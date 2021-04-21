UCLA star Johnny Juzang enters NBA draft
LOS ANGELES — Johnny Juzang, who starred for UCLA in the Bruins’ run to the Final Four, is entering his name in the NBA draft but not hiring an agent.
The sophomore guard announced his decision Tuesday on social media, leaving open the possibility of returning to Westwood. He averaged 22.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in six NCAA Tournament games. The Bruins lost to then-undefeated Gonzaga in the national semifinals in their first Final Four appearance since 2008.
“For many years, I’ve dreamt about playing professional basketball. But the journey to get to this point has truly been the beautiful part, crossing paths with such great people: coaches, mentors, and brothers,” Juzang wrote.
“I’m proud to announce that I’m declaring for the NBA Draft, while retaining my collegiate eligibility. I want to thank Coach Cronin and UCLA, the basketball program and the Bruin community, for welcoming me with such open arms. ... I am going continue to work and give the passion I always have and see where it takes me. I’ll then make an informed decision. Blessings!”
Juzang, who is from nearby Tarzana, averaged 16.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while starting 26 of 27 games after transferring from Kentucky, where he played as a freshman.
“I ask our fans to be understanding, as these young men all love UCLA but also deserve the right to explore their professional status,” coach Mick Cronin said.
Juzang’s 137 points in the NCAA Tournament were the second-most scored in a single tournament by any UCLA player. Gail Goodrich totaled 140 points through four games in the 1965 NCAA Tournament.
Arkansas racing officials vote not to suspend Bob Baffert
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has successfully appealed his 15-day suspension to the Arkansas Racing Commission, allowing the six-time Kentucky Derby winner to resume preparations to run Medina Spirit in next weekend’s Derby.
Baffert was fined and suspended last year by Arkansas stewards for a pair of drug positives after Charlatan and Gamine tested positive for the painkiller lidocaine following their wins at Oaklawn Park on May 2. Charlatan won a division of the $1 million Arkansas Derby, while Gamine won another race that day. Both horses were disqualified and stripped of their purse money.
After 13½ hours of testimony over two days, the commission voted unanimously Tuesday to uphold the stewards’ ruling but with modifications. Those changes involve reducing the fines to $5,000 per horse, restoring the horses’ placings and purse money, and dropping Baffert’s suspension.
After the vote, an ARC member noted that there were problems on both sides of the case.
Denver Nuggets sign veteran Austin Rivers to 10-day contract
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets bolstered their injury-depleted backcourt by signing veteran guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract Tuesday.
Rivers is expected to be available when the Nuggets visit Portland on Wednesday night.
He brings size and shooting to Denver’s backcourt, along with plenty of playoff experience — 45 games with the Clippers and Rockets. He is eligible for Denver’s playoff roster because he wasn’t on an NBA roster after April 9.
Rivers appeared in 21 games this season with the New York Knicks before being traded and then waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Nuggets lost star Jamal Murray to a torn left ACL last week and Monte Morris injured his left hamstring Friday night, just two weeks after returning from a left thigh injury that sidelined him for 11 games.
COVID forces Power to withdraw from PGA event
Seamus Power of Ireland has withdrawn from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Power was replaced in the PGA Tour’s only official team event by Zack Sucher, who will partner with David Hearn of Canada.
Power is the 30th player to test positive, either at a tournament or testing at home in advance of traveling, since the tour returned the second week in June. This was the first positive test on the PGA Tour since Gary Woodland a month ago at the Honda Classic.
Steelers sign coach Tomlin to 3-year contract extension
PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin wants to be part of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers on Tuesday signed their longtime coach to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2024 season.
Tomlin is 145-78-1 in 14 years with the Steelers, winning one Super Bowl and going to another. The franchise has reached the playoffs nine times during Tomlin’s tenure and captured its seventh AFC North title under him in 2020.
Predators sign Del Gaizo to 3-year, entry-level deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Marc Del Gaizo to a three-year, entry-level deal fresh off helping UMass Amherst win the national championship.
General manager David Poile announced the deal, that starts with the 2021-22 season, on Tuesday.
Del Gaizo, 21, helped UMass Amherst win its first NCAA Division I national championship last weekend. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound defenseman had 14 points in 27 games as a junior, and he had two assists with a plus-4 rating in four NCAA Tournament games.
The Predators drafted Del Gaizo in 2019 at No. 109 overall in the fourth round. He finished his college career with 58 points in 90 games, and the native of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, helped the Minutemen to the national championship game in 2019 as a freshman. He spent two seasons with Muskegon in the USHL.
Former UConn star Rizzotti named president of Sun
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jennifer Rizzotti, who was the point guard on UConn’s first national championship team before playing professionally and then becoming a college basketball coach, has been named president of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.
Rizzotti, who was part of two WNBA championships with the Houston Comets, will be responsible for the overall business operations and marketing strategies for the team, the Sun announced Tuesday.
