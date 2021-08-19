Woman says she felt need for protection from Trevor Bauer
LOS ANGELES — A woman seeking a five-year restraining order against Trevor Bauer testified Wednesday that the satisfaction she expressed to friends when the case first went public was a reaction to her treatment by the media, not happiness that she was taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
“It felt good to not see me slut-shamed right off the bat,” said the 27-year-old San Diego woman, who alleges that Bauer choked her until she was unconscious and punched her repeatedly in two sexual encounters earlier this year.
Bauer’s attorney Shawn Holley, cross-examining the woman who was on the witness stand in Los Angeles Superior Court for a third day, read from text messages the woman had sent to friends when court documents were first filed in late June. Holley’s questioning suggested she was not seeking protection, but to hurt Bauer.
“Media is freaking out. On my side,” one of the woman’s texts read. “It’s the best thing I could have hoped for.”
Holley asked, “What does the media freaking out have to do with your safety?”
The woman replied that she had felt Bauer’s team had shamed her with its statement saying all that had happened between the two was wholly consensual, and she was happy to see that the media, and the public on social media, were not attacking her.
A’s RHP Bassitt out of hospital after being hit by liner
OAKLAND — Oakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek that will need surgery to repair but he sustained no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive.
Bassitt was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a ball from Brian Goodwin’s bat in the second inning of a 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. The veteran right-hander has shown no signs of a concussion and a scan of his brain was normal, though Bassitt can’t recall everything that happened during the ordeal.
A’s athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said the pitcher is in “really good spirits, doing well” a day later, even with his right eye still swollen shut.
Bassitt tweeted his appreciation Wednesday for the support he has received.
“From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank the (at)whitesox and (at)Athletics staff, front offices, and owners. The support my family and I’ve received has been overwhelming. I’d also like to thank Rush University Medical Center and their staff. God is good. Can’t wait to get back!” Bassitt wrote.
“We’re all incredibly grateful that Chris is doing as well as he is today. It was an awful thing to have to watch,” general manager David Forst said. “Also for our players and our staff to be there on the field as well. We’re thinking about everything that the team went through last night. Chris had incredible care from the second Nick reached him on the mound to everybody at the stadium and ambulance and the hospital, we’re very grateful for the care that he got. But also just very aware that Chris and everyone else has been through something pretty traumatic here.”
Forst said it’s too soon to guess whether Bassitt will pitch again this season or how long it could take him to recover. Six weeks is a typical healing time for such an injury, according to Paparesta.
Bassitt was released from Rush University Medical Center after receiving stitches for two cuts on his face and being diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture — meaning three different bones — in his right cheek that will require surgery. With the bones out of place, they will have to be moved back into the right positions, Paparesta said.
Because Bassitt is still sore he hadn’t yet resumed eating solid foods but was up and walking in his room, according to Paparesta.
If all goes well during a consultation Monday with plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Revenaugh, Bassitt’s procedure could be done as early as Tuesday. It also hasn’t been determined how long he might remain in Chicago immediately after surgery.
Naomi Osaka tested by Gauff, wins 3-setter in tour return
MASON, Ohio — Two days after a thoughtful exchange with a local sports columnist, Naomi Osaka delivered a more relevant statement on the court.
She’s back.
Down a set and a break to 17-year-old Coco Gauff, the second-ranked Osaka fought back to pull out a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, her first WTA Tour event since the French Open in late May.
Osaka appreciated being tested so quickly.
“It’s definitely been a while since I played a tough opponent in a three-set match,” she said. “It was definitely really tough, but I feel really good right now. I’m super excited to play another match.”
Citing discomfort with post-match news conferences, the four-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from Roland Garros and skipped Wimbledon. She was eliminated in the round of 16 at the Tokyo Olympics after lighting the Olympic cauldron in her native Japan.
The 23-year-old Osaka is outspoken on many social issues and announced during Monday’s pre-match media session that she would be donating her tournament prize money to earthquake-ravaged Haiti, her father’s homeland. Cincinnati Enquirer columnist Paul Daugherty asked how she balanced her discomfort with news conferences and her need to speak out.
Osaka paused in thought and, declining the moderator’s suggestion to move on from the topic, asked Daugherty to repeat the question. She responded with what the writer later described as the best answer he’s ever heard in 34 years of covering sports.
“Um, I mean, for me, I feel like this is something that I can’t — I can’t really speak for everybody,” she said. “I can only speak for myself, but ever since I was younger, I have had a lot of media interest on me, and I think it’s because of my background as well as, you know, how I play, because in the first place, I’m a tennis player.
