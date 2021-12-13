Clemson wins NCCA men’s soccer title, beats Washington
CARY, N.C. — Isaiah Reid scored twice, including a goal just 27 seconds into the match, and Clemson defeated Washington 2-0 to win the NCAA College Cup championship on Sunday.
It was Clemson’s third national championship. The Tigers also won in 1984 and 1987.
“I think it’s going to take days and weeks to set in, but it’s unbelievable. It’s euphoric. I mean, it makes everything worth it. Everything was worth it before, but there’s no words,” Clemson goalkeeper George Marks said.
Washington goalkeeper Sam Fowler was caught out of position and Reid easily scored his first just moments into the match.
Reid scored again on a header in the 15th minute. A junior, Reid finished the season with nine goals, including a pair of two-goal games. But he had scored just one goal in the last 14 matches.
“It was extremely special. Yeah, I hadn’t scored much in 14 games. But I didn’t let that deter me from trying to help out the team and try and score goals,” Reid said. “My team supported me and it just feels really good to score two goals and help my team win the natty.”
Second-seeded Washington struggled in the final third after the early Clemson goal put the Huskies on their heels. Marks had a pair of saves, including one in the final minutes as Washington scrambled to score.
“I don’t think for a second we doubted that we were out of the game,” Washington defender Ryan Sailor said. “We always have belief in ourselves. We played right in the second half and things just didn’t go our way and sometimes that’s the way it is.”
The eighth-seeded Tigers dogpiled in celebration at the final whistle and fans streamed on to the field in a flurry of confetti. One fan waved a giant Clemson flag.
LaVine, Brown give Bulls 9 players in NBA health protocols
CHICAGO — Bulls star Zach LaVine and backup forward Troy Brown Jr. have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, giving Chicago nine players on the list.
The team confirmed Sunday that LaVine and Brown joined leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and recently signed Stanley Johnson. That left the Bulls with nine available players. Teams need eight in order to play.
Chicago’s next game is against Detroit at home on Tuesday. LaVine and Brown both played in Saturday’s loss at Miami.
The resurgent Bulls were third in the Eastern Conference behind Brooklyn and Milwaukee at 17-10.
LaVine, a first-time All-Star last season and gold medal winner with the U.S. Olympic team, was seventh in the NBA in scoring at 26 points per game. He is averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
Brown is averaging 4.3 points in 18 games.
Players in the health and safety protocols must be sidelined at least 10 days or record two negative tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities.
AP All-America team expands to add receiver, defensive back
To more accurately reflect the evolution of college football’s offenses and defenses, The Associated Press will increase the number of players honored on its All-America teams to include a third wide receiver and fifth defensive back.
The AP has named All-America teams since 1925 based on voting by a national media panel that covers college football. The 2021 teams will be announced Monday.
The change in structure this year is the first since 2006, when the generic categories of “linemen” on both sides of the ball and “defensive backs” were broken down by specific positions.
The addition of a third receiver and fifth defensive back aligns with more offenses putting three or four receivers on the field instead of the traditional two and defenses regularly having a fifth player in the secondary replacing a linebacker or lineman.
“The game’s changed, without question,” Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock said. “We’re a pretty good example of it with the wideouts and all the different sets we play — multiple tight ends, multiple wideouts — and then the other side of it is trying to defend it. You’re seeing everybody finding ways to get more defensive backs on the field.”
Each of the top-10 teams in total offense this season start three receivers and seven of the top 10 teams in total defense start five defensive backs; two of the other three opened some games with five DBs.
Durant fined after swearing at Hawks fan who heckled him
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing obscene language toward a fan during a game in Atlanta.
The fine was announced Sunday by Byron Spruell, the president of league operations.
It stems from an incident Friday night when a fan heckled at Durant with 28 seconds to go in the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-105 victory over Hawks. In video taken courtside that was posted on social media, an off-camera fan can be heard yelling, “Durant, stop crying!” before Durant responds using multiple expletives.
Durant scored 31 points, including the go-ahead jumper midway through the fourth quarter, in the win.
Blackhawks place F Reese Johnson on injured reserve
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks placed forward Reese Johnson on injured reserve on Sunday with a broken right clavicle.
The Blackhawks also recalled forwards Brett Connolly and MacKenzie Entwistle from Rockford and assigned forward Mike Hardman to their American Hockey League affiliate.
Johnson, 23, got hurt during Chicago’s 5-4 loss at Toronto on Saturday night. He has one goal and three assists in 18 games this season.
Team physician Michael Terry said Johnson will undergo further evaluation on Monday.
The Blackhawks host the Calgary Flames on Monday night.
Connolly has five goals and six assists in 16 games this season with Rockford. The 29-year-old Connolly has 101 goals and 93 assists in 527 career NHL games.
Entwistle has split time between Rockford and Chicago this season. He has two goals and one assist in 12 games with the Blackhawks.
Father: Padres star Fernando Tatís Jr. is fine after a fall
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. suffered scrapes on a knee and his hands in a fall in the Dominican Republic, but is doing fine, his father said Saturday.
“He is fine, in perfect condition,” said the Padres star’s father, former Major League infielder Fernando Tatís.
“They treated him here, it’s not a big deal, just a fall, he scraped his knee and hands a little,” said the elder Tatís, adding that reports that his son had fallen off a motorcycle were false.
He said the incident occurred last Sunday in San Pedro de Macorís province in the eastern part of the Dominican Republic.
Tatís Jr. just completed a season in which he finished third in the National League MVP voting. He led the NL with 42 homers in 130 games, batting .282, 97 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. His season also included two trips to the injured list with left shoulder issues.
Earlier in the year, he signed a $340 million, 14-year contract with the Padres.
Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed remained with his family in northern Louisiana on Sunday, two days after his oldest brother was stabbed and killed by a woman in an altercation involving a large kitchen knife.
T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, who largely raised Sneed as a child, was stabbed in the town of Minden, where police chief Steve Cropper said the 32-year-old Harrison “died from a single stab wound to his back that punctured his lung.”
Angela Washington, 47, has been charged with second-degree homicide. Authorities didn’t offer a motive, though a kitchen knife was found at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
“Such a tragic situation,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after a 48-9 romp over the Raiders, “and as a brotherhood and as an organization, we’re going to support our brothers. I thought our guys played hard for them today. We got the win. I’m just praying for him and his family because it’s a tough deal.”
Harrison tried to drive himself to a local hospital but crashed his vehicle into the building, Cropper said. Harrison eventually was transported to another medical center, where he died following an emergency surgery.
“L’Jarius, our hearts go out to him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Great kid, great player. It’s a tough deal. Our organization stepped up and got everybody where they needed to be to go through the grieving process.”
Sneed told The Kansas City Star in a story published last month that he credits Harrison for raising him while his parents were incarcerated. At 9 years old, Harrison changed diapers, ironed clothes and walked his brother to school, helping keep him on the right path until Sneed’s mother was released from prison.
Harrison referred to 24-year-old Sneed as “my little dude” when talking with the newspaper, and he described their relationship as “closer than most brothers because of what we went through in life.”
Winnipeg beats Hamilton, repeats as CFL’s Grey Cup champs
HAMILTON, Ontario — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-25 in overtime on Sunday night to repeat as Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup champions.
Zach Collaros threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Darvin Adams for Winnipeg in overtime. After throwing to Adams to cap the opening possession of the extra session, Collaros, the CFL’s outstanding player, found Rasheed Bailey for a two-point conversion.
Kyrie Wilson sealed Winnipeg’s victory by intercepting Hamilton’s Jeremiah Masoli, whose pass deflected off two defenders, on the ensuing possession.
Hamilton forced overtime when Michael Domagala kicked a 13-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. It came after Winnipeg’s Deatrick Nichols batted down Masoli’s second-down pass to Jaelon Acklin.
Winnipeg rallied from a 19-10 deficit heading into the fourth quarter.
Masoli entered the game in the second quarter with Hamilton trailing 7-0. He replaced starter Dane Evans, who suffered an apparent neck injury after falling under two Bombers on a 1-yard run.
Masoli finished 20 of 25 passing for 185 yards with two TDs and an interception. Collaros completed 21 of 32 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Hamilton’s last Grey Cup win came in 1999.
Winnipeg becomes the first CFL team to win consecutive Grey Cups since the Montreal Alouettes (2009-10). The Bombers also recorded consecutive Grey Cups victories for the third time, but first since 1961-62.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announces plans to transfer
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is in search of a new school.
The three-year starter said in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday that he plans to leave Auburn as a graduate transfer. Nix didn’t name any potential destinations.
The former five-star recruit started the first 34 games of his career before a season-ending ankle injury against Mississippi State. LSU transfer T.J. Finley started the final two games for the Tigers, who finished 6-6 and are set to face Houston in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28.
The son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix called the decision to leave “the toughest I have ever made.”
“I have loved Auburn from the moment I knew Auburn,” Bo Nix said. “All I ever wanted to do was win a championship for Auburn. I can truthfully say that I’ve given everything that I have for that goal, and I have played in so many amazing games because of it.”
Auburn went 9-4 in Nix’s first season as a starter and 6-5 last year in the pandemic-shortened season. Coach Gus Malzahn was fired after the regular season concluded and Bryan Harsin was hired to replace him.
Nix completed 197 of 323 passes for 2,294 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also ran for four touchdowns.
Bowe, US men win titles at World Cup speedskating in Calgary
CALGARY, Alberta — Brittany Bowe of the United States won the women’s 1,500 meters at the World Cup speedskating meet in Canada, where the American men won the team pursuit on Sunday.
Bowe skated the distance in 1 minute, 52.05 seconds, edging Nana Takagi of Japan, who earned silver in 1:52.06 at the Calgary Olympic Oval.
“After seeing Nana’s time I just put it in my mind I was going to go for it,” said Bowe, who was second in the 1,000 on Saturday. “I don’t feel bad taking that one after losing by a hair yesterday.”
Ayano Sato of Japan earned bronze.
The U.S. team of Ethan Cepuran, Emery Lehman and Casey Dawson set a track record of 3:35.59 in winning the team pursuit for the second straight World Cup.
Joey Mantia, who won the 1,500 on Saturday, didn’t participate in the team pursuit in Canada, a week after the Americans set a world record in winning in Utah.
The U.S. men secured the World Cup trophy for the season.
“I don’t know if anybody was really expecting that,” Dawson said. “The team started in the B group at the first World Cup, so who knows?”
Norway took silver at 3:36.24. Canada was third.
In the men’s 500, Viktor Mushtakov of Russia took gold at 33.90 seconds. Yuma Murakami of Japan earned silver in 33.99. Laurent Dubreuil of Canada, who won the first 500 on Friday, finished third.
Zhongyan Ning of China won the men’s 1,000 in 1:06.65. Jordan Stolz of the U.S. earned silver in 1:06.96. Mushtakov finished third.
In the women’s mass start, Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy concluded the best World Cup weekend of her career with a victory. She earned gold in 8:29.51.
Lollobrigida, the 30-year-old great-niece of 94-year-old Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, won the 3,000 on Friday.
“It’s just a dream,” she said.
Ivanie Blondin of Canada took silver in 8:29.71. Elizaveta Golubeva of Russia earned bronze.
