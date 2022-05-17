Stephen Curry earns sociology degree from Davidson
SAN FRANCISCO — “Pomp and Circumstance” played as Stephen Curry stepped up to the podium after practice Monday as he prepared with the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference Finals.
A playful, makeshift moment to honor his new status as college graduate.
Curry completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology to join the Davidson College class of 2022, even if he couldn’t be there to walk for the commencement ceremony Sunday but watched on video.
He fulfilled a promise to mother Sonya that he would receive his degree. She had been bragging for the past decade that two of her children — son Seth and daughter Sydel — had college degrees.
“It’s cool to kind of relive the sights and sounds of school and campus and all that,” Curry said. “This is a long time coming, obviously. Since I left campus it was a goal to finish. Just obviously a sense of accomplishment but a promise I made to my mom and Coach (Bob) McKillop when I left after my junior year. It was pretty special, they had the Fathead (cutout) over on campus in my honor.”
This marks another important accomplishment to add to a list that includes three NBA championships, two MVPs and a pair of scoring titles. Curry will receive his diploma at a later date. He completed his coursework 13 years after leaving Davidson a year early following his junior season, then was drafted by the Warriors seventh overall.
Next up is Gary Payton II, who said Sunday he is close to earning his degree from Oregon State in a month or so.
Golden Knights fire DeBoer after missing playoffs
LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights have fired coach Peter DeBoer after they missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
General manager Kelly McCrimmon made the announcement Monday and thanked DeBoer for his work with the organization.
“Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we’ve witnessed since our franchise entered the NHL,” McCrimmon said. “After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season.”
Vegas failed to qualify for the playoffs after a barrage of injuries compounded by salary cap problems wreaked havoc on the lineup, most notably in goal. The Golden Knights at one point were first in the Pacific Division but after 82 games found themselves three points back of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
DeBoer coached the Golden Knights for 2½ seasons after being named in January 2020 to replace Gerard Gallant, who guided the team to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season in 2017-18. Under DeBoer, they reached the playoffs the previous two years and lost one round before the Stanley Cup Final each time.
He’s the fourth coach to lose his job since the regular season ended, joining Detroit’s Jeff Blashill, Philadelphia’s Mike Yeo and the New York Islanders’ Barry Trotz. The Islanders on Monday named longtime Trotz assistant Lane Lambert as his replacement.
Vegas joins the list of vacancies, which also includes Winnipeg and Chicago: teams that are not expected to bring back interim coaches.
Finland tops US, Canada defeats Slovakia at hockey worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — Sakari Manninen scored and added two assists for host Finland to beat the United States 4-1 and keep a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.
After Mikael Granlund gave Finland a 1-0 lead on a power play in the opening period, Austin Watson was given a major penalty early in the middle period for a high hit on Teemu Hartikainen.
Valtteri Filppula and Manninen used the following five-minute power play to increase the lead to 3-0 and Mikko Lehtonen added the fourth later in the frame.
Alex Galchenyuk scored the consolation goal for the Americans in the third period.
Finland goaltender Jussi Olkinuora stopped 29 shots, 15 of them in the final period.
Finland leads Group B in Tampere with nine points from three games. The U.S. has five points in third.
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice to spark defending champion Canada to 5-1 over Slovakia for a third straight victory.
After the teams entered the middle period at 1-1, Dubois scored the eventual winner on a power play and added one more to double the advantage for his fourth goal of the tournament.
Adam Lowry, Morgan Geekie and Cole Sillinger, celebrating his 19th birthday, also netted for Canada to top Group A in Helsinki with nine points from three games. Slovakia has three points.
Canada goaltender Logan Thompson made 34 saves as they outshot Slovakia 44-35.
In another Group A game, Germany defeated France 3-2 for a second win, while Latvia beat Norway 3-2 to record its first win in Group B.
Roughriders cancel practices as CFL work stoppage continues
TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders became the fourth Canadian Football League team to cancel training-camp practices after the league and its players broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.
The Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts canceled practices on Sunday, a day after negotiations halted, putting players on seven of the league’s nine teams in a legal strike position.
Players for the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks won’t be in a legal strike position until later this week under Alberta’s labor laws.
Hamilton players planned to stand outside the team’s stadium in a show of unity on Tuesday.