“That’s why a lot of people are interested in me, so I would say in that regard, I’m quite different to a lot of people, and I can’t really help that there are some things that I tweet or some things that I say that kind of create a lot of news articles or things like that, and I know it’s because I have won a couple of Grand Slams, and I have gotten to do a lot of press conferences that these things happen, but I would also say, like, I’m not really sure how to balance the two. Like I’m figuring it out at the same time as you are, I would say.”
Defending champion Thiem to miss US Open with wrist injury
NEW YORK — Defending champion Dominic Thiem has pulled out of the U.S. Open, saying Wednesday he will miss the rest of the year because of a right wrist injury.
Thiem was hurt in June while playing in the Mallorca Open and said the pain returned last week after he hit a ball during training. Doctors recommended he wear a wrist splint for another six weeks before resuming training.
The No. 6-ranked Thiem made the announcement in a social media post, and a statement from his management company described the injury as a detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the right wrist.
“I’m very disappointed not to be able to defend my U.S. Open title and to miss the rest of the season,” the 27-year-old from Austria said in the statement. “But I know this is what I have to do. I have a long career ahead of me, so I will only come back once I’m fully recovered and in good shape to compete.”
Thiem won his first major title last year at Flushing Meadows, beating Alexander Zverev by becoming the first player to come from two sets down in the U.S. Open final since Pancho Gonzales in 1949.
But after the two-time French Open finalist was stunned by Pablo Andujar in the first round in Paris this year, he played only one more match. Thiem was leading Adrian Mannarino in the first set of his opening match at Mallorca when he had to stop playing.
Thiem joins five-time U.S. Open champion Roger Federer and 2016 winner Stan Wawrinka among players who will miss the year’s final Grand Slam tournament because of injury.
Los Angeles holds off Atlanta 85-80 in overtime
LOS ANGELES — Brittney Sykes scored 17 points to lead six Los Angeles players in double figures, and the Sparks beat the Atlanta Dream 85-80 in overtime on Tuesday night.
Sykes opened overtime with a basket for Los Angeles’ first lead since 24-23. Kristi Toliver, who forced overtime, gave the Sparks a six-point lead with 2:13 left and they led by at least three points the rest of the way.
Erica Wheeler added 16 points for Los Angeles (8-13). Nneka Ogwumike, who went to the locker room in the first half but returned to start the third quarter, had 13 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Amanda Zahui B. had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Toliver scored 11 and Nia Coffey 10.
Odyssey Sims led Atlanta (6-15) with 26 points and six assists.
Courtney Williams missed her first eight field goals but made a jumper with 52.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Atlanta a 72-70 lead. She made another from the same spot at 5.4 for a 74-72 lead but after a timeout, Toliver sank a shot over the outstreched arm of Williams to force overtime.
Shinyashiki scores go-ahead goal in 73rd, Rapids beat Galaxy
CARSON — Andre Shinyashiki scored a go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute to help the Colorado Rapids beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Colorado (10-4-4) has won three straight away matches for the first time since the 2000 season. Los Angeles (11-7-2) has lost four straight games in the series for the first time in club history.
Jonathan Lewis gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a penalty kick after getting tripped by Rayan Raveloson on a breakaway. Shinyashiki headed in Jack Price’s corner kick at the back post to win it.
Raveloson tied it at 1 for Los Angeles in the 34th minute by sending home a loose ball at the top of the 18-yard box.
Attorney: FBI probing allegations tied to Texans quarterback
HOUSTON — An attorney for 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment said Wednesday that he and some of his clients have spoken to the FBI about the case.
Tony Buzbee told The Associated Press that the FBI “reached out to me, and I responded.” The FBI’s involvement was first reported Tuesday by League of Justice, a website that reports on sports and the law.
The revelation by Buzbee of the FBI’s involvement prompted Watson’s lead attorney to hold a news conference on Wednesday to say that the FBI had spoken with the quarterback earlier this year about allegations of extortion by one of his accusers.
In their lawsuits, the 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments.
Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations. His lawyers have said “some sexual activity” happened during some of the appointments but that he never coerced anyone.
Houston police are investigating some of the accusations, but no charges have been filed. The NFL has launched its own probe.
2-time champ Venus Williams receives wild card into US Open
NEW YORK — Two-time champion Venus Williams will be back at the U.S. Open after being given a wild card Wednesday into the Grand Slam tournament.
The 41-year-old Williams has won seven major titles, including victories at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001. But with her current WTA ranking of No. 112, she has fallen outside the top 104 who received direct entry into the women’s main draw.
