Authentic goes wire-to-wire to win Breeders’ Cup Classic
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Authentic has won the Breeders’ Cup Classic, going wire-to-wire for a 2¼-length victory over Improbable that gave trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish Saturday at Keeneland.
The Kentucky Derby champion and Preakness runner-up broke out of the gate quickly and set the pace for others to follow. Stablemate Maximum Security pursued for a while before Global Security overtook him and then was passed by Improbable entering the stretch. Authentic, at 9-2, never let up with John Velazquez aboard and extended his lead by the end.
Authentic earned his fifth win in seven starts this year and made a strong case as the year’s top 3-year-old. It also bookended a successful day for Baffert, whose filly Gamine opened the $31 million season-ending world championships with a dominant, record-setting victory in the $1 million Filly and Mare Sprint.
Authentic’s winning time in the $6 million race over 1¼ miles wasn’t immediately available because of a technical glitch.
Authentic paid $10.40, $5.40 and $4.20.
Improbable returned $4.80 and $3.30 while Global Campaign paid $8.80.
Just before that, even-money favorite Monomoy Girl blew by the leaders around the final turn and held off a challenge by 14-1 shot Valiance to win the 1 1/8-mile Distaff for the top fillies and mares 3 years old and up.
Jason Day 1 stroke back in Houston Open, with Johnson lurking
HOUSTON — Jason Day, eyeing his first PGA Tour victory in more than two years, was a stroke out of the lead in the Houston Open on Saturday, shooting a 3-under 67 two weeks after withdrawing during the final round at the CJ Cup because of neck discomfort.
Sam Burns shot a 68 to hold onto the lead at 9-under 201 at difficult Memorial Park.
Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz was tied with Day after a 67.
Sepp Straka (66) was 7 under.
Dustin Johnson, needing to finish solo 15th or better to remain No. 1 in the world, was 6 under after 66 in his return from the coronavirus.
UCLA has 3 positive tests in athletic department
UCLA’s athletic department has had three people test positive for the coronavirus, including a football player.
The Pac-12 Conference has already postponed two games, but the Bruins’ season-opening matchup at Colorado is still on. Players will be tested before kickoff per conference policy.
UCLA, which is issuing testing updates every Friday, also reported a rowing team member and a support staff member within the athletic department have tested positive.
Anaheim Ducks sign No. 6 overall pick D Jamie Drysdale
ANAHEIM — The Anaheim Ducks have signed No. 6 overall pick Jamie Drysdale to a three-year contract.
The Ducks announced the entry-level deal Saturday.
Drysdale was the second defenseman chosen in the draft last month. The 18-year-old prospect was a first-team All-Star in the Ontario Hockey League last season for the Erie Otters, collecting 47 points in 49 games.
Drysdale also has been invited to Team Canada’s camp later this month for the 2021 World Junior Championship. The smooth two-way defenseman was a member of Canada’s gold medal-winning World Junior Championship team earlier this year.
Cowboys’ Gilbert appears set for 1st NFL start vs. Steelers
ARLINGTON, Ttexas — Garrett Gilbert appears set for his first NFL start for the Dallas Cowboys against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
The NFL Network, citing unidentified sources, reported the Cowboys planned to start Gilbert at home Sunday. Gilbert’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, posted on Twitter that he was traveling to “see Garrett Gilbert start” against the Steelers.
The Cowboys will start their fourth different quarterback in the past five games. Star Dak Prescott is out for the season after breaking his ankle in Week 5 against the New York Giants. Two weeks later, Andy Dalton was knocked out of a game in Washington because of a concussion and has since been placed on the COVID-19 list.
No. 10 Wisconsin says it’s down to 14 active COVID-19 cases
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin says the number of active COVID-19 cases within its football program has dropped to 14.
The 10th-ranked Badgers are looking to resume their season after the outbreak caused them to cancel two games. Wisconsin (1-0) is scheduled to visit No. 23 Michigan on Nov. 14.
School officials said Tuesday they had 27 active cases — 15 players and 12 staffers. Wisconsin called off its scheduled Saturday home game with Purdue that day, one week after canceling an Oct. 31 road game with Nebraska.
