Mojave Elks Lodge hosting free-throw contest
The Mojave Elks Lodge will be hosting the Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
The scholarship program is for youth ages 8 to 13 and will be held at the new patio at the Mojave Elks Lodge.
Participants should bring their own basketball, although one will be provided if they don’t have one, and will be required to wear a mask when not shooting.
E-mail kpw.elks@gmail.com or call the lodge office at (661) 824-2240 to pre-register.
Time will be provided to help ensure safer distances.
The child’s name, age, parent or guardian name and a phone number, to coordinate schedule, will be required for preregistration.
Email questions to kpw.elks@gmail.com or visit their website,
Mojaveelks.com, to learn more information.
The program has been held for almost 50 years and is dedicated to providing contestants an opportunity to build character and develop skills that aid them in achieving school and life success.
Learn more about the program at www.elks.org/hoopshoot/.
Pac-12 establishes cancellation, tiebreaker procedures
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 has established cancellation and tiebreaker policies for its virus-truncated football season.
The conference announced Monday that a minimum threshold of at least 53 scholarship players — with various position minimums — must be available for any team to participate in a game. If a school does not elect to play the game shorthanded, the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest.
The Pac-12’s seven-game, conference-only season is scheduled to begin Nov. 7 and the conference is taking potential cancellations into account in its tiebreaker policies.
To be eligible for the Pac-12 Championship game, teams must play no less that one game fewer than the average played among all Pac-12 teams.
Division winners will be determined by best winning percentage for all games and head-to-head results will take precedent in the event of a tie in the loss column if there is an unbalanced schedule.
If two teams that played the same number of games tie, the representative for the conference title game will be determined by head-to-head results, record in division games and record against the next highest-placed team in the division.
Multiple team ties with an unbalanced schedule will be broken by head-to-head results, followed by record in common conference games, then College Football Playoff ranking.
Teen Torres scores, gives LAFC a draw with Timbers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Teenager Christian Torres scored his first Major League Soccer goal in stoppage time to give Los Angeles a draw with Portland.
Jeremy Ebobisse scored early in the second half for the Timbers (9-5-4).
LAFC (7-7-4) had seven key players missing because of international duty and injury, including MLS top scorer Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez, who played for Uruguay and are now quarantining, and Carlos Vela, who is rehabbing a knee injury.
It was coach Bob Bradley’s 100th game with LAFC across all competitions.
Koreniuk’s goal helps Galaxy beat Whitecaps, snap skid
CARSON — Kai Koreniuk scored his first MLS goal in the 90th minute to help Los Angeles beat Vancouver and snap a six-game losing streak.
LA (5-9-3), which outshot the Whitecaps 18-7, ended a seven-game winless skid dating to a 3-0 win over Los Angeles FC on Sept. 6.
The Galaxy’s Jonathan Klinsmann had four saves in his first career MLS shutout in his second appearance.
Vancouver (7-12-0) has lost five of its last seven games.
Raiders place rookie CB Arnette on COVID list
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders have placed rookie cornerback Damon Arnette on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Arnette was already sidelined on injured reserve before being moved to the COVID list Monday. The list is used for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person.
Arnette was a first-round pick by the Raiders in April. He started three games before going on IR when he needed surgery on his thumb.
Arnette is the second Raiders player to go on the COVID list since the start of the season. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was placed on the list two weeks ago. He returned to practice Monday after being activated from the list.
Kyle Larson reinstated to compete in NASCAR in 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Larson can return to NASCAR competition next season following a long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video game.
He was suspended in April for after he used the n-word while playing an online racing game in which viewers could follow along. He was dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing.
Larson, who is half-Japanese, spent the last six months immersed in diversity programs that helped him gain an understanding of racial injustice. He did not apply for reinstatement until last week and the clearance came Monday.
“The work I’ve done over the last six months has had a major impact on me. I will make the most of this opportunity and look forward to the future,” Larson said.