The ratio of Canadian players on team rosters appears to be a sticking point in the negotiations. The previous agreement called for 21 Canadians on each roster, with at least seven being starters. The CFL is proposing that an American who has been in the league for at least four years or played with the same team for at least three years would count as a Canadian toward those totals.
Parra retiring as player, becoming Nats assistant
WASHINGTON — Gerardo Parra says he is retiring from baseball after 12 seasons in the major leagues and will become a special assistant to Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo.
“It’s time for me to step aside to take on new professional and personal challenges,” the 35-year-old outfielder wrote Monday on Instagram. “It’s not an easy decision to make for any athlete, but I am happy with what I have achieved in these 12 years in the major leagues.”
Parra said his new role with the Nationals “is undoubtedly a dream job to start a new chapter.”
Parra became a fan favorite as he helped Washington win the 2019 World Series, making “Baby Shark” his walkup song. The Nationals released a video tribute to Parra, who signed a minor league contract with the team before this season but did not appear iny any games.
He hit .237 with 90 homers and 532 RBIs for Arizona (2009-14), Milwaukee (2014-15), Baltimore (2015), Colorado (2016-18), San Francisco (2019) and Washington (2019, 2021) and spent 2020 with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan’s Central League.
Robbie Ray doesn’t travel with Mariners to Toronto series
TORONTO — Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray isn’t joining Seattle for a series in Toronto this week, missing a chance to celebrate the Cy Young Award he won with the Blue Jays last season amid border restrictions related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ray pitched against the Mets in New York on Sunday, then remained in the U.S. while teammates traveled to Canada for Monday’s series opener.
There was no locker for Ray in the Mariners’ clubhouse in Toronto. Manager Scott Servais said Ray will rejoin the team in Boston on Thursday for a four-game series against the Red Sox. He did not elaborate on the left-hander’s absence.
To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days before entry.
Players who go on the restricted list because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are not paid and do not accrue major league service time, according to a March agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association.
The agreement also stipulates that a pitcher who has pitched at least four consecutive innings in a game cannot be replaced on the active roster unless three days have elapsed.
The Mariners took advantage of a May 12 day off to alter their rotation so that Ray started Sunday in New York, where he allowed five runs in six innings, improving to 4-3.
Guardians acquire RHP Ramirez in trade from Mariners
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Yohan Ramirez on Monday from the Seattle Mariners on Monday for cash or a player to be named.
The 27-year-old Ramirez, who made seven appearances for the Mariners this season, was immediately optioned to Triple-A Columbus.
Ramirez went 1-0 with a 7.56 ERA before he was designated for assignment on May 13. He also pitched in four games for Triple-A Tacoma.
Ramirez has spent part of the past three seasons with Seattle, which got him in the 2019 winter meeting raft after he spent four seasons in Houston’s organization.
To make room on their 40-man roster for Ramirez, the Guardians transferred reliever James Karinchak to the 60-day injured list. He’s been slowed this season by a strained shoulder muscle.
Cleveland was off on Monday. The Guardians open a two-game series Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds.
Here’s Johnny: White Sox bring up RHP Cueto from minors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnny Cueto is back in the majors, this time with the Chicago White Sox.
The 36-year-old Cueto was brought up from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, and the right-hander was slated to start the opener of a five-game series at Kansas City. Infielder Danny Mendick was sent down.
Cueto agreed to a minor league deal with the White Sox in April. His contract includes a $4 million salary in the majors and a $210,000 salary in the minors.
He went 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA in four starts with Charlotte.
“He pitches with style. He is a pitcher,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “We’ve gone against him when you look for this and he gives you that, or vice versa.”
Asked if Cueto could stay in the rotation, La Russa responded: “We would be disappointed if he’s not, and we don’t expect to be disappointed.”
“He’s done enough since he reported in Arizona, and what he’s shown in Charlotte, we expect him to be helpful,” he continued.
Cueto spent the previous six seasons with San Francisco, going 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 22 games, 21 starts, for the Giants last year.
Cueto broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2008. The two-time All-Star went 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA over his first 14 years in the big leagues.
Yankees’ Cortes deactivates account after old tweets surface
BALTIMORE — New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes said he deactivated his Twitter account after screenshots surfaced Sunday of tweets from a decade ago that included racial slurs.