Wisconsin said Saturday its active cases now consist of nine players and five staffers. Five of those positive test results have come in the last seven days. Over the last four days, one player and one staffer tested positive.
School officials also said the Badgers took part in limited on-field conditioning Friday. The Badgers had paused team activities Oct. 28, the day the school announced the cancellation of the Nebraska game.
Utah State, coach Andersen part ways after 0-3 start
Utah State and coach Gary Andersen are parting ways after a 0-3 start to the season for the Aggies. Andersen was in Year 2 of his second stint at Utah State.
“After a thorough analysis on the current state of our football team, we believe a change at head coach is in the best interest of our program moving forward,” athletic director John Hartwell said Saturday in a statement. “The continued success and development of Aggie football is a priority and we want to make sure we are regular contenders for the Mountain West Championship.”
Co-defensive coordinator Frank Maile will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Andersen, 56, went 26-24 at Utah State from 2009-12, leaving after an 11-2 season to take over at Wisconsin. Utah State went 7-6 last season in Andersen’s return, a disappointing season with eventual first-round draft pick Jordan Love at quarterback.
This season the Aggies have been on the short end of three lopsided games, most recently a 34-9 loss to Nevada on Thursday night.
Lions remove QB Matthew Stafford from Reserve-COVID-19 list
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, making him eligible to play at Minnesota.
The Lions also activated defensive end Austin Bryant from the the Reserve/PUP list, put cornerback Darryl Roberts on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Marcus Martin from the practice squad.
Detroit (3-4) plays the Vikings (2-5) on Sunday.
Stafford was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that was created for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, said on social media he tested negative all week.
Zverev tops Nadal, sets up Paris Masters final vs. Medvedev
PARIS — Alexander Zverev advanced to the Paris Masters final for the first time by beating top-seeded Rafael Nadal 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday, denying Nadal the chance to win a tournament that continues to elude him.
The fourth-seeded Zverev faces No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final, and leads him 5-1 in career meetings. Zverev goes for his fourth Masters title and 14th overall, while 2019 U.S. Open runner-up Medvedev is seeking his third Masters crown, eighth career title and first of this year.
“We’re not going to give each other anything tomorrow and we’ll see who can win. I’m looking forward to it,” Zverev said. “I think we are both extremely hungry, it will be our first title here.”
All of the semifinalists stood to win this tournament for the first time, but it won’t be Nadal.
Although he has won 86 titles in his glittering career, including a record-equaling 20 Grand Slams and 35 Masters events, he lost his only final here in 2007 to David Nalbandian.
Serving for the match at an empty Bercy Arena because of the coronavirus pandemic, the imposing Zverev opened with his 13th ace.
He double-faulted on his first match point at 40-0. But on the next one, Nadal’s forehand down the line went wide to give the 23-year-old German only his second win in seven matches against the Spanish veteran.
Jets QB Darnold doubtful vs. Pats, Flacco expected to start
NEW YORK — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is doubtful to play Monday because of an injured shoulder, with Joe Flacco expected to start in his place against the New England Patriots.
Coach Adam Gase said Saturday that Darnold would sit out practice after the quarterback had some issues throwing Friday.
“Unless something strange happens, Joe will be the starter for this game on Monday,” Gase said.
Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1 and missed two games. He reinjured it last Sunday at Kansas City when he took a hard hit, but he remained in the game.
Healthy WR Golden Tate won’t play for Giants at Washington
WASHINGTON — New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate won’t play Sunday at Washington in the aftermath of seemingly calling out quarterback Daniel Jones and the coaching staff.
Tate did not travel Saturday with the Giants for the game. The team said Tate’s absence was not injury related.
The 31-year-old veteran caused a stir late in Monday night’s loss to Tampa Bay after catching a touchdown pass by screaming at a TV camera, “Throw me the ball!” The following day, Tate’s wife, Elise, went on social media to complain that her husband was being underutilized despite being open.
Crisis averted as Man United and Solskjaer come out fighting
Manchester United’s players came out fighting for their under-fire manager on Saturday.
