lineup Friday night in Atlanta batting seventh as designated hitter.
“I was excited,” he said through a translator. “We stopped the car. I gave a hug to my mom and dad who were also in there. I had another friend and they started crying.”
The Mets wasted no time putting Álvarez in the heat of their pennant race with the defending World Series champion Braves. New York began Friday with a one-game lead in the NL East and hoped Álvarez, a right-handed hitter, could handle Braves ace Max Fried, a lefty.
There are six games left in the regular season, and the Mets believe Álvarez, a native of Venezuela, who was MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 prospect, could make their postseason roster.
“I always had the hope that I’d get called up because I know I can come out here and help the team win, but I never lost hope,” Álvarez said. “I think that’s the best thing about it.”
Pats QB Jones ruled out vs. Packers despite practice return
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was ruled out for Sunday’s game at Green Bay despite making a surprise return to the practice field.
Jones was in uniform Friday with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief portion of the workout open to media.
It was his first time on the practice field after sitting out the first two sessions of the week. But he was listed as a non-participant in the workout on the official injury report.
Coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the week that if Jones couldn’t go, veteran backup Brian Hoyer would start in his place against the Packers.
Before practice, Belichick said the team was still in a wait-and-see mode regarding Jones’ potential availability.
“Ultimately, that will be a decision made by the medical people, in consultation with Mac, of course,” Belichick said. “He’s no different than any other player. I mean he is, but I’m just saying the process is the same. Medical evaluation, talk to the player, and as a coach you, at whatever point, get the information that you get and you make a decision, if there’s a decision to be made. If there’s no decision to be made medically, then I’m out of it.”
The decision was made sometime after Friday’s workout, opening the door for Hoyer to be under center to begin Sunday’s game.
NBA returning briefly to Seattle; questions of future loom
SEATTLE — An NBA preseason game may not seem like a benchmark moment, even in a basketball-hungry city like Seattle, but Jamal Crawford believes there’s value even in an exhibition.
“It reignites a whole new generation of kids who need to see this,” said Crawford, a Seattle native who has been a basketball ambassador for the city through a 20-year NBA career and now with a pro-am that brings in NBA players every summer. “They need to be able to dream and know that it’s real.”
The NBA makes its latest brief return to the Emerald City on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The matchup will be the first NBA contest here since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played a preseason game that was the last sporting event inside KeyArena before it was gutted and rebuilt into the gleaming Climate Pledge Arena.
A sell-out crowd turned out for that NBA game, the first one in Seattle since the beloved SuperSonics left for Oklahoma City in 2008 after 41 years in the Pacific Northwest.
Hertha winger Boëtius has testicle removed, no chemo
BERLIN — Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boëtius had a testicle with a malignant tumor removed and won’t need chemotherapy, the club said on Friday.
“Follow-up treatment is not necessary because the intervention by Dr. Sebastian Hofbauer … took place at a very early stage. That’s according to subsequent examinations,” Hertha said of the operation that took place on Sept. 23. “Our No. 10 will be able to return to the field in just a few weeks.”
The tumor was discovered on Sept. 21 when the 28-year-old Boëtius underwent a urological test.
Hertha managing director Fredi Bobic said everyone at the club was “delighted for and with Djanga! We’ll give him the necessary space after the operation and wish for nothing more than he returns as quickly as Marco Richter.”
Boëtius’ Hertha teammate, Richter, was diagnosed with a testicular tumor in July, but returned on Aug. 27 after undergoing treatment. The 24-year-old Richter has scored twice in three more Bundesliga appearances since.
After Richter, Union Berlin defender Timo Baumgartl, and Borussia Dortmund forward Sébastien Haller, Boëtius is the fourth Bundesliga player diagnosed with a tumor this season.
Baumgartl returned on Sept. 18 by starting in Union’s win over Wolfsburg, five months after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. The 26-year-old Baumgartl’s previous league game was against Eintracht Frankfurt in April.
Haller is still undergoing treatment for a malignant tumor. The 28-year-old Haller had to leave Dortmund’s preseason training camp after the tumor was found 12 days after he joined from Ajax on July 6.
Rhule ‘very hopeful’ McCaffrey will play vs Cardinals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he is “very hopeful” that running back Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after missing the last two days of practice with a quad injury.
McCaffrey returned to practice on a limited basis Friday and is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.
McCaffrey ran, cut and caught passes during the 20 minutes of practice that were open to the media inside the team’s bubble.
“He looked good out there today,” Rhule said. “Unless something comes up I’m sure he will give his best chance to go. We are very hopeful.”
When asked how he feels and if he expects to play Sunday, McCaffrey replied: “I feel great.”
He repeated the same answer several times on various follow up questions, clearly not wanting to elaborate on his health.
When asked how he felt playing last week against the New Orleans Saints, McCaffrey said: “You are going to play with stuff. Things happen.”
McCaffrey missed 23 of 33 games the previous two seasons due to injuries.
Lightning donate $2 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning and team owner Jeff Vinik are donating $2 million toward Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
The NHL team announced Friday that $1 million each will be donated by the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and the Vinik Family Foundation.
“This is a tragic situation for many families and communities across the state of Florida, but especially so in the southwest region of the state,” Vinik said in a statement released by the team. “In times like these the most important thing we can do is support one another, and we hope this donation will help families recover and rebuild in the months to come.”
Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast, south of the Tampa Bay area. The Lightning postponed two home preseason games and moved the club’s training camp to Nashville, Tennessee, during the storm.
Morton, Braves reach $20 million, 1-year deal for 2023
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have reached a deal with starting pitcher Charlie Morton on a $20 million, one-year contract for 2023 with a $20 million club option for 2024 that does not include a buyout.
Morton, 38, is 9-6 with a 4.29 ERA in 30 starts this season. The right-hander went 14-6 with a 3.34 ERA in 33 starts to help the club win the World Series last year. The two-time All-Star has compiled a 23-12 record and a 3.80 ERA with Atlanta since the start of last season, and his 416 strikeouts are third-most in the NL.
The deal was reached Friday. His contract this season is $20 million.
Morton’s 200 strikeouts this season are fifth-most in the NL, and he is one of just three pitchers in Atlanta franchise history to log at least 200 strikeouts in multiple seasons. Hall of Famers John Smoltz (five seasons) and Phil Niekro (three seasons) are the only others to do so. Morton fanned Wil Myers on April 14 earlier this season for the 1,500th strikeout of his career.
Originally drafted by Atlanta in the third round of 2002 out of Barlow High School in Redding, Connecticut, Morton made his major league debut with the Braves in 2008.
Morton was dealt to Pittsburgh the following year in a trade for outfielder Nate McLouth and spent seven seasons with the Pirates. He moved to Philadelphia for the 2016 season before joining Houston in 2017. He then played two years with Tampa Bay starting in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.