Angels’ Bachman becomes first top-10 pick from 2021 draft to reach majors
ANAHEIM — It didn’t take long for Sam Bachman to make his big league debut.
The 23-year-old right-hander was promoted by the Los Angeles Angels on Friday and became the first top-10 pick from the 2021 amateur draft to play in the majors when he pitched the final two innings of a 6-2 loss to the Miami Marlins.
Bachman, the ninth overall selection by the Angels out of Miami University in Ohio, struck out the first batter he faced when Nick Fortes whiffed on a cutter.
The rest of the night didn’t go as smooth. Bachman struck out four, but also allowed one run on four hits and walked two along with throwing a wild pitch. He threw 47 pitches, 27 for strikes.
“I was just trying not to fall over when I was running out there,” Bachman said. “My heart rate was definitely up. I was looking around and taking it all in.”
Bachman was pitching for Double-A Rocket City and got the call at 1 a.m. Thursday morning in Alabama that he was being elevated to the majors.
“I called everyone and they all answered. Not a lot of people slept that night, including myself,” Bachman said. “It was great. Still so surreal.”
Bachman is primarily a starter but will pitch out of the bullpen for now. He joins pitcher Chase Silseth and shortstop Zach Neto on the Halos’ roster as players who came up to the majors from Double-A.
Silseth was the first player from the 2021 draft to reach the majors last May and Neto became the first from the 2022 draft to get the call on April 15.
Much like Silseth, Bachman is known mostly as a power pitcher, with a fastball in upper 90s (mph). Both were starters in the minors, but Nevin is hoping Bachman’s transition to the bullpen for the short term goes as well as Silseth’s.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people here already about kind of the routine and changing it up. I think it will be a smooth process for sure,” Bachman said. “And talking to Chase as well as he’s kind of came into this role, it will help me to kind of follow him around and see what he does.”
To make room for Bachman, the Angels designated right-hander Reyes Moronta for assignment.
Kershaw set to start Saturday for Dodgers after coming off bereavement list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was set to start Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays after being activated from the bereavement list Friday.
Kershaw went on the list Monday following the death of his mother, Marianne Tombaugh. The left-hander took the loss Sunday at St. Louis to fall to 6-4, allowing four runs over 3.2 innings.
“I talked to Clayton a little bit today,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He certainly feels much better than he did the last couple starts. There is some kind of overall body fatigue, the ball wasn’t coming out well, so he’s in a considerably better spot going into tomorrow.”
Also, Julio Urías, the Los Angeles left-hander who left his start May 18 after three innings because of a strained left hamstring, was scheduled to throw off a mound Saturday.
“Everything I’ve heard, he’s trending in the right direction,” Roberts said. “He’s going to throw a bullpen tomorrow, and so after that then we’ll see where we go from there.”
In other moves, the Dodgers optioned right-hander Tayler Scott to Triple-A Oklahoma City, claimed righty Zack Burdi on waivers from Tampa Bay, and moved right-hander Tyler Cyr (right shoulder impingement) from the 15- to 60-day injured list.
Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow was set to make his regular-season debut Saturday. Sidelined since spring training by a strained left oblique, he made four minor league starts,
Ceballos powers Oregon into Pac-12 title game with 12-7 victory over Washington
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Sabin Ceballos drove in six runs with three hits and Oregon cruised to a 12-7 victory over Washington on Friday in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.
Oregon will play the winner between No. 1 seed Stanford, ranked No. 5 in the coaches’ poll, and eighth-seeded Arizona in the championship game Saturday.
Ceballos had a two-run single in the first inning and a two-run homer in the second to help the sixth-seeded Ducks (36-20) take a 6-0 lead on the way to their fifth straight victory.
Coby Morales hit a three-run homer in a five-run third inning to get the third-seeded Huskies within a run.
Oregon broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Drew Smith tripled in the first run and Ceballos capped it with a two-run single.
Reliever Grayson Grinsell (2-1) earned the win for the Ducks with 3.2 shutout innings. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six.
Kiefer Lord (6-5) started and took the loss for Washington (34-19). Lord lasted just two innings, yielding six runs on eight hits.
The Huskies swept their only series against Oregon in the regular season by a combined scored of 43-18 two weeks ago. The Ducks’ pitching staff had a 14.00 ERA and a .368 batting average against over the three-game set in Eugene, Oregon.
Naomi has a HR and 4 RBIs, Oklahoma St. clinches 4th straight WCWS berth
STILLWATER, Okla. — Kiley Noami went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and four RBIs, Kelly Maxwell retired the first 19 batters she faced in a two-hitter and No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State beat Oregon 9-0 Friday to sweep the best-of-three Stillwater Super Regional and advance to the Women’s College World Series.
Oklahoma State (46-14), which beat the Ducks 8-1 in Game 1, has clinched a berth in its 15th WCWS, including four straight.
Maxwell (16-5) had a perfect game through 6.1 innings before Allee Bunker’s single up the middle. Terra McGowan reached on fielder’s choice and Ariel Carlson — who made a sliding catch for an out in the third inning — followed with a double down the line before Maxwell got KK Humphreys to fly out and end the game. Maxwell finished with eight strikeouts.
Rachel Becker led off the game with a double and scored when Naomi hit a single to center that made it 1-0. Becker added a two-RBI single — on the eighth pitch of the at-bat — and scored when Naomi hit three-run home run to cap a six-run top of the fifth and make it 7-0.