Williams hasn’t missed the U.S. Open since 2006, when she was sidelined by a left wrist injury. She reached her last major semifinal there in 2017.
CoCo Vandeweghe, who also reached those semifinals, also was awarded a wild card by the U.S. Tennis Association. The former No. 9-ranked American has battled injuries and is currently No. 160.
American teenagers Caty McNally, Hailey Baptiste and Katie Volynets also received women’s wild cards, along with 20-year-old Emma Navarro, the NCAA champion at Virginia, and Ashlyn Krueger. Krueger, 17, won the USTA Girls’ 18s national championship to earn a wild-card spot.
On the men’s side, 20-year-old Americans Jenson Brooksby and Brandon Nakashima were rewarded for their strong summers with wild cards. Both are now ranked inside the top 100, which would have been good enough for direct entry when the July 19 ATP rankings were used.
NCAA investigating Nebraska’s storied football program
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska announced Wednesday that the NCAA is looking into its football program amid allegations Cornhuskers staff improperly used analysts and consultants with the knowledge of coach Scott Frost and even moved workouts off campus last year when such activities were banned during the pandemic.
Alberts confirmed the investigation first reported by The Action Network while Frost said any workouts were approved by his superiors.
“Everything we did through COVID was in the best interest and health of our players in mind and everything we did was approved by athletic department administration and campus administration,” Frost said after practice.
Citing unidentified sources, The Action Network report said Nebraska has “significant video footage” confirming practice violations occurred in the presence of Frost and other assistants.
Alberts said the investigation started before his hiring was announced July 14 and that he found out about it after he started.
“We thought it was important the two of us come out and validate what you all have read on the internet and the reports that are out there nationally,” Alberts said.
The NCAA has interviewed Frost, current and former staff members, administrators and football players, and Frost has hired an attorney. The alleged violations occurred in the last 12 months.
Surgery for Bears OL Teven Jenkins; QB Justin Fields injured
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears are now without both of their top two draft picks.
Coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday said quarterback Justin Fields was out of practice due to a groin injury, while second-round pick, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, was facing back surgery.
The injury to Fields is considered minor but Jenkins has been out all of training camp after suffering back injury symptoms during the four days rookies were allowed to practice just before the start of regular training camp.
Nagy didn’t consider Fields’ injury serious and holding him out of practice was precautionary. He wasn’t certain about Fields’ status for Saturday’s preseason game against Buffalo at Soldier Field.
“I’d say it’s too early to go there,” Nagy said. “I just think that for him right now, again, we want to be able to get to that point where he’s able to play in that game. That’s very important.”
The back injury with Jenkins is a far more serious matter. Jenkins missed the final three games of his final season at Oklahoma State with a lumbar issue.
“You know we tried to hope to avoid the surgery with him, and we tried several treatments, but the goal is to get him back this season so that’s the most recent update with him,” Nagy said.
Jenkins was able to go through offseason work at Halas Hall without a problem until those four days prior to the start of training camp.
Women’s British Open raises prize money to record levels
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — The AIG Women’s British Open set a new standard for prize money at the LPGA Tour majors by announcing Wednesday a record purse of $5.8 million, with plans to boost it by an additional $1 million for next year.
The winner this week will receive $870,000, compared with the $675,000 that Sophia Popov won last year at Royal Troon.
The Women’s British Open starts Thursday at Carnoustie.
“We have set a new benchmark for prize money in women’s major championship golf this week and, thanks to AIG, will build on it still further next year,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A. “We hope this will inspire other events to follow our lead and help us to take a collective leap forward for the women’s game.”
The U.S. Women’s Open still offers the biggest winner’s check for the LPGA majors at $1 million, though the total prize money was $5.5 million.
Based on the traditional purse distribution on the LPGA Tour, next year’s Women’s British Open winner would receive $1.02 million. Meanwhile, the USGA is closing in on a deal for a presenting sponsor that would raise prize money even more for the U.S. Women’s Open.
Slumbers was bullish not only on the prize money — in 2022 at Muirfield, the purse will be more than double what it was in 2018 before AIG became involved — but he saw it as a chance for others to fall in line to boost equality in the women’s game.
MLB spring training exhibition schedule starts Feb. 25
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s spring training exhibition schedule will start on Feb. 25, when the Boston Red Sox play Northeastern University, the Detroit Tigers meet Southeastern and the Minnesota Twins face the University of Minnesota.
All 30 teams are scheduled to play the following day, when the Grapefruit League schedule starts in Florida and the Cactus League in Arizona, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday.