After his team’s stirring comeback in a 3-1 win at Everton in the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t hold back, either.
“The authorities set us up to fail,” an angry Solskjaer said, in reference to United having to play around 48 hours after returning from a grueling trip to Turkey for a Champions League game.
“We’ve had enough of that. I’ve had enough.”
It was a release of energy and emotion by Solskjaer at the end of a week when his managerial credentials were widely questioned — not for the first time.
A 1-0 home loss to Arsenal, which plunged United to 15th place in the fledgling league standings, was followed by a 2-1 defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir, a Champions League newcomer containing a number of Premier League castoffs.
Acknowledging he was back under pressure, Solskjaer called for patience from the club’s ownership and fans. The man known as the “Baby-Faced Assassin” during his playing days at United has had a habit of getting a result when he needs one most during his time as the club’s manager — and he did it again at Goodison Park.
United responded to going behind in the 19th minute to a goal from Brazilian winger Bernard by scoring twice — both times through playmaker Bruno Fernandes — before halftime. Edinson Cavani capped the fightback with his first goal for United deep in stoppage time.
Cagliari beats 10-man Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A
MILAN — Sampdoria saw its five-match unbeaten run end in a 2-0 loss at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday after it was forced to play more than half the game with 10 men.
João Pedro converted a second-half penalty and Nahitan Nández also scored after Sampdoria defender Tommaso Augello was sent off five minutes before the interval.
Samp would have gone third with a win but it remained midtable, six points behind early leader AC Milan. Fiorentina played at Parma later Saturday with the visitors’ coach, Giuseppe Iachini, under pressure.
Sampdoria arrived in Sardinia on a run of good form, having won four of its last five matches, but it hadn’t won at Cagliari in 13 years and was given an early scare when João Pedro hit the crossbar.
Sampdoria’s hopes of ending its negative streak on the Italian island diminished shortly before halftime when Augello brought down Nández as the Cagliari player was going clear from midfield. The referee initially showed Augello a yellow card but changed it to red on video review.
Matters went from bad to worse for Samp three minutes into the second half when Lorenzo Tonelli fouled João Pedro, who struck the resulting penalty under the diving Emil Audero for his fifth goal in as many matches.
Cagliari doubled its lead in the 69th minute when Nández ran on to a through-ball and fired past the onrushing Audero.
Super sub Messi scores 2 as Barça routs Betis; Fati injured
BARCELONA, Spain — After Ansu Fati went down injured and Antoine Griezmann sunk deeper into his scoring rut, Barcelona called on Lionel Messi to save it from another setback.
Messi was up to the task.
He came off the bench at halftime and scored two goals as Barcelona beat 10-man Real Betis 5-2 on Saturday to end its four-game winless streak in the Spanish league.
The much-needed win came at a high cost, though, with Barcelona’s rising star Fati leaving the field at halftime with a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said that he gave Messi some rare rest during the first half after his star player felt he needed more time to recover from Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League. It was Messi’s first league game as a substitute in more than a year.
“If he had been completely fine, he would have played (from the start),” Koeman said. “We decided to leave him on the bench in case we needed him. ... In the second half he was very important.”
While Messi got Barcelona back on track, João Félix’s latest double helped Atlético Madrid rise to the top of the league with a convincing 4-0 rout of Cádiz.
Injury-hit PSG wins 8th straight league game, Di Maria brace
PARIS — Angel Di Maria scored twice as injury-hit leader Paris Saint-Germain beat third-place Rennes 3-0 at home for an eighth straight win in the French league on Saturday.
The win moved defending champion PSG five points ahead of unbeaten Lille, which can close the gap to two by winning at Brest on Sunday.
PSG was missing star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, along with midfielder Marco Verratti and center half Presnel Kimpembe, but goalkeeper Keylor Navas passed a late fitness test.
The recalled Argentina winger Di Maria led the attack alongside in-form loan signing Moise Kean, and both scored in the first half.
Di Maria added the third goal with about 20 minutes left against a lackluster Rennes, which beat PSG last season and in the previous season’s French Cup final but failed to create chances at an empty Parc des Princes.