Naomi doubled to lead off the seventh inning before Katelynn Carwile and Morgyn Wynne each hit an RBI double to cap the scoring.
Oregon (38-16) scored the first run of series but was outscored 17-0 the rest of the way.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone suspended 1 game by MLB for conduct toward umpires
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball on Friday “for his recent conduct toward major league umpires.”
MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill made the announcement and said Boone’s actions following his ejection from Thursday night’s game against Baltimore were among the factors in the discipline.
Boone was ejected for the major league-high fourth time this season, the most among big league managers, when he was angry with the strike zone. He appeared to get spit on an umpire while yelling after he was tossed.
Boone’s suspension was announced 1½ hours before the Yankees played their series opener against San Diego.
His 30 ejections are sixth among current managers, even though his 720 games entering Friday were far fewer than those who have more ejections: Bruce Bochy (78 in 4,081 games), Bob Melvin (55 in 2,830), Terry Francona (47 in 3,509), Bud Black (35 in 2,283) and Buck Showalter (34 in 3,282).
Boone is averaging an ejection every 25 games, a far faster pace than Bochy and Melvin (52), Black (65), Francona (75) and Showalter (97).
Cincinnati’s David Bell had 23 ejections in 596 games, an average of one per 26 games.
Stanford gets 1st super regional win since 2011, beats Duke
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman NiJaree Canady struck out nine in her 16th win of the season and No. 9 seed Stanford beat eighth-seeded Duke 3-1 on Friday to begin the Durham Super Regional.
Stanford (44-13) earned its first win in the super regionals since defeating Alabama in 2011. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Saturday.
Stanford’s first hit came with one out in the top of the fifth inning. Kaitlyn Lim sent it into the gap for a two-run double, scoring runners from first and second, to take a 2-1 lead. It was Stanford’s 70th double of the season.
Aly Kaneshiro delivered an RBI double with two outs in the sixth for a two-run lead. Aminah Vega made a diving attempt, but the ball bounced off her glove and rolled into the outfield.
Duke’s run in the first was only the eighth earned run allowed all season by Canady, the national leader in ERA (0.46).
Claire Davidson hit her team-leading 15th double of the season off the wall in the seventh for Duke (48-11). But Canady got back-to-back strikeouts, followed by a grounder to end it.
Marquette’s Prosper says he will stay in draft rather than returning to school
MILWAUKEE — Olivier-Maxence Prosper has announced he is keeping his name under NBA draft consideration rather than returning to Marquette.
The 6-foot-8 forward announced his decision Friday.
“Thank you Marquette nation, my coaches, my teammates and support staff for embracing me from day one,” Prosper said in an Instagram post. “My time at Marquette has been incredible. With that being said, I will remain in the 2023 NBA Draft. I’m excited for what comes next. On to the next chapter…”
Prosper had announced last month he was entering the draft. He still could have returned to school and maintained his college eligibility by withdrawing from the draft by May 31.
Prosper’s announcement Friday indicates he instead is going ahead with his plans to turn pro.
Prosper averaged 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds last season while helping Marquette go 29-7 and win the Big East’s regular-season and tournament titles. Marquette’s season ended with a 69-60 loss to Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.
He played two seasons at Marquette after transferring from Clemson, where he spent one season.
Dimitrov advances to first final since 2018 at Geneva Open, facing Jarry
GENEVA — Grigor Dimitrov advanced to his first final on the ATP Tour in more than five years on Friday after beating Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2) at the Geneva Open.
Dimitrov trailed by a set and 4-2 before rallying to win a semifinal for the first time since February 2018 when opponent David Goffin retired in their match at Rotterdam.
The Bulgarian created his match point chance against Fritz in a stunning rally, with powerful forehands and angled drop shots from both sides of the net. The American was left slipping and seated on the clay outside the tramlines to watch Dimitrov hit a winner into the open court.
The win was sealed when second-seeded Fritz sent a looping lob long as the fourth-seeded Dimitrov advanced to the net.
“It was a crazy match. Honestly, very pleased with the way I fought,” Dimitrov said.
He is ranked No. 33 and arrived in Geneva with a 12-9 record this season.
“I came this week with a purpose and I intend to finish it up to the end,” he said. He has only one clay-court title in his eight career tournament wins. The last title was the ATP Tour Finals in 2017.
Dimitrov will play the final on Saturday against unseeded Nicolás Jarry, who beat third-seeded Alexander Zverev 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a rematch of their 2019 final in Geneva.
Jarry sealed the win with a delicate, low backhand volley at the net, one day after ousting top-seeded Casper Ruud, the two-time defending champion.
Zverev and Ruud combined to win the past three editions of the French Open warmup event and neither had lost at the lakeside park venue until running into the tall 54th-ranked Chilean.
Jarry is chasing his second title this year after also winning on clay at his hometown Santiago event in March.
Brewers SS Willy Adames leaves game after getting hit by foul ball while in dugout
MILWAUKEE — Brewers shortstop Willy Adames left Friday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants after getting hit by a foul ball from teammate Brian Anderson while watching from the dugout.
Anderson was batting in the bottom of the second inning when he hit a line drive that struck Adames.
The game was stopped for a few minutes to allow Milwaukee’s training staff to check on Adames as he sat on the bench. Anderson looked concerned as he waited from near the batter’s box.
Adames eventually walked out of the dugout and headed toward the clubhouse. The Brewers said he was taken for a scan and left the ballpark to get additional tests and evaluation.
Brice Turang replaced Adames at shortstop in the top of the third.