Larson has spent significant time with retired soccer star Tony Sanneh, whose foundation works on youth development and empowerment in the Minneapolis area. Larson also met with former Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee and visited her foundation in East St. Louis, and also spoke with Max Siegel, the CEO of USA Track & Field who also runs a NASCAR-sanctioned team that is part of the stock car series’ diversity program.
Larson continued work he’d already been doing with the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia. The nonprofit helps minorities advance in motorsports and Jysir Fisher, one of its students, had celebrated with Larson in victory lane following a win in Delaware last October.
He put the work in unpublicized in an effort to prove his motives were sincere.
MSU’s Fulton, Willekes suspended after assault charges
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes are currently suspended after being charged with assault early last month.
A spokesman for the football team said Monday that Fulton and Willekes have been suspended from the program indefinitely.
According to online court records, Fulton’s alleged offense took place Sept. 8. He was originally charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault. Mike Nichols, his attorney, said Monday the charge was reduced to simple assault.
Nichols said Fulton is seeking Holmes Youthful Trainee Act designation, which can allow a young offender to keep his record clean.
According to the court records, Willekes’ alleged offense was also Sept. 8. The records list a misdemeanor assault and battery charge for Willekes, amended from misdemeanor assault. The records also list a misdemeanor drunk-and-disorderly person charge. A message was left with an attorney for Willekes.
Fulton and Willekes are both redshirt freshmen.
William & Mary to reinstate women’s sports targeted in cuts
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary plans to reinstate three women’s athletic programs that had been targeted for abolishment, a decision that helps the school avoid a lawsuit and move closer to gender equity under Title IX.
The school announced the plan Monday, reversing a Sept. 3 announcement that women’s swimming, volleyball and gymnastics, along with four men’s sports, would be cut in a cost-saving measure. That announcement was made by former athletic director Samantha Huge, who resigned Oct. 6.
“The university wants those teams to thrive and will treat them equitably with other varsity teams at the university,” the school said in a release. “By reinstating these sports, William & Mary will make significant progress toward achieving equity in participation in 2021-22.”
The school said additional cuts in the rosters of men’s programs, or increases in women’s participation, will be needed to get the program Title IX compliant within two years.
“We recognize the very substantial challenge but are committed to engaging those who bring substantive solutions,” Jeremy Martin, interim athletic director, said. “Consistent with our phased approach to decision making under COVID-19, we will move swiftly to lay out the challenge and arrive at a decision for the 2021-2022 academic year.”
The decision comes as part of a review of the cuts directed by school President Katherine A. Rowe and was celebrated by lawyers representing some of the female athletes, who had threatened a class-action lawsuit if the university did not reinstate the programs.
“This is a major victory for gender equity, everyone at William & Mary, and all who care about fairness and the law,” said attorney Arthur Bryant of Bailey & Glasser in Oakland, California. ‘” ... The women student-athletes at William & Mary are finally going to get the equal treatment they deserve—and the law requires.”
UConn pays $250,000 to resolve pay discrimination case
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has agreed to pay a total of just under $250,000 to seven female employees after the U.S. Labor Department found the school had been paying higher salaries to their male counterparts.
UConn has agreed to pay a total of $249,539 to two law professors and five women who hold the title of Specialist IA and Specialist IIA in its athletic department, the Labor Department said Monday. The agreement follows a review by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.
School spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said the findings date from between 2012 and 2014 and the school contends each case had “complexities that were unique to those employees, but which UConn maintains was not due to gender.”
She said the school self-identified the issue and has already paid one employee $92,290 in adjusted compensation. The school did not identify the employees, their specific duties or the teams with which they were associated.
The Labor Department said the school also has agreed to perform an in-depth analyses of its total employment process and revise any pay practices and implement improved policies to eliminate the possibility of gender discrimination in pay.
“The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs is satisfied that the University of Connecticut has addressed the pay issues found in our review,” Craig Leen, the director of the Labor Department’s compliance officer said in a statement.