There will be a limited spring training schedule on March 28 and 29, ahead of opening day on March 31.
US women to play four post-Olympic matches
CHICAGO — Coming off the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. women’s national team will play a series of four matches in September and October.
The team will play Paraguay in Cleveland on Sept. 16 and again on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati. They’ll also play South Korea on Oct. 21 in Kansas City, Kansas, and on Oct. 26 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The match in St. Paul will be Carli Lloyd’s final game with the national team. The 39-year-old forward announced plans to retire earlier this week after a 16-year career that includes a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals.
Lloyd was on the U.S. team that won the bronze medal in Tokyo with a 4-3 victory over Australia earlier this month.
Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel to run NYC Marathon
NEW YORK — Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel is one of several standout American women planning to run the New York City Marathon in November, race organizers announced Wednesday.
Seidel stunned even herself with a third-place finish in Tokyo this month in just the third 26.2-mile race of her career. An NCAA Division I champion at Notre Dame in the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 meter events, she is now the headliner for the NYC Marathon’s 50th running in her five-borough debut.
“Since the beginning of 2021, I’ve had two races circled on my calendar: the Olympic Games’ marathon on Aug. 7 and the TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 7,” said Seidel, 27, who grew up in Wisconsin. “Winning the bronze medal in Sapporo showed that I can run with the best in the world, and on any given day, anything is possible.”
Fellow U.S. Olympians Aliphine Tuliamuk, Sally Kipyego and Emily Sisson will also be in the field, along with 2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden.
Four-time champion Mary Keitany of Kenya won’t participate for the first time since 2013.
King’s offense, Mitchell’s defense leads Sacramento to title
LAS VEGAS — Louis King slammed home a two-handed dunk with a little more than two minutes left in the third quarter of the NBA Summer League championship game, let out a monstrous roar and promptly flexed with authority.
Fittingly, it was King who dominated for Sacramento and finished with 21 points to help the Kings cruise to a 100-67 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in front of a sparse, masked crowd that barely filled the bottom bowl, an uncommon scene for a title game that has packed the venue in recent years prior to the pandemic.
It was Sacramento’s first Summer League title since 2014.
“Our transition, that’s what started it, our defense and transition points, that’s what it came down to,” said King, who started his career in Detroit after going undrafted from Oregon in 2019. “I feel like everything we’re doing now, that we’re doing all summer, and what we’ve been doing is just going to translate into our regular-season team.
“We’ve got new guys, new faces and we just got to trust each other.”
One of those new faces is defensive stopper Davion Mitchell, who was taken ninth overall in last month’s draft and was out to prove the franchise didn’t make a mistake in adding him to an already guard-heavy lineup that includes Tyrese Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox.
It’s not as if the Kings needed a boost to an offense that ranked 11th in the league with 113.7 points per game last season. Instead, it was the guard’s defensive tenacity the Kings are hoping will help a lethargic defense that allowed 117.4 points per game, third-worst in the league.
“We loved what we saw and that’s why we drafted him,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “We continue to try to bring a certain player in and the front office has done a nice job, and you watch Davion play and you see him win a national championship, you get his background and how he competes and how he leads and how he works, and that’s why we spent a top-10 pick on him.”
While the Kings got additional contributions from Jahmi’us Ramsey (16), Matt Coleman III (14), and Ade Murkey (10), Mitchell chipped in with nine points but more importantly shut down Boston sharpshooter Payton Pritchard.
Carsen Edwards had 15 points and Aaron Nesmith 12 for Boston. Pritchard finished with just six points after being limited to 3-of-9 shooting from the floor.
Arizona Coyotes to host rookie tournament with 6 teams
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes will host a “Rookie Faceoff” tournament in the desert next month.
The team announced Wednesday the six-team tournament will be held Sept. 17-20 at Gila River Arena and Ice Den Scottsdale, the Coyotes’ practice facility.
The tournament will include Pacific Division teams Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose and Vegas, along with Arizona and Colorado of the Central Division. It will include the top prospects from each team.
The Coyotes will play three games at Gila River Arena, their home arena, and ticket proceeds will go to the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.
Tigers analyst Jack Morris suspended for Ohtani remarks
DETROIT — Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely for racist comments he made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game.
When asked by play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani in the sixth inning, Morris adopted an exaggerated East Asian accent while saying “be very, very careful.” When Ohtani came back up in the ninth, Morris issued a lengthy apology.
“It’s been brought to my attention and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” Morris began, before going on to talk about his respect for Ohtani’s talent.
Bally Sports Detroit announced the suspension Wednesday.