Cortes appeared to be quoting rap lyrics in at least some of the tweets, and he did not seem to be using the words to demean anyone directly.
“I felt like it wasn’t the right message that I wanted to send out, when I was 17 years old,” Cortes said before Monday’s game against Baltimore. “Those happened 10 years ago. I deactivated my Twitter to clean stuff up.”
“It’s not acceptable,” he added. “I think I could have managed myself and said stuff differently. But I’m here today to say that I’m going to work on it and fix it.”
Titans sign veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have signed veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and cornerback Kenneth George.
The Titans also placed safety Jamal Carter on injured reserve Monday.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Walker has played 49 games in five seasons with Denver and Houston. He has 12½ sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits after being a second-round pick at No. 51 overall out of Florida State by Denver in 2017.
Walker spent last season with Houston where he had 31 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hits.
The 6-foot George played 33 games in four seasons at the University of Tennessee.
Carter played one game with the Titans last season, and he has played 29 NFL games in his career with Denver and Atlanta.
Tennessee adds 5- star recruit Julian Phillips to roster
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has signed forward Julian Phillips, the fourth high school All-American and seventh five-star prospect to join the Volunteers under men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes.
The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Phillips is ranked among the top 18 overall prospects nationally by two recruiting services. The South Carolina native helped Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, go 33-2. Phillips had nine points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal in the McDonald’s All-American contest.
Phillips joins incoming guard B.J. Edwards as the Volunteers’ prep commitments in this year’s class along with graduate transfer guard Tyreke Key from Indiana State.
Texas guard/forward Audrey Warren transfers to Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia has landed transfer Audrey Warren, who helped Texas reach back-to-back regionals finals in the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Warren will be a fifth-year senior for new Lady Bulldogs coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, who announced the signing Monday.
A combo guard/forward, Warren made 35 starts while appearing in 59 games over the last two years with the Longhorns.
Warren, who is from Fort Worth, Texas, averaged 10.3 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per contest in 2020-21 and 8.2 points this past season.
Falcons sign LB Nick Kwiatkoski, add WR Geronimo Allison
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year contract Monday, and also added receiver Geronimo Allison to the roster.
Kwiatkoski has played in 77 career games with 34 starts in six seasons with the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders. The 6-foot-2, 242-pounder was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in 2016.
Kwiatkoski appeared in eight games for the Raiders in 2021, totaling 21 tackles with one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. For his career, he has 286 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, seven sacks, six forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Allison had 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns in 49 games, including 14 starts, over five seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Allison got into three games with one start for Detroit last season. He didn’t make a catch.
The Falcons also signed tight end Tucker Fisk and defensive back Tre Webb. Receiver Chad Hansen, tight end Daniel Helm and cornerback Luther Kirk were released.
English soccer player Jake Daniels says he is gay
LONDON — English soccer player Jake Daniels announced he is gay on Monday in a trailblazing moment for the European men’s game.
The 17-year-old forward is at the start of his career playing with second division club Blackpool, whose season has ended.
“For a long time I’ve thought I would have to hide my truth because I wanted to be, and now I am, a professional footballer,” Daniels told broadcaster Sky Sports. “I asked myself if I should wait until I’ve retired to come out. No other player in the professional game here is out.”
The only openly gay man currently playing in a top division in world soccer is Josh Cavallo of Australian team Adelaide United. The 22-year-old midfielder made the announcement in October ahead of their season.
The only openly gay man to have played in English soccer’s professional leagues was Justin Fashanu, who was not active at a high level when he made the announcement in 1990. The former Nottingham Forest and Norwich City striker was found hanged in a London garage at age 37. The Justin Fashanu Foundation calls him the “world’s first openly gay professional footballer.”
Daniels said he hopes to be a role model.
“I am only 17 but I am clear that this is what I want to do and if, by me coming out, other people look at me and feel maybe they can do it as well, that would be brilliant,” he said.
It is a rarity in world sports for men to announce they are LBTQ+.
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas came out in 2009, two years before he retired.
The first active NFL player to come out as gay was Carl Nassib in 2021 while he was at the Las Vegas Raiders. The defensive end was released by the team in March.
The first openly gay player in the NBA was Jason Collins while playing for the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.