“This league employs the very best women’s basketball players in the world. But more importantly, the WNBA is an inclusive and diverse community of women that inspire, lead and in their own words, ‘provide a voice for the voiceless,’” Rizzotti said in a statement. “I am proud to have won two championships as a player in the WNBA and will work tirelessly to help bring a championship to the Sun franchise.”
Rizzotti was fired in March as head coach at George Washington after a 9-14 season and just one trip to the NCAA Tournament in five years at the school. Before that, she spent 17 seasons at the University of Hartford, winning coach of the year honors in the America East in 2006, 2007 and 2010.
She is currently an assistant coach on both the USA Olympic team and the USA AmeriCup Team.
4th-tier Rumilly-Vallières reaches French Cup semifinals
PARIS — Mathieu Guillaud led fourth-tier Rumilly-Vallières into the semifinals of the French Cup with a 2-0 upset win over second-division Toulouse on Tuesday.
Toulouse, which is on track for promotion to the top division, was let down by its defense.
Rumilly-Vallières captain Alexis Peuget floated in a free kick that goalkeeper Isak Pettersson failed to reach before Guillaud headed the underdogs into a 19th-minute lead.
Guillaud forced the second goal too, scoring via young Toulouse defender Anthony Rouault’s chest to seal the result in the 83rd.
Another fourth-tier side, Canet Roussillon FC, was hosting Montpellier later. Canet knocked Marseille out last month.
On Wednesday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain plays Angers, and Monaco visits Lyon in the other quarterfinals.
Cologne upsets Leipzig 2-1 giving Bayern chance to pull away
BERLIN — Cologne captain Jonas Hector scored twice for Cologne to upset Leipzig 2-1 and boost its chances of Bundesliga survival on Tuesday.
Second-place Leipzig’s defeat gives Bayern Munich a chance to move 10 points clear with a win over Bayer Leverkusen later.
Leipzig dominated the first half in terms of chances and possession but was caught out after the break when Hector – a defender – headed in the opener after Dayot Upamecano left him in too much space at the far post for Jannes Horn’s cross.
Amadou Haidara equalized in the 59th, but Hector scored again a minute later, firing inside the right post after playing a one-two with Ondrej Duda, who set him up with his heel. It was the first time the Germany defender scored twice in a Bundesliga game.
Justin Kluivert hit the side netting in injury time as Leipzig desperately pushed for an equalizer, but Cologne held on for what could be a vital win.
Cologne remained second from bottom in an automatic relegation place, behind Hertha Berlin on goal difference and just one point behind Arminia Bielefeld, which was hosting bottom side Schalke later.
Schalke needs at least a draw against Bielefeld to avoid its fourth relegation from the league. Also later, Eintracht Frankfurt was facing Augsburg.
Louisiana soccer team sues US after coach is denied entry
A youth soccer club hoping to welcome its new coach from the United Kingdom to the U.S. has been caught up in a morass of bureaucracy deeper than any Louisiana bayou, according to a federal lawsuit recently filed by the team.
The case involves a Louisiana soccer team, the coach it has recruited since 2018 and a presidential order aimed at curbing travel to stop the spread of COVID-19. It names the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Embassy in London as defendants.
The State Department cited a Jan. 25 proclamation signed by President Joe Biden that bans certain travel from the U.K. due to COVID-19, and said the coach’s visa application could not proceed, the lawsuit states.
Olympian Richards-Ross joins Kentucky Derby coverage on NBC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four-time Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross will provide fashion and lifestyle commentary for the Kentucky Derby on NBC on May 1.
The network is announcing her addition to its coverage Tuesday morning. Richards-Ross won gold in the 400 meters at the 2012 London Olympics and holds the U.S. record at that distance.
She has never attended the Kentucky Derby until now. Fans are returning to Churchill Downs in a limited capacity after the 2020 Triple Crown was run in front of empty grandstands in Louisville, Baltimore and New York.
Richards-Ross, who won her other three Olympic golds in the 4x400m relay, hosts a weekly lifestyle show on Fox.
Activists call for IOC to sanction Iran Olympic program
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — A group of athletes and human rights activists is calling on the IOC to sanction Iran’s Olympic program for what it says is the country’s long-running pattern of ordering athletes to avoid competing against Israelis in international events.
The head of the United for Navid campaign, formed to protest the execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari, sent a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach this week highlighting more than a half-dozen examples over the past 16 years of Iranian athletes intentionally losing matches that would set up meetings against Israelis, or withdrawing from competitions against athletes from that country.
“The fact that Iranian athletes are being forced to throw matches to avoid competing against Israeli athletes is a clear breach of the Olympic charter and Olympic values,” former Iranian wrestler Sardar Pashaei wrote to Bach.
An IOC spokesman said “The IOC takes note of the letter and continues to evaluate the alleged issues.”
Last month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned Iran’s suspension from international judo events in a case stemming from former world champion Saeid Mollaei’s departure from the Iranian team; Mollaei had claimed he was ordered to lose matches and withdraw from competitions to avoid facing Israelis.