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, however, now faces an even bigger injury list after midfielder Idrissa Gueye and right back Thilo Kehrer both went off in the first half and Kean took a heavy knock and limped off with one hour played.
In Saturday’s other game, midfielder Florent Mollet and striker Andy Delort scored second-half goals as Montpellier won 2-0 at Bordeaux to move into sixth place ahead of Sunday’s games.
Lewandowski again the difference, Bayern beats Dortmund 3-2
BERLIN — Once again, Robert Lewandowski proved the difference.
Bayern Munich’s star forward scored one goal and set up another to help his team beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 away in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Lewandowski, who played for Dortmund between 2010 and 2014, took his tally to 17 goals in 13 games against his former club. He also clocked up his 11th goal in just six Bundesliga appearances for Bayern so far this season.
The win lifted Bayern three points clear of Dortmund, its greatest rival, and two clear at the top from second-place Leipzig ahead of the international break.
Roglic set to win Spanish Vuelta after resisting Carapaz
ALTO DE LA COVATILLA, Spain — When Richard Carapaz powered away on the race’s decisive climb with the Spanish Vuelta title at stake, Primoz Roglic appeared for a few agonizing moments to be on the brink of another collapse like the one that cost him the Tour de France title.
Instead, the Slovenian rider found his pace with some help from other riders to protect him from the headwind atop the beyond-category Alto de la Covatilla. Almost two months after losing the Tour on the penultimate day, Roglic is now poised to win his second straight Vuelta title after Saturday’s last competitive test.
Carapaz beat Roglic to the finish line of the mountainous 17th stage, but it was not enough for the Ecuadorian to move ahead in the general classification. Roglic’s advantage over Carapaz was cut from 45 to 24 seconds ahead of Sunday’s largely ceremonial stage.
Morgan makes English soccer debut for 1st match in 15 months
LONDON — Supported by her baby daughter in the stands, American superstar Alex Morgan made her debut in English soccer on Saturday.
Morgan came on as a substitute in the 69th minute for Tottenham in a 1-1 draw against Reading in the Women’s Super League. She didn’t manage to score in her first match in around 15 months, having given birth to Charlie in May.
Charlie was at The Hive Stadium to watch her mom — and was wearing a Tottenham jersey for the occasion.
Jin defends Cup of China figure skating title
CHONGQING, China — Two-time world bronze medalist Jin Boyang used strong jumps to win the free skate on Saturday and defend his title at the Cup of China.
The Chinese skater, who was first after the short program, landed two quadruple jumps but touched down on a third on his way to 186.95 points for a total of 290.89. He skated to “The House of the Rising Sun.”
Yan Han, the silver medalist at last year’s Cup of China, finished second with 264.81 points and Chinese junior champion Chen Yudong was third with 226.21.
Jin opened with a quad lutz and followed with a quad toe-double toe loop. He touched down with his hand on the second quad toe and fell on the back end of a triple lutz-triple toe combination but avoided any other major mistakes.
Yankees move minor league teams from Trenton, Staten Island
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees will move minor league affiliates out of Staten Island and Trenton, New Jersey, in 2021 as part of a reorganization that is affecting teams across the majors.
The Yankees’ Double-A Trenton team will shift to Somerset County, New Jersey. The Class A club that had been in Staten Island since 1999 will move upstate to Hudson Valley, previously an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which was the Yankees’ alternate training site during the pandemic-shortened season, will remain as New York’s top affiliate.
No fans at F1 races in Bahrain but health workers invited
SAKHIR, Bahrain — The two Formula One races in Bahrain will be held predominantly without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, race organizers said Saturday.
A small number of grandstand seats will be allocated for health workers and their families who have helped to fight the pandemic.
“This decision has been made as a result of the current status of the global COVID-19 pandemic, following extensive discussions between the Circuit and the Government of Bahrain,” organizers said in a statement. “The Kingdom remains focused on protecting the health of citizens and residents, maintaining one of the highest rates of testing per capita of anywhere in the world.”
The Bahrain GP will be held Nov. 29 on the usual 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.