“Bally Sports Detroit is extremely disappointed with the remarks analyst Jack Morris made during last night’s Tigers game,” the network said in a statement. “Jack has been suspended indefinitely from Tigers broadcasts and will be undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community. We have a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination and deeply apologize for his insensitive remark.”
The Tigers, who retired Morris’ number after he was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, issued a similar statement.
AP source: Jets OL Alex Lewis retiring from playing football
NEW YORK — New York Jets guard Alex Lewis is retiring from playing football, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision.
The 29-year-old Lewis last practiced on Aug. 5, when he came off the field with what coach Robert Saleh said was a head injury. The offensive lineman was placed on the exempt/left squad list the following day.
ESPN first reported Lewis’ retirement Wednesday. The person who confirmed the move to The Associated Press spoke on condition of anonymity because neither Lewis nor the team had announced the decision.
Lewis was entering his third season with the Jets, who acquired him from Baltimore for a seventh-round draft pick in 2019. He took over at left guard that year when Kelechi Osemele was injured and started 12 games. Lewis, whom Jets general manager Joe Douglas knew from their time together with the Ravens, was rewarded for his solid play with a three-year, $18.6 million contract extension.
He began last season as the starting left guard, but was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after playing nine games. That came after Lewis reportedly had a disagreement with then-coach Adam Gase during a practice and sought medical help.
Cohen criticizes ‘unproductive’ Mets hitters amid slump
NEW YORK — New York Mets owner Steven Cohen criticized his team following its season-worst fifth straight loss, showing a side much like that of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.
“It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive,” Cohen tweeted Wednesday, a day after a 3-2 loss at San Francisco. “The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.”
The Mets, bought by Cohen last offseason, had sole possession of the NL East lead from May 9 until Aug. 6. They have lost 12 of their past 16 games and 14 of their past 19, falling to 59-60.
They started Wednesday third in the NL East, 4 1/2 games behind Atlanta and two games back of Philadelphia. They were 6 1/2 games back for the second NL wild card.
Ace Jacob deGrom has not pitched since July 7 what with the team says is right forearm tightness.
Malmo closes in on Champions League spot; Benfica wins
MALMO, Sweden — Swedish club Malmo closed in on its first Champions League group-stage appearance in six years by beating Ludogorets 2-0 in the first leg of their playoff Wednesday, while Benfica and Young Boys also came away with wins.
Veljko Birmancevic and Jo Inge Berget scored in each half for Malmo, which missed plenty of chances to take a bigger lead against the Bulgarian champion.
Malmo is looking for its third group-stage appearance and first since 2015.
Benfica beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 at home despite the Dutch side dominating possession for most of the game. Rafa Silva and Julian Weigl put Benfica 2-0 up at the halftime break before Cody Gakpo pulled one back for Eindhoven with a solo effort in the 57th for a valuable away goal.
Young Boys of Switzerland beat Ferencvaros of Hungary 3-2 despite going down to 10 men in the first half when Silvan Hefti was sent off with the score level at 1-1. Hefti was shown a straight red card for a last-man foul in the 25th, but Myrto Uzuni struck the resulting penalty against the woodwork.
Young Boys then took a 3-1 lead with goals from Vincent Sierro and Ulisses Garcia before Franck Boli scored his second of the night for Ferencvaros.
Philipsen wins another Vuelta stage, Elissonde grabs lead
ALBACETE, Spain — Jasper Philipsen secured his second stage win at this year’s Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday, with Rein Taaramae losing the leader’s red jersey to Kenny Elissonde after crashing for the second straight day.
Philipsen prevailed at the final sprint of the fifth stage, a 184.4-kilometer (114.6-mile) route that finished in Albacete in southeastern Spain. Philipsen, a Belgian rider with team Alpecin-Fenix, also won the second stage of the three-week Grand Tour race.
Fabio Jakobsen, who won Tuesday’s fourth stage for his biggest victory since a horrific crash at the Tour of Poland a year ago, was second on Wednesday.
Taaramae finished more than two minutes back after getting caught in a crash in the peloton with about eight kilometers (five miles) to go. He also fell on Tuesday but recovered to stay in front. He finished only 125th on Wednesday after being among the dozens of riders who went down after the peloton collapsed near the front of the pack.
“Again, it was a lucky crash, I’m almost OK,” he said. “Actually, it was a bad idea to be in a good position because the crash happened near the front and the guys at the back passed, but I was up there and it took some minutes to go again.”
Elissonde, a French rider with team Trek-Segafredo, was able to avoid the crash and opened a five-second gap to two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic in the overall standings.
